Here's the live share price of Axis Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Axis Bank
|0.69
|-7.65
|-4.21
|-7.70
|14.96
|9.34
|10.39
|HDFC Bank
|-2.13
|-11.73
|-8.02
|-21.90
|-26.63
|-3.94
|-0.53
|ICICI Bank
|-0.92
|0.53
|11.29
|1.78
|-1.25
|13.38
|15.14
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|0.46
|2.70
|3.33
|-8.57
|-1.62
|2.29
|1.94
|Federal Bank
|0.01
|8.22
|20.77
|25.19
|80.57
|38.84
|32.52
|Au Small Finance Bank
|3.41
|1.46
|4.89
|7.76
|45.52
|14.22
|11.36
|IndusInd Bank
|1.19
|0.39
|8.28
|10.47
|26.93
|-10.18
|-0.34
|IDFC First Bank
|-0.22
|5.06
|20.11
|-0.31
|22.05
|-1.22
|12.26
|YES Bank
|-0.31
|-5.46
|0.80
|5.24
|20.87
|10.36
|12.76
|RBL Bank
|3.17
|3.20
|11.85
|25.56
|44.71
|21.48
|16.73
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-1.80
|10.48
|7.29
|2.99
|54.38
|48.01
|54.33
|Bandhan Bank
|0.72
|-14.51
|-15.60
|8.21
|5.57
|-8.62
|-10.26
|City Union Bank
|2.88
|-6.82
|4.64
|-2.18
|31.20
|28.57
|12.79
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|2.12
|-2.66
|13.88
|50.97
|55.39
|33.39
|33.82
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|2.84
|13.53
|17.58
|31.57
|101.89
|24.51
|11.40
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|-2.40
|13.77
|11.72
|7.92
|62.08
|12.63
|21.41
|South Indian Bank
|0.96
|-1.19
|12.90
|13.86
|61.62
|37.58
|37.72
|Karnataka Bank
|8.77
|16.72
|16.30
|49.94
|78.31
|12.90
|38.63
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|0.20
|-4.84
|2.85
|12.38
|32.26
|-4.35
|4.70
|DCB Bank
|3.49
|4.11
|3.33
|-0.39
|50.47
|17.62
|15.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Axis Bank has gained 14.96% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Axis Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,233.93
|1,249.98
|10
|1,234.58
|1,249.8
|20
|1,273.08
|1,264.9
|50
|1,304.16
|1,287.13
|100
|1,288.68
|1,289.89
|200
|1,285.26
|1,269.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Axis Bank saw a drop in promoter holding to 7.87%, while DII stake increased to 45.78%, FII holding fell to 39.91%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,41,05,435
|6.84
|7,280.97
|3,36,72,018
|3.16
|4,531.24
|2,50,64,059
|4.25
|3,372.87
|2,07,13,617
|2.62
|2,787.43
|2,00,15,542
|5.06
|2,693.49
|1,93,40,351
|4.77
|2,602.63
|1,60,00,000
|3.86
|2,153.12
|1,50,00,000
|7.39
|2,018.55
|1,48,52,843
|5.36
|1,998.75
|1,48,18,164
|2.35
|1,994.08
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:06 AM IST IST
|Axis Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|Axis Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|Axis Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|Axis Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|Axis Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Source: Dion Global
Axis Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110GJ1993PLC020769 and registration number is 020769. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 127032.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 621.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Axis Bank is ₹1,238.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Axis Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Axis Bank is ₹385,222.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Axis Bank are ₹1,257.95 and ₹1,238.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Axis Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Axis Bank is ₹1,418.30 and 52-week low of Axis Bank is ₹1,041.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Axis Bank has shown returns of -1.2% over the past day, -7.65% for the past month, -4.21% over 3 months, 14.96% over 1 year, 9.34% across 3 years, and 10.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Axis Bank are 13.87 and 1.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.
Source: Dion Global