Here's the live share price of Solara Active Pharma Sciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Solara Active Pharma Sciences
|-2.04
|-10.31
|-2.62
|5.01
|-16.03
|11.52
|-20.90
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Solara Active Pharma Sciences has declined 16.03% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Solara Active Pharma Sciences has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|509.94
|515.12
|10
|516.35
|519.47
|20
|543.91
|531.73
|50
|556.67
|541.22
|100
|521.17
|536.88
|200
|533.09
|540.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Solara Active Pharma Sciences saw a drop in promoter holding to 41.92%, while DII stake decreased to 3.74%, FII holding rose to 11.52%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,20,000
|0.09
|24.18
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:05 PM IST IST
|Solara Active Pharma - Update With Respect To Our Intimation Dated July 23, 2026, Regarding Appointment Of CIO And SMP Of The
|Jul 29, 2026, 05:05 PM IST IST
|Solara Active Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 24, 2026, 07:43 PM IST IST
|Solara Active Pharma - Submission Of Machine Readable Copy Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Solara Active Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 23, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Solara Active Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Source: Dion Global
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230MH2017PLC291636 and registration number is 291636. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1368.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Solara Active Pharma Sciences is ₹502.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Solara Active Pharma Sciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Solara Active Pharma Sciences is ₹2,414.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Solara Active Pharma Sciences are ₹514.00 and ₹497.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Solara Active Pharma Sciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Solara Active Pharma Sciences is ₹711.20 and 52-week low of Solara Active Pharma Sciences is ₹422.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Solara Active Pharma Sciences has shown returns of -1.63% over the past day, -10.31% for the past month, -2.62% over 3 months, -16.03% over 1 year, 11.52% across 3 years, and -20.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Solara Active Pharma Sciences are -1,490.65 and 1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global