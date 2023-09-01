What is the Market Cap of Tanla Platforms Ltd.? The market cap of Tanla Platforms Ltd. is ₹13,117.34 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tanla Platforms Ltd.? P/E ratio of Tanla Platforms Ltd. is 29.3 and PB ratio of Tanla Platforms Ltd. is 8.64 as on .

What is the share price of Tanla Platforms Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tanla Platforms Ltd. is ₹967.25 as on .