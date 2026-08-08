What is the share price of Tanfac Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tanfac Industries is ₹3,073.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Tanfac Industries? The Tanfac Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tanfac Industries? The market cap of Tanfac Industries is ₹6,131.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tanfac Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tanfac Industries are ₹3,097.80 and ₹3,045.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tanfac Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tanfac Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tanfac Industries is ₹3,227.40 and 52-week low of Tanfac Industries is ₹1,632.60 as on .

How has the Tanfac Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Tanfac Industries has shown returns of -0.45% over the past day, 31.86% for the past month, 35.39% over 3 months, 50.39% over 1 year, 52.75% across 3 years, and 78.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tanfac Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tanfac Industries are 90.65 and 16.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global