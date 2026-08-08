What is the share price of PNC Infratech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PNC Infratech is ₹224.00 as on .

What kind of stock is PNC Infratech? The PNC Infratech is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PNC Infratech? The market cap of PNC Infratech is ₹5,746.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of PNC Infratech? Today’s highest and lowest price of PNC Infratech are ₹237.85 and ₹222.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PNC Infratech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PNC Infratech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PNC Infratech is ₹325.15 and 52-week low of PNC Infratech is ₹157.95 as on .

How has the PNC Infratech performed historically in terms of returns? The PNC Infratech has shown returns of -6.63% over the past day, -6.57% for the past month, 0.07% over 3 months, -27.31% over 1 year, -13.77% across 3 years, and -6.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PNC Infratech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PNC Infratech are 6.91 and 0.84 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global