What is the share price of Intellect Design Arena? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Intellect Design Arena is ₹722.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Intellect Design Arena? The Intellect Design Arena is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Intellect Design Arena? The market cap of Intellect Design Arena is ₹10,137.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Intellect Design Arena? Today’s highest and lowest price of Intellect Design Arena are ₹729.00 and ₹715.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Intellect Design Arena? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Intellect Design Arena stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Intellect Design Arena is ₹1,244.90 and 52-week low of Intellect Design Arena is ₹594.65 as on .

How has the Intellect Design Arena performed historically in terms of returns? The Intellect Design Arena has shown returns of 0.1% over the past day, -7.41% for the past month, -7.44% over 3 months, -23.74% over 1 year, 1.08% across 3 years, and 1.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Intellect Design Arena? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Intellect Design Arena are 28.72 and 3.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.97 per annum.

Source: Dion Global