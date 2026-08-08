What is the share price of Schneider Electric Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Schneider Electric Infrastructure is ₹1,350.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Schneider Electric Infrastructure? The Schneider Electric Infrastructure is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Schneider Electric Infrastructure? The market cap of Schneider Electric Infrastructure is ₹32,279.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Schneider Electric Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of Schneider Electric Infrastructure are ₹1,372.60 and ₹1,335.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Schneider Electric Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Schneider Electric Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Schneider Electric Infrastructure is ₹1,548.30 and 52-week low of Schneider Electric Infrastructure is ₹572.60 as on .

How has the Schneider Electric Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The Schneider Electric Infrastructure has shown returns of 1.24% over the past day, -9.66% for the past month, 0.23% over 3 months, 36.94% over 1 year, 68.14% across 3 years, and 60.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Schneider Electric Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Schneider Electric Infrastructure are 151.86 and 41.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global