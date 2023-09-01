Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|63,69,321
|3.17
|214.96
|Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
|31,00,000
|2
|104.63
|Quant Infrastructure Fund
|7,66,525
|2.82
|25.87
|Quant Flexi Cap Fund
|7,16,050
|1.36
|24.17
|Quant Quantamental Fund
|4,37,500
|1.62
|14.77
|ITI Flexi Cap Fund
|1,05,399
|1.14
|3.56
|ITI Long Term Equity Fund
|50,000
|0.86
|1.69
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Usha Martin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31400WB1986PLC091621 and registration number is 091621. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Alloys/Special. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1810.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Usha Martin Ltd. is ₹10,914.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Usha Martin Ltd. is 45.77 and PB ratio of Usha Martin Ltd. is 10.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Usha Martin Ltd. is ₹358.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Usha Martin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Usha Martin Ltd. is ₹358.00 and 52-week low of Usha Martin Ltd. is ₹115.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.