What is the share price of Aegis Logistics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aegis Logistics is ₹1,354.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Aegis Logistics? The Aegis Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aegis Logistics? The market cap of Aegis Logistics is ₹47,525.40 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aegis Logistics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aegis Logistics are ₹1,469.95 and ₹1,352.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aegis Logistics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aegis Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aegis Logistics is ₹1,498.00 and 52-week low of Aegis Logistics is ₹576.00 as on .

How has the Aegis Logistics performed historically in terms of returns? The Aegis Logistics has shown returns of -3.16% over the past day, -2.07% for the past month, 83.11% over 3 months, 87.91% over 1 year, 53.24% across 3 years, and 37.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aegis Logistics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aegis Logistics are 37.98 and 7.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.64 per annum.

Source: Dion Global