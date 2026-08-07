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Greenply Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

GREENPLY INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Theme
Wood
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Greenply Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹285.00 Closed
-0.77₹ -2.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Greenply Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹284.10₹290.60
₹285.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹178.05₹337.00
₹285.00
Open Price
₹285.60
Prev. Close
₹287.20
Volume
3,987

Source: Dion Global

Greenply Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Greenply Industries		-0.05-11.196.7417.36-8.3319.39.37
Century Plyboards (India)		-1.861.52-2.19-1.945.797.5913.35
Greenlam Industries		8.335.4919.768.7922.076.2915.11
Stylam Industries		4.9315.0834.2760.65104.5930.6822.38
Greenpanel Industries		0.05-1.53-15.91-15.69-28.28-16.46-4.4
Rushil Decor		3.6511.533.23-11.74-25.17-15.16-7.07
Archidply Industries		8.518.51-1.08-7.39-13.48.8921.19
Ecoboard Industries		4.34-2.45-16.723.8891.6235.7238.62
Duroply Industries		1.46-14.29-25.05-27-48.75-17.52-1.23
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products		-4.85-9.52-7.02-27.81-35.373.858.69
Archidply Decor		-6.195.60-1.19-18.47-2.5315.18
Alfa Ica (India)		0.89-1.981.51-6.04-16.3818.2711.27
Adhata Global		-9.41-33.04-16.12-17.5-50.7538.6921.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Greenply Industries has declined 8.33% compared to peers like Century Plyboards (India) (5.79%), Greenlam Industries (22.07%), Stylam Industries (104.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Greenply Industries has underperformed peers relative to Century Plyboards (India) (13.35%) and Greenlam Industries (15.11%).

Greenply Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Greenply Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5285.45290.13
10299.38293.88
20308.06298.78
50294.51292.06
100260.18277.73
200261.25272.43

Source: Dion Global

Greenply Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Greenply Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 51.94%, while DII stake decreased to 31.42%, FII holding rose to 4.44%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Greenply Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
74,48,5610.85220.95
70,00,8301.66207.67
54,43,3510.16161.47
30,73,6130.6591.18
26,85,8210.8579.67
19,84,5911.2958.87
13,50,1790.0840.05
12,50,0000.5437.08
12,32,1060.1836.55
11,72,6280.1234.78

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Greenply Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTGreenply Industries - Letter To Shareholder Containing Weblink And Exact Path For Accessing Annual Report And Notice Of 36Th
Jul 31, 2026, 07:00 PM IST ISTGreenply Industries - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 31, 2026, 06:35 PM IST ISTGreenply Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 31, 2026, 06:17 AM IST ISTGreenply Industries - Submission Of Notice Of 36Th Annual General Meeting Of The Members Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held
Jul 29, 2026, 02:07 AM IST ISTGreenply Industries - Intimation Of Submission Of An Application Seeking No-Objection Or Approval Of The Stock Exchange(S) Fo

Source: Dion Global

About Greenply Industries

Greenply Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20211WB1990PLC268743 and registration number is 268743. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ply wood and veneer sheets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2022.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Mittal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Tulsian
    Joint Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sanidhya Mittal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Vinita Bajoria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Braja Narayan Mohanty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Adika Ratna Sekhar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Greenply Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Greenply Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Greenply Industries is ₹285.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Greenply Industries?

The Greenply Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Greenply Industries?

The market cap of Greenply Industries is ₹3,559.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Greenply Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Greenply Industries are ₹290.60 and ₹284.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Greenply Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Greenply Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Greenply Industries is ₹337.00 and 52-week low of Greenply Industries is ₹178.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Greenply Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Greenply Industries has shown returns of -0.77% over the past day, -11.19% for the past month, 6.74% over 3 months, -8.33% over 1 year, 19.3% across 3 years, and 9.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Greenply Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Greenply Industries are 36.10 and 3.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Greenply Industries News

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