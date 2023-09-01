Follow Us

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TITAGARH RAIL SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Smallcap | NSE
₹814.80 Closed
0.181.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹791.35₹830.00
₹814.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹135.80₹828.20
₹814.80
Open Price
₹818.40
Prev. Close
₹813.35
Volume
17,26,222

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1832.88
  • R2850.77
  • R3871.53
  • Pivot
    812.12
  • S1794.23
  • S2773.47
  • S3755.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5161.23771.74
  • 10160.59748.42
  • 20156.17711.38
  • 50154.91623.12
  • 100134.39519.17
  • 200118.36401.32

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.8622.57128.32280.11389.501,711.05823.56
0.992.1528.1847.1271.47342.64340.94
28.8429.5165.3786.26125.44251.7565.87
11.6129.53124.22197.62209.39645.93280.80
2.21-6.503.0318.4837.79198.19219.40
11.357.5931.0339.1821.84342.40109.76
18.3626.0366.09103.6732.70259.54195.83
6.0515.1265.90128.65142.212,923.151,291.35
0.584.8660.05115.61186.971,135.61442.79
4.8214.0126.9841.2015.49609.44490.35
7.1715.1315.225.430.76-7.41347.06
2.79-1.2747.4693.6168.92373.56103.56
9.4712.0339.9067.7085.45158.4985.32
-0.82-4.6112.8857.5743.4221.4521.45
13.2340.76149.79220.04195.52463.95115.05
-0.04-14.60-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86
2.30-9.06-5.4010.85-22.1350.8150.81
13.6316.0866.28108.81196.26928.26406.92
-0.94-3.2440.3294.90135.75295.61358.57
1.132.95-2.99-18.626.01524.03389.71

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan61,51,5560.66401.27
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund17,82,5001.63116.27
HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund - Regular Plan9,90,4690.664.61
Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund8,90,8232.9258.11
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund4,26,1610.3127.8
Bandhan Flexi Cap Fund2,96,4880.3219.34
Mahindra Manulife Balanced Advantage Fund1,00,0001.116.52
Canara Robeco Conservative Hybrid Fund61,3000.384.03

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    TITAGARH RAIL SYSTEMS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    22-Aug, 2023 | 10:15 AM

About Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd.

Titagarh Wagons Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1997 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27320WB1997PLC084819 and registration number is 084819. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Building of ships and floating structures. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1474.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. J P Chowdhary
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Umesh Chowdhary
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Prithish Chowdhary
    Director - Marketing & Business Development
  • Mrs. Rashmi Chowdhary
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Agarwal
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Atul Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Jalan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Mohanka
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nayantara Palchoudhuri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunirmal Talukdar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Roongta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudipta Mukherjee
    Director

FAQs on Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. is ₹10,361.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. is 70.05 and PB ratio of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. is 10.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. is ₹814.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. is ₹828.20 and 52-week low of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. is ₹135.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

