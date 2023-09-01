PNC Infratech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201DL1999PLC195937 and registration number is 195937. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6305.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.