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Goldiam International Share Price

NSE
BSE

GOLDIAM INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery
Theme
Silver
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Goldiam International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹372.15 Closed
-1.01₹ -3.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Goldiam International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹361.00₹398.00
₹372.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹198.49₹393.55
₹372.15
Open Price
₹380.45
Prev. Close
₹375.95
Volume
3,06,335

Source: Dion Global

Goldiam International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07
Advit Jewels		2.859.543.173.173.171.050.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Goldiam International has gained 37.47% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Goldiam International has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Goldiam International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Goldiam International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5362.02362.09
10354.69359.35
20351.69354.83
50340.92340.07
100302.12319.27
200286.5299.51

Source: Dion Global

Goldiam International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Goldiam International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.06%, FII holding rose to 2.18%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Goldiam International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:01 PM IST ISTGoldiam Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 06:59 PM IST ISTGoldiam Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 06:49 PM IST ISTGoldiam Intl. - Unaudited Results For The Quarter Ended 30-06-2026
Aug 07, 2026, 06:43 PM IST ISTGoldiam Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30(2) And 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations
Aug 05, 2026, 05:49 AM IST ISTGoldiam Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Goldiam International

Goldiam International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912MH1986PLC041203 and registration number is 041203. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 529.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rashesh M Bhansali
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Anmol R Bhansali
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Tulsi Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pannkaj C Ghadiali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nipa Utpal Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ruchi Shrinath Pandya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Goldiam International Share Price

What is the share price of Goldiam International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goldiam International is ₹372.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Goldiam International?

The Goldiam International is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Goldiam International?

The market cap of Goldiam International is ₹5,602.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Goldiam International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Goldiam International are ₹398.00 and ₹361.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goldiam International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goldiam International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goldiam International is ₹393.55 and 52-week low of Goldiam International is ₹198.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Goldiam International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Goldiam International has shown returns of -1.01% over the past day, 10.11% for the past month, 18.82% over 3 months, 37.47% over 1 year, 55.98% across 3 years, and 28.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Goldiam International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goldiam International are 32.83 and 5.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.74 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Goldiam International News

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