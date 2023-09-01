Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.75
|-10.43
|1.37
|-1.24
|-18.79
|-61.12
|2.56
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund
|4,20,000
|0.1
|16.7
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Midcap Fund
|1,30,000
|0.12
|5.17
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Manufacturing Equity Fund
|65,000
|0.36
|2.58
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF
|161
|0.09
|0.01
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH2017PLC291636 and registration number is 291636. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1268.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. is ₹1,290.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. is -56.33 and PB ratio of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. is 0.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. is ₹358.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. is ₹495.00 and 52-week low of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. is ₹322.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.