What is the share price of Morepen Laboratories? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Morepen Laboratories is ₹80.12 as on .

What kind of stock is Morepen Laboratories? The Morepen Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Morepen Laboratories? The market cap of Morepen Laboratories is ₹4,390.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Morepen Laboratories? Today’s highest and lowest price of Morepen Laboratories are ₹82.95 and ₹78.82.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Morepen Laboratories? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Morepen Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Morepen Laboratories is ₹83.45 and 52-week low of Morepen Laboratories is ₹33.44 as on .

How has the Morepen Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns? The Morepen Laboratories has shown returns of 0.81% over the past day, 31.0% for the past month, 81.93% over 3 months, 60.79% over 1 year, 34.21% across 3 years, and 6.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Morepen Laboratories? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Morepen Laboratories are 31.24 and 3.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.25 per annum.

Source: Dion Global