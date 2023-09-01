Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|-2.84
|13.76
|56.55
|53.00
|27.18
|23.76
|23.76
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|14,21,444
|1.05
|95.9
|Nippon India Value Fund
|8,61,744
|1.05
|58.14
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|8,19,720
|0.16
|55.3
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|7,13,266
|0.45
|48.12
|Franklin India Technology Fund
|3,13,726
|2.42
|21.17
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|46,091
|0.53
|3.11
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|29,908
|0.53
|2.02
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|18,939
|0.53
|1.28
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|10,763
|0.53
|0.73
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|4,931
|0.52
|0.33
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Intellect Design Arena Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900TN2011PLC080183 and registration number is 080183. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1266.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Intellect Design Arena Ltd. is ₹10,30.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Intellect Design Arena Ltd. is 37.54 and PB ratio of Intellect Design Arena Ltd. is 4.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Intellect Design Arena Ltd. is ₹733.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Intellect Design Arena Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Intellect Design Arena Ltd. is ₹742.40 and 52-week low of Intellect Design Arena Ltd. is ₹388.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.