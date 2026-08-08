Here's the live share price of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|4.29
|6.46
|-5.92
|11.34
|43.00
|23.29
|5.61
|JSW Steel
|1.81
|3.70
|0.79
|3.92
|21.23
|16.75
|11.59
|Tata Steel
|-0.95
|-0.92
|-13.38
|-6.98
|17.72
|16.53
|5.89
|Shyam Metalics and Energy
|-2.91
|4.40
|13.54
|12.39
|3.77
|35.44
|18.89
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|9.07
|13.10
|57.85
|80.02
|40.61
|31.09
|103.21
|Vedanta Iron and Steel
|9.14
|-3.66
|67.36
|67.36
|67.36
|18.73
|10.85
|NMDC Steel
|2.00
|1.43
|-0.68
|4.15
|22.26
|-2.63
|6.69
|Sunflag Iron & Steel Company
|7.06
|17.42
|-5.16
|52.50
|34.52
|17.26
|33.63
|Technocraft Industries (India)
|4.29
|5.74
|7.45
|17.43
|-12.39
|18.88
|30.48
|Bansal Wire Industries
|5.84
|-6.26
|2.10
|21.05
|-9.84
|-1.70
|-1.03
|Prakash Industries
|4.42
|0.12
|-16.09
|-2.68
|-30.52
|12.16
|10.53
|Ratnaveer Precision Engineering
|12.94
|14.84
|14.94
|32.29
|50.16
|15.12
|8.82
|Steel Exchange India
|0.27
|-11.22
|3.98
|39.98
|1.90
|-4.56
|6.54
|Beekay Steel Industries
|-1.34
|-4.02
|-7.49
|-5.21
|-19.10
|-11.08
|1.58
|Manaksia Steels
|21.56
|4.81
|27.03
|27.94
|31.00
|25.41
|20.50
|Aerpace Industries
|-0.47
|6.14
|28.98
|23.77
|42.05
|120.90
|55.62
|Vraj Iron & Steel
|-0.57
|7.58
|-8.13
|-9.02
|-23.89
|-21.47
|-13.50
|Supershakti Metaliks
|0
|0.36
|14.05
|-5.32
|-22.44
|-20.53
|-9.13
|Incredible Industries
|0.03
|4.30
|-0.09
|-9.68
|-11.12
|7.67
|1.10
|Sharda Ispat
|-1.42
|7.55
|-6.00
|-11.97
|-42.33
|20.56
|14.73
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has gained 43.00% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Shyam Metalics and Energy (3.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|168.96
|171.57
|10
|165.59
|169.3
|20
|165.19
|168.56
|50
|177
|171.81
|100
|173.56
|170.33
|200
|158.43
|161.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 16.87%, FII holding rose to 7.09%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,03,10,967
|1.59
|699.36
|3,13,81,166
|2.79
|544.43
|2,09,22,841
|1.39
|362.99
|1,40,48,300
|1.01
|243.72
|1,35,03,100
|2.07
|234.27
|88,11,994
|0.86
|152.88
|86,37,665
|0.51
|149.85
|73,35,115
|1.05
|127.26
|60,68,455
|1.03
|105.28
|61,73,203
|0.51
|101.64
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Steel Authority - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 30, 2026, 03:48 PM IST IST
|Steel Authority - Rumour verification - Regulation 30(11)
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|Steel Authority - Clarification sought from Steel Authority of India Ltd
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Steel Authority - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:35 PM IST IST
|Steel Authority - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109DL1973GOI006454 and registration number is 006454. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 110810.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4130.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is ₹176.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is ₹72,800.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) are ₹176.90 and ₹174.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steel Authority of India (SAIL) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is ₹209.70 and 52-week low of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is ₹118.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has shown returns of -0.98% over the past day, 6.46% for the past month, -5.92% over 3 months, 43.0% over 1 year, 23.29% across 3 years, and 5.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) are 17.04 and 1.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.33 per annum.
Source: Dion Global