Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.86
|22.57
|128.32
|280.11
|389.50
|1,711.05
|823.56
|0.99
|2.15
|28.18
|47.12
|71.47
|342.64
|340.94
|28.84
|29.51
|65.37
|86.26
|125.44
|251.75
|65.87
|11.61
|29.53
|124.22
|197.62
|209.39
|645.93
|280.80
|2.21
|-6.50
|3.03
|18.48
|37.79
|198.19
|219.40
|11.35
|7.59
|31.03
|39.18
|21.84
|342.40
|109.76
|18.36
|26.03
|66.09
|103.67
|32.70
|259.54
|195.83
|6.05
|15.12
|65.90
|128.65
|142.21
|2,923.15
|1,291.35
|0.58
|4.86
|60.05
|115.61
|186.97
|1,135.61
|442.79
|4.82
|14.01
|26.98
|41.20
|15.49
|609.44
|490.35
|7.17
|15.13
|15.22
|5.43
|0.76
|-7.41
|347.06
|2.79
|-1.27
|47.46
|93.61
|68.92
|373.56
|103.56
|9.47
|12.03
|39.90
|67.70
|85.45
|158.49
|85.32
|-0.82
|-4.61
|12.88
|57.57
|43.42
|21.45
|21.45
|13.23
|40.76
|149.79
|220.04
|195.52
|463.95
|115.05
|-0.04
|-14.60
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|-23.86
|2.30
|-9.06
|-5.40
|10.85
|-22.13
|50.81
|50.81
|13.63
|16.08
|66.28
|108.81
|196.26
|928.26
|406.92
|-0.94
|-3.24
|40.32
|94.90
|135.75
|295.61
|358.57
|1.13
|2.95
|-2.99
|-18.62
|6.01
|524.03
|389.71
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|61,51,556
|0.66
|401.27
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|17,82,500
|1.63
|116.27
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|9,90,469
|0.6
|64.61
|Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund
|8,90,823
|2.92
|58.11
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|4,26,161
|0.31
|27.8
|Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund
|2,96,488
|0.32
|19.34
|Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage Fund
|1,00,000
|1.11
|6.52
|Canara Robeco Conservative Hybrid Fund
|61,300
|0.38
|4.03
Titagarh Wagons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1997 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27320WB1997PLC084819 and registration number is 084819. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Building of ships and floating structures. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1474.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. is ₹10,361.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. is 70.05 and PB ratio of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. is 10.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. is ₹814.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. is ₹828.20 and 52-week low of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. is ₹135.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.