Concord Biotech Ltd. Share Price

CONCORD BIOTECH LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹971.60 Closed
-0.23-2.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Concord Biotech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹965.00₹980.00
₹971.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹900.00₹1,022.00
₹971.60
Open Price
₹971.65
Prev. Close
₹973.85
Volume
4,954

Concord Biotech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1979.4
  • R2987.2
  • R3994.4
  • Pivot
    972.2
  • S1964.4
  • S2957.2
  • S3949.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5379.64971.69
  • 10189.82969.32
  • 2094.910
  • 5037.960
  • 10018.980
  • 2009.490

Concord Biotech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.383.163.163.163.163.163.16
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Concord Biotech Ltd. Share Holdings

Concord Biotech Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Baroda BNP Paribas Conservative Hybrid Fund8,1190.10.6

About Concord Biotech Ltd.

Pharmaceuticals

Management

  • Mr. Ankur Vaid
    Joint Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ravi Kapoor
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Ambrish Agarwal
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Utpal Sheth
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Amit Varma
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Ms. Bharti Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Katyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amitabh Thakore
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvind Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayaram Easwaran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mandayam Chakravarthy Sriraman
    Independent Director

FAQs on Concord Biotech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Concord Biotech Ltd.?

The market cap of Concord Biotech Ltd. is ₹10,164.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Concord Biotech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Concord Biotech Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Concord Biotech Ltd. is 7.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Concord Biotech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Concord Biotech Ltd. is ₹971.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Concord Biotech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Concord Biotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Concord Biotech Ltd. is ₹1,22.00 and 52-week low of Concord Biotech Ltd. is ₹900.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

