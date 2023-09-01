Aegis Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090GJ1956PLC001032 and registration number is 001032. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Storage and warehousing[includes general merchandise warehouses and warehousing of furniture, automobiles, gas and oil, chemicals, textiles etc. also included is storage of goods in foreign trade zones]. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1227.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.