What is the share price of Axis Bank? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Axis Bank is ₹1,238.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Axis Bank? The Axis Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Axis Bank? The market cap of Axis Bank is ₹385,222.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Axis Bank? Today’s highest and lowest price of Axis Bank are ₹1,257.95 and ₹1,238.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Axis Bank? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Axis Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Axis Bank is ₹1,418.30 and 52-week low of Axis Bank is ₹1,041.30 as on .

How has the Axis Bank performed historically in terms of returns? The Axis Bank has shown returns of -1.2% over the past day, -7.65% for the past month, -4.21% over 3 months, 14.96% over 1 year, 9.34% across 3 years, and 10.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Axis Bank? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Axis Bank are 13.87 and 1.80 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global