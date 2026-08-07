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India Tourism Development Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIA TOURISM DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality
Theme
Hotel
Index
BSE 1000BSE Central Public SectorBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of India Tourism Development Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹700.00 Closed
-1.29₹ -9.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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India Tourism Development Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹699.15₹715.00
₹700.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹368.00₹821.45
₹700.00
Open Price
₹702.85
Prev. Close
₹709.15
Volume
6,389

Source: Dion Global

India Tourism Development Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79
United Foodbrands		15.2114.25118.46216.04223.295.84-5.93

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, India Tourism Development Corporation has gained 26.34% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, India Tourism Development Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

India Tourism Development Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

India Tourism Development Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5709.56708.58
10728.27714.49
20730.73708.33
50644.45664.91
100582.26622.3
200574.63596.42

Source: Dion Global

India Tourism Development Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, India Tourism Development Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.78%, FII holding rose to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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India Tourism Development Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTIndia Tourism Dev. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results (Standa
Jul 14, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTIndia Tourism Dev. - Comments Of The Board Of Directors Regarding Non-Compliance Observed In IGR For The Quarter Ended On 31.
Jul 07, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTIndia Tourism Dev. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 18, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTIndia Tourism Dev. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
May 26, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTIndia Tourism Dev. - Appointment Of Non-Official Director

Source: Dion Global

About India Tourism Development Corporation

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1965GOI004363 and registration number is 004363. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 527.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 85.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Mugdha Sinha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Rana
    Director - Commercial & Marketing
  • Mr. Lokesh Kumar Aggarwal
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Dr. Manan Kaushal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjana Chopra
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on India Tourism Development Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of India Tourism Development Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Tourism Development Corporation is ₹700.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is India Tourism Development Corporation?

The India Tourism Development Corporation is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of India Tourism Development Corporation?

The market cap of India Tourism Development Corporation is ₹6,003.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of India Tourism Development Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of India Tourism Development Corporation are ₹715.00 and ₹699.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of India Tourism Development Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Tourism Development Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Tourism Development Corporation is ₹821.45 and 52-week low of India Tourism Development Corporation is ₹368.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the India Tourism Development Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The India Tourism Development Corporation has shown returns of -1.29% over the past day, -0.5% for the past month, 17.86% over 3 months, 26.34% over 1 year, 23.27% across 3 years, and 12.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of India Tourism Development Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Tourism Development Corporation are 72.59 and 14.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.42 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

India Tourism Development Corporation News

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