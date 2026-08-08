Here's the live share price of Tanfac Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tanfac Industries
|0.25
|31.86
|35.39
|44.33
|50.39
|52.75
|78.68
|Deepak Nitrite
|7.92
|11.54
|-3.16
|7.06
|-1.58
|-4.25
|-3.79
|Archean Chemical Industries
|-3.54
|-4.19
|-18.74
|-11.52
|-19.20
|-0.71
|2.04
|Vishnu Chemicals
|-4.89
|-3.83
|-2.53
|12.77
|22.70
|19.17
|36.76
|Indo Borax & Chemicals
|6.54
|-2.24
|48.88
|65.17
|45.93
|32.79
|18.03
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo
|7.21
|1.39
|-4.79
|7.80
|-13.77
|-11.70
|8.51
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|6.57
|22.20
|18.41
|48.29
|35.17
|-10.70
|7.10
|POCL Enterprises
|-2.49
|-9.99
|-14.17
|-0.50
|-37.51
|59.53
|72.90
|Alufluoride
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-21.60
|0.52
|6.94
|-2.47
|12.01
|National Peroxide
|1.86
|-3.41
|-15.53
|36.09
|-9.54
|-14.07
|-8.70
|Cochin Minerals & Rutile
|20.25
|20.55
|1.54
|8.44
|-3.33
|7.27
|14.81
|A-1
|-10.36
|-29.17
|-54.48
|-82.65
|-69.90
|-18.77
|2.96
|Indian Link Chain Manufacturer
|5.35
|-27.76
|-33.43
|-64.80
|-41.52
|73.58
|65.54
|Shentracon Chemicals
|1.95
|22.19
|63.84
|164.25
|664.45
|96.99
|50.20
|Vasundhara Rasayans
|2.04
|6.05
|38.31
|14.79
|-2.01
|4.41
|4.48
|Saboo Sodium Chloro
|1.94
|-0.86
|-4.82
|-7.40
|-18.41
|-12.99
|-1.93
|TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power
|-11.27
|-11.27
|-31.78
|-42.44
|-50.38
|-22.65
|-16.72
|Alchemist Corporation
|0
|4.98
|10.22
|21.48
|47.56
|35.51
|32.87
|Kobo Biotech
|-18.09
|-22.96
|156.20
|129.51
|159.22
|35.11
|3.75
|Advance Petrochemicals
|-0.26
|-29.22
|-44.36
|19.68
|-10.86
|-10.06
|32.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tanfac Industries has gained 50.39% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Vishnu Chemicals (22.70%). From a 5 year perspective, Tanfac Industries has outperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,953.1
|3,036.93
|10
|2,817.65
|2,931.22
|20
|2,649.89
|2,774.92
|50
|2,359.84
|2,529.04
|100
|2,254.22
|2,365.69
|200
|2,155.02
|2,212.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tanfac Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.16%, FII holding rose to 1.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|Tanfac Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:34 PM IST IST
|Tanfac Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Tanfac Industries - Shareholder Meeting/Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Tanfac Industries - Summary Of Proceedings Of The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Of The Company
|Jul 28, 2026, 03:59 AM IST IST
|Tanfac Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Tanfac Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117TN1972PLC006271 and registration number is 006271. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 711.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tanfac Industries is ₹3,073.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tanfac Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tanfac Industries is ₹6,131.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tanfac Industries are ₹3,097.80 and ₹3,045.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tanfac Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tanfac Industries is ₹3,227.40 and 52-week low of Tanfac Industries is ₹1,632.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tanfac Industries has shown returns of -0.45% over the past day, 31.86% for the past month, 35.39% over 3 months, 50.39% over 1 year, 52.75% across 3 years, and 78.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tanfac Industries are 90.65 and 16.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.15 per annum.
Source: Dion Global