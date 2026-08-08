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Rain Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAIN INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Petrochemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Rain Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹221.90 Closed
-8.27₹ -20.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rain Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹211.50₹251.95
₹221.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹99.85₹251.95
₹221.90
Open Price
₹246.70
Prev. Close
₹241.90
Volume
11,87,143

Source: Dion Global

Rain Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rain Industries		-0.6510.5664.9833.1935.8011.16-1.77
Supreme Petrochem		-1.69-4.56-5.559.40-8.5015.5215.32
Styrenix Performance Materials		-9.21-0.65-2.8818.29-19.7727.629.45
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		6.6926.1025.7141.9813.1313.59-1.84
Chemplast Sanmar		-4.71-9.10-20.92-34.51-54.97-25.57-19.11
NOCIL		2.95-4.14-10.6012.62-2.93-9.52-9.89
Platinum Industries		-0.98-5.98-13.38-5.22-19.380.370.22
Manali Petrochemicals		-0.802.2313.287.310.83-0.36-8.54
Shri Jagdamba Polymers		-0.430.010.49-9.26-39.73-3.56-14.09
Signet Industries		31.4544.4731.5838.0319.0514.994.89
AVI Polymers		15.65-23.85-27.3164.47169.9338.5214.28
Polychem		1.792.45-4.03-5.24-32.078.6826.79
Diksha Polymers		13.3625.0016.4716.4716.475.213.10
SVC Industries		11.9010.33-15.77-7.48-29.85-2.81-8.23
Hindustan Flurocarbons		3.863.439.037.2321.2817.0914.22
Gujarat Petrosynthese		-3.92-5.84-12.37-10.36-11.6415.19-2.57
AMS Polymers		0.6873.943.60175.42175.4242.4626.06
Triliance Polymers		-2.73-14.83-17.30-14.70-27.6342.4723.66

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rain Industries has gained 35.80% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (-8.50%), Styrenix Performance Materials (-19.77%), Bhansali Engineering Polymers (13.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Rain Industries has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (15.32%) and Styrenix Performance Materials (9.45%).

Rain Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rain Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5223.84233.87
10223.25228.06
20215.13219.81
50199.98201.09
100163.87180.87
200148.75163.66

Source: Dion Global

Rain Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rain Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.67%, FII holding fell to 8.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Rain Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
49,28,6920.4989.61

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Rain Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 03:42 AM IST ISTRain Industries - Rain Industries Limited -Management Presentation On Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company (Standalone
Aug 07, 2026, 03:38 AM IST ISTRain Industries - Rain Industries Limited - Earnings Presentation On The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company (Standal
Aug 07, 2026, 03:35 AM IST ISTRain Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Aug 07, 2026, 03:33 AM IST ISTRain Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Date of payment of Dividend
Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 AM IST ISTRain Industries - Rain Industries Limited-Intimation Of Record Date Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The Securities & Exchange Bo

Source: Dion Global

About Rain Industries

Rain Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TG1974PLC001693 and registration number is 001693. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of coke oven products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 130.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Brian Jude McNamara
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy Nellore
    Managing Director
  • Mr. N Radhakrishna Reddy
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Mr. N Sujith Kumar Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Robert Thomas Tonti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Varun Batra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. B Shanti Sree
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rain Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Rain Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rain Industries is ₹221.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rain Industries?

The Rain Industries is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rain Industries?

The market cap of Rain Industries is ₹7,463.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rain Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rain Industries are ₹251.95 and ₹211.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rain Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rain Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rain Industries is ₹251.95 and 52-week low of Rain Industries is ₹99.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rain Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rain Industries has shown returns of -8.27% over the past day, 10.56% for the past month, 64.98% over 3 months, 35.8% over 1 year, 11.16% across 3 years, and -1.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rain Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rain Industries are 13.89 and 1.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.45 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Rain Industries News

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