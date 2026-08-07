Here's the live share price of Blue Star along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Blue Star
|-9.90
|-5.60
|-13.34
|-21.84
|-17.03
|27.25
|29.35
|Bosch Home Comfort India
|20.36
|25.55
|16.27
|17.87
|-4.50
|21.04
|-5.65
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Blue Star has declined 17.03% compared to peers like Bosch Home Comfort India (-4.50%). From a 5 year perspective, Blue Star has outperformed peers relative to Bosch Home Comfort India (-5.65%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,685.52
|1,676.6
|10
|1,670.37
|1,676.74
|20
|1,675.96
|1,671.55
|50
|1,640.48
|1,669.41
|100
|1,695.28
|1,696.66
|200
|1,767.29
|1,737.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Blue Star saw a rise in promoter holding to 36.51%, while DII stake increased to 28.24%, FII holding fell to 12.75%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|52,91,126
|1.27
|861.55
|25,10,000
|1.72
|408.7
|24,28,385
|1.35
|395.41
|20,72,324
|1
|337.44
|20,02,468
|0.42
|326.06
|20,00,000
|1.04
|325.66
|18,10,000
|0.6
|294.72
|13,89,161
|1.21
|226.2
|12,74,202
|1.49
|207.48
|11,96,080
|0.36
|194.76
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Blue Star - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|Blue Star - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:56 PM IST IST
|Blue Star - Investor Update For The First Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:53 PM IST IST
|Blue Star - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|Blue Star - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Source: Dion Global
Blue Star Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1949 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1949PLC006870 and registration number is 006870. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other electrical electrical installation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11779.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Star is ₹1,515.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Blue Star is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Blue Star is ₹31,150.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Blue Star are ₹1,594.30 and ₹1,497.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Star stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Star is ₹2,049.95 and 52-week low of Blue Star is ₹1,450.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Blue Star has shown returns of -3.81% over the past day, -5.6% for the past month, -13.34% over 3 months, -17.03% over 1 year, 27.25% across 3 years, and 29.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Blue Star are 61.17 and 9.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.56 per annum.
Source: Dion Global