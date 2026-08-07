Here's the live share price of Concord Biotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Concord Biotech
|-4.71
|6.42
|13.05
|6.76
|-17.13
|12.84
|7.52
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Concord Biotech has declined 17.13% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Concord Biotech has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,350.07
|1,383.68
|10
|1,314.09
|1,358.6
|20
|1,315.98
|1,334.3
|50
|1,278.52
|1,288.41
|100
|1,191.12
|1,261.09
|200
|1,267.48
|1,311.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Concord Biotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.37%, FII holding fell to 7.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|13,31,725
|0.87
|170.49
|7,20,000
|1.84
|92.17
|5,64,819
|1.1
|72.31
|4,96,688
|1.81
|63.59
|2,00,171
|1.76
|25.63
|1,78,114
|0.43
|22.8
|1,11,738
|0.16
|14.3
|30,000
|0.49
|3.84
|11,190
|0.41
|1.43
|5,806
|1.05
|0.74
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:32 PM IST IST
|Concord Biotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Concord Biotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Concord Biotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Concord Biotech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:19 AM IST IST
|Concord Biotech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Concord Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1984PLC007440 and registration number is 007440. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1055.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Concord Biotech is ₹1,353.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Concord Biotech is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Concord Biotech is ₹14,158.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Concord Biotech are ₹1,390.10 and ₹1,353.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Concord Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Concord Biotech is ₹1,803.60 and 52-week low of Concord Biotech is ₹987.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Concord Biotech has shown returns of -1.57% over the past day, 6.42% for the past month, 13.05% over 3 months, -17.13% over 1 year, 12.84% across 3 years, and 7.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Concord Biotech are 51.41 and 7.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.56 per annum.
Source: Dion Global