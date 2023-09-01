What is the Market Cap of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd.? The market cap of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹8,498.95 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd.? P/E ratio of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd. is 64.38 and PB ratio of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd. is 182.15 as on .

What is the share price of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹355.45 as on .