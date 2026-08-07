Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Blue Star Share Price

NSE
BSE

BLUE STAR

Midcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Consumer Durables
Theme
Data CenterHousingManufacturingRural
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Consumer DurablesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Blue Star along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,515.00 Closed
-3.81₹ -60.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Blue Star Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,497.05₹1,594.30
₹1,515.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,450.00₹2,049.95
₹1,515.00
Open Price
₹1,570.00
Prev. Close
₹1,575.00
Volume
2,26,705

Source: Dion Global

Blue Star Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Blue Star		-9.90-5.60-13.34-21.84-17.0327.2529.35
Bosch Home Comfort India		20.3625.5516.2717.87-4.5021.04-5.65

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Blue Star has declined 17.03% compared to peers like Bosch Home Comfort India (-4.50%). From a 5 year perspective, Blue Star has outperformed peers relative to Bosch Home Comfort India (-5.65%).

Blue Star Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Blue Star Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,685.521,676.6
101,670.371,676.74
201,675.961,671.55
501,640.481,669.41
1001,695.281,696.66
2001,767.291,737.46

Source: Dion Global

Blue Star Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Blue Star saw a rise in promoter holding to 36.51%, while DII stake increased to 28.24%, FII holding fell to 12.75%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Blue Star Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
52,91,1261.27861.55
25,10,0001.72408.7
24,28,3851.35395.41
20,72,3241337.44
20,02,4680.42326.06
20,00,0001.04325.66
18,10,0000.6294.72
13,89,1611.21226.2
12,74,2021.49207.48
11,96,0800.36194.76

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Blue Star Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTBlue Star - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTBlue Star - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 07, 2026, 04:56 PM IST ISTBlue Star - Investor Update For The First Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 04:53 PM IST ISTBlue Star - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTBlue Star - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Source: Dion Global

About Blue Star

Blue Star Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1949 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1949PLC006870 and registration number is 006870. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other electrical electrical installation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11779.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vir S Advani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. B Thiagarajan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohit Sud
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv R Lulla
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sunaina Murthy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh N Vaswani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. G Murlidhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vipin Sondhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Harish
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anita Ramachandra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M S Unnikrishnan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Blue Star Share Price

What is the share price of Blue Star?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Star is ₹1,515.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Blue Star?

The Blue Star is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Blue Star?

The market cap of Blue Star is ₹31,150.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Blue Star?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Blue Star are ₹1,594.30 and ₹1,497.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Blue Star?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Star stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Star is ₹2,049.95 and 52-week low of Blue Star is ₹1,450.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Blue Star performed historically in terms of returns?

The Blue Star has shown returns of -3.81% over the past day, -5.6% for the past month, -13.34% over 3 months, -17.03% over 1 year, 27.25% across 3 years, and 29.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Blue Star?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Blue Star are 61.17 and 9.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.56 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Blue Star News

More Blue Star News
Market Pulse