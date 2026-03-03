Here's the live share price of Signatureglobal (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Signatureglobal (India) has gained 15.96% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -8.28%.
Signatureglobal (India)’s current P/E of 4,073.97x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Signatureglobal (India)
|3.12
|9.99
|-14.00
|-12.89
|-8.20
|27.99
|15.96
|DLF
|-3.23
|-9.20
|-16.67
|-22.75
|-8.69
|17.90
|12.74
|Lodha Developers
|-7.01
|-6.43
|-12.49
|-19.56
|-13.69
|23.28
|33.06
|Phoenix Mills
|-2.50
|-1.63
|-3.99
|9.21
|6.65
|33.73
|31.87
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-3.65
|-11.18
|-16.45
|-13.54
|15.68
|51.01
|35.42
|Oberoi Realty
|-0.27
|-1.36
|-8.15
|-9.10
|0.13
|19.17
|22.01
|Godrej Properties
|-2.49
|1.70
|-16.45
|-14.13
|-13.77
|13.96
|2.54
|Anant Raj
|-6.46
|-10.22
|-8.06
|-6.43
|12.96
|64.02
|56.57
|Brigade Enterprises
|-6.10
|-12.21
|-22.65
|-26.59
|-27.02
|12.90
|18.37
|Sobha
|-7.17
|-10.26
|-11.30
|-6.81
|13.93
|34.85
|24.67
|Swan Corp
|-5.09
|-13.67
|-17.94
|-20.38
|-9.92
|12.04
|20.30
|Embassy Developments
|-0.47
|-7.07
|-20.18
|-41.14
|-46.82
|-1.19
|-10.95
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|-5.12
|-6.15
|-16.43
|-0.69
|22.81
|1.95
|16.79
|Max Estates
|0.59
|5.81
|-15.74
|-9.77
|0.39
|12.30
|7.21
|Kalpataru
|-6.28
|-6.01
|-4.04
|-20.70
|-27.12
|-10.01
|-6.13
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-5.79
|-12.24
|-18.79
|-27.74
|-32.59
|-12.32
|-7.58
|Sunteck Realty
|-0.92
|-2.79
|-4.97
|0.76
|11.23
|8.64
|2.37
|Ganesh Housing
|-3.91
|-9.70
|-18.63
|-24.04
|-36.95
|26.96
|63.12
|Puravankara
|-11.55
|-18.50
|-19.44
|-34.06
|-19.62
|33.32
|19.34
|TARC
|-5.61
|-7.05
|-6.44
|-12.45
|22.95
|56.82
|34.25
Over the last one year, Signatureglobal (India) has declined 8.20% compared to peers like DLF (-8.69%), Lodha Developers (-13.69%), Phoenix Mills (6.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Signatureglobal (India) has underperformed peers relative to DLF (12.74%) and Lodha Developers (33.06%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|964.48
|974.27
|10
|1,013.16
|980.36
|20
|964.23
|975.04
|50
|995.22
|991.48
|100
|1,041.09
|1,030.11
|200
|1,110.37
|1,081.85
In the latest quarter, Signatureglobal (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.17%, FII holding fell to 10.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|17,44,051
|1.13
|157.17
|9,80,063
|0.46
|88.32
|5,75,041
|2.6
|51.82
|1,09,826
|0.44
|9.9
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 21, 2026, 8:43 PM IST
|Signatureglobal (Ind - Intimation Regarding ESG Rating
|Feb 19, 2026, 2:09 AM IST
|Signatureglobal (Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
|Feb 18, 2026, 1:15 AM IST
|Signatureglobal (Ind - Disclosure Regarding Business Update Conference Call
|Feb 15, 2026, 1:16 AM IST
|Signatureglobal (Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 14, 2026, 5:16 PM IST
|Signatureglobal (Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring
Signatureglobal (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100DL2000PLC104787 and registration number is 104787. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1825.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Signatureglobal (India) is ₹961.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Signatureglobal (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Signatureglobal (India) is ₹13,503.78 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Signatureglobal (India) are ₹977.00 and ₹945.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Signatureglobal (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Signatureglobal (India) is ₹1,309.90 and 52-week low of Signatureglobal (India) is ₹774.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Signatureglobal (India) has shown returns of -2.9% over the past day, 17.35% for the past month, -13.81% over 3 months, -8.28% over 1 year, 27.99% across 3 years, and 15.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Signatureglobal (India) are 4,073.97 and 19.81 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.