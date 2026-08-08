Here's the live share price of Intellect Design Arena along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Intellect Design Arena
|0.37
|-7.41
|-7.44
|-6.32
|-23.74
|1.08
|1.87
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Intellect Design Arena has declined 23.74% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Intellect Design Arena has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|723.73
|739.16
|10
|729.99
|736.87
|20
|744.84
|739.69
|50
|742.23
|739.87
|100
|715.7
|752.22
|200
|832.78
|799.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Intellect Design Arena saw a drop in promoter holding to 29.62%, while DII stake increased to 7.34%, FII holding fell to 23.51%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|17,56,444
|0.88
|125.98
|13,70,355
|0.51
|98.29
|11,48,909
|0.9
|82.41
|7,61,744
|0.61
|54.64
|5,16,184
|2.34
|37.02
|5,06,717
|0.59
|36.34
|5,03,950
|0.11
|36.15
|3,77,783
|0.32
|27.1
|1,85,136
|0.11
|13.28
|1,62,281
|0.19
|11.64
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:50 PM IST IST
|Intellect Design - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Intellect Design - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Joint Venture
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:15 AM IST IST
|Intellect Design - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:06 AM IST IST
|Intellect Design - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:34 AM IST IST
|Intellect Design - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Intellect Design Arena Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900TN2011PLC080183 and registration number is 080183. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1662.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Intellect Design Arena is ₹722.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Intellect Design Arena is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Intellect Design Arena is ₹10,137.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Intellect Design Arena are ₹729.00 and ₹715.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Intellect Design Arena stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Intellect Design Arena is ₹1,244.90 and 52-week low of Intellect Design Arena is ₹594.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Intellect Design Arena has shown returns of 0.1% over the past day, -7.41% for the past month, -7.44% over 3 months, -23.74% over 1 year, 1.08% across 3 years, and 1.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Intellect Design Arena are 28.72 and 3.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.97 per annum.
Source: Dion Global