Greenply Industries Ltd. Share Price

GREENPLY INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹163.45 Closed
1.272.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Greenply Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹161.60₹165.00
₹163.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹134.50₹206.80
₹163.45
Open Price
₹161.60
Prev. Close
₹161.40
Volume
1,46,608

Greenply Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1165.17
  • R2166.78
  • R3168.57
  • Pivot
    163.38
  • S1161.77
  • S2159.98
  • S3158.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5178.42163.07
  • 10178.62163.92
  • 20179.38165.18
  • 50185.33166.71
  • 100181.7164.15
  • 200189.17163.2

Greenply Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.42-3.050.7718.51-14.8281.32-20.34
4.334.9822.9036.353.38353.77211.22
3.5811.3317.2333.66-15.91716.31840.42
-4.38-13.361.7310.62-9.07733.89595.19
-2.40-7.78-4.1514.24-33.47146.3215.52
2.624.5433.0157.93144.64174.0057.47
-3.083.2818.878.8922.50141.64-11.80
4.55-7.563.0633.69-1.49231.73231.73

Greenply Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Greenply Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan75,27,0000.28127.06
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund74,23,5610.72125.31
Tata Small Cap Fund54,63,3221.6292.22
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan28,46,7640.4548.05
Mirae Asset Hybrid Equity Fund26,85,8210.5845.34
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund20,56,2340.4934.71
Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund19,84,5911.3133.5
SBI Contra Fund19,37,6500.2432.71
Bandhan Multi Cap Fund14,00,0001.6223.63
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan13,72,5980.6523.17
View All Mutual Funds

Greenply Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Greenply Industries Ltd.

Greenply Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20211AS1990PLC003484 and registration number is 003484. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ply wood and veneer sheets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1376.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Mittal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Tulsian
    Joint Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sanidhya Mittal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Susil Kumar Pal
    Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Kothari
    Director
  • Ms. Sonali Bhagwati Dalal
    Director
  • Mr. Upendra Nath Challu
    Director
  • Ms. Vinita Bajoria
    Director

FAQs on Greenply Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Greenply Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Greenply Industries Ltd. is ₹2,15.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Greenply Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Greenply Industries Ltd. is 18.9 and PB ratio of Greenply Industries Ltd. is 3.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Greenply Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Greenply Industries Ltd. is ₹163.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Greenply Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Greenply Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Greenply Industries Ltd. is ₹206.80 and 52-week low of Greenply Industries Ltd. is ₹134.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

