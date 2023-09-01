Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.10
|-6.01
|6.43
|21.93
|16.73
|92.14
|103.72
|5.89
|0.71
|5.46
|41.50
|26.35
|212.77
|136.88
|5.91
|6.85
|24.12
|32.12
|33.21
|183.73
|202.50
|11.62
|10.55
|16.76
|136.41
|319.73
|553.90
|625.98
|17.81
|15.07
|37.10
|64.28
|42.06
|161.52
|183.48
|12.59
|20.16
|4.47
|6.11
|29.47
|153.02
|60.97
|1.29
|1.44
|4.45
|25.03
|15.47
|249.79
|308.65
|12.47
|10.25
|38.98
|87.45
|136.94
|407.27
|64.93
|7.43
|16.06
|22.11
|55.83
|54.24
|97.57
|-27.64
|6.70
|13.32
|29.06
|53.56
|9.70
|585.19
|277.99
|3.04
|11.89
|9.89
|6.28
|6.44
|119.44
|130.98
|4.18
|8.34
|45.41
|105.11
|155.11
|632.34
|341.16
|3.56
|0.52
|18.94
|34.37
|8.86
|8.86
|8.86
|-5.12
|75.92
|84.80
|140.05
|115.73
|2,076.09
|431.50
|1.07
|-1.13
|-0.86
|26.44
|54.65
|357.11
|283.58
|3.70
|1.02
|9.31
|9.16
|-12.57
|136.83
|36.01
|10.31
|15.79
|65.67
|93.04
|57.22
|802.37
|387.74
|-1.47
|-0.48
|22.18
|51.63
|62.44
|175.23
|126.94
|13.42
|18.47
|20.85
|35.48
|-8.10
|31.52
|-45.59
|9.23
|42.51
|58.47
|102.09
|95.29
|395.73
|116.21
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|1,18,72,819
|1.95
|410.98
|HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|73,57,600
|1.21
|254.68
|Axis Small Cap Fund
|38,05,180
|0.88
|131.72
|HSBC Value Fund
|37,75,008
|1.44
|130.67
|ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund
|36,89,521
|1.96
|127.71
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|32,82,291
|0.33
|113.62
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|32,03,246
|1.55
|110.88
|HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|26,47,300
|0.85
|91.64
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|20,42,507
|0.23
|70.7
|ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund
|20,25,858
|0.58
|70.13
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
PNC Infratech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201DL1999PLC195937 and registration number is 195937. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6305.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of PNC Infratech Ltd. is ₹8,517.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of PNC Infratech Ltd. is 12.94 and PB ratio of PNC Infratech Ltd. is 1.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PNC Infratech Ltd. is ₹331.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PNC Infratech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PNC Infratech Ltd. is ₹368.55 and 52-week low of PNC Infratech Ltd. is ₹237.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.