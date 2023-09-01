Name
Fund Name
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,03,431
|0.3
|1.76
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|67,115
|0.3
|1.14
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|42,495
|0.3
|0.72
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|24,154
|0.3
|0.41
|UTI Nifty 500 Value 50 Index Fund
|17,001
|0.63
|0.29
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|11,085
|0.3
|0.19
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|7,394
|0.02
|0.13
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|6,890
|0.3
|0.12
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,534
|0.3
|0.03
|ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF
|1,536
|0.02
|0.03
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|27 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Rain Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TG1974PLC001693 and registration number is 001693. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.
The market cap of Rain Industries Ltd. is ₹5,462.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rain Industries Ltd. is 3.8 and PB ratio of Rain Industries Ltd. is 0.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rain Industries Ltd. is ₹164.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rain Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rain Industries Ltd. is ₹206.35 and 52-week low of Rain Industries Ltd. is ₹143.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.