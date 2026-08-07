Here's the live share price of Greenply Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Greenply Industries
|-0.05
|-11.19
|6.74
|17.36
|-8.33
|19.3
|9.37
|Century Plyboards (India)
|-1.86
|1.52
|-2.19
|-1.94
|5.79
|7.59
|13.35
|Greenlam Industries
|8.33
|5.49
|19.76
|8.79
|22.07
|6.29
|15.11
|Stylam Industries
|4.93
|15.08
|34.27
|60.65
|104.59
|30.68
|22.38
|Greenpanel Industries
|0.05
|-1.53
|-15.91
|-15.69
|-28.28
|-16.46
|-4.4
|Rushil Decor
|3.65
|11.53
|3.23
|-11.74
|-25.17
|-15.16
|-7.07
|Archidply Industries
|8.51
|8.51
|-1.08
|-7.39
|-13.4
|8.89
|21.19
|Ecoboard Industries
|4.34
|-2.45
|-16.72
|3.88
|91.62
|35.72
|38.62
|Duroply Industries
|1.46
|-14.29
|-25.05
|-27
|-48.75
|-17.52
|-1.23
|Royal Cushion Vinyl Products
|-4.85
|-9.52
|-7.02
|-27.81
|-35.37
|3.85
|8.69
|Archidply Decor
|-6.19
|5.6
|0
|-1.19
|-18.47
|-2.53
|15.18
|Alfa Ica (India)
|0.89
|-1.98
|1.51
|-6.04
|-16.38
|18.27
|11.27
|Adhata Global
|-9.41
|-33.04
|-16.12
|-17.5
|-50.75
|38.69
|21.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Greenply Industries has declined 8.33% compared to peers like Century Plyboards (India) (5.79%), Greenlam Industries (22.07%), Stylam Industries (104.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Greenply Industries has underperformed peers relative to Century Plyboards (India) (13.35%) and Greenlam Industries (15.11%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|285.45
|290.13
|10
|299.38
|293.88
|20
|308.06
|298.78
|50
|294.51
|292.06
|100
|260.18
|277.73
|200
|261.25
|272.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Greenply Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 51.94%, while DII stake decreased to 31.42%, FII holding rose to 4.44%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|74,48,561
|0.85
|220.95
|70,00,830
|1.66
|207.67
|54,43,351
|0.16
|161.47
|30,73,613
|0.65
|91.18
|26,85,821
|0.85
|79.67
|19,84,591
|1.29
|58.87
|13,50,179
|0.08
|40.05
|12,50,000
|0.54
|37.08
|12,32,106
|0.18
|36.55
|11,72,628
|0.12
|34.78
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Greenply Industries - Letter To Shareholder Containing Weblink And Exact Path For Accessing Annual Report And Notice Of 36Th
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:00 PM IST IST
|Greenply Industries - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:35 PM IST IST
|Greenply Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:17 AM IST IST
|Greenply Industries - Submission Of Notice Of 36Th Annual General Meeting Of The Members Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held
|Jul 29, 2026, 02:07 AM IST IST
|Greenply Industries - Intimation Of Submission Of An Application Seeking No-Objection Or Approval Of The Stock Exchange(S) Fo
Source: Dion Global
Greenply Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20211WB1990PLC268743 and registration number is 268743. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ply wood and veneer sheets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2022.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Greenply Industries is ₹285.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Greenply Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Greenply Industries is ₹3,559.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Greenply Industries are ₹290.60 and ₹284.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Greenply Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Greenply Industries is ₹337.00 and 52-week low of Greenply Industries is ₹178.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Greenply Industries has shown returns of -0.77% over the past day, -11.19% for the past month, 6.74% over 3 months, -8.33% over 1 year, 19.3% across 3 years, and 9.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Greenply Industries are 36.10 and 3.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.18 per annum.
Source: Dion Global