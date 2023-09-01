Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.75
|-4.96
|3.22
|3.74
|35.38
|140.05
|118.21
|5.13
|34.48
|26.81
|10.54
|-16.78
|-39.91
|-33.88
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|94,00,000
|3.68
|736.58
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|50,97,614
|2.66
|399.45
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|47,99,330
|1.2
|376.08
|SBI Multicap Fund
|46,00,000
|2.8
|360.46
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|38,06,516
|2.57
|298.28
|Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|22,98,780
|1.23
|180.13
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|22,01,214
|0.5
|172.49
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|16,05,632
|1.38
|125.82
|Axis Multicap Fund
|14,82,460
|2.66
|116.17
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|11,27,405
|1.36
|88.34
Blue Star Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1949 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1949PLC006870 and registration number is 006870. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refrigerating or freezing equipment f industrial use, including assemblies of major components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5376.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Blue Star Ltd. is ₹14,263.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Blue Star Ltd. is 35.62 and PB ratio of Blue Star Ltd. is 10.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Star Ltd. is ₹745.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Star Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Star Ltd. is ₹820.00 and 52-week low of Blue Star Ltd. is ₹521.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.