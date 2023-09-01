Follow Us

SG FINSERVE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹581.00 Closed
0.95.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SG Finserve Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹570.50₹589.00
₹581.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹182.45₹748.00
₹581.00
Open Price
₹575.00
Prev. Close
₹575.80
Volume
37,625

SG Finserve Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1589.17
  • R2598.33
  • R3607.67
  • Pivot
    579.83
  • S1570.67
  • S2561.33
  • S3552.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5187.91565.23
  • 10185.18563.7
  • 20169.84567.85
  • 50124.3575.14
  • 10085.02555.03
  • 20044.29471.12

SG Finserve Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.81-3.13-15.1424.41218.4427,305.668,838.46
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

SG Finserve Ltd. Share Holdings

SG Finserve Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
15 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About SG Finserve Ltd.

SG Finserve Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC057941 and registration number is 057941. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Ruchi Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ajay Prakash Narain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on SG Finserve Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SG Finserve Ltd.?

The market cap of SG Finserve Ltd. is ₹2,470.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SG Finserve Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SG Finserve Ltd. is 70.86 and PB ratio of SG Finserve Ltd. is 4.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SG Finserve Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SG Finserve Ltd. is ₹581.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SG Finserve Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SG Finserve Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SG Finserve Ltd. is ₹748.00 and 52-week low of SG Finserve Ltd. is ₹182.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

