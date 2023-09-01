What is the Market Cap of Indo Count Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Indo Count Industries Ltd. is ₹4,883.03 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indo Count Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Indo Count Industries Ltd. is 23.35 and PB ratio of Indo Count Industries Ltd. is 2.77 as on .

What is the share price of Indo Count Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Count Industries Ltd. is ₹246.55 as on .