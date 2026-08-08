Here's the live share price of VIP Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-2.43
|-14.33
|-23.16
|-36.32
|-16.45
|26.58
|24.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, VIP Industries has declined 29.84% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, VIP Industries has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|298.85
|304.28
|10
|297.04
|301.59
|20
|298.66
|301.23
|50
|307.53
|305.54
|100
|312.12
|316.72
|200
|346.2
|338.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, VIP Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 83.76%, while DII stake decreased to 16.63%, FII holding fell to 5.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|46,92,204
|1.14
|143.42
|33,74,277
|0.52
|102.51
|32,31,978
|0.44
|98.79
|30,31,256
|0.39
|92.65
|25,10,183
|0.42
|76.72
|17,50,073
|1
|53.49
|15,50,763
|0.32
|47.4
|2,27,649
|0.35
|6.96
|75,155
|0.69
|2.3
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|VIP Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:48 PM IST IST
|VIP Industries - Announcement Under Regulations 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:35 PM IST IST
|VIP Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:18 PM IST IST
|VIP Industries - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:09 PM IST IST
|VIP Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
VIP Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH1968PLC013914 and registration number is 013914. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of travel goods like suitcase, bags, holdalls etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1849.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VIP Industries is ₹315.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The VIP Industries is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of VIP Industries is ₹4,486.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of VIP Industries are ₹317.00 and ₹311.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VIP Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VIP Industries is ₹473.30 and 52-week low of VIP Industries is ₹278.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The VIP Industries has shown returns of 0.33% over the past day, 4.52% for the past month, -2.06% over 3 months, -29.84% over 1 year, -20.29% across 3 years, and -4.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VIP Industries are -13.27 and 15.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global