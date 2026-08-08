Here's the live share price of PNC Infratech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
|Ramky Infrastructure
|7.43
|2.20
|-20.52
|-14.99
|-24.36
|-7.52
|17.23
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, PNC Infratech has declined 27.31% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, PNC Infratech has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|241.22
|248.61
|10
|239.69
|245.29
|20
|241.52
|241.71
|50
|227.04
|232.4
|100
|213.47
|227.25
|200
|230.5
|236.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, PNC Infratech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 23.83%, FII holding rose to 7.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 12.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,30,86,529
|0.74
|298.73
|73,57,600
|0.75
|167.95
|38,05,180
|0.3
|86.86
|36,96,367
|0.57
|84.38
|33,89,544
|0.82
|77.37
|32,82,291
|0.1
|74.92
|29,00,000
|0.55
|66.2
|22,89,240
|0.29
|52.26
|20,10,974
|0.49
|45.9
|15,69,023
|2.03
|35.82
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|PNC Infratech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|PNC Infratech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:39 PM IST IST
|PNC Infratech - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Read With Para A Of Part A Of Schedule III Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Di
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|PNC Infratech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|PNC Infratech - Publication Of An 'Arbitration Award' In Favour Of PNC Infratech Limited For An Amount Of Rs. 244.09 Crores I
Source: Dion Global
PNC Infratech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201DL1999PLC195937 and registration number is 195937. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4633.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PNC Infratech is ₹224.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PNC Infratech is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of PNC Infratech is ₹5,746.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of PNC Infratech are ₹237.85 and ₹222.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PNC Infratech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PNC Infratech is ₹325.15 and 52-week low of PNC Infratech is ₹157.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PNC Infratech has shown returns of -6.63% over the past day, -6.57% for the past month, 0.07% over 3 months, -27.31% over 1 year, -13.77% across 3 years, and -6.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PNC Infratech are 6.91 and 0.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.
Source: Dion Global