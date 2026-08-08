What is the share price of Solara Active Pharma Sciences? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solara Active Pharma Sciences is ₹502.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Solara Active Pharma Sciences? The Solara Active Pharma Sciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Solara Active Pharma Sciences? The market cap of Solara Active Pharma Sciences is ₹2,414.08 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Solara Active Pharma Sciences? Today’s highest and lowest price of Solara Active Pharma Sciences are ₹514.00 and ₹497.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Solara Active Pharma Sciences? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solara Active Pharma Sciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solara Active Pharma Sciences is ₹711.20 and 52-week low of Solara Active Pharma Sciences is ₹422.85 as on .

How has the Solara Active Pharma Sciences performed historically in terms of returns? The Solara Active Pharma Sciences has shown returns of -1.63% over the past day, -10.31% for the past month, -2.62% over 3 months, -16.03% over 1 year, 11.52% across 3 years, and -20.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Solara Active Pharma Sciences? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Solara Active Pharma Sciences are -1,490.65 and 1.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global