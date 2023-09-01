Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.72
|3.15
|7.66
|14.45
|33.06
|103.86
|56.72
|0.77
|-5.34
|-1.90
|-1.54
|6.88
|39.58
|51.66
|-0.29
|-2.71
|3.37
|13.00
|10.67
|147.50
|189.57
|-0.36
|-4.19
|-8.16
|1.58
|-6.85
|23.89
|39.67
|0.99
|1.46
|9.68
|28.58
|27.32
|125.52
|-25.41
|2.25
|5.25
|28.31
|67.24
|89.52
|196.66
|94.47
|2.67
|1.17
|6.13
|-5.46
|5.81
|18.09
|-94.90
|-1.90
|0.26
|-6.00
|18.32
|11.66
|106.43
|98.21
|-0.23
|3.31
|-12.30
|0.09
|-15.51
|-23.09
|-64.91
|2.35
|6.59
|14.74
|7.18
|21.26
|163.49
|78.33
|3.17
|5.81
|41.04
|47.56
|94.56
|23.87
|-61.91
|5.58
|-3.16
|1.37
|22.28
|93.47
|171.04
|171.04
|0.99
|-3.22
|13.03
|20.51
|71.69
|217.86
|30.44
|-1.71
|-1.41
|35.78
|84.02
|134.21
|39.06
|-12.51
|1.53
|-6.65
|1.78
|-11.07
|-30.57
|-10.44
|-35.69
|0.91
|28.15
|54.38
|78.18
|179.87
|407.12
|57.24
|4.05
|21.17
|32.32
|20.99
|7.29
|7.29
|7.29
|-3.35
|4.01
|44.88
|47.28
|191.71
|367.92
|99.96
|1.87
|9.28
|17.36
|42.23
|54.76
|50.17
|8.93
|-0.43
|15.10
|23.02
|37.98
|183.54
|222.92
|32.48
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|5,12,73,605
|2.98
|4,890.99
|SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|3,57,76,063
|3.46
|3,413.04
|Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund
|2,29,24,955
|5.49
|2,186.81
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|2,02,57,122
|4.8
|1,932.33
|Kotak Flexicap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,93,00,000
|4.58
|1,841.03
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|1,75,97,242
|4.68
|1,678.6
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|1,36,23,998
|2.98
|1,299.59
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|1,21,20,235
|1.91
|1,156.15
|UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|1,15,69,835
|3.46
|1,103.76
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,10,00,000
|2.74
|1,049.29
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Axis Bank Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65110GJ1993PLC020769 and registration number is 020769. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks. postal savings bank and discount houses. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67376.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 613.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Axis Bank Ltd. is ₹2,99,925.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Axis Bank Ltd. is 27.72 and PB ratio of Axis Bank Ltd. is 2.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Axis Bank Ltd. is ₹991.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Axis Bank Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Axis Bank Ltd. is ₹998.00 and 52-week low of Axis Bank Ltd. is ₹707.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.