INDIA TOURISM DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | NSE
₹389.65 Closed
0.762.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Pivot Level

  • R1393.77
  • R2397.73
  • R3401.12
  • Pivot
    390.38
  • S1386.42
  • S2383.03
  • S3379.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5341.3385.07
  • 10340.8381.88
  • 20347.13374.14
  • 50367.28357.06
  • 100336.97345.08
  • 200351340.6

Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.5911.3119.2320.73-2.0659.89-1.37
8.237.017.2234.6843.96324.36220.88
4.323.192.9614.26-18.1817.7565.78
15.7529.8025.9870.3770.58212.7655.72
7.522.5016.5749.0748.34162.00242.40
3.4812.0324.7548.3566.54241.9285.38
1.4611.8014.6437.1251.22285.8939.87
-1.0317.1031.1645.3650.84228.64139.39
0.09-0.1214.18-1.56-38.7019.4219.42
9.10-0.11-1.6115.5735.42305.02109.94
3.87-0.490.3525.9014.1694.2612.19
2.40-15.190.5522.5536.6663.9618.30
33.7030.8258.7079.8083.42257.844.89
25.6356.8542.8249.725.7214.32-80.42
4.50-4.00-11.220.45-1.96541.03105.61
6.88-14.12-4.8433.9436.68311.57107.01
-5.38-12.41-4.2663.48112.11507.47188.64
10.3329.0829.1468.7697.10205.06151.98
4.43-2.080.7919.9510.5593.9485.51
0.290.26-9.62115.3872.76151.05-33.02

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1965GOI004363 and registration number is 004363. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 284.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 85.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Mr. Sambit Patra
    Chairman
  • Mr. G Kamala Vardhana Rao
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Piyush Tiwari
    Director - Commercial & Marketing
  • Mr. Lokesh Kumar Aggarwal
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. Chetan Prakash Jain
    Government Nominee Director
  • Dr. Manan Kaushal
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anju Bajpai
    Independent Woman Director

What is the Market Cap of India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹3,342.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. is 49.74 and PB ratio of India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. is 8.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹389.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹427.00 and 52-week low of India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. is ₹276.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

