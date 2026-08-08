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Morepen Laboratories Share Price

NSE
BSE

MOREPEN LABORATORIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Morepen Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹80.12 Closed
0.81₹ 0.64
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Morepen Laboratories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹78.82₹82.95
₹80.12
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.44₹83.45
₹80.12
Open Price
₹80.49
Prev. Close
₹79.48
Volume
16,76,413

Source: Dion Global

Morepen Laboratories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Morepen Laboratories		40.5631.0081.93102.6860.7934.216.86
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Morepen Laboratories has gained 60.79% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Morepen Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Morepen Laboratories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Morepen Laboratories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
556.8566.33
1055.7262.34
2058.1859.77
5053.355.2
10046.8950.76
20044.5848.9

Source: Dion Global

Morepen Laboratories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Morepen Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.28%, FII holding fell to 1.46%, and public shareholding moved up to 61.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Morepen Laboratories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTMorepen Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Aug 04, 2026, 09:16 PM IST ISTMorepen Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Aug 04, 2026, 08:03 PM IST ISTMorepen Laboratories - Intimation Of Annual General Meeting
Aug 04, 2026, 07:53 PM IST ISTMorepen Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 04, 2026, 07:48 PM IST ISTMorepen Laboratories - Intimation Of Record Date For Payment Of Final Dividend I.E. September 19, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Morepen Laboratories

Morepen Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231HP1984PLC006028 and registration number is 006028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1681.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 109.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sushil Suri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Suri
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Dutt
    Independent Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Savita
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjit Khattar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sharad Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Morepen Laboratories Share Price

What is the share price of Morepen Laboratories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Morepen Laboratories is ₹80.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Morepen Laboratories?

The Morepen Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Morepen Laboratories?

The market cap of Morepen Laboratories is ₹4,390.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Morepen Laboratories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Morepen Laboratories are ₹82.95 and ₹78.82.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Morepen Laboratories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Morepen Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Morepen Laboratories is ₹83.45 and 52-week low of Morepen Laboratories is ₹33.44 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Morepen Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns?

The Morepen Laboratories has shown returns of 0.81% over the past day, 31.0% for the past month, 81.93% over 3 months, 60.79% over 1 year, 34.21% across 3 years, and 6.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Morepen Laboratories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Morepen Laboratories are 31.24 and 3.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.25 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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