What is the share price of Blue Star? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Star is ₹1,515.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Blue Star? The Blue Star is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Blue Star? The market cap of Blue Star is ₹31,150.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Blue Star? Today’s highest and lowest price of Blue Star are ₹1,594.30 and ₹1,497.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Blue Star? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Star stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Star is ₹2,049.95 and 52-week low of Blue Star is ₹1,450.00 as on .

How has the Blue Star performed historically in terms of returns? The Blue Star has shown returns of -3.81% over the past day, -5.6% for the past month, -13.34% over 3 months, -17.03% over 1 year, 27.25% across 3 years, and 29.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Blue Star? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Blue Star are 61.17 and 9.08 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.56 per annum.

Source: Dion Global