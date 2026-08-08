What is the share price of Indo Count Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Count Industries is ₹426.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Indo Count Industries? The Indo Count Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Count Industries? The market cap of Indo Count Industries is ₹8,447.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indo Count Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo Count Industries are ₹431.65 and ₹420.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo Count Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Count Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Count Industries is ₹463.80 and 52-week low of Indo Count Industries is ₹217.25 as on .

How has the Indo Count Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Indo Count Industries has shown returns of 1.27% over the past day, -0.23% for the past month, 46.44% over 3 months, 76.2% over 1 year, 26.23% across 3 years, and 9.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indo Count Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo Count Industries are 67.33 and 3.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.35 per annum.

Source: Dion Global