What is the share price of Thomas Cook (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thomas Cook (India) is ₹104.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Thomas Cook (India)? The Thomas Cook (India) is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Thomas Cook (India)? The market cap of Thomas Cook (India) is ₹4,894.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Thomas Cook (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Thomas Cook (India) are ₹106.95 and ₹103.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thomas Cook (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thomas Cook (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thomas Cook (India) is ₹181.50 and 52-week low of Thomas Cook (India) is ₹86.15 as on .

How has the Thomas Cook (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Thomas Cook (India) has shown returns of -2.35% over the past day, -2.58% for the past month, 4.0% over 3 months, -32.55% over 1 year, 2.89% across 3 years, and 11.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Thomas Cook (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thomas Cook (India) are 22.38 and 1.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.48 per annum.

Source: Dion Global