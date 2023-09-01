Follow Us

Intellect Design Arena Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INTELLECT DESIGN ARENA LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹733.05 Closed
-0.27-1.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Intellect Design Arena Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹727.60₹741.00
₹733.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹388.65₹742.40
₹733.05
Open Price
₹740.85
Prev. Close
₹735.00
Volume
4,53,107

Intellect Design Arena Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1740.67
  • R2747.53
  • R3754.07
  • Pivot
    734.13
  • S1727.27
  • S2720.73
  • S3713.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5514.32710.95
  • 10517.23702.59
  • 20520.57690.33
  • 50565.42653.45
  • 100608.67604.41
  • 200676.88568.72

Intellect Design Arena Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
-2.8413.7656.5553.0027.1823.7623.76

Intellect Design Arena Ltd. Share Holdings

Intellect Design Arena Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund14,21,4441.0595.9
Nippon India Value Fund8,61,7441.0558.14
Nippon India Small Cap Fund8,19,7200.1655.3
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund7,13,2660.4548.12
Franklin India Technology Fund3,13,7262.4221.17
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund46,0910.533.11
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund29,9080.532.02
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund18,9390.531.28
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund10,7630.530.73
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF4,9310.520.33
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Intellect Design Arena Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Intellect Design Arena Ltd.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900TN2011PLC080183 and registration number is 080183. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1266.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Verma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Andrew England
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Shekhar Aran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhay Gupte
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vijaya Sampath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ambrish Pandey Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Intellect Design Arena Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Intellect Design Arena Ltd.?

The market cap of Intellect Design Arena Ltd. is ₹10,30.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Intellect Design Arena Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Intellect Design Arena Ltd. is 37.54 and PB ratio of Intellect Design Arena Ltd. is 4.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Intellect Design Arena Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Intellect Design Arena Ltd. is ₹733.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Intellect Design Arena Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Intellect Design Arena Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Intellect Design Arena Ltd. is ₹742.40 and 52-week low of Intellect Design Arena Ltd. is ₹388.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

