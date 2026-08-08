Here's the live share price of Rain Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rain Industries
|-0.65
|10.56
|64.98
|33.19
|35.80
|11.16
|-1.77
|Supreme Petrochem
|-1.69
|-4.56
|-5.55
|9.40
|-8.50
|15.52
|15.32
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|-9.21
|-0.65
|-2.88
|18.29
|-19.77
|27.62
|9.45
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|6.69
|26.10
|25.71
|41.98
|13.13
|13.59
|-1.84
|Chemplast Sanmar
|-4.71
|-9.10
|-20.92
|-34.51
|-54.97
|-25.57
|-19.11
|NOCIL
|2.95
|-4.14
|-10.60
|12.62
|-2.93
|-9.52
|-9.89
|Platinum Industries
|-0.98
|-5.98
|-13.38
|-5.22
|-19.38
|0.37
|0.22
|Manali Petrochemicals
|-0.80
|2.23
|13.28
|7.31
|0.83
|-0.36
|-8.54
|Shri Jagdamba Polymers
|-0.43
|0.01
|0.49
|-9.26
|-39.73
|-3.56
|-14.09
|Signet Industries
|31.45
|44.47
|31.58
|38.03
|19.05
|14.99
|4.89
|AVI Polymers
|15.65
|-23.85
|-27.31
|64.47
|169.93
|38.52
|14.28
|Polychem
|1.79
|2.45
|-4.03
|-5.24
|-32.07
|8.68
|26.79
|Diksha Polymers
|13.36
|25.00
|16.47
|16.47
|16.47
|5.21
|3.10
|SVC Industries
|11.90
|10.33
|-15.77
|-7.48
|-29.85
|-2.81
|-8.23
|Hindustan Flurocarbons
|3.86
|3.43
|9.03
|7.23
|21.28
|17.09
|14.22
|Gujarat Petrosynthese
|-3.92
|-5.84
|-12.37
|-10.36
|-11.64
|15.19
|-2.57
|AMS Polymers
|0.68
|73.94
|3.60
|175.42
|175.42
|42.46
|26.06
|Triliance Polymers
|-2.73
|-14.83
|-17.30
|-14.70
|-27.63
|42.47
|23.66
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rain Industries has gained 35.80% compared to peers like Supreme Petrochem (-8.50%), Styrenix Performance Materials (-19.77%), Bhansali Engineering Polymers (13.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Rain Industries has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Petrochem (15.32%) and Styrenix Performance Materials (9.45%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|223.84
|233.87
|10
|223.25
|228.06
|20
|215.13
|219.81
|50
|199.98
|201.09
|100
|163.87
|180.87
|200
|148.75
|163.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rain Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.67%, FII holding fell to 8.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|49,28,692
|0.49
|89.61
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:42 AM IST IST
|Rain Industries - Rain Industries Limited -Management Presentation On Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company (Standalone
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:38 AM IST IST
|Rain Industries - Rain Industries Limited - Earnings Presentation On The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company (Standal
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:35 AM IST IST
|Rain Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:33 AM IST IST
|Rain Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Date of payment of Dividend
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 AM IST IST
|Rain Industries - Rain Industries Limited-Intimation Of Record Date Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The Securities & Exchange Bo
Source: Dion Global
Rain Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26942TG1974PLC001693 and registration number is 001693. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of coke oven products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 130.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rain Industries is ₹221.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rain Industries is operating in the Petrochemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rain Industries is ₹7,463.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rain Industries are ₹251.95 and ₹211.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rain Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rain Industries is ₹251.95 and 52-week low of Rain Industries is ₹99.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rain Industries has shown returns of -8.27% over the past day, 10.56% for the past month, 64.98% over 3 months, 35.8% over 1 year, 11.16% across 3 years, and -1.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rain Industries are 13.89 and 1.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.45 per annum.
Source: Dion Global