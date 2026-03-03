Facebook Pixel Code
Signatureglobal (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

SIGNATUREGLOBAL (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE RealtyBSE Select IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Signatureglobal (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹961.05 Closed
-2.90₹ -28.75
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Signatureglobal (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹945.55₹977.00
₹961.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹774.20₹1,309.90
₹961.05
Open Price
₹945.55
Prev. Close
₹989.80
Volume
19,085

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Signatureglobal (India) has gained 15.96% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -8.28%.

Signatureglobal (India)’s current P/E of 4,073.97x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Signatureglobal (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Signatureglobal (India)		3.129.99-14.00-12.89-8.2027.9915.96
DLF		-3.23-9.20-16.67-22.75-8.6917.9012.74
Lodha Developers		-7.01-6.43-12.49-19.56-13.6923.2833.06
Phoenix Mills		-2.50-1.63-3.999.216.6533.7331.87
Prestige Estates Projects		-3.65-11.18-16.45-13.5415.6851.0135.42
Oberoi Realty		-0.27-1.36-8.15-9.100.1319.1722.01
Godrej Properties		-2.491.70-16.45-14.13-13.7713.962.54
Anant Raj		-6.46-10.22-8.06-6.4312.9664.0256.57
Brigade Enterprises		-6.10-12.21-22.65-26.59-27.0212.9018.37
Sobha		-7.17-10.26-11.30-6.8113.9334.8524.67
Swan Corp		-5.09-13.67-17.94-20.38-9.9212.0420.30
Embassy Developments		-0.47-7.07-20.18-41.14-46.82-1.19-10.95
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		-5.12-6.15-16.43-0.6922.811.9516.79
Max Estates		0.595.81-15.74-9.770.3912.307.21
Kalpataru		-6.28-6.01-4.04-20.70-27.12-10.01-6.13
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-5.79-12.24-18.79-27.74-32.59-12.32-7.58
Sunteck Realty		-0.92-2.79-4.970.7611.238.642.37
Ganesh Housing		-3.91-9.70-18.63-24.04-36.9526.9663.12
Puravankara		-11.55-18.50-19.44-34.06-19.6233.3219.34
TARC		-5.61-7.05-6.44-12.4522.9556.8234.25

Over the last one year, Signatureglobal (India) has declined 8.20% compared to peers like DLF (-8.69%), Lodha Developers (-13.69%), Phoenix Mills (6.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Signatureglobal (India) has underperformed peers relative to DLF (12.74%) and Lodha Developers (33.06%).

Signatureglobal (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Signatureglobal (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5964.48974.27
101,013.16980.36
20964.23975.04
50995.22991.48
1001,041.091,030.11
2001,110.371,081.85

Signatureglobal (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Signatureglobal (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.17%, FII holding fell to 10.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Signatureglobal (India) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
17,44,0511.13157.17
9,80,0630.4688.32
5,75,0412.651.82
1,09,8260.449.9

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Signatureglobal (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 21, 2026, 8:43 PM ISTSignatureglobal (Ind - Intimation Regarding ESG Rating
Feb 19, 2026, 2:09 AM ISTSignatureglobal (Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
Feb 18, 2026, 1:15 AM ISTSignatureglobal (Ind - Disclosure Regarding Business Update Conference Call
Feb 15, 2026, 1:16 AM ISTSignatureglobal (Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 14, 2026, 5:16 PM ISTSignatureglobal (Ind - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Restructuring

About Signatureglobal (India)

Signatureglobal (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100DL2000PLC104787 and registration number is 104787. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1825.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Lalit Kumar Aggarwal
    Vice Chairman & Whole Time Dir
  • Mr. Ravi Aggarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Devender Aggarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Kundan Mal Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandra Wadhwa
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Lata Pillai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkatesan Narayanan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Signatureglobal (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Signatureglobal (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Signatureglobal (India) is ₹961.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Signatureglobal (India)?

The Signatureglobal (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Signatureglobal (India)?

The market cap of Signatureglobal (India) is ₹13,503.78 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Signatureglobal (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Signatureglobal (India) are ₹977.00 and ₹945.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Signatureglobal (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Signatureglobal (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Signatureglobal (India) is ₹1,309.90 and 52-week low of Signatureglobal (India) is ₹774.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Signatureglobal (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Signatureglobal (India) has shown returns of -2.9% over the past day, 17.35% for the past month, -13.81% over 3 months, -8.28% over 1 year, 27.99% across 3 years, and 15.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Signatureglobal (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Signatureglobal (India) are 4,073.97 and 19.81 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

