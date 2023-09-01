Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.13
|-35.73
|-10.48
|16.09
|9.67
|9.67
|9.67
|-4.65
|8.92
|22.15
|40.96
|17.08
|-45.07
|-45.07
|2.31
|0.79
|28.62
|33.97
|55.36
|-35.96
|-35.96
|-0.23
|1.15
|2.79
|14.57
|20.26
|116.32
|123.28
|0.19
|-8.28
|6.79
|14.97
|-9.62
|179.15
|333.02
|2.00
|17.52
|55.51
|75.90
|126.88
|1,122.46
|590.43
|-0.48
|5.64
|13.38
|31.00
|2.19
|26.68
|-11.83
|1.23
|-1.80
|8.12
|31.65
|29.21
|109.91
|42.33
|0.08
|-0.21
|3.22
|22.65
|-25.44
|15.74
|-56.23
|-0.36
|-9.38
|11.01
|26.18
|37.70
|50.42
|50.42
|-3.95
|0.42
|16.32
|28.73
|49.93
|105.43
|53.81
|5.70
|1.76
|17.41
|37.51
|26.06
|31.50
|45.38
|-1.15
|10.32
|30.38
|39.58
|29.59
|18.94
|18.94
|0.92
|-0.48
|-0.83
|-2.24
|-1.30
|473.69
|487.28
|5.39
|5.89
|9.11
|-3.53
|-27.31
|3.86
|-3.90
|-2.96
|11.88
|14.64
|94.19
|39.17
|93.14
|93.14
|0.77
|13.94
|27.41
|27.13
|63.02
|105.98
|-36.44
|-0.24
|-4.03
|2.96
|23.22
|-11.50
|17.10
|14.67
|-0.26
|-3.44
|3.24
|-3.00
|-9.01
|-9.01
|-9.01
|1.95
|9.46
|10.02
|16.18
|-24.28
|-59.42
|-59.42
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|6,60,226
|1.24
|51.72
|Invesco India Smallcap Fund
|6,57,152
|2.11
|51.47
|Invesco India Multicap Fund
|6,53,046
|1.9
|51.15
|Invesco India Growth Opportunities Fund
|1,68,748
|0.33
|13.22
|Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund
|1,04,273
|0.76
|8.17
|Invesco India Balanced Advantage Fund
|46,366
|0.58
|3.63
|LIC MF ELSS
|34,162
|0.28
|2.68
|Invesco India Equity Savings Fund
|5,789
|0.35
|0.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Dreamfolks Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL2008PLC177181 and registration number is 177181. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 282.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dreamfolks Services Ltd. is ₹2,688.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dreamfolks Services Ltd. is 37.24 and PB ratio of Dreamfolks Services Ltd. is 17.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dreamfolks Services Ltd. is ₹507.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dreamfolks Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dreamfolks Services Ltd. is ₹847.00 and 52-week low of Dreamfolks Services Ltd. is ₹348.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.