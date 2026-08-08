Here's the live share price of TVS Motor Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TVS Motor Company
|2.12
|18.62
|18.74
|16.97
|46.05
|48.62
|50.73
|Bajaj Auto
|1.06
|15.12
|9.76
|21.43
|41.41
|35.59
|24.74
|Eicher Motors
|2.20
|6.38
|9.21
|11.32
|40.94
|33.62
|24.04
|Hero MotoCorp
|6.41
|14.73
|7.23
|-0.47
|22.93
|24.72
|15.09
|Ola Electric Mobility
|6.18
|-3.14
|16.94
|30.17
|1.96
|-23.34
|-14.74
|Atul Auto
|10.08
|15.01
|14.96
|16.97
|27.66
|14.89
|22.12
|Zelio E-Mobility
|-5.24
|18.08
|48.68
|178.15
|336.90
|63.48
|34.30
|Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility
|0.30
|-5.36
|-9.32
|-12.86
|-41.18
|-42.93
|-36.47
|Supertech EV
|5.89
|-6.71
|-18.49
|-34.70
|-19.05
|-17.56
|-10.94
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TVS Motor Company has gained 46.05% compared to peers like Bajaj Auto (41.41%), Eicher Motors (40.94%), Hero MotoCorp (22.93%). From a 5 year perspective, TVS Motor Company has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Auto (24.74%) and Eicher Motors (24.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,185.21
|4,307.87
|10
|4,028.93
|4,168.6
|20
|3,827.68
|3,984.13
|50
|3,591.61
|3,756.63
|100
|3,570.15
|3,657.46
|200
|3,611.36
|3,536.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TVS Motor Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 21.12%, FII holding fell to 20.45%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,07,02,390
|5.11
|3,703.67
|60,40,557
|9.29
|2,090.4
|39,81,427
|2.68
|1,377.81
|24,93,102
|5.07
|862.76
|21,34,471
|2.93
|738.66
|16,59,277
|4.08
|574.21
|14,46,087
|0.63
|500.43
|13,03,117
|0.42
|450.96
|11,75,960
|1.32
|406.95
|11,50,248
|3.59
|398.05
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|TVS Motor Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:51 PM IST IST
|TVS Motor Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Aug 03, 2026, 02:34 PM IST IST
|TVS Motor Co. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
|Aug 03, 2026, 02:31 PM IST IST
|TVS Motor Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:31 AM IST IST
|TVS Motor Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
TVS Motor Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35921TN1992PLC022845 and registration number is 022845. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motorcycles, scooters, mopeds etc. and their engine. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47270.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TVS Motor Company is ₹4,401.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TVS Motor Company is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TVS Motor Company is ₹209,109.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TVS Motor Company are ₹4,456.95 and ₹4,354.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TVS Motor Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TVS Motor Company is ₹4,469.55 and 52-week low of TVS Motor Company is ₹587.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TVS Motor Company has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, 18.62% for the past month, 18.74% over 3 months, 46.05% over 1 year, 48.62% across 3 years, and 50.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TVS Motor Company are 61.01 and 21.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.
Source: Dion Global