SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹355.45 Closed
-0.15-0.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹349.25₹357.40
₹355.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹135.05₹361.15
₹355.45
Open Price
₹355.80
Prev. Close
₹356.00
Volume
4,92,076

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1358.12
  • R2361.83
  • R3366.27
  • Pivot
    353.68
  • S1349.97
  • S2345.53
  • S3341.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5173.77346.03
  • 10174.91339.04
  • 20177.56325.66
  • 50155.25296.07
  • 100131.11262.2
  • 200124.06223.8

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.0625.5841.85117.18145.29315.63229.39
1.00-5.158.6829.4625.95353.36228.37
5.384.363.5113.51-0.45122.1392.44
1.483.969.1638.2587.011,891.31626.28
0.613.7110.62-2.10-24.9613.6521.01
0.0810.7824.1726.0536.7785.8542.85
1.121.60-2.22-14.37-8.0817.2338.30
4.564.9830.1761.0557.2092.55-10.62
-0.81-7.1152.93355.15784.623,949.302,980.36
8.9614.65147.00170.07225.14576.74196.18
-3.00-3.0676.79207.471,353.781,420.421,292.75
1.90-1.1036.5683.84440.343,423.391,576.46
-5.161.5831.2275.2095.44176.68382.73
-2.65-3.4261.9287.3970.30310.28158.92
-1.81-1.07-1.1161.29155.03828.75392.05
1.1517.2820.0656.7769.77305.91148.43
0-5.2427.5615.70-18.44284.97235.30
1.52-21.0536.26515.52643.754,768.182,085.71
3.2615.2537.4351.2235.62519.30192.08
0.2812.3823.0338.5934.43793.761,348.02

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund28,89,9860.4381.92
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Div5,35,9160.4415.19
Aditya Birla Sun Life MNC Fund - Gr5,35,9160.4415.19

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31900GJ2011PLC064420 and registration number is 064420. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution and control apparatus. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1530.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Namrata Kaul
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Sanjay Sudhakaran
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Amol Phatak
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Arnab Roy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Chaudhry
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pravin Kumar Purang
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹8,498.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd. is 64.38 and PB ratio of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd. is 182.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹355.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹361.15 and 52-week low of Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹135.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

