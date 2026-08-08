Here's the live share price of Tanla Platforms along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tanla Platforms
|4.63
|12.23
|6.98
|22.77
|-4.36
|-18.41
|-7.34
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tanla Platforms has declined 4.36% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Tanla Platforms has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|600.28
|607.47
|10
|593.28
|599.67
|20
|575.35
|584.94
|50
|544.23
|556.48
|100
|510
|537.2
|200
|526.89
|542.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tanla Platforms remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.38%, FII holding rose to 7.63%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,15,036
|0.4
|7.56
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 01:48 AM IST IST
|Tanla Platforms - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
|Jul 29, 2026, 01:44 AM IST IST
|Tanla Platforms - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 28, 2026
|Jul 23, 2026, 03:20 AM IST IST
|Tanla Platforms - Letter To Shareholders For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Jul 23, 2026, 03:16 AM IST IST
|Tanla Platforms - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 23, 2026, 03:11 AM IST IST
|Tanla Platforms - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Tanla Platforms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1995PLC021262 and registration number is 021262. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 744.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tanla Platforms is ₹614.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tanla Platforms is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tanla Platforms is ₹8,268.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tanla Platforms are ₹622.75 and ₹604.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tanla Platforms stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tanla Platforms is ₹765.75 and 52-week low of Tanla Platforms is ₹372.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tanla Platforms has shown returns of 0.29% over the past day, 11.65% for the past month, 6.42% over 3 months, -4.86% over 1 year, -18.55% across 3 years, and -7.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tanla Platforms are 15.52 and 3.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.95 per annum.
Source: Dion Global