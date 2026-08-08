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Tanfac Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

TANFAC INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
AluminiumCommodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Tanfac Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,073.35 Closed
-0.45₹ -13.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tanfac Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,045.10₹3,097.80
₹3,073.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,632.60₹3,227.40
₹3,073.35
Open Price
₹3,053.10
Prev. Close
₹3,087.20
Volume
8,880

Source: Dion Global

Tanfac Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tanfac Industries		0.2531.8635.3944.3350.3952.7578.68
Deepak Nitrite		7.9211.54-3.167.06-1.58-4.25-3.79
Archean Chemical Industries		-3.54-4.19-18.74-11.52-19.20-0.712.04
Vishnu Chemicals		-4.89-3.83-2.5312.7722.7019.1736.76
Indo Borax & Chemicals		6.54-2.2448.8865.1745.9332.7918.03
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo		7.211.39-4.797.80-13.77-11.708.51
Ganesh Benzoplast		6.5722.2018.4148.2935.17-10.707.10
POCL Enterprises		-2.49-9.99-14.17-0.50-37.5159.5372.90
Alufluoride		-1.78-5.03-21.600.526.94-2.4712.01
National Peroxide		1.86-3.41-15.5336.09-9.54-14.07-8.70
Cochin Minerals & Rutile		20.2520.551.548.44-3.337.2714.81
A-1		-10.36-29.17-54.48-82.65-69.90-18.772.96
Indian Link Chain Manufacturer		5.35-27.76-33.43-64.80-41.5273.5865.54
Shentracon Chemicals		1.9522.1963.84164.25664.4596.9950.20
Vasundhara Rasayans		2.046.0538.3114.79-2.014.414.48
Saboo Sodium Chloro		1.94-0.86-4.82-7.40-18.41-12.99-1.93
TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power		-11.27-11.27-31.78-42.44-50.38-22.65-16.72
Alchemist Corporation		04.9810.2221.4847.5635.5132.87
Kobo Biotech		-18.09-22.96156.20129.51159.2235.113.75
Advance Petrochemicals		-0.26-29.22-44.3619.68-10.86-10.0632.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tanfac Industries has gained 50.39% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Vishnu Chemicals (22.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Tanfac Industries has outperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).

Tanfac Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tanfac Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,953.13,036.93
102,817.652,931.22
202,649.892,774.92
502,359.842,529.04
1002,254.222,365.69
2002,155.022,212.87

Source: Dion Global

Tanfac Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tanfac Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.16%, FII holding rose to 1.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tanfac Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTTanfac Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2026, 04:34 PM IST ISTTanfac Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 31, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTTanfac Industries - Shareholder Meeting/Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTTanfac Industries - Summary Of Proceedings Of The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Of The Company
Jul 28, 2026, 03:59 AM IST ISTTanfac Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Tanfac Industries

Tanfac Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117TN1972PLC006271 and registration number is 006271. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 711.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Afzal Harunbhai Malkani
    Director
  • Mrs. Mariam Pallavi Baldev
    Director
  • Mr. R Karthikeyan
    Director
  • Dr. R K Tyagi
    Director
  • Mr. Amreek Singh Sandhu
    Director
  • Dr. M Anuradha Reddy
    Director

FAQs on Tanfac Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Tanfac Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tanfac Industries is ₹3,073.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tanfac Industries?

The Tanfac Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tanfac Industries?

The market cap of Tanfac Industries is ₹6,131.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tanfac Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tanfac Industries are ₹3,097.80 and ₹3,045.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tanfac Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tanfac Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tanfac Industries is ₹3,227.40 and 52-week low of Tanfac Industries is ₹1,632.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tanfac Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tanfac Industries has shown returns of -0.45% over the past day, 31.86% for the past month, 35.39% over 3 months, 50.39% over 1 year, 52.75% across 3 years, and 78.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tanfac Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tanfac Industries are 90.65 and 16.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Tanfac Industries News

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