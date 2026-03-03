Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

JSW Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

JSW INFRASTRUCTURE

JSW Group | Largecap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Infrastructure
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE MidCapBSE Select IPOBSE Services

Here's the live share price of JSW Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹251.35 Closed
-1.37₹ -3.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

JSW Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹242.85₹253.90
₹251.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹241.50₹348.95
₹251.35
Open Price
₹242.85
Prev. Close
₹254.85
Volume
2,21,463

Over the last 5 years, the share price of JSW Infrastructure has gained 9.83% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -1.26%.

JSW Infrastructure’s current P/E of 32.70x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

JSW Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
JSW Infrastructure		-1.97-4.61-6.96-17.991.9116.919.83
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		-5.47-3.96-2.0010.4439.6529.0315.04
Aegis Vopak Terminals		-4.71-2.98-19.71-10.78-10.58-3.66-2.21
Gujarat Pipavav Port		-1.551.42-6.6511.1133.3316.829.66
Allcargo Terminals		-5.150.04-6.11-9.30-4.66-18.28-11.41

Over the last one year, JSW Infrastructure has gained 1.91% compared to peers like Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (39.65%), Aegis Vopak Terminals (-10.58%), Gujarat Pipavav Port (33.33%). From a 5 year perspective, JSW Infrastructure has outperformed peers relative to Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (15.04%) and Aegis Vopak Terminals (-2.21%).

JSW Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

JSW Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5256.2256.22
10257.3257.19
20260.15259.28
50267.61265.48
100276.19274.44
200291.88282.95

JSW Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, JSW Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.17%, FII holding fell to 7.13%, and public shareholding moved up to 6.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

JSW Infrastructure Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
66,10,9192.35170.89
39,92,7911.66103.21
37,73,5380.9197.55
35,81,0810.4892.57
29,71,0721.0376.8
28,00,0001.3572.38
28,00,0000.7472.38
23,59,6041.4361
17,00,0000.6543.95
15,23,5901.339.38

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

JSW Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 28, 2026, 1:37 AM ISTJSW Infrastructure - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Feb 28, 2026, 1:28 AM ISTJSW Infrastructure - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Feb 23, 2026, 11:47 PM ISTJSW Infrastructure - Project Completion Certificate -JSW JNPT Liquid Terminal Private Limited
Feb 21, 2026, 12:22 AM ISTJSW Infrastructure - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 20, 2026, 10:39 PM ISTJSW Infrastructure - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

About JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH2006PLC161268 and registration number is 161268. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sea and coastal water transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 519.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 414.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sajjan Jindal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Nirmal Kumar Jain
    Vice Chairman & Independent Director
  • Mr. Rinkesh Roy
    Joint Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Lalit Chandanmal Singhvi
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Arun Sitaram Maheshwari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kantilal Narandas Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ameeta Chatterjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amitabh Kumar Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Anoop Kumar Mittal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Anita Belani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on JSW Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of JSW Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for JSW Infrastructure is ₹251.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is JSW Infrastructure?

The JSW Infrastructure is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of JSW Infrastructure?

The market cap of JSW Infrastructure is ₹52,783.54 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of JSW Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of JSW Infrastructure are ₹253.90 and ₹242.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of JSW Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which JSW Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of JSW Infrastructure is ₹348.95 and 52-week low of JSW Infrastructure is ₹241.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the JSW Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The JSW Infrastructure has shown returns of -1.37% over the past day, -3.68% for the past month, -7.08% over 3 months, -1.26% over 1 year, 16.91% across 3 years, and 9.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of JSW Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of JSW Infrastructure are 32.70 and 4.99 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.

JSW Infrastructure News

More JSW Infrastructure News
icon
Market Pulse