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Tanla Platforms Share Price

NSE
BSE

TANLA PLATFORMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCapBSE TECK

Here's the live share price of Tanla Platforms along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹614.20 Closed
0.81₹ 4.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tanla Platforms Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹604.80₹622.75
₹614.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹372.00₹765.75
₹614.20
Open Price
₹608.30
Prev. Close
₹609.25
Volume
43,108

Source: Dion Global

Tanla Platforms Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tanla Platforms		4.6312.236.9822.77-4.36-18.41-7.34
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tanla Platforms has declined 4.36% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Tanla Platforms has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Tanla Platforms Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tanla Platforms Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5600.28607.47
10593.28599.67
20575.35584.94
50544.23556.48
100510537.2
200526.89542.83

Source: Dion Global

Tanla Platforms Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tanla Platforms remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.38%, FII holding rose to 7.63%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Tanla Platforms Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,15,0360.47.56

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Tanla Platforms Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 01:48 AM IST ISTTanla Platforms - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
Jul 29, 2026, 01:44 AM IST ISTTanla Platforms - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 28, 2026
Jul 23, 2026, 03:20 AM IST ISTTanla Platforms - Letter To Shareholders For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Jul 23, 2026, 03:16 AM IST ISTTanla Platforms - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 23, 2026, 03:11 AM IST ISTTanla Platforms - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Tanla Platforms

Tanla Platforms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1995PLC021262 and registration number is 021262. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 744.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Uday Reddy
    Founder Chairman
  • Mr. Deepak Goyal
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Sanjay Kapoor
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Fran�ois Ortalo Magn�
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Bhumralkar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Naiyya Saggi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ram Sewak Sharma
    Lead Independent Director

FAQs on Tanla Platforms Share Price

What is the share price of Tanla Platforms?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tanla Platforms is ₹614.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tanla Platforms?

The Tanla Platforms is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tanla Platforms?

The market cap of Tanla Platforms is ₹8,268.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tanla Platforms?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tanla Platforms are ₹622.75 and ₹604.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tanla Platforms?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tanla Platforms stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tanla Platforms is ₹765.75 and 52-week low of Tanla Platforms is ₹372.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tanla Platforms performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tanla Platforms has shown returns of 0.29% over the past day, 11.65% for the past month, 6.42% over 3 months, -4.86% over 1 year, -18.55% across 3 years, and -7.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tanla Platforms?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tanla Platforms are 15.52 and 3.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.95 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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