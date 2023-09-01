Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

PNC Infratech Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PNC INFRATECH LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹331.05 Closed
-0.29-0.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

PNC Infratech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹329.15₹336.95
₹331.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹237.00₹368.55
₹331.05
Open Price
₹333.00
Prev. Close
₹332.00
Volume
1,70,227

PNC Infratech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1335.55
  • R2340.15
  • R3343.35
  • Pivot
    332.35
  • S1327.75
  • S2324.55
  • S3319.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5259.43327.21
  • 10261.69328.25
  • 20263.07332.6
  • 50268.95333.83
  • 100257.18325.78
  • 200260.75311.76

PNC Infratech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.10-6.016.4321.9316.7392.14103.72
5.890.715.4641.5026.35212.77136.88
5.916.8524.1232.1233.21183.73202.50
11.6210.5516.76136.41319.73553.90625.98
17.8115.0737.1064.2842.06161.52183.48
12.5920.164.476.1129.47153.0260.97
1.291.444.4525.0315.47249.79308.65
12.4710.2538.9887.45136.94407.2764.93
7.4316.0622.1155.8354.2497.57-27.64
6.7013.3229.0653.569.70585.19277.99
3.0411.899.896.286.44119.44130.98
4.188.3445.41105.11155.11632.34341.16
3.560.5218.9434.378.868.868.86
-5.1275.9284.80140.05115.732,076.09431.50
1.07-1.13-0.8626.4454.65357.11283.58
3.701.029.319.16-12.57136.8336.01
10.3115.7965.6793.0457.22802.37387.74
-1.47-0.4822.1851.6362.44175.23126.94
13.4218.4720.8535.48-8.1031.52-45.59
9.2342.5158.47102.0995.29395.73116.21

PNC Infratech Ltd. Share Holdings

PNC Infratech Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan1,18,72,8191.95410.98
HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Regular Plan73,57,6001.21254.68
Axis Small Cap Fund38,05,1800.88131.72
HSBC Value Fund37,75,0081.44130.67
ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund36,89,5211.96127.71
Nippon India Small Cap Fund32,82,2910.33113.62
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund32,03,2461.55110.88
HSBC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan26,47,3000.8591.64
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan20,42,5070.2370.7
ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund20,25,8580.5870.13
View All Mutual Funds

PNC Infratech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About PNC Infratech Ltd.

PNC Infratech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201DL1999PLC195937 and registration number is 195937. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6305.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 51.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Chakresh Kumar Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Kumar Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Rao
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Deepika Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gauri Shankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Jalan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Talluri Raghupati Rao
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Subhash Chander Kalia
    Independent Director

FAQs on PNC Infratech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of PNC Infratech Ltd.?

The market cap of PNC Infratech Ltd. is ₹8,517.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PNC Infratech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of PNC Infratech Ltd. is 12.94 and PB ratio of PNC Infratech Ltd. is 1.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of PNC Infratech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PNC Infratech Ltd. is ₹331.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PNC Infratech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PNC Infratech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PNC Infratech Ltd. is ₹368.55 and 52-week low of PNC Infratech Ltd. is ₹237.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data