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Hindware Home Innovation Share Price

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BSE

HINDWARE HOME INNOVATION

Somany Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Hindware Home Innovation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹221.90 Closed
1.63₹ 3.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hindware Home Innovation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹218.25₹225.00
₹221.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹171.00₹392.10
₹221.90
Open Price
₹221.15
Prev. Close
₹218.35
Volume
1,378

Source: Dion Global

Hindware Home Innovation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hindware Home Innovation		0.41-11.04-9.39-11.59-22.67-28.28-9.18
Kajaria Ceramics		-3.54-4.645.0320.86-8.55-7.212.24
Cera Sanitaryware		-1.01-4.9410.9215.01-2.81-8.575.54
Carysil		1.396.5724.0325.4849.8819.2612.90
Nitco		-9.13-13.12-3.8013.61-21.1373.3033.11
Somany Ceramics		1.23-4.864.9023.21-3.80-13.25-6.45
Asian Granito India		-0.0512.56-14.48-25.99-4.685.57-11.38
Orient Bell		-0.930.35-11.617.664.47-13.53-1.09
Exxaro Tiles		3.97-4.84-9.76-11.78-17.89-20.65-13.81
Murudeshwar Ceramics		2.420.03-7.71-10.30-28.75-8.560.68
Manoj Ceramic		9.63-1.0030.2610.00-23.558.324.91
Regency Ceramics		-6.51-12.29-28.05-30.55-32.818.9285.49
Restile Ceramics		-7.31-10.65-22.76-11.29-35.5115.7913.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hindware Home Innovation has declined 22.67% compared to peers like Kajaria Ceramics (-8.55%), Cera Sanitaryware (-2.81%), Carysil (49.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindware Home Innovation has underperformed peers relative to Kajaria Ceramics (2.24%) and Cera Sanitaryware (5.54%).

Hindware Home Innovation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hindware Home Innovation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5219.19219.42
10217.37220.63
20229.34225.39
50235.41230.13
100223.07233.14
200254.84244.7

Source: Dion Global

Hindware Home Innovation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hindware Home Innovation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.72%, FII holding rose to 5.14%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Hindware Home Innovation Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2720.10.01

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Hindware Home Innovation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTHindware Home Innova - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Oblig
Jul 26, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTHindware Home Innova - Communication To Shareholders For Annual Report Web-Link
Jul 26, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTHindware Home Innova - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Jul 25, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTHindware Home Innova - Notice Of 9Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Jul 25, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTHindware Home Innova - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Hindware Home Innovation

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999WB2017PLC222970 and registration number is 222970. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of gas stoves, cooking/kitchen appliances. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 317.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandip Somany
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ram Babu Kabra
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Salil Kumar Bhandari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Jaipuria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nand Gopal Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sonali Dutta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hindware Home Innovation Share Price

What is the share price of Hindware Home Innovation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindware Home Innovation is ₹221.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hindware Home Innovation?

The Hindware Home Innovation is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindware Home Innovation?

The market cap of Hindware Home Innovation is ₹1,856.11 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindware Home Innovation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindware Home Innovation are ₹225.00 and ₹218.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindware Home Innovation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindware Home Innovation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindware Home Innovation is ₹392.10 and 52-week low of Hindware Home Innovation is ₹171.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hindware Home Innovation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hindware Home Innovation has shown returns of 1.63% over the past day, -11.04% for the past month, -9.39% over 3 months, -22.67% over 1 year, -28.28% across 3 years, and -9.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindware Home Innovation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindware Home Innovation are -46.78 and 2.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hindware Home Innovation News

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