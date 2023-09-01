Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Buy Back of shares
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Goldiam International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912MH1986PLC041203 and registration number is 041203. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 390.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Goldiam International Ltd. is ₹1,347.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Goldiam International Ltd. is 25.56 and PB ratio of Goldiam International Ltd. is 4.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goldiam International Ltd. is ₹126.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goldiam International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goldiam International Ltd. is ₹179.00 and 52-week low of Goldiam International Ltd. is ₹121.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.