What is the Market Cap of Concord Biotech Ltd.? The market cap of Concord Biotech Ltd. is ₹10,164.51 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Concord Biotech Ltd.? P/E ratio of Concord Biotech Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Concord Biotech Ltd. is 7.87 as on .

What is the share price of Concord Biotech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Concord Biotech Ltd. is ₹971.60 as on .