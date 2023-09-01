Follow Us

Tanla Platforms Ltd. Share Price

TANLA PLATFORMS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹967.25 Closed
-0.87-8.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Tanla Platforms Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹962.05₹987.55
₹967.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹493.00₹1,317.95
₹967.25
Open Price
₹977.00
Prev. Close
₹975.75
Volume
4,01,371

Tanla Platforms Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1981.72
  • R2997.38
  • R31,007.22
  • Pivot
    971.88
  • S1956.22
  • S2946.38
  • S3930.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5793.64983.73
  • 10796.781,010.85
  • 20786.081,050.82
  • 50770.961,042.32
  • 100885959.17
  • 2001,208.43898.43

Tanla Platforms Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.13-19.0324.1946.0233.95344.062,276.51
0.05-2.001.77-0.088.0250.6064.79
1.785.879.54-3.39-1.2858.11101.55
2.784.173.867.7128.0771.98126.09
1.872.562.516.751.6853.6680.47
3.356.466.6411.7116.88114.40198.85
3.327.479.659.0616.7268.8564.82
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.836.1523.1918.2216.29115.9995.18
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.8715.237.1212.9263.00476.19562.01
4.216.7414.2230.6133.0839.010.42
3.7112.5019.4826.7655.70188.26294.61
4.659.949.1542.29110.601,364.571,055.32
7.4216.8024.4479.29104.72341.68131.62
2.42-0.385.6535.2892.30352.08302.20
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.019.9321.7960.5921.44291.88178.06
-2.0714.6757.8054.2228.2024.7524.75

Tanla Platforms Ltd. Share Holdings

Tanla Platforms Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund6,00,0001.3771.86
Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund3,11,572137.32
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund2,48,3260.7129.74
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund37,7670.764.52
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund24,5060.772.94
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund15,5200.771.86
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund8,8190.761.06
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF4,0260.760.48
Tata Nifty India Digital Exchange Traded Fund2,8040.640.34
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund2,7000.060.32
View All Mutual Funds

Tanla Platforms Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Updates
    Tanla Platforms Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report for the financial year 2022-23'.
    16-Aug, 2023 | 02:37 AM
  • Shareholders meeting
    Tanla Platforms Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 06, 2023
    16-Aug, 2023 | 12:09 AM
  • Updates
    Tanla Platforms Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Notice of the 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM).'.
    16-Aug, 2023 | 12:03 AM

About Tanla Platforms Ltd.

Tanla Platforms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1995PLC021262 and registration number is 021262. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information & communication service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1246.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. D Uday Kumar Reddy
    Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. Deepak Satyaprakash Goyal
    Executive Director
  • Dr. A G Ravindranath Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kapoor
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Amrita Gangotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Bhasin
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Baweja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Khanna
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tanla Platforms Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tanla Platforms Ltd.?

The market cap of Tanla Platforms Ltd. is ₹13,117.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tanla Platforms Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tanla Platforms Ltd. is 29.3 and PB ratio of Tanla Platforms Ltd. is 8.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tanla Platforms Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tanla Platforms Ltd. is ₹967.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tanla Platforms Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tanla Platforms Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tanla Platforms Ltd. is ₹1,317.95 and 52-week low of Tanla Platforms Ltd. is ₹493.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

