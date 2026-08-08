What is the share price of Titagarh Rail Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Titagarh Rail Systems is ₹847.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Titagarh Rail Systems? The Titagarh Rail Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Titagarh Rail Systems? The market cap of Titagarh Rail Systems is ₹11,418.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Titagarh Rail Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of Titagarh Rail Systems are ₹863.50 and ₹845.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Titagarh Rail Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Titagarh Rail Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Titagarh Rail Systems is ₹970.05 and 52-week low of Titagarh Rail Systems is ₹568.65 as on .

How has the Titagarh Rail Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The Titagarh Rail Systems has shown returns of -1.56% over the past day, -0.41% for the past month, 0.61% over 3 months, -0.71% over 1 year, 9.25% across 3 years, and 58.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Titagarh Rail Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Titagarh Rail Systems are 67.45 and 4.65 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global