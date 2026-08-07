What is the share price of Dreamfolks Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dreamfolks Services is ₹71.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Dreamfolks Services? The Dreamfolks Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dreamfolks Services? The market cap of Dreamfolks Services is ₹379.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dreamfolks Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dreamfolks Services are ₹71.90 and ₹68.04.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dreamfolks Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dreamfolks Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dreamfolks Services is ₹159.90 and 52-week low of Dreamfolks Services is ₹56.52 as on .

How has the Dreamfolks Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Dreamfolks Services has shown returns of 0.64% over the past day, 2.25% for the past month, -15.16% over 3 months, -42.74% over 1 year, -54.81% across 3 years, and -31.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dreamfolks Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dreamfolks Services are 32.81 and 1.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global