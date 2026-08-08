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Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price

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BSE

TITAGARH RAIL SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Titagarh Rail Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹847.85 Closed
-1.56₹ -13.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Titagarh Rail Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹845.05₹863.50
₹847.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹568.65₹970.05
₹847.85
Open Price
₹861.70
Prev. Close
₹861.30
Volume
9,249

Source: Dion Global

Titagarh Rail Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Titagarh Rail Systems		2.78-0.410.618.99-0.719.2558.43
Jupiter Wagons		0.562.40-14.35-15.68-23.195.4649.76
Texmaco Rail & Engineering		-2.65-8.67-5.57-10.92-23.320.2226.88
Airfloa Rail Technology		0.305.33-7.769.8713.144.202.50
Oriental Rail Infrastructure		3.69-7.86-27.00-24.55-29.3121.1113.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Titagarh Rail Systems has declined 0.71% compared to peers like Jupiter Wagons (-23.19%), Texmaco Rail & Engineering (-23.32%), Airfloa Rail Technology (13.14%). From a 5 year perspective, Titagarh Rail Systems has outperformed peers relative to Jupiter Wagons (49.76%) and Texmaco Rail & Engineering (26.88%).

Titagarh Rail Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Titagarh Rail Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5830.68844.01
10826.93839.99
20839.33842.8
50853.96837.51
100782.67818.67
200800.53820.19

Source: Dion Global

Titagarh Rail Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Titagarh Rail Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 15.38%, FII holding rose to 10.87%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Titagarh Rail Systems Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
42,00,0000.35369.89
16,30,4000.81143.59
13,16,7450.3115.97
9,32,8320.2882.15
8,14,9651.0871.77
5,97,9610.9952.66
5,74,9420.1750.64
5,51,1120.9848.54
4,58,2001.6540.35
4,09,7571.0936.09

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Titagarh Rail Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTTitagarh Rail System - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTTitagarh Rail System - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Inter-Alia Unaudited Financial Results For
Aug 01, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTTitagarh Rail System - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 04, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTTitagarh Rail System - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTTitagarh Rail System - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Titagarh Rail Systems

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1997 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27320WB1997PLC084819 and registration number is 084819. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of railway locomotives and rolling stock. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3143.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. J P Chowdhary
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Umesh Chowdhary
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Prithish Chowdhary
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Agarwal
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Saket Kandoi
    Director & CEO (Shipbuilding & Maritime Systems)
  • Ms. Nayantara Palchoudhuri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Roongta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Jalan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Debanjan Mandal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bontha Prasada Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rashmi Chowdhary
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Titagarh Rail Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Titagarh Rail Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Titagarh Rail Systems is ₹847.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Titagarh Rail Systems?

The Titagarh Rail Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Titagarh Rail Systems?

The market cap of Titagarh Rail Systems is ₹11,418.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Titagarh Rail Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Titagarh Rail Systems are ₹863.50 and ₹845.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Titagarh Rail Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Titagarh Rail Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Titagarh Rail Systems is ₹970.05 and 52-week low of Titagarh Rail Systems is ₹568.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Titagarh Rail Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Titagarh Rail Systems has shown returns of -1.56% over the past day, -0.41% for the past month, 0.61% over 3 months, -0.71% over 1 year, 9.25% across 3 years, and 58.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Titagarh Rail Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Titagarh Rail Systems are 67.45 and 4.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.12 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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