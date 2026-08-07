Here's the live share price of Dreamfolks Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dreamfolks Services
|6.27
|2.25
|-15.16
|-23.87
|-42.74
|-54.81
|-31.22
|GMR Airports
|2.94
|-5.74
|7.71
|10.62
|19.57
|28.11
|30.86
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dreamfolks Services has declined 42.74% compared to peers like GMR Airports (19.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Dreamfolks Services has underperformed peers relative to GMR Airports (30.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|67.2
|68.69
|10
|67.3
|68.27
|20
|68
|68.4
|50
|70.33
|70.45
|100
|73.18
|76.43
|200
|91.19
|100.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dreamfolks Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding fell to 0.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:29 AM IST IST
|Dreamfolks Services - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Of The Company For
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Dreamfolks Services - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 04, 2026, 01:32 AM IST IST
|Dreamfolks Services - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 04, 2026, 01:30 AM IST IST
|Dreamfolks Services - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Jul 02, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Dreamfolks Services - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 02, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Dreamfolks Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL2008PLC177181 and registration number is 177181. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 658.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dreamfolks Services is ₹71.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dreamfolks Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dreamfolks Services is ₹379.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dreamfolks Services are ₹71.90 and ₹68.04.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dreamfolks Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dreamfolks Services is ₹159.90 and 52-week low of Dreamfolks Services is ₹56.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dreamfolks Services has shown returns of 0.64% over the past day, 2.25% for the past month, -15.16% over 3 months, -42.74% over 1 year, -54.81% across 3 years, and -31.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dreamfolks Services are 32.81 and 1.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global