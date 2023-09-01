TVS Motor Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35921TN1992PLC022845 and registration number is 022845. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of three wheelers and motorcycles including side cars. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20790.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.