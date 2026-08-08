Here's the live share price of Indo Count Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
|Maral Overseas
|-8.90
|1.81
|10.27
|14.34
|-15.55
|0.21
|-11.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indo Count Industries has gained 76.20% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Indo Count Industries has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|407.37
|413.46
|10
|403.39
|409.71
|20
|404.99
|405.93
|50
|381.34
|382.78
|100
|323.28
|349.7
|200
|301.77
|321.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indo Count Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 5.82%, FII holding rose to 10.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|47,49,000
|1.17
|208.12
|18,84,868
|0.56
|82.6
|9,22,314
|0.52
|40.42
|4,20,146
|2.24
|18.41
|3,84,314
|0.32
|16.84
|3,13,250
|1.16
|13.73
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:51 PM IST IST
|Indo Count Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th August, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Indo Count Ind. - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Indo Count Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Indo Count Ind. - Intimation Of 37Th AGM, Book Closure And Record Date
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:35 PM IST IST
|Indo Count Ind. - Notice Of 37Th Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Indo Count Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200PN1988PLC068972 and registration number is 068972. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bedding, quilts pillows, sleeping bags etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3098.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Count Industries is ₹426.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indo Count Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indo Count Industries is ₹8,447.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo Count Industries are ₹431.65 and ₹420.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Count Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Count Industries is ₹463.80 and 52-week low of Indo Count Industries is ₹217.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indo Count Industries has shown returns of 1.27% over the past day, -0.23% for the past month, 46.44% over 3 months, 76.2% over 1 year, 26.23% across 3 years, and 9.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo Count Industries are 67.33 and 3.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.35 per annum.
Source: Dion Global