Indo Count Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200PN1988PLC068972 and registration number is 068972. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bedding, quilts pillows, sleeping bags etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2805.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indo Count Industries Ltd. is ₹4,883.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indo Count Industries Ltd. is 23.35 and PB ratio of Indo Count Industries Ltd. is 2.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Count Industries Ltd. is ₹246.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Count Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Count Industries Ltd. is ₹253.95 and 52-week low of Indo Count Industries Ltd. is ₹101.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.