What is the share price of Greenply Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Greenply Industries is ₹285.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Greenply Industries? The Greenply Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Greenply Industries? The market cap of Greenply Industries is ₹3,559.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Greenply Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Greenply Industries are ₹290.60 and ₹284.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Greenply Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Greenply Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Greenply Industries is ₹337.00 and 52-week low of Greenply Industries is ₹178.05 as on .

How has the Greenply Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Greenply Industries has shown returns of -0.77% over the past day, -11.19% for the past month, 6.74% over 3 months, -8.33% over 1 year, 19.3% across 3 years, and 9.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Greenply Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Greenply Industries are 36.10 and 3.98 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.18 per annum.

Source: Dion Global