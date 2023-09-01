Follow Us

Axis Bank Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AXIS BANK LTD.

Sector : Finance - Banks - Private Sector | Largecap | NSE
₹991.15 Closed
1.8117.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Axis Bank Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹969.00₹993.00
₹991.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹707.70₹998.00
₹991.15
Open Price
₹974.25
Prev. Close
₹973.50
Volume
1,09,45,847

Axis Bank Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1999.3
  • R21,008.15
  • R31,023.3
  • Pivot
    984.15
  • S1975.3
  • S2960.15
  • S3951.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5856.38978.08
  • 10829.28972.56
  • 20784.74965.51
  • 50775.31956.91
  • 100726.21938.96
  • 200731.93903.53

Axis Bank Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.723.157.6614.4533.06103.8656.72
0.77-5.34-1.90-1.546.8839.5851.66
-0.29-2.713.3713.0010.67147.50189.57
-0.36-4.19-8.161.58-6.8523.8939.67
0.991.469.6828.5827.32125.52-25.41
2.255.2528.3167.2489.52196.6694.47
2.671.176.13-5.465.8118.09-94.90
-1.900.26-6.0018.3211.66106.4398.21
-0.233.31-12.300.09-15.51-23.09-64.91
2.356.5914.747.1821.26163.4978.33
3.175.8141.0447.5694.5623.87-61.91
5.58-3.161.3722.2893.47171.04171.04
0.99-3.2213.0320.5171.69217.8630.44
-1.71-1.4135.7884.02134.2139.06-12.51
1.53-6.651.78-11.07-30.57-10.44-35.69
0.9128.1554.3878.18179.87407.1257.24
4.0521.1732.3220.997.297.297.29
-3.354.0144.8847.28191.71367.9299.96
1.879.2817.3642.2354.7650.178.93
-0.4315.1023.0237.98183.54222.9232.48

Axis Bank Ltd. Share Holdings

Axis Bank Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF5,12,73,6052.984,890.99
SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF3,57,76,0633.463,413.04
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund2,29,24,9555.492,186.81
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund2,02,57,1224.81,932.33
Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan1,93,00,0004.581,841.03
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund1,75,97,2424.681,678.6
UTI Nifty 50 ETF1,36,23,9982.981,299.59
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan1,21,20,2351.911,156.15
UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF1,15,69,8353.461,103.76
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,10,00,0002.741,049.29
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Axis Bank Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Axis Bank Ltd.

Axis Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110GJ1993PLC020769 and registration number is 020769. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67376.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 613.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Makhija
    Part Time Chairman & Independent Director
  • Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajiv Anand
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kotecha
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. T C Suseel Kumar
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Ms. Meena Ganesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopalaraman Padmanabhan
    Independent Director
  • Prof. S Mahendra Dev
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girish Paranjpe
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ketaki Bhagwati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S S Mallikarjunarao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P N Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kohli
    Independent Director

FAQs on Axis Bank Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Axis Bank Ltd.?

The market cap of Axis Bank Ltd. is ₹2,99,925.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Axis Bank Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Axis Bank Ltd. is 27.72 and PB ratio of Axis Bank Ltd. is 2.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Axis Bank Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Axis Bank Ltd. is ₹991.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Axis Bank Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Axis Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Axis Bank Ltd. is ₹998.00 and 52-week low of Axis Bank Ltd. is ₹707.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

