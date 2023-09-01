Follow Us

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹358.50 Closed
-0.61-2.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹357.60₹363.70
₹358.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹322.90₹495.00
₹358.50
Open Price
₹363.00
Prev. Close
₹360.70
Volume
85,692

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1362.63
  • R2366.22
  • R3368.73
  • Pivot
    360.12
  • S1356.53
  • S2354.02
  • S3350.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5415.15365
  • 10415.69367.5
  • 20421.81372.72
  • 50431.29376.64
  • 100400.71378.84
  • 200566.94408.47

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.75-10.431.37-1.24-18.79-61.122.56
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. Share Holdings

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund4,20,0000.116.7
Aditya Birla Sun Life Midcap Fund1,30,0000.125.17
Aditya Birla Sun Life Manufacturing Equity Fund65,0000.362.58
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF1610.090.01

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Press Release
    Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated August 07, 2023, titled "Completion of the USFDA Inspection at the Cuddalore facility of the Company".
    07-Aug, 2023 | 08:26 AM
  • Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
    Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited has informed the Exchange about Schedule of investor call
    04-Aug, 2023 | 04:57 PM

About Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH2017PLC291636 and registration number is 291636. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1268.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Puri
    Chairman
  • Mr. Jitesh Devendra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S Hariharan
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ankur Nand Thadani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nirmal Bhogilal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Ramakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Kausalya Santhanam
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vineeta Rai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd.?

The market cap of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. is ₹1,290.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. is -56.33 and PB ratio of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. is 0.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. is ₹358.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. is ₹495.00 and 52-week low of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. is ₹322.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

