Here's the live share price of Usha Martin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Usha Martin
|3.82
|1.63
|7.95
|17.90
|47.10
|15.10
|48.21
|Jindal Stainless
|0.08
|5.69
|-4.06
|-6.89
|1.17
|23.22
|35.67
|Mukand
|0.50
|8.07
|1.98
|10.86
|14.38
|-5.36
|-0.84
|Rajputana Stainless
|9.17
|17.62
|11.60
|35.96
|35.96
|10.78
|6.34
|Panchmahal Steel
|-0.88
|-0.03
|-6.94
|-12.72
|15.88
|34.61
|26.98
|Shah Alloys
|12.87
|4.52
|5.79
|15.23
|29.23
|8.39
|37.34
|Ashnisha Industries
|-14.04
|21.74
|-19.18
|9.80
|41.84
|-41.99
|39.35
|Welcast Steels
|-1.45
|-1.59
|-6.84
|-7.23
|-39.96
|-4.56
|8.55
|Inducto Steel
|7.43
|-9.17
|12.35
|5.01
|-9.23
|19.05
|24.53
|Unison Metals
|7.81
|-11.54
|-31.68
|-34.91
|-70.89
|-33.26
|-18.53
|Elango Industries
|-0.20
|-18.13
|0.20
|21.26
|-6.03
|14.72
|-2.80
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Usha Martin has gained 47.10% compared to peers like Jindal Stainless (1.17%), Mukand (14.38%), Rajputana Stainless (35.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Usha Martin has outperformed peers relative to Jindal Stainless (35.67%) and Mukand (-0.84%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|505.14
|508.52
|10
|501.6
|505.63
|20
|501.63
|502.65
|50
|495.37
|492.64
|100
|465.71
|475.8
|200
|451.9
|451.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Usha Martin saw a drop in promoter holding to 40.31%, while DII stake increased to 15.26%, FII holding rose to 15.10%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,16,09,989
|4.6
|576.9
|1,07,16,104
|1.58
|532.48
|31,38,006
|4.01
|155.93
|22,47,450
|2.27
|111.68
|17,66,115
|0.47
|87.76
|11,71,577
|0.2
|58.22
|8,07,275
|2.01
|40.11
|6,98,546
|0.45
|34.71
|6,89,857
|0.19
|34.28
|2,00,000
|0.7
|9.94
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Usha Martin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|Usha Martin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:13 AM IST IST
|Usha Martin - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 28, 2026, 04:36 AM IST IST
|Usha Martin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Date of payment of Dividend
|Jul 28, 2026, 04:30 AM IST IST
|Usha Martin - 40Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Scheduled On 20Th August 2026 At 11:30 AM (IST).
Source: Dion Global
Usha Martin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31400WB1986PLC091621 and registration number is 091621. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2312.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Usha Martin is ₹515.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Usha Martin is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Usha Martin is ₹15,703.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Usha Martin are ₹519.70 and ₹513.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Usha Martin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Usha Martin is ₹527.00 and 52-week low of Usha Martin is ₹333.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Usha Martin has shown returns of -0.13% over the past day, 1.63% for the past month, 7.95% over 3 months, 47.1% over 1 year, 15.1% across 3 years, and 48.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Usha Martin are 30.97 and 4.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.73 per annum.
Source: Dion Global