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Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Share Price

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BSE

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA (SAIL)

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Theme
CommoditiesRailway PSU
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Central Public SectorBSE CommoditiesBSE Dollex 200BSE Enhanced ValueBSE MetalBSE MidCapBSE PSU

Here's the live share price of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹176.25 Closed
-0.98₹ -1.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹174.55₹176.90
₹176.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹118.10₹209.70
₹176.25
Open Price
₹176.50
Prev. Close
₹178.00
Volume
4,04,141

Source: Dion Global

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		4.296.46-5.9211.3443.0023.295.61
JSW Steel		1.813.700.793.9221.2316.7511.59
Tata Steel		-0.95-0.92-13.38-6.9817.7216.535.89
Shyam Metalics and Energy		-2.914.4013.5412.393.7735.4418.89
Lloyds Engineering Works		9.0713.1057.8580.0240.6131.09103.21
Vedanta Iron and Steel		9.14-3.6667.3667.3667.3618.7310.85
NMDC Steel		2.001.43-0.684.1522.26-2.636.69
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company		7.0617.42-5.1652.5034.5217.2633.63
Technocraft Industries (India)		4.295.747.4517.43-12.3918.8830.48
Bansal Wire Industries		5.84-6.262.1021.05-9.84-1.70-1.03
Prakash Industries		4.420.12-16.09-2.68-30.5212.1610.53
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering		12.9414.8414.9432.2950.1615.128.82
Steel Exchange India		0.27-11.223.9839.981.90-4.566.54
Beekay Steel Industries		-1.34-4.02-7.49-5.21-19.10-11.081.58
Manaksia Steels		21.564.8127.0327.9431.0025.4120.50
Aerpace Industries		-0.476.1428.9823.7742.05120.9055.62
Vraj Iron & Steel		-0.577.58-8.13-9.02-23.89-21.47-13.50
Supershakti Metaliks		00.3614.05-5.32-22.44-20.53-9.13
Incredible Industries		0.034.30-0.09-9.68-11.127.671.10
Sharda Ispat		-1.427.55-6.00-11.97-42.3320.5614.73

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has gained 43.00% compared to peers like JSW Steel (21.23%), Tata Steel (17.72%), Shyam Metalics and Energy (3.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has underperformed peers relative to JSW Steel (11.59%) and Tata Steel (5.89%).

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5168.96171.57
10165.59169.3
20165.19168.56
50177171.81
100173.56170.33
200158.43161.31

Source: Dion Global

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 16.87%, FII holding rose to 7.09%, and public shareholding moved down to 11.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4,03,10,9671.59699.36
3,13,81,1662.79544.43
2,09,22,8411.39362.99
1,40,48,3001.01243.72
1,35,03,1002.07234.27
88,11,9940.86152.88
86,37,6650.51149.85
73,35,1151.05127.26
60,68,4551.03105.28
61,73,2030.51101.64

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTSteel Authority - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2026, 03:48 PM IST ISTSteel Authority - Rumour verification - Regulation 30(11)
Jul 29, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTSteel Authority - Clarification sought from Steel Authority of India Ltd
Jul 28, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTSteel Authority - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 27, 2026, 06:35 PM IST ISTSteel Authority - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Steel Authority of India (SAIL)

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/01/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109DL1973GOI006454 and registration number is 006454. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 110810.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4130.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amarendu Prakash
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Gopal Singh Bhati
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anju Bajpai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manjeet Kumar Razdan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pranoy Roy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Singh
    Director - Personnel
  • Mr. Birendra Kumar Tiwari
    Director
  • Mr. Manish Raj Gupta
    Functional Director
  • Mr. Alok Verma
    Functional Director
  • Dr. Ashok Kumar Panda
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Surajit Mishra
    Functional Director
  • Mr. Chitta Ranjan Mohapatra
    Functional Director
  • Mr. Abhijit Narendra
    Government Director
  • Mr. Ashish Chatterjee
    Government Director

FAQs on Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Share Price

What is the share price of Steel Authority of India (SAIL)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is ₹176.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Steel Authority of India (SAIL)?

The Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Steel Authority of India (SAIL)?

The market cap of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is ₹72,800.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Steel Authority of India (SAIL)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) are ₹176.90 and ₹174.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Steel Authority of India (SAIL)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steel Authority of India (SAIL) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is ₹209.70 and 52-week low of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is ₹118.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has shown returns of -0.98% over the past day, 6.46% for the past month, -5.92% over 3 months, 43.0% over 1 year, 23.29% across 3 years, and 5.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Steel Authority of India (SAIL)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) are 17.04 and 1.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.33 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) News

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