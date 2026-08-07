Here's the live share price of Goldiam International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
|Advit Jewels
|2.85
|9.54
|3.17
|3.17
|3.17
|1.05
|0.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Goldiam International has gained 37.47% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Goldiam International has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|362.02
|362.09
|10
|354.69
|359.35
|20
|351.69
|354.83
|50
|340.92
|340.07
|100
|302.12
|319.27
|200
|286.5
|299.51
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Goldiam International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.06%, FII holding rose to 2.18%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:01 PM IST IST
|Goldiam Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:59 PM IST IST
|Goldiam Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:49 PM IST IST
|Goldiam Intl. - Unaudited Results For The Quarter Ended 30-06-2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:43 PM IST IST
|Goldiam Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30(2) And 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:49 AM IST IST
|Goldiam Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Goldiam International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912MH1986PLC041203 and registration number is 041203. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 529.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Goldiam International is ₹372.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Goldiam International is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Goldiam International is ₹5,602.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Goldiam International are ₹398.00 and ₹361.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Goldiam International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Goldiam International is ₹393.55 and 52-week low of Goldiam International is ₹198.49 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Goldiam International has shown returns of -1.01% over the past day, 10.11% for the past month, 18.82% over 3 months, 37.47% over 1 year, 55.98% across 3 years, and 28.85% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Goldiam International are 32.83 and 5.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.74 per annum.
Source: Dion Global