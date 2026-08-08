Here's the live share price of Schneider Electric Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
|Igarashi Motors India
|3.58
|-1.22
|16.99
|12.61
|-16.78
|-5.29
|-1.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Schneider Electric Infrastructure has gained 36.94% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Schneider Electric Infrastructure has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,323.18
|1,340.51
|10
|1,336.26
|1,339.82
|20
|1,363.68
|1,345.11
|50
|1,317.11
|1,310.38
|100
|1,191.87
|1,209.97
|200
|978.14
|1,070.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Schneider Electric Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.65%, FII holding rose to 3.42%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|26,33,446
|0.66
|358.2
|7,58,051
|3.33
|103.11
|6,59,223
|5.72
|89.67
|5,23,872
|1.38
|71.26
|3,12,238
|0.81
|42.47
|2,43,211
|1.62
|33.08
|2,06,138
|2.47
|28.04
|1,49,000
|1.93
|20.27
|1,43,145
|1.37
|19.47
|1,35,312
|2.51
|18.41
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Schneider Elec. Inf. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting - August 14, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Schneider Elec. Inf. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|Schneider Elec. Inf. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:03 PM IST IST
|Schneider Elec. Inf. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 06, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|Schneider Elec. Inf. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31900GJ2011PLC064420 and registration number is 064420. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2890.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Schneider Electric Infrastructure is ₹1,350.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Schneider Electric Infrastructure is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Schneider Electric Infrastructure is ₹32,279.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Schneider Electric Infrastructure are ₹1,372.60 and ₹1,335.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Schneider Electric Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Schneider Electric Infrastructure is ₹1,548.30 and 52-week low of Schneider Electric Infrastructure is ₹572.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Schneider Electric Infrastructure has shown returns of 1.24% over the past day, -9.66% for the past month, 0.23% over 3 months, 36.94% over 1 year, 68.14% across 3 years, and 60.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Schneider Electric Infrastructure are 151.86 and 41.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global