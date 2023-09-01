What is the Market Cap of Tanfac Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Tanfac Industries Ltd. is ₹1,893.65 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tanfac Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Tanfac Industries Ltd. is 28.89 and PB ratio of Tanfac Industries Ltd. is 10.28 as on .

What is the share price of Tanfac Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tanfac Industries Ltd. is ₹1,898.40 as on .