Here's the live share price of Aegis Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
|Snowman Logistics
|2.46
|5.95
|-7.38
|-12.76
|-25.88
|-7.56
|-3.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aegis Logistics has gained 87.91% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%), Shadowfax Technologies (119.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Aegis Logistics has outperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (-1.17%) and Delhivery (-2.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,294.15
|1,352.09
|10
|1,314.8
|1,332.95
|20
|1,308.21
|1,299.35
|50
|1,096.07
|1,153.6
|100
|877.8
|999.8
|200
|808.18
|883.51
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aegis Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.60%, FII holding fell to 19.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|81,19,101
|2.83
|953.14
|18,16,302
|1.2
|213.22
|20,000
|0.44
|2.35
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Aegis Logistics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Aegis Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Aegis Logistics - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR - Framework Agreement Executed Between SCL And KCPL
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Aegis Logistics - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR - Framework Agreement Executed Between Company And Aegis Vopa
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:29 PM IST IST
|Aegis Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Aegis Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090GJ1956PLC001032 and registration number is 001032. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4491.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aegis Logistics is ₹1,354.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aegis Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aegis Logistics is ₹47,525.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aegis Logistics are ₹1,469.95 and ₹1,352.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aegis Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aegis Logistics is ₹1,498.00 and 52-week low of Aegis Logistics is ₹576.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aegis Logistics has shown returns of -3.16% over the past day, -2.07% for the past month, 83.11% over 3 months, 87.91% over 1 year, 53.24% across 3 years, and 37.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aegis Logistics are 37.98 and 7.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.64 per annum.
Source: Dion Global