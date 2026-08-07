What is the share price of Goldiam International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goldiam International is ₹372.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Goldiam International? The Goldiam International is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Goldiam International? The market cap of Goldiam International is ₹5,602.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Goldiam International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Goldiam International are ₹398.00 and ₹361.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goldiam International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goldiam International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goldiam International is ₹393.55 and 52-week low of Goldiam International is ₹198.49 as on .

How has the Goldiam International performed historically in terms of returns? The Goldiam International has shown returns of -1.01% over the past day, 10.11% for the past month, 18.82% over 3 months, 37.47% over 1 year, 55.98% across 3 years, and 28.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Goldiam International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goldiam International are 32.83 and 5.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.74 per annum.

Source: Dion Global