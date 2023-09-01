Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|DSP Small Cap Fund
|21,08,209
|1.16
|135.18
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Manufacturing Equity Fund
|2,09,717
|1.88
|13.45
|Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund
|80,000
|5.44
|5.1
|Taurus Infrastructure Fund
|3,418
|3.46
|0.22
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hindware Home Innovation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999WB2017PLC222970 and registration number is 222970. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of household utensils and cutlery, crockery, glassware, china and pottery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 491.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hindware Home Innovation Ltd. is ₹4,275.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hindware Home Innovation Ltd. is 900.15 and PB ratio of Hindware Home Innovation Ltd. is 33.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindware Home Innovation Ltd. is ₹591.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindware Home Innovation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindware Home Innovation Ltd. is ₹664.10 and 52-week low of Hindware Home Innovation Ltd. is ₹319.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.