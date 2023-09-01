Follow Us

DREAMFOLKS SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹507.10 Closed
0.582.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Dreamfolks Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹505.40₹512.00
₹507.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹348.00₹847.00
₹507.10
Open Price
₹510.00
Prev. Close
₹504.20
Volume
4,27,486

Dreamfolks Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1510.87
  • R2514.73
  • R3517.47
  • Pivot
    508.13
  • S1504.27
  • S2501.53
  • S3497.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5405.74502.14
  • 10400.31516.43
  • 20385.32560.56
  • 50270.36601.85
  • 100135.18576.37
  • 20067.59506.85

Dreamfolks Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.13-35.73-10.4816.099.679.679.67
-4.658.9222.1540.9617.08-45.07-45.07
2.310.7928.6233.9755.36-35.96-35.96
-0.231.152.7914.5720.26116.32123.28
0.19-8.286.7914.97-9.62179.15333.02
2.0017.5255.5175.90126.881,122.46590.43
-0.485.6413.3831.002.1926.68-11.83
1.23-1.808.1231.6529.21109.9142.33
0.08-0.213.2222.65-25.4415.74-56.23
-0.36-9.3811.0126.1837.7050.4250.42
-3.950.4216.3228.7349.93105.4353.81
5.701.7617.4137.5126.0631.5045.38
-1.1510.3230.3839.5829.5918.9418.94
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
5.395.899.11-3.53-27.313.86-3.90
-2.9611.8814.6494.1939.1793.1493.14
0.7713.9427.4127.1363.02105.98-36.44
-0.24-4.032.9623.22-11.5017.1014.67
-0.26-3.443.24-3.00-9.01-9.01-9.01
1.959.4610.0216.18-24.28-59.42-59.42

Dreamfolks Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Dreamfolks Services Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund6,60,2261.2451.72
Invesco India Smallcap Fund6,57,1522.1151.47
Invesco India Multicap Fund6,53,0461.951.15
Invesco India Growth Opportunities Fund1,68,7480.3313.22
Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund1,04,2730.768.17
Invesco India Balanced Advantage Fund46,3660.583.63
LIC MF ELSS34,1620.282.68
Invesco India Equity Savings Fund5,7890.350.45

Dreamfolks Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Dreamfolks Services Ltd.

Dreamfolks Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL2008PLC177181 and registration number is 177181. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 282.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Liberatha Peter Kallat
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Yadav
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Nagpal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Balaji Srinivasan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sharadchandra Damodar Abhyankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mario Anthony Nazareth
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aditi Balbir
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dreamfolks Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Dreamfolks Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Dreamfolks Services Ltd. is ₹2,688.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dreamfolks Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Dreamfolks Services Ltd. is 37.24 and PB ratio of Dreamfolks Services Ltd. is 17.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Dreamfolks Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dreamfolks Services Ltd. is ₹507.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dreamfolks Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dreamfolks Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dreamfolks Services Ltd. is ₹847.00 and 52-week low of Dreamfolks Services Ltd. is ₹348.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

