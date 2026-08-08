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SG Finserve Share Price

NSE
BSE

SG FINSERVE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of SG Finserve along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹687.00 Closed
-3.12₹ -22.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SG Finserve Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹685.65₹717.45
₹687.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹323.20₹728.10
₹687.00
Open Price
₹714.65
Prev. Close
₹709.15
Volume
33,943

Source: Dion Global

SG Finserve Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SG Finserve		0.761.5413.5776.5475.325.33173.73
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SG Finserve has gained 75.32% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, SG Finserve has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

SG Finserve Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SG Finserve Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5679.4692.39
10678.74683.93
20661.16669.22
50621.67630.14
100554.52575.79
200473.23513.88

Source: Dion Global

SG Finserve Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SG Finserve saw a rise in promoter holding to 56.96%, while DII stake decreased to 2.18%, FII holding rose to 0.54%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

SG Finserve Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,33,4750.3157.63

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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SG Finserve Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTSG Finserve - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Jul 20, 2026, 02:12 PM IST ISTSG Finserve - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 18, 2026, 05:20 PM IST ISTSG Finserve - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 17, 2026, 05:11 PM IST ISTSG Finserve - Incorporation Of Wholly Owned Subsidiary
Jul 15, 2026, 02:48 AM IST ISTSG Finserve - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About SG Finserve

SG Finserve Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64990DL1994PLC057941 and registration number is 057941. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 333.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 65.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Kumar
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Rohan Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gorinka Jaganmohan Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Asha Anil Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. H S Upendra Kamath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dukhabandhu Rath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on SG Finserve Share Price

What is the share price of SG Finserve?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SG Finserve is ₹687.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SG Finserve?

The SG Finserve is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SG Finserve?

The market cap of SG Finserve is ₹4,597.88 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SG Finserve?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SG Finserve are ₹717.45 and ₹685.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SG Finserve?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SG Finserve stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SG Finserve is ₹728.10 and 52-week low of SG Finserve is ₹323.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SG Finserve performed historically in terms of returns?

The SG Finserve has shown returns of -3.12% over the past day, 1.54% for the past month, 13.57% over 3 months, 75.32% over 1 year, 5.33% across 3 years, and 173.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SG Finserve?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SG Finserve are 29.32 and 3.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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