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Thomas Cook (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

THOMAS COOK (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality
Theme
Internet & E-Commerce
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Thomas Cook (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹104.05 Closed
-2.12₹ -2.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Thomas Cook (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹103.75₹106.95
₹104.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹86.15₹181.50
₹104.05
Open Price
₹106.35
Prev. Close
₹106.30
Volume
29,804

Source: Dion Global

Thomas Cook (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Thomas Cook (India)		-0.34-2.354.25-11.93-32.392.9711.38
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		6.043.74-8.59-16.80-28.54-7.36-0.37
BLS International Services		6.332.17-12.85-13.84-36.141.2347.07
LE Travenues Technology		-10.86-17.603.99-18.20-26.702.801.67
Easy Trip Planners		-0.30-7.31-17.93-3.80-28.60-30.97-15.61
Yatra Online		0.38-5.52-2.73-28.558.66-7.67-4.68
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality		-2.36-0.11-8.06-36.39-55.47-33.13-21.45
International Travel House		1.36-3.45-7.49-7.53-33.60-2.2631.16
Trade Wings		-0.9813.947.28-14.791,204.85135.4366.48
Autoriders International		2.84-9.37-31.48-34.3460.10299.36129.52
Growington Ventures India		20.005.41-8.2413.04-43.88-58.1111.75
Helloji Holidays		0-7.54-4.03-7.75-3.95-1.34-0.80
LGT Global Hospitality		-6.821.69-26.65-34.08-49.60-20.42-12.81
Yaan Enterprises		12.1323.57-0.048.8152.7374.8542.40
Naturewings Holidays		14.146.5315.80-2.56-14.09-3.98-2.41
Landmark Global Learning		0.52-28.42-45.41-74.09-81.57-46.25-31.10
UHM Vacation		6.48-23.44-72.27-72.27-72.27-34.79-22.63
Travels & Rentals		26.2526.57-50.68-48.73-77.94-42.41-28.18
Sailani Tours N Travels		0-9.96-9.96-30.44-15.21-13.12-6.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Thomas Cook (India) has declined 32.39% compared to peers like Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-28.54%), BLS International Services (-36.14%), LE Travenues Technology (-26.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Thomas Cook (India) has outperformed peers relative to Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (-0.37%) and BLS International Services (47.07%).

Thomas Cook (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Thomas Cook (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5101.8104.13
10101.28103.18
20102.34103.12
50103.35103.2
100100.12106
200119.39117.04

Source: Dion Global

Thomas Cook (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Thomas Cook (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 64.77%, while DII stake decreased to 6.53%, FII holding fell to 6.18%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Thomas Cook (India) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,22,55,8721.55132.47
1,15,84,8010.87125.22
21,53,7180.1523.28
18,28,1971.1319.76

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Thomas Cook (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTThomas Cook (I) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 04, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTThomas Cook (I) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 04, 2026, 12:50 AM IST ISTThomas Cook (I) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 04, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTThomas Cook (I) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 03, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTThomas Cook (I) - Outcome Of Board Meeting In Accordance With The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regu

Source: Dion Global

About Thomas Cook (India)

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040MH1978PLC020717 and registration number is 020717. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Travel agency and tour operator activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2133.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Madhavan Menon
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Mahesh Iyer
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Chandran Ratnaswami
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumit Maheshwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopalakrishnan Soundarajan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Vikamsey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Mathur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sharmila A Karve
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul N Bhagat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sharad Saxena
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Thomas Cook (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Thomas Cook (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Thomas Cook (India) is ₹104.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Thomas Cook (India)?

The Thomas Cook (India) is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Thomas Cook (India)?

The market cap of Thomas Cook (India) is ₹4,894.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Thomas Cook (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Thomas Cook (India) are ₹106.95 and ₹103.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Thomas Cook (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Thomas Cook (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Thomas Cook (India) is ₹181.50 and 52-week low of Thomas Cook (India) is ₹86.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Thomas Cook (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Thomas Cook (India) has shown returns of -2.35% over the past day, -2.58% for the past month, 4.0% over 3 months, -32.55% over 1 year, 2.89% across 3 years, and 11.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Thomas Cook (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Thomas Cook (India) are 22.38 and 1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.48 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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