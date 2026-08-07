Here's the live share price of Hindware Home Innovation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hindware Home Innovation
|0.41
|-11.04
|-9.39
|-11.59
|-22.67
|-28.28
|-9.18
|Kajaria Ceramics
|-3.54
|-4.64
|5.03
|20.86
|-8.55
|-7.21
|2.24
|Cera Sanitaryware
|-1.01
|-4.94
|10.92
|15.01
|-2.81
|-8.57
|5.54
|Carysil
|1.39
|6.57
|24.03
|25.48
|49.88
|19.26
|12.90
|Nitco
|-9.13
|-13.12
|-3.80
|13.61
|-21.13
|73.30
|33.11
|Somany Ceramics
|1.23
|-4.86
|4.90
|23.21
|-3.80
|-13.25
|-6.45
|Asian Granito India
|-0.05
|12.56
|-14.48
|-25.99
|-4.68
|5.57
|-11.38
|Orient Bell
|-0.93
|0.35
|-11.61
|7.66
|4.47
|-13.53
|-1.09
|Exxaro Tiles
|3.97
|-4.84
|-9.76
|-11.78
|-17.89
|-20.65
|-13.81
|Murudeshwar Ceramics
|2.42
|0.03
|-7.71
|-10.30
|-28.75
|-8.56
|0.68
|Manoj Ceramic
|9.63
|-1.00
|30.26
|10.00
|-23.55
|8.32
|4.91
|Regency Ceramics
|-6.51
|-12.29
|-28.05
|-30.55
|-32.81
|8.92
|85.49
|Restile Ceramics
|-7.31
|-10.65
|-22.76
|-11.29
|-35.51
|15.79
|13.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hindware Home Innovation has declined 22.67% compared to peers like Kajaria Ceramics (-8.55%), Cera Sanitaryware (-2.81%), Carysil (49.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindware Home Innovation has underperformed peers relative to Kajaria Ceramics (2.24%) and Cera Sanitaryware (5.54%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|219.19
|219.42
|10
|217.37
|220.63
|20
|229.34
|225.39
|50
|235.41
|230.13
|100
|223.07
|233.14
|200
|254.84
|244.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hindware Home Innovation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.72%, FII holding rose to 5.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|272
|0.1
|0.01
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Hindware Home Innova - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Oblig
|Jul 26, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|Hindware Home Innova - Communication To Shareholders For Annual Report Web-Link
|Jul 26, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Hindware Home Innova - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Jul 25, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Hindware Home Innova - Notice Of 9Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
|Jul 25, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Hindware Home Innova - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Hindware Home Innovation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999WB2017PLC222970 and registration number is 222970. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of gas stoves, cooking/kitchen appliances. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 317.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindware Home Innovation is ₹221.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindware Home Innovation is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hindware Home Innovation is ₹1,856.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindware Home Innovation are ₹225.00 and ₹218.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindware Home Innovation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindware Home Innovation is ₹392.10 and 52-week low of Hindware Home Innovation is ₹171.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindware Home Innovation has shown returns of 1.63% over the past day, -11.04% for the past month, -9.39% over 3 months, -22.67% over 1 year, -28.28% across 3 years, and -9.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindware Home Innovation are -46.78 and 2.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global