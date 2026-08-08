What is the share price of Rain Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rain Industries is ₹221.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Rain Industries? The Rain Industries is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rain Industries? The market cap of Rain Industries is ₹7,463.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rain Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rain Industries are ₹251.95 and ₹211.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rain Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rain Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rain Industries is ₹251.95 and 52-week low of Rain Industries is ₹99.85 as on .

How has the Rain Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Rain Industries has shown returns of -8.27% over the past day, 10.56% for the past month, 64.98% over 3 months, 35.8% over 1 year, 11.16% across 3 years, and -1.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rain Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rain Industries are 13.89 and 1.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.45 per annum.

Source: Dion Global