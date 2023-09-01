Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.19
|1.41
|17.94
|13.72
|19.77
|141.77
|21.26
|4.30
|-1.77
|16.22
|19.17
|21.89
|181.17
|103.12
|8.68
|3.12
|19.92
|20.43
|19.41
|196.40
|111.49
|1.00
|22.16
|62.53
|73.49
|60.47
|27.87
|27.87
|0.78
|23.33
|36.24
|97.28
|130.76
|578.89
|291.75
|1.78
|-10.81
|84.12
|113.97
|186.00
|5,262.50
|3,200.00
|-1.11
|31.07
|97.69
|117.42
|100.67
|163.88
|-20.40
|-8.37
|-20.31
|-30.90
|-34.18
|-26.24
|185.71
|270.11
|7.83
|15.37
|35.01
|17.42
|23.87
|447.51
|99.40
|0
|-4.67
|28.83
|32.41
|4.76
|134.43
|10.85
|-3.75
|6.49
|38.41
|43.10
|23.13
|40.71
|-57.94
|-0.31
|-14.21
|1.27
|-5.88
|95.12
|350.70
|122.22
|32.22
|34.46
|40.00
|18.80
|18.80
|18.80
|18.80
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|2,10,00,000
|1.15
|198.66
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|1,29,52,000
|0.52
|122.53
|Nippon India Multi Cap Fund
|1,20,25,029
|0.6
|113.76
|SBI Arbitrage Opportunities Fund
|83,84,000
|0.55
|79.31
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Arbitrage Fund
|77,44,000
|1.4
|73.26
|Edelweiss Arbitrage Fund
|75,68,000
|1.22
|71.59
|Nippon India Arbitrage Fund
|63,68,000
|0.62
|60.24
|SBI Magnum Midcap Fund
|60,00,000
|0.48
|56.76
|ICICI Prudential Equity - Arbitrage Fund
|53,12,000
|0.43
|50.25
|Invesco India Arbitrage Fund
|53,12,000
|0.85
|50.25
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|16 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109DL1973GOI006454 and registration number is 006454. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103473.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4130.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd. is ₹37,463.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd. is 17.21 and PB ratio of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd. is 0.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd. is ₹96.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd. is ₹96.15 and 52-week low of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd. is ₹73.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.