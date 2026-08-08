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VIP Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIP INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of VIP Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹315.80 Closed
0.33₹ 1.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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VIP Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹311.45₹317.00
₹315.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹278.50₹473.30
₹315.80
Open Price
₹313.95
Prev. Close
₹314.75
Volume
3,585

Source: Dion Global

VIP Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-2.43-14.33-23.16-36.32-16.4526.5824.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, VIP Industries has declined 29.84% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, VIP Industries has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

VIP Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

VIP Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5298.85304.28
10297.04301.59
20298.66301.23
50307.53305.54
100312.12316.72
200346.2338.95

Source: Dion Global

VIP Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, VIP Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 83.76%, while DII stake decreased to 16.63%, FII holding fell to 5.17%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

VIP Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
46,92,2041.14143.42
33,74,2770.52102.51
32,31,9780.4498.79
30,31,2560.3992.65
25,10,1830.4276.72
17,50,073153.49
15,50,7630.3247.4
2,27,6490.356.96
75,1550.692.3

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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VIP Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTVIP Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated
Aug 03, 2026, 07:48 PM IST ISTVIP Industries - Announcement Under Regulations 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
Aug 03, 2026, 07:35 PM IST ISTVIP Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Aug 03, 2026, 07:18 PM IST ISTVIP Industries - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Aug 03, 2026, 07:09 PM IST ISTVIP Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About VIP Industries

VIP Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1968 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200MH1968PLC013914 and registration number is 013914. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of travel goods like suitcase, bags, holdalls etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1849.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tushar Jani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Payal Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Suresh Surana
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Renuka Ramnath
    Chairperson (NonExe. & NonInd.Director)
  • Mr. Sridhar Sankararaman
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Shalini D Piramal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Atul Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on VIP Industries Share Price

What is the share price of VIP Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VIP Industries is ₹315.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is VIP Industries?

The VIP Industries is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of VIP Industries?

The market cap of VIP Industries is ₹4,486.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of VIP Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of VIP Industries are ₹317.00 and ₹311.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VIP Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VIP Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VIP Industries is ₹473.30 and 52-week low of VIP Industries is ₹278.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the VIP Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The VIP Industries has shown returns of 0.33% over the past day, 4.52% for the past month, -2.06% over 3 months, -29.84% over 1 year, -20.29% across 3 years, and -4.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of VIP Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VIP Industries are -13.27 and 15.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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