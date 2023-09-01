Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|75,27,000
|0.28
|127.06
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|74,23,561
|0.72
|125.31
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|54,63,322
|1.62
|92.22
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|28,46,764
|0.45
|48.05
|Mirae Asset Hybrid Equity Fund
|26,85,821
|0.58
|45.34
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|20,56,234
|0.49
|34.71
|Mirae Asset Great Consumer Fund
|19,84,591
|1.31
|33.5
|SBI Contra Fund
|19,37,650
|0.24
|32.71
|Bandhan Multi Cap Fund
|14,00,000
|1.62
|23.63
|HDFC Retirement Savings Fund - Equity - Regular Plan
|13,72,598
|0.65
|23.17
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Greenply Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Assam, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20211AS1990PLC003484 and registration number is 003484. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of ply wood and veneer sheets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1376.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Greenply Industries Ltd. is ₹2,15.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Greenply Industries Ltd. is 18.9 and PB ratio of Greenply Industries Ltd. is 3.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Greenply Industries Ltd. is ₹163.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Greenply Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Greenply Industries Ltd. is ₹206.80 and 52-week low of Greenply Industries Ltd. is ₹134.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.