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Schneider Electric Infrastructure Share Price

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BSE

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Schneider Electric Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,350.00 Closed
1.24₹ 16.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Schneider Electric Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,335.25₹1,372.60
₹1,350.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹572.60₹1,548.30
₹1,350.00
Open Price
₹1,335.25
Prev. Close
₹1,333.45
Volume
15,233

Source: Dion Global

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37
Igarashi Motors India		3.58-1.2216.9912.61-16.78-5.29-1.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Schneider Electric Infrastructure has gained 36.94% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Schneider Electric Infrastructure has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,323.181,340.51
101,336.261,339.82
201,363.681,345.11
501,317.111,310.38
1001,191.871,209.97
200978.141,070.93

Source: Dion Global

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Schneider Electric Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.65%, FII holding rose to 3.42%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
26,33,4460.66358.2
7,58,0513.33103.11
6,59,2235.7289.67
5,23,8721.3871.26
3,12,2380.8142.47
2,43,2111.6233.08
2,06,1382.4728.04
1,49,0001.9320.27
1,43,1451.3719.47
1,35,3122.5118.41

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Schneider Electric Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTSchneider Elec. Inf. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting - August 14, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTSchneider Elec. Inf. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 07, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTSchneider Elec. Inf. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 09:03 PM IST ISTSchneider Elec. Inf. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 06, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTSchneider Elec. Inf. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Schneider Electric Infrastructure

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31900GJ2011PLC064420 and registration number is 064420. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2890.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Namrata Kaul
    Chairperson (NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Udai Singh
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Anil Chaudhry
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pravin Kumar Purang
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chinmoy Das
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Schneider Electric Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Schneider Electric Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Schneider Electric Infrastructure is ₹1,350.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Schneider Electric Infrastructure?

The Schneider Electric Infrastructure is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Schneider Electric Infrastructure?

The market cap of Schneider Electric Infrastructure is ₹32,279.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Schneider Electric Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Schneider Electric Infrastructure are ₹1,372.60 and ₹1,335.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Schneider Electric Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Schneider Electric Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Schneider Electric Infrastructure is ₹1,548.30 and 52-week low of Schneider Electric Infrastructure is ₹572.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Schneider Electric Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Schneider Electric Infrastructure has shown returns of 1.24% over the past day, -9.66% for the past month, 0.23% over 3 months, 36.94% over 1 year, 68.14% across 3 years, and 60.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Schneider Electric Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Schneider Electric Infrastructure are 151.86 and 41.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Schneider Electric Infrastructure News

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