Here's the live share price of Titagarh Rail Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Titagarh Rail Systems
|2.78
|-0.41
|0.61
|8.99
|-0.71
|9.25
|58.43
|Jupiter Wagons
|0.56
|2.40
|-14.35
|-15.68
|-23.19
|5.46
|49.76
|Texmaco Rail & Engineering
|-2.65
|-8.67
|-5.57
|-10.92
|-23.32
|0.22
|26.88
|Airfloa Rail Technology
|0.30
|5.33
|-7.76
|9.87
|13.14
|4.20
|2.50
|Oriental Rail Infrastructure
|3.69
|-7.86
|-27.00
|-24.55
|-29.31
|21.11
|13.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Titagarh Rail Systems has declined 0.71% compared to peers like Jupiter Wagons (-23.19%), Texmaco Rail & Engineering (-23.32%), Airfloa Rail Technology (13.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Titagarh Rail Systems has outperformed peers relative to Jupiter Wagons (49.76%) and Texmaco Rail & Engineering (26.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|830.68
|844.01
|10
|826.93
|839.99
|20
|839.33
|842.8
|50
|853.96
|837.51
|100
|782.67
|818.67
|200
|800.53
|820.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Titagarh Rail Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 15.38%, FII holding rose to 10.87%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|42,00,000
|0.35
|369.89
|16,30,400
|0.81
|143.59
|13,16,745
|0.3
|115.97
|9,32,832
|0.28
|82.15
|8,14,965
|1.08
|71.77
|5,97,961
|0.99
|52.66
|5,74,942
|0.17
|50.64
|5,51,112
|0.98
|48.54
|4,58,200
|1.65
|40.35
|4,09,757
|1.09
|36.09
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Titagarh Rail System - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Titagarh Rail System - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Inter-Alia Unaudited Financial Results For
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Titagarh Rail System - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 04, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Titagarh Rail System - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Titagarh Rail System - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1997 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27320WB1997PLC084819 and registration number is 084819. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of railway locomotives and rolling stock. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3143.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Titagarh Rail Systems is ₹847.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Titagarh Rail Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Titagarh Rail Systems is ₹11,418.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Titagarh Rail Systems are ₹863.50 and ₹845.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Titagarh Rail Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Titagarh Rail Systems is ₹970.05 and 52-week low of Titagarh Rail Systems is ₹568.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Titagarh Rail Systems has shown returns of -1.56% over the past day, -0.41% for the past month, 0.61% over 3 months, -0.71% over 1 year, 9.25% across 3 years, and 58.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Titagarh Rail Systems are 67.45 and 4.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.
Source: Dion Global