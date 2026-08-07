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Aegis Logistics Share Price

NSE
BSE

AEGIS LOGISTICS

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Theme
EnergyLogistics
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE EnergyBSE Power & EnergyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Aegis Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,354.00 Closed
-3.16₹ -44.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aegis Logistics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,352.30₹1,469.95
₹1,354.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹576.00₹1,498.00
₹1,354.00
Open Price
₹1,429.55
Prev. Close
₹1,398.20
Volume
1,15,492

Source: Dion Global

Aegis Logistics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27
Snowman Logistics		2.465.95-7.38-12.76-25.88-7.56-3.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aegis Logistics has gained 87.91% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%), Shadowfax Technologies (119.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Aegis Logistics has outperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (-1.17%) and Delhivery (-2.59%).

Aegis Logistics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aegis Logistics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,294.151,352.09
101,314.81,332.95
201,308.211,299.35
501,096.071,153.6
100877.8999.8
200808.18883.51

Source: Dion Global

Aegis Logistics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aegis Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.60%, FII holding fell to 19.54%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Aegis Logistics Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
81,19,1012.83953.14
18,16,3021.2213.22
20,0000.442.35

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Aegis Logistics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTAegis Logistics - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 07, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTAegis Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 06, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTAegis Logistics - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR - Framework Agreement Executed Between SCL And KCPL
Aug 06, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTAegis Logistics - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI LODR - Framework Agreement Executed Between Company And Aegis Vopa
Aug 06, 2026, 07:29 PM IST ISTAegis Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Aegis Logistics

Aegis Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090GJ1956PLC001032 and registration number is 001032. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels and related products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4491.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Raj K Chandaria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Amal R Chandaria
    Director
  • Mr. Lars Erik Johansson
    Director
  • Ms. Tasneem Ali
    Director
  • Mr. Rahul D Asthana
    Director
  • Mr. Raj Kishore Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Jaideep D Khimasia
    Director

FAQs on Aegis Logistics Share Price

What is the share price of Aegis Logistics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aegis Logistics is ₹1,354.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aegis Logistics?

The Aegis Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aegis Logistics?

The market cap of Aegis Logistics is ₹47,525.40 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aegis Logistics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aegis Logistics are ₹1,469.95 and ₹1,352.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aegis Logistics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aegis Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aegis Logistics is ₹1,498.00 and 52-week low of Aegis Logistics is ₹576.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aegis Logistics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aegis Logistics has shown returns of -3.16% over the past day, -2.07% for the past month, 83.11% over 3 months, 87.91% over 1 year, 53.24% across 3 years, and 37.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aegis Logistics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aegis Logistics are 37.98 and 7.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.64 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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