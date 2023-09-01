Follow Us

Tanfac Industries Ltd. Share Price

TANFAC INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,898.40 Closed
-1.93-37.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Tanfac Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,876.00₹1,960.00
₹1,898.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹553.10₹2,055.00
₹1,898.40
Open Price
₹1,943.00
Prev. Close
₹1,935.85
Volume
7,380

Tanfac Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,946.93
  • R21,995.47
  • R32,030.93
  • Pivot
    1,911.47
  • S11,862.93
  • S21,827.47
  • S31,778.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5899.91,911.69
  • 10882.041,875.02
  • 20844.881,840.97
  • 50737.811,818.59
  • 100613.991,708.04
  • 200602.171,462.5

Tanfac Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.557.86-2.85104.29238.15896.27476.67
10.008.606.9620.3310.71216.01751.23
12.1430.1222.584.9945.6545.6545.65
5.89-8.371.1524.36-14.84995.06614.39
-0.099.6211.715.7937.46272.49140.29
4.85-19.309.1342.49-23.39273.88310.14
1.42-0.377.192.22-3.33-31.39-72.25
13.4010.7319.5956.69-1.39297.85167.83
1.51-2.4333.5946.4021.10381.49159.80
-0.521.799.6316.4521.27684.46617.22
15.373.5950.5055.4186.43114.17166.21
18.02-15.58-12.569.9924.52125.6560.09
14.9116.3354.9382.5093.57866.15279.53
-7.8611.0620.7216.925.16193.4588.32
-1.0745.8433.1237.4278.47176.26255.00
-12.16-19.11-40.43-29.32-29.32-29.32-29.32
2.4210.5145.1328.4223.11135.03110.74
-0.2627.2590.84224.76294.62440.70440.70
-3.33-24.31-25.16-11.1340.44112.45506.27
7.987.382.9116.40-19.5813.02-71.66

Tanfac Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Tanfac Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
17 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tanfac Industries Ltd.

Tanfac Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117TN1972PLC006271 and registration number is 006271. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic chemical elements. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 320.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K Sendhil Naathan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. R Karthikeyan
    Director
  • Mr. Afzal Harunbhai Malkani
    Director
  • Mr. V T Moorthy
    Director
  • Mr. M R Sivaraman
    Director
  • Dr. Shankar Narasimhan
    Director
  • Mrs. R Rajalakshmi
    Director
  • Mrs. Mariam Pallavi Baldev
    Director

FAQs on Tanfac Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tanfac Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Tanfac Industries Ltd. is ₹1,893.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tanfac Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tanfac Industries Ltd. is 28.89 and PB ratio of Tanfac Industries Ltd. is 10.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tanfac Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tanfac Industries Ltd. is ₹1,898.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tanfac Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tanfac Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tanfac Industries Ltd. is ₹2,55.00 and 52-week low of Tanfac Industries Ltd. is ₹553.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

