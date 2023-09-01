Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|1,04,88,670
|2.96
|1,443.98
|ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund
|85,45,821
|9.77
|1,176.5
|SBI Multicap Fund
|59,00,000
|6.3
|812.25
|Axis Midcap Fund
|40,89,507
|2.54
|563
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|38,21,962
|1.31
|526.17
|ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund
|35,73,350
|1.97
|491.94
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|24,02,497
|1.01
|330.75
|SBI Blue Chip Fund
|23,49,129
|0.82
|323.4
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|21,00,000
|1.61
|289.11
|Axis Bluechip Fund
|20,40,053
|0.83
|280.85
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
TVS Motor Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35921TN1992PLC022845 and registration number is 022845. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of three wheelers and motorcycles including side cars. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20790.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of TVS Motor Company Ltd. is ₹67,457.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of TVS Motor Company Ltd. is 50.77 and PB ratio of TVS Motor Company Ltd. is 12.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TVS Motor Company Ltd. is ₹1,454.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TVS Motor Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TVS Motor Company Ltd. is ₹1,436.40 and 52-week low of TVS Motor Company Ltd. is ₹967.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.