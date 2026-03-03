Here's the live share price of Stanley Lifestyles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Stanley Lifestyles has declined 19.97% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -43.56%.
Stanley Lifestyles’s current P/E of 37.99x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Stanley Lifestyles
|-7.02
|-13.05
|-32.30
|-48.30
|-41.46
|-31.02
|-19.97
|Wakefit Innovations
|-2.24
|1.42
|-3.59
|-3.59
|-3.59
|-1.21
|-0.73
|Sheela Foam
|-0.11
|5.71
|-8.87
|-23.79
|-22.67
|-21.49
|-11.43
|Responsive Industries
|-4.45
|-14.31
|-22.04
|-13.04
|-10.82
|11.60
|-0.63
|BirlaNu
|-0.18
|-4.08
|-6.25
|-22.18
|-12.82
|-12.48
|-13.45
|Tirupati Foam
|6.29
|-13.98
|-7.38
|-14.87
|-18.19
|5.19
|2.48
|Milestone Furniture
|1.00
|2.37
|14.79
|144.14
|619.05
|70.16
|13.76
|Shashwat Furnishing Solutions
|0
|20.67
|7.19
|37.28
|130.57
|49.34
|17.34
|Magenta Lifecare
|0
|5.75
|-15.08
|-21.33
|-49.05
|-38.09
|-25.00
|Golden Carpets
|0
|0.19
|15.00
|-21.05
|-18.89
|6.58
|18.13
Over the last one year, Stanley Lifestyles has declined 41.46% compared to peers like Wakefit Innovations (-3.59%), Sheela Foam (-22.67%), Responsive Industries (-10.82%). From a 5 year perspective, Stanley Lifestyles has underperformed peers relative to Wakefit Innovations (-0.73%) and Sheela Foam (-11.43%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|168.05
|165.27
|10
|170.81
|168.96
|20
|175.94
|173.71
|50
|186.75
|188.71
|100
|221.52
|215.87
|200
|274.18
|263.03
In the latest quarter, Stanley Lifestyles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 20.27%, FII holding fell to 4.26%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|27,19,142
|0.22
|49.97
|25,26,912
|0.07
|46.44
|14,20,975
|0.29
|26.11
|7,57,725
|0.48
|13.92
|6,72,534
|0.05
|12.36
|5,38,894
|0.11
|9.9
|5,28,424
|0.12
|9.71
|4,06,480
|0.13
|7.47
|2,40,817
|0.11
|4.43
|2,40,817
|0.11
|4.43
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 18, 2026, 12:17 AM IST
|Stanley Lifestyles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 17, 2026, 4:57 PM IST
|Stanley Lifestyles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:42 AM IST
|Stanley Lifestyles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 13, 2026, 1:30 AM IST
|Stanley Lifestyles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 13, 2026, 1:16 AM IST
|Stanley Lifestyles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Stanley Lifestyles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U19116KA2007PLC044090 and registration number is 044090. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of furniture. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 217.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stanley Lifestyles is ₹155.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Stanley Lifestyles is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Stanley Lifestyles is ₹888.88 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Stanley Lifestyles are ₹161.80 and ₹153.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stanley Lifestyles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stanley Lifestyles is ₹377.45 and 52-week low of Stanley Lifestyles is ₹153.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Stanley Lifestyles has shown returns of -3.83% over the past day, -13.68% for the past month, -30.58% over 3 months, -43.56% over 1 year, -31.02% across 3 years, and -19.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Stanley Lifestyles are 37.99 and 1.90 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.