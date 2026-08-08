Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

TVS Motor Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

TVS MOTOR COMPANY

TVS Group | Largecap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Automobiles
Theme
ConsumptionElectric VehiclesManufacturingMobilityRural
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE AutoBSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE India ManufacturingBSE MidCapBSE MomentumBSE Sensex Next 30BSE SENSEX Next 50BSE Sensex SixtyBSE Sensex Sixty 65:35

Here's the live share price of TVS Motor Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4,401.50 Closed
0.08₹ 3.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

TVS Motor Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,354.85₹4,456.95
₹4,401.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹587.64₹4,469.55
₹4,401.50
Open Price
₹4,354.85
Prev. Close
₹4,398.00
Volume
31,288

Source: Dion Global

TVS Motor Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TVS Motor Company		2.1218.6218.7416.9746.0548.6250.73
Bajaj Auto		1.0615.129.7621.4341.4135.5924.74
Eicher Motors		2.206.389.2111.3240.9433.6224.04
Hero MotoCorp		6.4114.737.23-0.4722.9324.7215.09
Ola Electric Mobility		6.18-3.1416.9430.171.96-23.34-14.74
Atul Auto		10.0815.0114.9616.9727.6614.8922.12
Zelio E-Mobility		-5.2418.0848.68178.15336.9063.4834.30
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility		0.30-5.36-9.32-12.86-41.18-42.93-36.47
Supertech EV		5.89-6.71-18.49-34.70-19.05-17.56-10.94

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TVS Motor Company has gained 46.05% compared to peers like Bajaj Auto (41.41%), Eicher Motors (40.94%), Hero MotoCorp (22.93%). From a 5 year perspective, TVS Motor Company has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Auto (24.74%) and Eicher Motors (24.04%).

TVS Motor Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TVS Motor Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,185.214,307.87
104,028.934,168.6
203,827.683,984.13
503,591.613,756.63
1003,570.153,657.46
2003,611.363,536.63

Source: Dion Global

TVS Motor Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TVS Motor Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 21.12%, FII holding fell to 20.45%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

TVS Motor Company Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,07,02,3905.113,703.67
60,40,5579.292,090.4
39,81,4272.681,377.81
24,93,1025.07862.76
21,34,4712.93738.66
16,59,2774.08574.21
14,46,0870.63500.43
13,03,1170.42450.96
11,75,9601.32406.95
11,50,2483.59398.05

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

TVS Motor Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTTVS Motor Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 05, 2026, 08:51 PM IST ISTTVS Motor Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Aug 03, 2026, 02:34 PM IST ISTTVS Motor Co. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
Aug 03, 2026, 02:31 PM IST ISTTVS Motor Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
Jul 31, 2026, 01:31 AM IST ISTTVS Motor Co. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35921TN1992PLC022845 and registration number is 022845. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motorcycles, scooters, mopeds etc. and their engine. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47270.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Venu Srinivasan
    Chairman Emeritus & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudarshan Venu
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. K N Radhakrishnan
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ravindran Shanmugam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kalpana Unadkat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Sankar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Sriram
    Independent Director

FAQs on TVS Motor Company Share Price

What is the share price of TVS Motor Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TVS Motor Company is ₹4,401.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is TVS Motor Company?

The TVS Motor Company is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TVS Motor Company?

The market cap of TVS Motor Company is ₹209,109.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TVS Motor Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TVS Motor Company are ₹4,456.95 and ₹4,354.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TVS Motor Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TVS Motor Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TVS Motor Company is ₹4,469.55 and 52-week low of TVS Motor Company is ₹587.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the TVS Motor Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The TVS Motor Company has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, 18.62% for the past month, 18.74% over 3 months, 46.05% over 1 year, 48.62% across 3 years, and 50.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TVS Motor Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TVS Motor Company are 61.01 and 21.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.27 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

TVS Motor Company News

More TVS Motor Company News
Market Pulse