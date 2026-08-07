What is the share price of Concord Biotech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Concord Biotech is ₹1,353.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Concord Biotech? The Concord Biotech is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Concord Biotech? The market cap of Concord Biotech is ₹14,158.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Concord Biotech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Concord Biotech are ₹1,390.10 and ₹1,353.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Concord Biotech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Concord Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Concord Biotech is ₹1,803.60 and 52-week low of Concord Biotech is ₹987.05 as on .

How has the Concord Biotech performed historically in terms of returns? The Concord Biotech has shown returns of -1.57% over the past day, 6.42% for the past month, 13.05% over 3 months, -17.13% over 1 year, 12.84% across 3 years, and 7.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Concord Biotech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Concord Biotech are 51.41 and 7.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.56 per annum.

Source: Dion Global