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Axis Bank Share Price

NSE
BSE

AXIS BANK

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Banks
Theme
Bank (Private)Financial Services
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Here's the live share price of Axis Bank along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,238.00 Closed
-1.20₹ -15.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Axis Bank Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,238.00₹1,257.95
₹1,238.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,041.30₹1,418.30
₹1,238.00
Open Price
₹1,253.00
Prev. Close
₹1,253.00
Volume
68,470

Source: Dion Global

Axis Bank Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Axis Bank		0.69-7.65-4.21-7.7014.969.3410.39
HDFC Bank		-2.13-11.73-8.02-21.90-26.63-3.94-0.53
ICICI Bank		-0.920.5311.291.78-1.2513.3815.14
Kotak Mahindra Bank		0.462.703.33-8.57-1.622.291.94
Federal Bank		0.018.2220.7725.1980.5738.8432.52
Au Small Finance Bank		3.411.464.897.7645.5214.2211.36
IndusInd Bank		1.190.398.2810.4726.93-10.18-0.34
IDFC First Bank		-0.225.0620.11-0.3122.05-1.2212.26
YES Bank		-0.31-5.460.805.2420.8710.3612.76
RBL Bank		3.173.2011.8525.5644.7121.4816.73
Karur Vysya Bank		-1.8010.487.292.9954.3848.0154.33
Bandhan Bank		0.72-14.51-15.608.215.57-8.62-10.26
City Union Bank		2.88-6.824.64-2.1831.2028.5712.79
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		2.12-2.6613.8850.9755.3933.3933.82
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank		2.8413.5317.5831.57101.8924.5111.40
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank		-2.4013.7711.727.9262.0812.6321.41
South Indian Bank		0.96-1.1912.9013.8661.6237.5837.72
Karnataka Bank		8.7716.7216.3049.9478.3112.9038.63
Equitas Small Finance Bank		0.20-4.842.8512.3832.26-4.354.70
DCB Bank		3.494.113.33-0.3950.4717.6215.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Axis Bank has gained 14.96% compared to peers like HDFC Bank (-26.63%), ICICI Bank (-1.25%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Axis Bank has underperformed peers relative to HDFC Bank (-0.53%) and ICICI Bank (15.14%).

Axis Bank Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Axis Bank Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,233.931,249.98
101,234.581,249.8
201,273.081,264.9
501,304.161,287.13
1001,288.681,289.89
2001,285.261,269.43

Source: Dion Global

Axis Bank Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Axis Bank saw a drop in promoter holding to 7.87%, while DII stake increased to 45.78%, FII holding fell to 39.91%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Axis Bank Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,41,05,4356.847,280.97
3,36,72,0183.164,531.24
2,50,64,0594.253,372.87
2,07,13,6172.622,787.43
2,00,15,5425.062,693.49
1,93,40,3514.772,602.63
1,60,00,0003.862,153.12
1,50,00,0007.392,018.55
1,48,52,8435.361,998.75
1,48,18,1642.351,994.08

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Axis Bank Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 01:06 AM IST ISTAxis Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Aug 05, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTAxis Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTAxis Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTAxis Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Aug 05, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTAxis Bank - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

Source: Dion Global

About Axis Bank

Axis Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110GJ1993PLC020769 and registration number is 020769. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 127032.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 621.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. N S Vishwanathan
    Part Time Chairman & Independent Director
  • Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Subrat Mohanty
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Munish Sharda
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Gambhir
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Meena Ganesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopalaraman Padmanabhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girish Paranjpe
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P N Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S S Mallikarjunarao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pranam Wahi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Malavika R Harita
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mini Ipe
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director

FAQs on Axis Bank Share Price

What is the share price of Axis Bank?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Axis Bank is ₹1,238.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Axis Bank?

The Axis Bank is operating in the Banks Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Axis Bank?

The market cap of Axis Bank is ₹385,222.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Axis Bank?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Axis Bank are ₹1,257.95 and ₹1,238.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Axis Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Axis Bank stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Axis Bank is ₹1,418.30 and 52-week low of Axis Bank is ₹1,041.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Axis Bank performed historically in terms of returns?

The Axis Bank has shown returns of -1.2% over the past day, -7.65% for the past month, -4.21% over 3 months, 14.96% over 1 year, 9.34% across 3 years, and 10.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Axis Bank?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Axis Bank are 13.87 and 1.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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