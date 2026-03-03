Facebook Pixel Code
Stanley Lifestyles Share Price

NSE
BSE

STANLEY LIFESTYLES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Stanley Lifestyles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹155.60 Closed
-3.83₹ -6.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Stanley Lifestyles Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹153.40₹161.80
₹155.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹153.40₹377.45
₹155.60
Open Price
₹161.80
Prev. Close
₹161.80
Volume
12,193

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Stanley Lifestyles has declined 19.97% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -43.56%.

Stanley Lifestyles’s current P/E of 37.99x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Stanley Lifestyles Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Stanley Lifestyles		-7.02-13.05-32.30-48.30-41.46-31.02-19.97
Wakefit Innovations		-2.241.42-3.59-3.59-3.59-1.21-0.73
Sheela Foam		-0.115.71-8.87-23.79-22.67-21.49-11.43
Responsive Industries		-4.45-14.31-22.04-13.04-10.8211.60-0.63
BirlaNu		-0.18-4.08-6.25-22.18-12.82-12.48-13.45
Tirupati Foam		6.29-13.98-7.38-14.87-18.195.192.48
Milestone Furniture		1.002.3714.79144.14619.0570.1613.76
Shashwat Furnishing Solutions		020.677.1937.28130.5749.3417.34
Magenta Lifecare		05.75-15.08-21.33-49.05-38.09-25.00
Golden Carpets		00.1915.00-21.05-18.896.5818.13

Over the last one year, Stanley Lifestyles has declined 41.46% compared to peers like Wakefit Innovations (-3.59%), Sheela Foam (-22.67%), Responsive Industries (-10.82%). From a 5 year perspective, Stanley Lifestyles has underperformed peers relative to Wakefit Innovations (-0.73%) and Sheela Foam (-11.43%).

Stanley Lifestyles Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Stanley Lifestyles Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5168.05165.27
10170.81168.96
20175.94173.71
50186.75188.71
100221.52215.87
200274.18263.03

Stanley Lifestyles Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Stanley Lifestyles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 20.27%, FII holding fell to 4.26%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Stanley Lifestyles Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
27,19,1420.2249.97
25,26,9120.0746.44
14,20,9750.2926.11
7,57,7250.4813.92
6,72,5340.0512.36
5,38,8940.119.9
5,28,4240.129.71
4,06,4800.137.47
2,40,8170.114.43
2,40,8170.114.43

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Stanley Lifestyles Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 18, 2026, 12:17 AM ISTStanley Lifestyles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 17, 2026, 4:57 PM ISTStanley Lifestyles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Feb 14, 2026, 12:42 AM ISTStanley Lifestyles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 13, 2026, 1:30 AM ISTStanley Lifestyles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 13, 2026, 1:16 AM ISTStanley Lifestyles - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

About Stanley Lifestyles

Stanley Lifestyles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U19116KA2007PLC044090 and registration number is 044090. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of furniture. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 217.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Suresh
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shubha Sunil
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sonakshi Sunil
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anusha Shetty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Girish Shrikrishna Nadkarni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramanujam Venkat Raghavan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Stanley Lifestyles Share Price

What is the share price of Stanley Lifestyles?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Stanley Lifestyles is ₹155.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Stanley Lifestyles?

The Stanley Lifestyles is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Stanley Lifestyles?

The market cap of Stanley Lifestyles is ₹888.88 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Stanley Lifestyles?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Stanley Lifestyles are ₹161.80 and ₹153.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Stanley Lifestyles?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Stanley Lifestyles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Stanley Lifestyles is ₹377.45 and 52-week low of Stanley Lifestyles is ₹153.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Stanley Lifestyles performed historically in terms of returns?

The Stanley Lifestyles has shown returns of -3.83% over the past day, -13.68% for the past month, -30.58% over 3 months, -43.56% over 1 year, -31.02% across 3 years, and -19.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Stanley Lifestyles?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Stanley Lifestyles are 37.99 and 1.90 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Stanley Lifestyles News

