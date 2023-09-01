Follow Us

Indo Count Industries Ltd. Share Price

INDO COUNT INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | NSE
₹246.55 Closed
0.511.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Indo Count Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹241.50₹249.50
₹246.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹101.25₹253.95
₹246.55
Open Price
₹246.00
Prev. Close
₹245.30
Volume
2,50,809

Indo Count Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1250.7
  • R2254.1
  • R3258.7
  • Pivot
    246.1
  • S1242.7
  • S2238.1
  • S3234.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5131.95246.01
  • 10130.76243.39
  • 20134.03236.53
  • 50145.2219.79
  • 100141.03198.49
  • 200163.96178.32

Indo Count Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.6914.2529.4685.5951.63239.83210.52
8.8320.8432.4529.9426.60601.35462.02
8.0522.6022.9827.137.46513.95485.37
4.598.1718.9926.0919.80139.7080.26
11.6330.4925.5749.6240.37704.36229.79
11.374.8013.4012.47-8.03146.5529.93
3.739.232.1715.73-28.94311.35435.49
0.38-0.38-16.19-50.24-17.0544.9444.94
3.9318.4810.3430.39-12.30558.11234.10
14.1810.6739.0933.92-18.94142.8642.00
17.3412.5718.3523.39-7.91392.09111.73
-4.44-1.15-7.86-11.95-15.69113.22-34.68
-7.6910.882.3739.55-26.82574.95261.42
7.180.7126.6534.21-3.7570.87-50.58
019.6316.3612.284.70132.30122.61
-3.23-3.858.850.54-37.84-0.86-0.86
23.3545.2657.9482.38148.75423.68109.47
1.13-0.34-22.991.9358.40391.83164.90
-7.6812.4429.77215.01170.90599.44332.87
0.96-1.266.2211.71-0.46351.64225.81

Indo Count Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Indo Count Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Loss of Share Certificates
    Indo Count Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificate bearing Folio No. 0076735
    09-Aug, 2023 | 10:43 AM

About Indo Count Industries Ltd.

Indo Count Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200PN1988PLC068972 and registration number is 068972. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bedding, quilts pillows, sleeping bags etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2805.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Kumar Jain
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Mohit Anilkumar Jain
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Kailash R Lalpuria
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Dilip J Thakkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prem Malik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Jiwarajka
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Vaijayanti Pandit
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sanjay Kumar Panda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamal Mitra
    Director - Works

FAQs on Indo Count Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Count Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Indo Count Industries Ltd. is ₹4,883.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indo Count Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indo Count Industries Ltd. is 23.35 and PB ratio of Indo Count Industries Ltd. is 2.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indo Count Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Count Industries Ltd. is ₹246.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo Count Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Count Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Count Industries Ltd. is ₹253.95 and 52-week low of Indo Count Industries Ltd. is ₹101.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

