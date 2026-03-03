Facebook Pixel Code
Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price

NSE
BSE

ENVIRO INFRA ENGINEERS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering
Theme
Water Management
Index
BSE 1000BSE IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Enviro Infra Engineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹152.80 Closed
-3.29₹ -5.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Enviro Infra Engineers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹149.90₹154.90
₹152.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹149.90₹306.30
₹152.80
Open Price
₹152.00
Prev. Close
₹158.00
Volume
40,375

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Enviro Infra Engineers has declined 5.92% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -26.21%.

Enviro Infra Engineers’s current P/E of 13.13x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Enviro Infra Engineers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Enviro Infra Engineers		-4.62-15.42-27.26-39.40-22.06-9.62-5.89
Va Tech Wabag		-3.754.59-12.69-19.41-3.0557.5434.20
EMS		-6.40-17.49-33.92-47.90-52.390.310.19
Denta Water and Infra Solutions		-3.37-10.40-32.22-43.44-16.81-11.21-6.89
Concord Enviro Systems		-11.12-29.14-27.08-46.97-33.14-29.65-19.02
VVIP Infratech		-1.67-1.94-17.83-40.03-25.77-17.02-10.59

Over the last one year, Enviro Infra Engineers has declined 22.06% compared to peers like Va Tech Wabag (-3.05%), EMS (-52.39%), Denta Water and Infra Solutions (-16.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Enviro Infra Engineers has underperformed peers relative to Va Tech Wabag (34.20%) and EMS (0.19%).

Enviro Infra Engineers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Enviro Infra Engineers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5160.76159.96
10162.32162.34
20169.35167.16
50182.88180.69
100205.44197.88
200225.58215.13

Enviro Infra Engineers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Enviro Infra Engineers saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.12%, while DII stake decreased to 1.03%, FII holding fell to 0.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Enviro Infra Engineers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 11:19 PM ISTEnviro Infra Enginee - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 25, 2026, 2:33 AM ISTEnviro Infra Enginee - In-Principle Approval For ESOP
Feb 13, 2026, 4:41 PM ISTEnviro Infra Enginee - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 13, 2026, 6:15 AM ISTEnviro Infra Enginee - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 10, 2026, 7:51 PM ISTEnviro Infra Enginee - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About Enviro Infra Engineers

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/06/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200DL2009PLC191418 and registration number is 191418. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Water Supply & Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1045.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 175.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Jain
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Manish Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ritu Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nutan Guha Biswas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aseem Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price

What is the share price of Enviro Infra Engineers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Enviro Infra Engineers is ₹152.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Enviro Infra Engineers?

The Enviro Infra Engineers is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Enviro Infra Engineers?

The market cap of Enviro Infra Engineers is ₹2,682.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Enviro Infra Engineers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Enviro Infra Engineers are ₹154.90 and ₹149.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Enviro Infra Engineers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Enviro Infra Engineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Enviro Infra Engineers is ₹306.30 and 52-week low of Enviro Infra Engineers is ₹149.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Enviro Infra Engineers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Enviro Infra Engineers has shown returns of -3.42% over the past day, -13.86% for the past month, -29.71% over 3 months, -26.21% over 1 year, -9.66% across 3 years, and -5.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Enviro Infra Engineers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Enviro Infra Engineers are 13.13 and 2.27 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Enviro Infra Engineers News

