Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.15
|-2.51
|7.71
|0.75
|24.39
|73.33
|70.99
|5.94
|8.98
|23.24
|25.81
|-23.14
|-18.34
|-18.34
|0.50
|-11.40
|-2.57
|-24.98
|-25.42
|137.55
|129.66
|-0.58
|-7.41
|-8.56
|20.50
|10.33
|314.96
|118.14
|0.80
|-9.49
|-13.08
|-10.47
|-19.38
|82.88
|105.83
|2.50
|8.27
|8.19
|6.28
|-17.64
|9.03
|-34.56
|0.43
|-4.94
|119.83
|441.93
|224.52
|6,589.86
|2,024.68
|-1.80
|3.03
|-15.47
|-30.90
|38.58
|38.58
|38.58
|1.02
|9.33
|45.92
|59.82
|51.81
|75.81
|34.40
|-0.76
|-8.06
|3.80
|12.76
|-8.13
|114.81
|-48.37
|-10.22
|-26.67
|-26.67
|-26.67
|-26.67
|-26.67
|-26.67
|4.67
|-6.96
|35.94
|72.98
|-2.85
|98.11
|98.11
|-3.63
|-6.82
|14.81
|39.61
|320.70
|396.06
|159.66
|0
|0
|101.33
|102.68
|103.50
|101.33
|100.93
|1.15
|-7.24
|-9.92
|-6.89
|6.59
|330.07
|296.77
|-5.88
|-4.98
|-0.91
|31.25
|66.89
|205.08
|294.98
|-7.69
|30.12
|27.06
|28.19
|166.67
|208.57
|236.45
|7.47
|-8.33
|-15.38
|-41.93
|-53.53
|139.13
|7.47
|24.36
|12.79
|-16.38
|-26.52
|-67.01
|-58.90
|-89.50
|9.25
|32.63
|49.41
|48.24
|21.94
|61.46
|-20.67
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|51,21,820
|2.89
|195.65
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|31,89,800
|1.13
|121.85
|Quant Active Fund
|30,99,688
|2.21
|118.41
|HSBC Infrastructure Fund
|12,18,300
|2.52
|46.54
|HSBC Flexi Cap Fund
|7,65,800
|0.82
|29.25
|Quant Infrastructure Fund
|7,22,000
|3.01
|27.58
|L&T Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|6,05,556
|0.65
|18.83
|HSBC Business Cycles Fund
|4,67,200
|2.77
|17.85
|HSBC Midcap Fund
|4,32,500
|0.21
|16.52
|HSBC Multi Cap Fund
|3,77,300
|0.92
|14.41
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 3rd Interim Dividend
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Aegis Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090GJ1956PLC001032 and registration number is 001032. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Storage and warehousing[includes general merchandise warehouses and warehousing of furniture, automobiles, gas and oil, chemicals, textiles etc. also included is storage of goods in foreign trade zones]. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1227.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aegis Logistics Ltd. is ₹12,983.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aegis Logistics Ltd. is 28.04 and PB ratio of Aegis Logistics Ltd. is 3.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aegis Logistics Ltd. is ₹368.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aegis Logistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aegis Logistics Ltd. is ₹410.50 and 52-week low of Aegis Logistics Ltd. is ₹254.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.