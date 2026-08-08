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PNC Infratech Share Price

NSE
BSE

PNC INFRATECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Theme
Water Management
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of PNC Infratech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹224.00 Closed
-6.63₹ -15.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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PNC Infratech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹222.45₹237.85
₹224.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹157.95₹325.15
₹224.00
Open Price
₹236.25
Prev. Close
₹239.90
Volume
11,60,722

Source: Dion Global

PNC Infratech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92
Ramky Infrastructure		7.432.20-20.52-14.99-24.36-7.5217.23

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, PNC Infratech has declined 27.31% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, PNC Infratech has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

PNC Infratech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

PNC Infratech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5241.22248.61
10239.69245.29
20241.52241.71
50227.04232.4
100213.47227.25
200230.5236.57

Source: Dion Global

PNC Infratech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, PNC Infratech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 23.83%, FII holding rose to 7.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

PNC Infratech Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,30,86,5290.74298.73
73,57,6000.75167.95
38,05,1800.386.86
36,96,3670.5784.38
33,89,5440.8277.37
32,82,2910.174.92
29,00,0000.5566.2
22,89,2400.2952.26
20,10,9740.4945.9
15,69,0232.0335.82

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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PNC Infratech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTPNC Infratech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 06, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTPNC Infratech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Aug 06, 2026, 02:39 PM IST ISTPNC Infratech - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Read With Para A Of Part A Of Schedule III Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Di
Aug 04, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTPNC Infratech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 01, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTPNC Infratech - Publication Of An 'Arbitration Award' In Favour Of PNC Infratech Limited For An Amount Of Rs. 244.09 Crores I

Source: Dion Global

About PNC Infratech

PNC Infratech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201DL1999PLC195937 and registration number is 195937. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4633.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Chakresh Kumar Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Rao
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Talluri Raghupati Rao
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Jalan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subhash Chander Kalia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Seema Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gauri Shankar
    Independent Director

FAQs on PNC Infratech Share Price

What is the share price of PNC Infratech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PNC Infratech is ₹224.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is PNC Infratech?

The PNC Infratech is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PNC Infratech?

The market cap of PNC Infratech is ₹5,746.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of PNC Infratech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of PNC Infratech are ₹237.85 and ₹222.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PNC Infratech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PNC Infratech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PNC Infratech is ₹325.15 and 52-week low of PNC Infratech is ₹157.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the PNC Infratech performed historically in terms of returns?

The PNC Infratech has shown returns of -6.63% over the past day, -6.57% for the past month, 0.07% over 3 months, -27.31% over 1 year, -13.77% across 3 years, and -6.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PNC Infratech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PNC Infratech are 6.91 and 0.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

PNC Infratech News

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