Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA (SAIL) LTD.

Sector : Steel | Largecap | NSE
₹96.95 Closed
6.896.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹90.85₹97.50
₹96.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹73.20₹96.15
₹96.95
Open Price
₹91.25
Prev. Close
₹90.70
Volume
5,23,21,194

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R199.32
  • R2101.73
  • R3105.97
  • Pivot
    95.08
  • S192.67
  • S288.43
  • S386.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 578.6589.23
  • 1078.6488.46
  • 2078.0788.69
  • 5079.8788.48
  • 10076.387.3
  • 20086.8886.39

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.191.4117.9413.7219.77141.7721.26
4.30-1.7716.2219.1721.89181.17103.12
8.683.1219.9220.4319.41196.40111.49
1.0022.1662.5373.4960.4727.8727.87
0.7823.3336.2497.28130.76578.89291.75
1.78-10.8184.12113.97186.005,262.503,200.00
-1.1131.0797.69117.42100.67163.88-20.40
-8.37-20.31-30.90-34.18-26.24185.71270.11
7.8315.3735.0117.4223.87447.5199.40
0-4.6728.8332.414.76134.4310.85
-3.756.4938.4143.1023.1340.71-57.94
-0.31-14.211.27-5.8895.12350.70122.22
32.2234.4640.0018.8018.8018.8018.80

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd. Share Holdings

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Growth Fund2,10,00,0001.15198.66
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan1,29,52,0000.52122.53
Nippon India Multi Cap Fund1,20,25,0290.6113.76
SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund83,84,0000.5579.31
Aditya Birla Sun Life Arbitrage Fund77,44,0001.473.26
Edelweiss Arbitrage Fund75,68,0001.2271.59
Nippon India Arbitrage Fund63,68,0000.6260.24
SBI Magnum Midcap Fund60,00,0000.4856.76
ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund53,12,0000.4350.25
Invesco India Arbitrage Fund53,12,0000.8550.25
View All Mutual Funds

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
16 Mar, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd.

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109DL1973GOI006454 and registration number is 006454. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103473.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4130.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Soma Mondal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N Shankarappa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harinand Rai
    Director - Technical
  • Mr. Amit Sen
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Anirban Dasgupta
    Director - Planning
  • Mr. Amarendu Prakash
    Director
  • Mr. Puneet Kansal
    Government Director
  • Mr. Sukriti Likhi
    Government Director

FAQs on Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd.?

The market cap of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd. is ₹37,463.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd. is 17.21 and PB ratio of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd. is 0.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd. is ₹96.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd. is ₹96.15 and 52-week low of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd. is ₹73.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

