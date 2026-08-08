Here's the live share price of Morepen Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Morepen Laboratories
|40.56
|31.00
|81.93
|102.68
|60.79
|34.21
|6.86
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Morepen Laboratories has gained 60.79% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Morepen Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|56.85
|66.33
|10
|55.72
|62.34
|20
|58.18
|59.77
|50
|53.3
|55.2
|100
|46.89
|50.76
|200
|44.58
|48.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Morepen Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.28%, FII holding fell to 1.46%, and public shareholding moved up to 61.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Morepen Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:16 PM IST IST
|Morepen Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:03 PM IST IST
|Morepen Laboratories - Intimation Of Annual General Meeting
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:53 PM IST IST
|Morepen Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:48 PM IST IST
|Morepen Laboratories - Intimation Of Record Date For Payment Of Final Dividend I.E. September 19, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Morepen Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231HP1984PLC006028 and registration number is 006028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1681.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 109.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Morepen Laboratories is ₹80.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Morepen Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Morepen Laboratories is ₹4,390.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Morepen Laboratories are ₹82.95 and ₹78.82.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Morepen Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Morepen Laboratories is ₹83.45 and 52-week low of Morepen Laboratories is ₹33.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Morepen Laboratories has shown returns of 0.81% over the past day, 31.0% for the past month, 81.93% over 3 months, 60.79% over 1 year, 34.21% across 3 years, and 6.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Morepen Laboratories are 31.24 and 3.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.25 per annum.
Source: Dion Global