What is the share price of SG Finserve? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SG Finserve is ₹687.00 as on .

What kind of stock is SG Finserve? The SG Finserve is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SG Finserve? The market cap of SG Finserve is ₹4,597.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SG Finserve? Today’s highest and lowest price of SG Finserve are ₹717.45 and ₹685.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SG Finserve? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SG Finserve stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SG Finserve is ₹728.10 and 52-week low of SG Finserve is ₹323.20 as on .

How has the SG Finserve performed historically in terms of returns? The SG Finserve has shown returns of -3.12% over the past day, 1.54% for the past month, 13.57% over 3 months, 75.32% over 1 year, 5.33% across 3 years, and 173.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SG Finserve? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SG Finserve are 29.32 and 3.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global