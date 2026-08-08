What is the share price of Tanla Platforms? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tanla Platforms is ₹614.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Tanla Platforms? The Tanla Platforms is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tanla Platforms? The market cap of Tanla Platforms is ₹8,268.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tanla Platforms? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tanla Platforms are ₹622.75 and ₹604.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tanla Platforms? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tanla Platforms stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tanla Platforms is ₹765.75 and 52-week low of Tanla Platforms is ₹372.00 as on .

How has the Tanla Platforms performed historically in terms of returns? The Tanla Platforms has shown returns of 0.29% over the past day, 11.65% for the past month, 6.42% over 3 months, -4.86% over 1 year, -18.55% across 3 years, and -7.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tanla Platforms? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tanla Platforms are 15.52 and 3.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.95 per annum.

Source: Dion Global