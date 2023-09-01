Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Baroda BNP Paribas Conservative Hybrid Fund
|8,119
|0.1
|0.6
Pharmaceuticals
The market cap of Concord Biotech Ltd. is ₹10,164.51 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Concord Biotech Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Concord Biotech Ltd. is 7.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Concord Biotech Ltd. is ₹971.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Concord Biotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Concord Biotech Ltd. is ₹1,22.00 and 52-week low of Concord Biotech Ltd. is ₹900.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.