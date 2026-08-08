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Solara Active Pharma Sciences Share Price

NSE
BSE

SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Solara Active Pharma Sciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹502.35 Closed
-1.63₹ -8.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Solara Active Pharma Sciences Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹497.75₹514.00
₹502.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹422.85₹711.20
₹502.35
Open Price
₹510.40
Prev. Close
₹510.65
Volume
4,924

Source: Dion Global

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Solara Active Pharma Sciences		-2.04-10.31-2.625.01-16.0311.52-20.90
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Solara Active Pharma Sciences has declined 16.03% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Solara Active Pharma Sciences has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5509.94515.12
10516.35519.47
20543.91531.73
50556.67541.22
100521.17536.88
200533.09540.47

Source: Dion Global

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Solara Active Pharma Sciences saw a drop in promoter holding to 41.92%, while DII stake decreased to 3.74%, FII holding rose to 11.52%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4,20,0000.0924.18

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Solara Active Pharma Sciences Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:05 PM IST ISTSolara Active Pharma - Update With Respect To Our Intimation Dated July 23, 2026, Regarding Appointment Of CIO And SMP Of The
Jul 29, 2026, 05:05 PM IST ISTSolara Active Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 24, 2026, 07:43 PM IST ISTSolara Active Pharma - Submission Of Machine Readable Copy Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 24, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTSolara Active Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 23, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTSolara Active Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

Source: Dion Global

About Solara Active Pharma Sciences

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH2017PLC291636 and registration number is 291636. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1368.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. R Ramakrishnan
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Shashikantha Rao
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Mohan Muthunarayanan
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Mr. Manish Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kartheek Chintalapati Raju
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Pillai
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Kausalya Santhanam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Vijay Nabar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kumar Srivastava
    Independent Director

FAQs on Solara Active Pharma Sciences Share Price

What is the share price of Solara Active Pharma Sciences?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solara Active Pharma Sciences is ₹502.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Solara Active Pharma Sciences?

The Solara Active Pharma Sciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Solara Active Pharma Sciences?

The market cap of Solara Active Pharma Sciences is ₹2,414.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Solara Active Pharma Sciences?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Solara Active Pharma Sciences are ₹514.00 and ₹497.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Solara Active Pharma Sciences?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solara Active Pharma Sciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solara Active Pharma Sciences is ₹711.20 and 52-week low of Solara Active Pharma Sciences is ₹422.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Solara Active Pharma Sciences performed historically in terms of returns?

The Solara Active Pharma Sciences has shown returns of -1.63% over the past day, -10.31% for the past month, -2.62% over 3 months, -16.03% over 1 year, 11.52% across 3 years, and -20.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Solara Active Pharma Sciences?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Solara Active Pharma Sciences are -1,490.65 and 1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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