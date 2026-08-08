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Indo Count Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDO COUNT INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Indo Count Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹426.50 Closed
1.27₹ 5.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indo Count Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹420.10₹431.65
₹426.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹217.25₹463.80
₹426.50
Open Price
₹423.85
Prev. Close
₹421.15
Volume
14,532

Source: Dion Global

Indo Count Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07
Maral Overseas		-8.901.8110.2714.34-15.550.21-11.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indo Count Industries has gained 76.20% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Indo Count Industries has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Indo Count Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indo Count Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5407.37413.46
10403.39409.71
20404.99405.93
50381.34382.78
100323.28349.7
200301.77321.92

Source: Dion Global

Indo Count Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indo Count Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 5.82%, FII holding rose to 10.14%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Indo Count Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
47,49,0001.17208.12
18,84,8680.5682.6
9,22,3140.5240.42
4,20,1462.2418.41
3,84,3140.3216.84
3,13,2501.1613.73

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Indo Count Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:51 PM IST ISTIndo Count Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th August, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTIndo Count Ind. - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 03, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTIndo Count Ind. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 03, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTIndo Count Ind. - Intimation Of 37Th AGM, Book Closure And Record Date
Aug 03, 2026, 11:35 PM IST ISTIndo Count Ind. - Notice Of 37Th Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Indo Count Industries

Indo Count Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/11/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200PN1988PLC068972 and registration number is 068972. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of bedding, quilts pillows, sleeping bags etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3098.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Kumar Jain
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Mohit Jain
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Kamal Mitra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Mehta
    Lead Independent Director
  • Dr. Sanjay Kumar Panda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akash Kagliwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. L Viswanathan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ambika Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indo Count Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Indo Count Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Count Industries is ₹426.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indo Count Industries?

The Indo Count Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Count Industries?

The market cap of Indo Count Industries is ₹8,447.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indo Count Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo Count Industries are ₹431.65 and ₹420.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo Count Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Count Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Count Industries is ₹463.80 and 52-week low of Indo Count Industries is ₹217.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indo Count Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indo Count Industries has shown returns of 1.27% over the past day, -0.23% for the past month, 46.44% over 3 months, 76.2% over 1 year, 26.23% across 3 years, and 9.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indo Count Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo Count Industries are 67.33 and 3.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.35 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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