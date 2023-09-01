Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.13
|-19.03
|24.19
|46.02
|33.95
|344.06
|2,276.51
|0.05
|-2.00
|1.77
|-0.08
|8.02
|50.60
|64.79
|1.78
|5.87
|9.54
|-3.39
|-1.28
|58.11
|101.55
|2.78
|4.17
|3.86
|7.71
|28.07
|71.98
|126.09
|1.87
|2.56
|2.51
|6.75
|1.68
|53.66
|80.47
|3.35
|6.46
|6.64
|11.71
|16.88
|114.40
|198.85
|3.32
|7.47
|9.65
|9.06
|16.72
|68.85
|64.82
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.83
|6.15
|23.19
|18.22
|16.29
|115.99
|95.18
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.87
|15.23
|7.12
|12.92
|63.00
|476.19
|562.01
|4.21
|6.74
|14.22
|30.61
|33.08
|39.01
|0.42
|3.71
|12.50
|19.48
|26.76
|55.70
|188.26
|294.61
|4.65
|9.94
|9.15
|42.29
|110.60
|1,364.57
|1,055.32
|7.42
|16.80
|24.44
|79.29
|104.72
|341.68
|131.62
|2.42
|-0.38
|5.65
|35.28
|92.30
|352.08
|302.20
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.01
|9.93
|21.79
|60.59
|21.44
|291.88
|178.06
|-2.07
|14.67
|57.80
|54.22
|28.20
|24.75
|24.75
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
|6,00,000
|1.37
|71.86
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund
|3,11,572
|1
|37.32
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|2,48,326
|0.71
|29.74
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|37,767
|0.76
|4.52
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|24,506
|0.77
|2.94
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|15,520
|0.77
|1.86
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|8,819
|0.76
|1.06
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|4,026
|0.76
|0.48
|Tata Nifty India Digital Exchange Traded Fund
|2,804
|0.64
|0.34
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|2,700
|0.06
|0.32
Tanla Platforms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1995PLC021262 and registration number is 021262. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information & communication service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1246.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tanla Platforms Ltd. is ₹13,117.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tanla Platforms Ltd. is 29.3 and PB ratio of Tanla Platforms Ltd. is 8.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tanla Platforms Ltd. is ₹967.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tanla Platforms Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tanla Platforms Ltd. is ₹1,317.95 and 52-week low of Tanla Platforms Ltd. is ₹493.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.