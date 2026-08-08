Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Intellect Design Arena Share Price

NSE
BSE

INTELLECT DESIGN ARENA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Digital
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Information TechnologyBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Intellect Design Arena along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹722.70 Closed
0.10₹ 0.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Intellect Design Arena Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹715.10₹729.00
₹722.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹594.65₹1,244.90
₹722.70
Open Price
₹722.00
Prev. Close
₹722.00
Volume
22,590

Source: Dion Global

Intellect Design Arena Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Intellect Design Arena		0.37-7.41-7.44-6.32-23.741.081.87
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Intellect Design Arena has declined 23.74% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Intellect Design Arena has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Intellect Design Arena Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Intellect Design Arena Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5723.73739.16
10729.99736.87
20744.84739.69
50742.23739.87
100715.7752.22
200832.78799.4

Source: Dion Global

Intellect Design Arena Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Intellect Design Arena saw a drop in promoter holding to 29.62%, while DII stake increased to 7.34%, FII holding fell to 23.51%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Intellect Design Arena Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
17,56,4440.88125.98
13,70,3550.5198.29
11,48,9090.982.41
7,61,7440.6154.64
5,16,1842.3437.02
5,06,7170.5936.34
5,03,9500.1136.15
3,77,7830.3227.1
1,85,1360.1113.28
1,62,2810.1911.64

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Intellect Design Arena Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:50 PM IST ISTIntellect Design - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 06, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTIntellect Design - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Joint Venture
Aug 05, 2026, 01:15 AM IST ISTIntellect Design - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 04, 2026, 06:06 AM IST ISTIntellect Design - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 04, 2026, 05:34 AM IST ISTIntellect Design - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Intellect Design Arena

Intellect Design Arena Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900TN2011PLC080183 and registration number is 080183. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1662.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arun Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Verma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Andrew England
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ambrish Pandey Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhay Anant Gupte
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vijaya Sampath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. D Shivakumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Intellect Design Arena Share Price

What is the share price of Intellect Design Arena?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Intellect Design Arena is ₹722.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Intellect Design Arena?

The Intellect Design Arena is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Intellect Design Arena?

The market cap of Intellect Design Arena is ₹10,137.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Intellect Design Arena?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Intellect Design Arena are ₹729.00 and ₹715.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Intellect Design Arena?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Intellect Design Arena stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Intellect Design Arena is ₹1,244.90 and 52-week low of Intellect Design Arena is ₹594.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Intellect Design Arena performed historically in terms of returns?

The Intellect Design Arena has shown returns of 0.1% over the past day, -7.41% for the past month, -7.44% over 3 months, -23.74% over 1 year, 1.08% across 3 years, and 1.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Intellect Design Arena?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Intellect Design Arena are 28.72 and 3.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.97 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Intellect Design Arena News

More Intellect Design Arena News
Market Pulse