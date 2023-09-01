Follow Us

Rain Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RAIN INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Cement | Smallcap | NSE
₹164.20 Closed
1.111.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Rain Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹162.45₹165.00
₹164.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹143.25₹206.35
₹164.20
Open Price
₹163.20
Prev. Close
₹162.40
Volume
15,24,027

Rain Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1165.35
  • R2166.45
  • R3167.9
  • Pivot
    163.9
  • S1162.8
  • S2161.35
  • S3160.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5165.59160.36
  • 10166.28159.38
  • 20165.49159.73
  • 50181.29160.92
  • 100171.03161.45
  • 200183.74164.43

Rain Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.45-3.387.99-1.23-16.5248.64-15.70
2.44-0.175.4213.6624.66111.3189.05
1.210.17-4.07-8.3111.8417.9626.75
-0.10-5.941.1422.785.94103.8380.90
5.976.88-0.5213.2138.71180.3487.90
2.460.0111.6913.64-12.4450.2120.98
5.132.504.0117.8224.07122.88314.82
3.990.66-2.1221.7316.9926.5330.82
2.41-4.540.57-2.14-5.97-35.22-35.22
3.06-5.972.0436.5119.9691.9853.73
13.0319.1023.5734.6414.22129.60110.76
1.297.26-0.40-6.6638.64154.59102.30
-0.315.036.4022.873.45152.5117.14
2.4412.2720.5846.4472.2186.3253.98
3.504.3713.5012.112.022.7315.58
9.3638.2446.2876.3464.17203.9870.81
3.6212.6314.0812.6815.82149.5057.78
3.3825.8844.2940.5934.6113.1313.13
1.23-1.0713.6119.040.7494.7018.13
2.5814.1417.6648.4741.66107.14475.44

Rain Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Rain Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,03,4310.31.76
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund67,1150.31.14
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund42,4950.30.72
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund24,1540.30.41
UTI Nifty 500 Value 50 Index Fund17,0010.630.29
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF11,0850.30.19
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund7,3940.020.13
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund6,8900.30.12
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,5340.30.03
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF1,5360.020.03
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Rain Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
27 Feb, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Rain Industries Ltd.

Rain Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TG1974PLC001693 and registration number is 001693. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemicals, fertilizer and nitrogen compounds, plastics and synthetic rubber in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Brian Jude McNamara
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy Nellore
    Vice Chairman & Non Exe.Dire
  • Mr. N Radhakrishna Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. N Sujith Kumar Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Radhika Vijay Haribhakti
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nirmala Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Varun Batra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Robert Thomas Tonti
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rain Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rain Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Rain Industries Ltd. is ₹5,462.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rain Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rain Industries Ltd. is 3.8 and PB ratio of Rain Industries Ltd. is 0.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rain Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rain Industries Ltd. is ₹164.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rain Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rain Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rain Industries Ltd. is ₹206.35 and 52-week low of Rain Industries Ltd. is ₹143.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

