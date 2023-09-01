Follow Us

HINDWARE HOME INNOVATION LTD.

Sector : Ceramics/Tiles/Sanitaryware | Smallcap | NSE
₹591.40 Closed
0.945.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹585.05₹596.70
₹591.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹319.10₹664.10
₹591.40
Open Price
₹588.70
Prev. Close
₹585.90
Volume
77,846

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1598.95
  • R2603.65
  • R3610.6
  • Pivot
    592
  • S1587.3
  • S2580.35
  • S3575.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5362.44567.98
  • 10358.87562.64
  • 20363.59566.22
  • 50359.5555.2
  • 100334.95516.85
  • 200351.78467.21

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.77-6.2410.6961.4664.50575.28267.96
0.421.3114.8635.0723.28234.29208.28
2.3824.4425.4345.6694.80280.13251.85
2.6114.3124.57115.17136.131,100.98126.45
3.60-4.0312.2433.6513.74365.5455.80
2.36-3.7620.3217.47-5.80235.65235.65
16.5341.1436.9465.81-1.75-61.58-56.10
-4.60-6.05-13.41-10.79-25.78362.89107.36
9.8027.0926.2016.7726.819.229.22
4.040.61-0.3621.1840.14157.5028.35
15.7511.1416.71-5.84-11.6011.73-68.52
3.0415.3118.9151.3690.032,950.00868.25

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd. Share Holdings

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
DSP Small Cap Fund21,08,2091.16135.18
Aditya Birla Sun Life Manufacturing Equity Fund2,09,7171.8813.45
Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund80,0005.445.1
Taurus Infrastructure Fund3,4183.460.22

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hindware Home Innovation Ltd.

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999WB2017PLC222970 and registration number is 222970. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of household utensils and cutlery, crockery, glassware, china and pottery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 491.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sandip Somany
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kaul
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Salil Kumar Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anisha Motwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Jaipuria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nand Gopal Khaitan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hindware Home Innovation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hindware Home Innovation Ltd.?

The market cap of Hindware Home Innovation Ltd. is ₹4,275.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hindware Home Innovation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hindware Home Innovation Ltd. is 900.15 and PB ratio of Hindware Home Innovation Ltd. is 33.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hindware Home Innovation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindware Home Innovation Ltd. is ₹591.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindware Home Innovation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindware Home Innovation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindware Home Innovation Ltd. is ₹664.10 and 52-week low of Hindware Home Innovation Ltd. is ₹319.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

