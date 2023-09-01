Follow Us

AEGIS LOGISTICS LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹368.45 Closed
-0.39-1.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Aegis Logistics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹367.30₹374.00
₹368.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹254.30₹410.50
₹368.45
Open Price
₹370.50
Prev. Close
₹369.90
Volume
2,70,452

Aegis Logistics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1372.3
  • R2376.5
  • R3379
  • Pivot
    369.8
  • S1365.6
  • S2363.1
  • S3358.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5293.93369.71
  • 10284.36368.83
  • 20277.87367.64
  • 50276.39363.93
  • 100251.89360.96
  • 200231.39347.04

Aegis Logistics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.15-2.517.710.7524.3973.3370.99
5.948.9823.2425.81-23.14-18.34-18.34
0.50-11.40-2.57-24.98-25.42137.55129.66
-0.58-7.41-8.5620.5010.33314.96118.14
0.80-9.49-13.08-10.47-19.3882.88105.83
2.508.278.196.28-17.649.03-34.56
0.43-4.94119.83441.93224.526,589.862,024.68
-1.803.03-15.47-30.9038.5838.5838.58
1.029.3345.9259.8251.8175.8134.40
-0.76-8.063.8012.76-8.13114.81-48.37
-10.22-26.67-26.67-26.67-26.67-26.67-26.67
4.67-6.9635.9472.98-2.8598.1198.11
-3.63-6.8214.8139.61320.70396.06159.66
00101.33102.68103.50101.33100.93
1.15-7.24-9.92-6.896.59330.07296.77
-5.88-4.98-0.9131.2566.89205.08294.98
-7.6930.1227.0628.19166.67208.57236.45
7.47-8.33-15.38-41.93-53.53139.137.47
24.3612.79-16.38-26.52-67.01-58.90-89.50
9.2532.6349.4148.2421.9461.46-20.67

Aegis Logistics Ltd. Share Holdings

Aegis Logistics Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund51,21,8202.89195.65
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan31,89,8001.13121.85
Quant Active Fund30,99,6882.21118.41
HSBC Infrastructure Fund12,18,3002.5246.54
HSBC Flexi Cap Fund7,65,8000.8229.25
Quant Infrastructure Fund7,22,0003.0127.58
L&T Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan6,05,5560.6518.83
HSBC Business Cycles Fund4,67,2002.7717.85
HSBC Midcap Fund4,32,5000.2116.52
HSBC Multi Cap Fund3,77,3000.9214.41
View All Mutual Funds

Aegis Logistics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 3rd Interim Dividend
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Aegis Logistics Ltd.

Aegis Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090GJ1956PLC001032 and registration number is 001032. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Storage and warehousing[includes general merchandise warehouses and warehousing of furniture, automobiles, gas and oil, chemicals, textiles etc. also included is storage of goods in foreign trade zones]. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1227.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Raj K Chandaria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Amal R Chandaria
    Director
  • Mr. Lars Erik Johansson
    Director
  • Mr. Anil kumar M Chandaria
    Director
  • Mr. Kanwaljit S Nagpal
    Director
  • Mr. Rahul D Asthana
    Director
  • Mr. Raj Kishore Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Jaideep D Khimasia
    Director
  • Ms. Tasneem Ali
    Director

FAQs on Aegis Logistics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aegis Logistics Ltd.?

The market cap of Aegis Logistics Ltd. is ₹12,983.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aegis Logistics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aegis Logistics Ltd. is 28.04 and PB ratio of Aegis Logistics Ltd. is 3.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aegis Logistics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aegis Logistics Ltd. is ₹368.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aegis Logistics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aegis Logistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aegis Logistics Ltd. is ₹410.50 and 52-week low of Aegis Logistics Ltd. is ₹254.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

