Goldiam International Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GOLDIAM INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | NSE
₹126.15 Closed
0.160.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Goldiam International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹125.05₹127.30
₹126.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹121.05₹179.00
₹126.15
Open Price
₹126.50
Prev. Close
₹125.95
Volume
1,73,864

Goldiam International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1127.32
  • R2128.43
  • R3129.57
  • Pivot
    126.18
  • S1125.07
  • S2123.93
  • S3122.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5125.28126.25
  • 10125.58126.37
  • 20126.09126.83
  • 50134.26128.52
  • 100138.34131.56
  • 200149.91135.14

Goldiam International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.56-3.52-5.54-10.18-12.88447.53713.87
1.623.8310.2430.8318.87178.27241.47
16.3542.28125.85112.74192.96226.46226.46
-2.74-3.17-9.50-23.88-13.8411.52-24.54
-0.229.6277.14148.84119.53602.77532.00
-1.67-6.519.03-6.68-63.3365.42-70.74
16.0987.2672.3157.2222.54483.481,026.15
5.502.8017.8518.40-15.83103.6362.27
3.9526.2959.7873.7654.31216.3357.21
-3.10-7.15-3.238.90-3.676.576.57
15.4845.8868.42121.43109.28222.08230.67
1.62-4.06-9.0596.65170.68249.81234.38
8.2023.3281.10116.83202.16365.15391.67
-0.70-5.33-12.35-2.07-27.92100.007.58
0-1.8829.2121.96-10.00150.96137.70
11.7611.7635.710-48.6526.67216.67
1.06-0.215.7919.95-8.83-32.53-18.55
-22.25-45.42-59.84-59.84-87.57-24.38-57.78
-0.8822.8332.9413.00-5.0471.21-57.99

Goldiam International Ltd. Share Holdings

Goldiam International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Buy Back of shares
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Goldiam International Ltd.

Goldiam International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912MH1986PLC041203 and registration number is 041203. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 390.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rashesh M Bhansali
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Anmol R Bhansali
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Tulsi Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ajay M Khatlawala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pannkaj C Ghadiali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nipa Utpal Sheth
    Independent Director

FAQs on Goldiam International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Goldiam International Ltd.?

The market cap of Goldiam International Ltd. is ₹1,347.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Goldiam International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Goldiam International Ltd. is 25.56 and PB ratio of Goldiam International Ltd. is 4.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Goldiam International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goldiam International Ltd. is ₹126.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Goldiam International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goldiam International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goldiam International Ltd. is ₹179.00 and 52-week low of Goldiam International Ltd. is ₹121.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

