Blue Star Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BLUE STAR LTD.

Sector : Air Conditioners | Smallcap | NSE
₹745.25 Closed
0.654.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Blue Star Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹728.05₹747.90
₹745.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹521.00₹820.00
₹745.25
Open Price
₹739.75
Prev. Close
₹740.45
Volume
68,616

Blue Star Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1753.08
  • R2760.42
  • R3772.93
  • Pivot
    740.57
  • S1733.23
  • S2720.72
  • S3713.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,211.87735.64
  • 101,190.29736.2
  • 201,152.02742.97
  • 501,113.52751.7
  • 1001,036.98740.82
  • 2001,036.94701.5

Blue Star Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.75-4.963.223.7435.38140.05118.21
5.1334.4826.8110.54-16.78-39.91-33.88

Blue Star Ltd. Share Holdings

Blue Star Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Small Cap Fund94,00,0003.68736.58
Axis Small Cap Fund50,97,6142.66399.45
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan47,99,3301.2376.08
SBI Multicap Fund46,00,0002.8360.46
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan38,06,5162.57298.28
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan22,98,7801.23180.13
Nippon India Small Cap Fund22,01,2140.5172.49
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund16,05,6321.38125.82
Axis Multicap Fund14,82,4602.66116.17
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund11,27,4051.3688.34
View All Mutual Funds

Blue Star Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
  • Updates
    Blue Star Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Investor Update for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2023'.
    04-Aug, 2023 | 03:19 PM

About Blue Star Ltd.

Blue Star Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1949 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1949PLC006870 and registration number is 006870. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refrigerating or freezing equipment f industrial use, including assemblies of major components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5376.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vir S Advani
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. B Thiagarajan
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Sunaina Murthy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh N Vaswani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv R Lulla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Harish
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anita Ramachandra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sam Balsara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvind K Singhal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Blue Star Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Blue Star Ltd.?

The market cap of Blue Star Ltd. is ₹14,263.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Blue Star Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Blue Star Ltd. is 35.62 and PB ratio of Blue Star Ltd. is 10.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Blue Star Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Star Ltd. is ₹745.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Blue Star Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Star Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Star Ltd. is ₹820.00 and 52-week low of Blue Star Ltd. is ₹521.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

