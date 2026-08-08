Here's the live share price of SG Finserve along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SG Finserve
|0.76
|1.54
|13.57
|76.54
|75.32
|5.33
|173.73
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SG Finserve has gained 75.32% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, SG Finserve has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|679.4
|692.39
|10
|678.74
|683.93
|20
|661.16
|669.22
|50
|621.67
|630.14
|100
|554.52
|575.79
|200
|473.23
|513.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SG Finserve saw a rise in promoter holding to 56.96%, while DII stake decreased to 2.18%, FII holding rose to 0.54%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,33,475
|0.31
|57.63
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|SG Finserve - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Jul 20, 2026, 02:12 PM IST IST
|SG Finserve - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 18, 2026, 05:20 PM IST IST
|SG Finserve - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 17, 2026, 05:11 PM IST IST
|SG Finserve - Incorporation Of Wholly Owned Subsidiary
|Jul 15, 2026, 02:48 AM IST IST
|SG Finserve - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
SG Finserve Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64990DL1994PLC057941 and registration number is 057941. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 333.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 65.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SG Finserve is ₹687.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SG Finserve is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SG Finserve is ₹4,597.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SG Finserve are ₹717.45 and ₹685.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SG Finserve stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SG Finserve is ₹728.10 and 52-week low of SG Finserve is ₹323.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SG Finserve has shown returns of -3.12% over the past day, 1.54% for the past month, 13.57% over 3 months, 75.32% over 1 year, 5.33% across 3 years, and 173.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SG Finserve are 29.32 and 3.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global