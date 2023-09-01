Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.22
|10.08
|9.38
|3.13
|11.02
|123.54
|6.95
|2.20
|26.34
|34.99
|81.13
|145.46
|793.26
|560.78
|-1.83
|-13.79
|-2.10
|22.36
|16.05
|-31.32
|62.12
|9.85
|-4.62
|-8.94
|-10.55
|-42.96
|79.35
|103.74
|26.55
|9.55
|15.22
|14.66
|-38.11
|42.88
|52.98
|5.32
|4.05
|50.23
|75.43
|20.99
|257.07
|-5.03
|6.93
|6.78
|1.75
|15.70
|-34.58
|55.54
|144.40
|7.08
|22.80
|68.62
|100.26
|52.68
|45.05
|45.05
|3.73
|0.66
|-7.57
|31.50
|36.83
|1.74
|-2.27
|-2.85
|2.37
|27.38
|70.35
|24.36
|6,201.36
|2,797.70
|11.63
|11.25
|20.41
|8.65
|-20.41
|184.42
|333.16
|7.29
|-6.91
|14.98
|45.88
|0.68
|298.65
|235.61
|3.91
|0.11
|-16.59
|15.86
|81.35
|256.96
|190.12
|2.47
|-12.48
|-14.63
|2.20
|-43.98
|48.60
|98.75
|-2.83
|6.95
|5.47
|11.49
|-14.08
|618.70
|540.42
|-5.56
|-2.87
|19.18
|16.40
|-8.26
|143.49
|86.01
|1.84
|-0.20
|7.31
|20.82
|-30.69
|22.60
|-32.29
|7.47
|12.57
|91.90
|127.14
|36.01
|227.01
|191.83
|1.50
|2.01
|17.19
|42.76
|1.46
|44.88
|44.88
|8.92
|61.07
|51.39
|36.43
|165.31
|423.38
|345.80
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|24,80,393
|1.28
|148.77
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|18,04,467
|0.31
|108.23
|Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund
|17,76,602
|1.17
|106.56
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|15,94,361
|1.11
|95.63
|Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund
|14,32,529
|1.2
|85.92
|UTI Value Opportunities Fund
|12,75,000
|1.01
|76.47
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|11,84,043
|1.71
|71.02
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund
|10,72,068
|1.49
|64.3
|HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund - Regular Plan
|9,06,611
|0.94
|54.38
|Invesco India Contra Fund
|8,58,272
|0.47
|51.48
VIP Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH1968PLC013914 and registration number is 013914. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of travel goods like suitcase, bags, holdalls etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1257.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of VIP Industries Ltd. is ₹9,443.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of VIP Industries Ltd. is 61.99 and PB ratio of VIP Industries Ltd. is 14.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VIP Industries Ltd. is ₹660.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VIP Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VIP Industries Ltd. is ₹765.00 and 52-week low of VIP Industries Ltd. is ₹548.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.