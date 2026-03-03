Here's the live share price of Enviro Infra Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Enviro Infra Engineers has declined 5.92% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -26.21%.
Enviro Infra Engineers’s current P/E of 13.13x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Enviro Infra Engineers
|-4.62
|-15.42
|-27.26
|-39.40
|-22.06
|-9.62
|-5.89
|Va Tech Wabag
|-3.75
|4.59
|-12.69
|-19.41
|-3.05
|57.54
|34.20
|EMS
|-6.40
|-17.49
|-33.92
|-47.90
|-52.39
|0.31
|0.19
|Denta Water and Infra Solutions
|-3.37
|-10.40
|-32.22
|-43.44
|-16.81
|-11.21
|-6.89
|Concord Enviro Systems
|-11.12
|-29.14
|-27.08
|-46.97
|-33.14
|-29.65
|-19.02
|VVIP Infratech
|-1.67
|-1.94
|-17.83
|-40.03
|-25.77
|-17.02
|-10.59
Over the last one year, Enviro Infra Engineers has declined 22.06% compared to peers like Va Tech Wabag (-3.05%), EMS (-52.39%), Denta Water and Infra Solutions (-16.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Enviro Infra Engineers has underperformed peers relative to Va Tech Wabag (34.20%) and EMS (0.19%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|160.76
|159.96
|10
|162.32
|162.34
|20
|169.35
|167.16
|50
|182.88
|180.69
|100
|205.44
|197.88
|200
|225.58
|215.13
In the latest quarter, Enviro Infra Engineers saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.12%, while DII stake decreased to 1.03%, FII holding fell to 0.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 11:19 PM IST
|Enviro Infra Enginee - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 25, 2026, 2:33 AM IST
|Enviro Infra Enginee - In-Principle Approval For ESOP
|Feb 13, 2026, 4:41 PM IST
|Enviro Infra Enginee - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 13, 2026, 6:15 AM IST
|Enviro Infra Enginee - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 10, 2026, 7:51 PM IST
|Enviro Infra Enginee - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200DL2009PLC191418 and registration number is 191418. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Water Supply & Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1045.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 175.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Enviro Infra Engineers is ₹152.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Enviro Infra Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Enviro Infra Engineers is ₹2,682.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Enviro Infra Engineers are ₹154.90 and ₹149.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Enviro Infra Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Enviro Infra Engineers is ₹306.30 and 52-week low of Enviro Infra Engineers is ₹149.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Enviro Infra Engineers has shown returns of -3.42% over the past day, -13.86% for the past month, -29.71% over 3 months, -26.21% over 1 year, -9.66% across 3 years, and -5.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Enviro Infra Engineers are 13.13 and 2.27 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.