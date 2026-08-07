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Concord Biotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

CONCORD BIOTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Concord Biotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,353.35 Closed
-1.57₹ -21.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Concord Biotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,353.35₹1,390.10
₹1,353.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹987.05₹1,803.60
₹1,353.35
Open Price
₹1,374.05
Prev. Close
₹1,375.00
Volume
8,907

Source: Dion Global

Concord Biotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Concord Biotech		-4.716.4213.056.76-17.1312.847.52
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Concord Biotech has declined 17.13% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Concord Biotech has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Concord Biotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Concord Biotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,350.071,383.68
101,314.091,358.6
201,315.981,334.3
501,278.521,288.41
1001,191.121,261.09
2001,267.481,311.72

Source: Dion Global

Concord Biotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Concord Biotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.37%, FII holding fell to 7.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Concord Biotech Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
13,31,7250.87170.49
7,20,0001.8492.17
5,64,8191.172.31
4,96,6881.8163.59
2,00,1711.7625.63
1,78,1140.4322.8
1,11,7380.1614.3
30,0000.493.84
11,1900.411.43
5,8061.050.74

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Concord Biotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:32 PM IST ISTConcord Biotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 03, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTConcord Biotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 02, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTConcord Biotech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 01, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTConcord Biotech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 01, 2026, 01:19 AM IST ISTConcord Biotech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Concord Biotech

Concord Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1984PLC007440 and registration number is 007440. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1055.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sudhir Vaid
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankur Vaid
    Joint Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ravi Kapoor
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Ambrish Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bharti Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amitabh Thakore
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvind Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayaram Easwaran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mandayam Chakravarthy Sriraman
    Independent Director

FAQs on Concord Biotech Share Price

What is the share price of Concord Biotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Concord Biotech is ₹1,353.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Concord Biotech?

The Concord Biotech is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Concord Biotech?

The market cap of Concord Biotech is ₹14,158.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Concord Biotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Concord Biotech are ₹1,390.10 and ₹1,353.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Concord Biotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Concord Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Concord Biotech is ₹1,803.60 and 52-week low of Concord Biotech is ₹987.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Concord Biotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Concord Biotech has shown returns of -1.57% over the past day, 6.42% for the past month, 13.05% over 3 months, -17.13% over 1 year, 12.84% across 3 years, and 7.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Concord Biotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Concord Biotech are 51.41 and 7.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.56 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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