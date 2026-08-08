Here's the live share price of Thomas Cook (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Thomas Cook (India)
|-0.34
|-2.35
|4.25
|-11.93
|-32.39
|2.97
|11.38
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|6.04
|3.74
|-8.59
|-16.80
|-28.54
|-7.36
|-0.37
|BLS International Services
|6.33
|2.17
|-12.85
|-13.84
|-36.14
|1.23
|47.07
|LE Travenues Technology
|-10.86
|-17.60
|3.99
|-18.20
|-26.70
|2.80
|1.67
|Easy Trip Planners
|-0.30
|-7.31
|-17.93
|-3.80
|-28.60
|-30.97
|-15.61
|Yatra Online
|0.38
|-5.52
|-2.73
|-28.55
|8.66
|-7.67
|-4.68
|Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality
|-2.36
|-0.11
|-8.06
|-36.39
|-55.47
|-33.13
|-21.45
|International Travel House
|1.36
|-3.45
|-7.49
|-7.53
|-33.60
|-2.26
|31.16
|Trade Wings
|-0.98
|13.94
|7.28
|-14.79
|1,204.85
|135.43
|66.48
|Autoriders International
|2.84
|-9.37
|-31.48
|-34.34
|60.10
|299.36
|129.52
|Growington Ventures India
|20.00
|5.41
|-8.24
|13.04
|-43.88
|-58.11
|11.75
|Helloji Holidays
|0
|-7.54
|-4.03
|-7.75
|-3.95
|-1.34
|-0.80
|LGT Global Hospitality
|-6.82
|1.69
|-26.65
|-34.08
|-49.60
|-20.42
|-12.81
|Yaan Enterprises
|12.13
|23.57
|-0.04
|8.81
|52.73
|74.85
|42.40
|Naturewings Holidays
|14.14
|6.53
|15.80
|-2.56
|-14.09
|-3.98
|-2.41
|Landmark Global Learning
|0.52
|-28.42
|-45.41
|-74.09
|-81.57
|-46.25
|-31.10
|UHM Vacation
|6.48
|-23.44
|-72.27
|-72.27
|-72.27
|-34.79
|-22.63
|Travels & Rentals
|26.25
|26.57
|-50.68
|-48.73
|-77.94
|-42.41
|-28.18
|Sailani Tours N Travels
|0
|-9.96
|-9.96
|-30.44
|-15.21
|-13.12
|-6.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Thomas Cook (India) has declined 32.39% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-28.54%), BLS International Services (-36.14%), LE Travenues Technology (-26.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Thomas Cook (India) has outperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-0.37%) and BLS International Services (47.07%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|101.8
|104.13
|10
|101.28
|103.18
|20
|102.34
|103.12
|50
|103.35
|103.2
|100
|100.12
|106
|200
|119.39
|117.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Thomas Cook (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 64.77%, while DII stake decreased to 6.53%, FII holding fell to 6.18%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,22,55,872
|1.55
|132.47
|1,15,84,801
|0.87
|125.22
|21,53,718
|0.15
|23.28
|18,28,197
|1.13
|19.76
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|Thomas Cook (I) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Thomas Cook (I) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:50 AM IST IST
|Thomas Cook (I) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Thomas Cook (I) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Thomas Cook (I) - Outcome Of Board Meeting In Accordance With The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regu
Source: Dion Global
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040MH1978PLC020717 and registration number is 020717. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Travel agency and tour operator activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2133.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thomas Cook (India) is ₹104.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Thomas Cook (India) is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Thomas Cook (India) is ₹4,894.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Thomas Cook (India) are ₹106.95 and ₹103.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thomas Cook (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thomas Cook (India) is ₹181.50 and 52-week low of Thomas Cook (India) is ₹86.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Thomas Cook (India) has shown returns of -2.35% over the past day, -2.58% for the past month, 4.0% over 3 months, -32.55% over 1 year, 2.89% across 3 years, and 11.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thomas Cook (India) are 22.38 and 1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.48 per annum.
Source: Dion Global