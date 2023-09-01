Follow Us

Morepen Laboratories Ltd. Share Price

MOREPEN LABORATORIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹38.70 Closed
-0.39-0.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Morepen Laboratories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.00₹39.30
₹38.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.60₹48.45
₹38.70
Open Price
₹38.90
Prev. Close
₹38.85
Volume
43,85,543

Morepen Laboratories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R139.3
  • R239.95
  • R340.6
  • Pivot
    38.65
  • S138
  • S237.35
  • S336.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.0138.92
  • 1027.4138.25
  • 2026.8836.63
  • 5031.1333.49
  • 10034.3131.4
  • 20039.9131.23

Morepen Laboratories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.0525.6947.2450.9812.6842.1030.13
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Morepen Laboratories Ltd. Share Holdings

Morepen Laboratories Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF2,4380.10.01

Morepen Laboratories Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Morepen Laboratories Ltd.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231HP1984PLC006028 and registration number is 006028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1449.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 95.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sushil Suri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Suri
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manoj Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhupender Raj Wadhwa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sukhcharan Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Dutt
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Savita
    Independent Director

FAQs on Morepen Laboratories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Morepen Laboratories Ltd.?

The market cap of Morepen Laboratories Ltd. is ₹1,978.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Morepen Laboratories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Morepen Laboratories Ltd. is 35.83 and PB ratio of Morepen Laboratories Ltd. is 2.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Morepen Laboratories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Morepen Laboratories Ltd. is ₹38.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Morepen Laboratories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Morepen Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Morepen Laboratories Ltd. is ₹48.45 and 52-week low of Morepen Laboratories Ltd. is ₹23.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

