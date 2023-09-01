Follow Us

VIP Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹658.00₹667.90
₹660.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹548.95₹765.00
₹660.35
Open Price
₹667.90
Prev. Close
₹665.65
Volume
6,34,734

VIP Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1665.6
  • R2671.2
  • R3674.5
  • Pivot
    662.3
  • S1656.7
  • S2653.4
  • S3647.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5698.4672.22
  • 10693.74674.89
  • 20689.32665.8
  • 50645.14643.66
  • 100627.72634.54
  • 200630.89633.58

VIP Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.2210.089.383.1311.02123.546.95
2.2026.3434.9981.13145.46793.26560.78
-1.83-13.79-2.1022.3616.05-31.3262.12
9.85-4.62-8.94-10.55-42.9679.35103.74
26.559.5515.2214.66-38.1142.8852.98
5.324.0550.2375.4320.99257.07-5.03
6.936.781.7515.70-34.5855.54144.40
7.0822.8068.62100.2652.6845.0545.05
3.730.66-7.5731.5036.831.74-2.27
-2.852.3727.3870.3524.366,201.362,797.70
11.6311.2520.418.65-20.41184.42333.16
7.29-6.9114.9845.880.68298.65235.61
3.910.11-16.5915.8681.35256.96190.12
2.47-12.48-14.632.20-43.9848.6098.75
-2.836.955.4711.49-14.08618.70540.42
-5.56-2.8719.1816.40-8.26143.4986.01
1.84-0.207.3120.82-30.6922.60-32.29
7.4712.5791.90127.1436.01227.01191.83
1.502.0117.1942.761.4644.8844.88
8.9261.0751.3936.43165.31423.38345.80

VIP Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

VIP Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan24,80,3931.28148.77
Nippon India Small Cap Fund18,04,4670.31108.23
Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund17,76,6021.17106.56
UTI Mid Cap Fund15,94,3611.1195.63
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund14,32,5291.285.92
UTI Value Opportunities Fund12,75,0001.0176.47
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund11,84,0431.7171.02
Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund10,72,0681.4964.3
HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund - Regular Plan9,06,6110.9454.38
Invesco India Contra Fund8,58,2720.4751.48
VIP Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
  • Loss of Share Certificates
    VIP Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about Loss of Share Certificates
    21-Aug, 2023 | 09:51 AM

About VIP Industries Ltd.

VIP Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH1968PLC013914 and registration number is 013914. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of travel goods like suitcase, bags, holdalls etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1257.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dilip G Piramal
    Chairman
  • Ms. Radhika Piramal
    Executive Vice Chairperson
  • Mr. Anindya Dutta
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Neetu Kashiramka
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Amit Jatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Damani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nisaba Godrej
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tushar Jani
    Independent Director

FAQs on VIP Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of VIP Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of VIP Industries Ltd. is ₹9,443.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of VIP Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of VIP Industries Ltd. is 61.99 and PB ratio of VIP Industries Ltd. is 14.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of VIP Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VIP Industries Ltd. is ₹660.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VIP Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VIP Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VIP Industries Ltd. is ₹765.00 and 52-week low of VIP Industries Ltd. is ₹548.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

