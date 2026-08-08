What is the share price of VIP Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for VIP Industries is ₹315.80 as on .

What kind of stock is VIP Industries? The VIP Industries is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of VIP Industries? The market cap of VIP Industries is ₹4,486.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of VIP Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of VIP Industries are ₹317.00 and ₹311.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of VIP Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which VIP Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of VIP Industries is ₹473.30 and 52-week low of VIP Industries is ₹278.50 as on .

How has the VIP Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The VIP Industries has shown returns of 0.33% over the past day, 4.52% for the past month, -2.06% over 3 months, -29.84% over 1 year, -20.29% across 3 years, and -4.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of VIP Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of VIP Industries are -13.27 and 15.50 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global