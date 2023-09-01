Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.05
|25.69
|47.24
|50.98
|12.68
|42.10
|30.13
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF
|2,438
|0.1
|0.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Morepen Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231HP1984PLC006028 and registration number is 006028. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1449.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 95.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Morepen Laboratories Ltd. is ₹1,978.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Morepen Laboratories Ltd. is 35.83 and PB ratio of Morepen Laboratories Ltd. is 2.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Morepen Laboratories Ltd. is ₹38.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Morepen Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Morepen Laboratories Ltd. is ₹48.45 and 52-week low of Morepen Laboratories Ltd. is ₹23.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.