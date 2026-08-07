Here's the live share price of India Tourism Development Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
|United Foodbrands
|15.21
|14.25
|118.46
|216.04
|223.29
|5.84
|-5.93
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, India Tourism Development Corporation has gained 26.34% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, India Tourism Development Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|709.56
|708.58
|10
|728.27
|714.49
|20
|730.73
|708.33
|50
|644.45
|664.91
|100
|582.26
|622.3
|200
|574.63
|596.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, India Tourism Development Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.78%, FII holding rose to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|India Tourism Dev. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results (Standa
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|India Tourism Dev. - Comments Of The Board Of Directors Regarding Non-Compliance Observed In IGR For The Quarter Ended On 31.
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|India Tourism Dev. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 18, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|India Tourism Dev. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|May 26, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|India Tourism Dev. - Appointment Of Non-Official Director
Source: Dion Global
India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1965 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1965GOI004363 and registration number is 004363. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Hotels and motels, inns, resorts providing short term lodging facilities; includes accommodation in house boats. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 527.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 85.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for India Tourism Development Corporation is ₹700.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The India Tourism Development Corporation is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of India Tourism Development Corporation is ₹6,003.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of India Tourism Development Corporation are ₹715.00 and ₹699.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which India Tourism Development Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of India Tourism Development Corporation is ₹821.45 and 52-week low of India Tourism Development Corporation is ₹368.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The India Tourism Development Corporation has shown returns of -1.29% over the past day, -0.5% for the past month, 17.86% over 3 months, 26.34% over 1 year, 23.27% across 3 years, and 12.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of India Tourism Development Corporation are 72.59 and 14.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.42 per annum.
Source: Dion Global