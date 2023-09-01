Follow Us

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

THOMAS COOK (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Travel Agen. / Tourism Deve. / Amusement Park | Smallcap | NSE
₹104.45 Closed
00
As on Aug 14, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹95.65₹107.60
₹104.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.10₹120.90
₹104.45
Open Price
₹106.00
Prev. Close
₹104.45
Volume
0

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1109.48
  • R2114.52
  • R3121.43
  • Pivot
    102.57
  • S197.53
  • S290.62
  • S385.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 578.02114.96
  • 1077.43112.87
  • 2076.35107.1
  • 5074.6894.53
  • 10068.9484.68
  • 20068.3577.66

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.7723.9861.4461.1938.34234.24-58.58
4.577.095.9812.60-2.64154.66372.93
1.87-0.85-10.92-16.14-14.38213.17213.17
-2.61-0.1320.7448.0965.84247.74100.18

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life ELSS Tax Relief 961,98,25,3561.17166.63
Nippon India Focused Equity Fund1,38,24,4801.69116.19
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div76,68,1971.8764.45
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Gr76,68,1971.8764.45
Aditya Birla Sun Life Tax Plan6,34,9611.133.57

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Updates
    Thomas Cook (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Clarification on the Market Activity in price / Volume of the Equity Shares of Thomas Cook (India) Limited'.
    04-Aug, 2023 | 03:21 PM

About Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040MH1978PLC020717 and registration number is 020717. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Travel agency and tour operator activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 285.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Kishori Udeshi
    Chairperson (NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Madhavan Menon
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Iyer
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pravir Kumar Vohra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sharmila A Karve
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Vikamsey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Mathur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumit Maheshwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopalakrishnan Soundarajan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandran Ratnaswami
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. is ₹4,913.12 Cr as on Aug 14, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. is 105.02 and PB ratio of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. is 2.82 as on Aug 14, 2023.

What is the share price of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. is ₹104.45 as on Aug 14, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. is ₹120.90 and 52-week low of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. is ₹52.10 as on Aug 14, 2023.

