Here's the live share price of JSW Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of JSW Infrastructure has gained 9.83% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -1.26%.
JSW Infrastructure’s current P/E of 32.70x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|JSW Infrastructure
|-1.97
|-4.61
|-6.96
|-17.99
|1.91
|16.91
|9.83
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|-5.47
|-3.96
|-2.00
|10.44
|39.65
|29.03
|15.04
|Aegis Vopak Terminals
|-4.71
|-2.98
|-19.71
|-10.78
|-10.58
|-3.66
|-2.21
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|-1.55
|1.42
|-6.65
|11.11
|33.33
|16.82
|9.66
|Allcargo Terminals
|-5.15
|0.04
|-6.11
|-9.30
|-4.66
|-18.28
|-11.41
Over the last one year, JSW Infrastructure has gained 1.91% compared to peers like Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (39.65%), Aegis Vopak Terminals (-10.58%), Gujarat Pipavav Port (33.33%). From a 5 year perspective, JSW Infrastructure has outperformed peers relative to Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (15.04%) and Aegis Vopak Terminals (-2.21%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|256.2
|256.22
|10
|257.3
|257.19
|20
|260.15
|259.28
|50
|267.61
|265.48
|100
|276.19
|274.44
|200
|291.88
|282.95
In the latest quarter, JSW Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.17%, FII holding fell to 7.13%, and public shareholding moved up to 6.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|66,10,919
|2.35
|170.89
|39,92,791
|1.66
|103.21
|37,73,538
|0.91
|97.55
|35,81,081
|0.48
|92.57
|29,71,072
|1.03
|76.8
|28,00,000
|1.35
|72.38
|28,00,000
|0.74
|72.38
|23,59,604
|1.43
|61
|17,00,000
|0.65
|43.95
|15,23,590
|1.3
|39.38
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 28, 2026, 1:37 AM IST
|JSW Infrastructure - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Feb 28, 2026, 1:28 AM IST
|JSW Infrastructure - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Feb 23, 2026, 11:47 PM IST
|JSW Infrastructure - Project Completion Certificate -JSW JNPT Liquid Terminal Private Limited
|Feb 21, 2026, 12:22 AM IST
|JSW Infrastructure - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 20, 2026, 10:39 PM IST
|JSW Infrastructure - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
JSW Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2006PLC161268 and registration number is 161268. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sea and coastal water transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 519.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 414.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JSW Infrastructure is ₹251.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The JSW Infrastructure is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of JSW Infrastructure is ₹52,783.54 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of JSW Infrastructure are ₹253.90 and ₹242.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JSW Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JSW Infrastructure is ₹348.95 and 52-week low of JSW Infrastructure is ₹241.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The JSW Infrastructure has shown returns of -1.37% over the past day, -3.68% for the past month, -7.08% over 3 months, -1.26% over 1 year, 16.91% across 3 years, and 9.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JSW Infrastructure are 32.70 and 4.99 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.