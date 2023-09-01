Follow Us

TVS Motor Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TVS MOTOR COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers | Largecap | NSE
₹1,454.10 Closed
2.4134.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

TVS Motor Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,414.05₹1,460.40
₹1,454.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹967.55₹1,436.40
₹1,454.10
Open Price
₹1,419.65
Prev. Close
₹1,419.90
Volume
18,01,867

TVS Motor Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,472.15
  • R21,489.45
  • R31,518.5
  • Pivot
    1,443.1
  • S11,425.8
  • S21,396.75
  • S31,379.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,146.131,392.19
  • 101,110.451,375.67
  • 201,074.321,363.42
  • 501,034.551,339.24
  • 100931.51,286.99
  • 200785.431,190.3

TVS Motor Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.606.2214.3736.8743.32230.35157.27
2.09-4.960.7825.4114.8058.1968.83
0.48-5.714.4520.311.68-2.36-9.79
29.5859.6376.5568.60208.58240.0354.15

TVS Motor Company Ltd. Share Holdings

TVS Motor Company Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund1,04,88,6702.961,443.98
ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund85,45,8219.771,176.5
SBI Multicap Fund59,00,0006.3812.25
Axis Midcap Fund40,89,5072.54563
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund38,21,9621.31526.17
ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund35,73,3501.97491.94
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund24,02,4971.01330.75
SBI Blue Chip Fund23,49,1290.82323.4
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities21,00,0001.61289.11
Axis Bluechip Fund20,40,0530.83280.85
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

TVS Motor Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About TVS Motor Company Ltd.

TVS Motor Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35921TN1992PLC022845 and registration number is 022845. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories of three wheelers and motorcycles including side cars. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20790.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Venu Srinivasan
    Chairman Emeritus & Managing Director
  • Prof. Sir Ralf Dieter Speth
    Chairman
  • Mr. Sudarshan Venu
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K N Radhakrishnan
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. C R Dua
    Director
  • Mr. R Gopalan
    Director
  • Mrs. Lalita D Gupte
    Director
  • Mr. Kuok Meng Xiong
    Director
  • Mr. Hemant Krishan Singh
    Director
  • Mr. B Sriram
    Director
  • Dr. Lakshmi Venu
    Director

FAQs on TVS Motor Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TVS Motor Company Ltd.?

The market cap of TVS Motor Company Ltd. is ₹67,457.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TVS Motor Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TVS Motor Company Ltd. is 50.77 and PB ratio of TVS Motor Company Ltd. is 12.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of TVS Motor Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TVS Motor Company Ltd. is ₹1,454.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TVS Motor Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TVS Motor Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TVS Motor Company Ltd. is ₹1,436.40 and 52-week low of TVS Motor Company Ltd. is ₹967.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

