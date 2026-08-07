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Dreamfolks Services Share Price

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BSE

DREAMFOLKS SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Theme
Aviation
Index
BSE 1000BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Dreamfolks Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹71.20 Closed
0.64₹ 0.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dreamfolks Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.04₹71.90
₹71.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.52₹159.90
₹71.20
Open Price
₹68.04
Prev. Close
₹70.75
Volume
11,795

Source: Dion Global

Dreamfolks Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dreamfolks Services		6.272.25-15.16-23.87-42.74-54.81-31.22
GMR Airports		2.94-5.747.7110.6219.5728.1130.86

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dreamfolks Services has declined 42.74% compared to peers like GMR Airports (19.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Dreamfolks Services has underperformed peers relative to GMR Airports (30.86%).

Dreamfolks Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dreamfolks Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
567.268.69
1067.368.27
206868.4
5070.3370.45
10073.1876.43
20091.19100.57

Source: Dion Global

Dreamfolks Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dreamfolks Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding fell to 0.10%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dreamfolks Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:29 AM IST ISTDreamfolks Services - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Of The Company For
Jul 08, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTDreamfolks Services - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 04, 2026, 01:32 AM IST ISTDreamfolks Services - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 04, 2026, 01:30 AM IST ISTDreamfolks Services - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Jul 02, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTDreamfolks Services - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 02, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Dreamfolks Services

Dreamfolks Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL2008PLC177181 and registration number is 177181. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other business support service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 658.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Liberatha Peter Kallat
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Balaji Srinivasan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Yadav
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Nagpal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kulkarni
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Monica Widhani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Prerna Kohli
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Pandey
    Independent Director

FAQs on Dreamfolks Services Share Price

What is the share price of Dreamfolks Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dreamfolks Services is ₹71.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dreamfolks Services?

The Dreamfolks Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dreamfolks Services?

The market cap of Dreamfolks Services is ₹379.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dreamfolks Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dreamfolks Services are ₹71.90 and ₹68.04.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dreamfolks Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dreamfolks Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dreamfolks Services is ₹159.90 and 52-week low of Dreamfolks Services is ₹56.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dreamfolks Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dreamfolks Services has shown returns of 0.64% over the past day, 2.25% for the past month, -15.16% over 3 months, -42.74% over 1 year, -54.81% across 3 years, and -31.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dreamfolks Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dreamfolks Services are 32.81 and 1.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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