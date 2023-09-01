Follow Us

USHA MARTIN LTD.

Sector : Steel - Alloys/Special | Smallcap | NSE
₹358.15 Closed
0.893.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Usha Martin Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹352.25₹359.00
₹358.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹115.20₹358.00
₹358.15
Open Price
₹357.50
Prev. Close
₹355.00
Volume
7,07,599

Usha Martin Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1361.15
  • R2363.45
  • R3367.9
  • Pivot
    356.7
  • S1354.4
  • S2349.95
  • S3347.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5136.61349.33
  • 10133.47346.01
  • 20128.32339.9
  • 50133.46318.11
  • 100130.14285.66
  • 200120.87241.9

Usha Martin Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.016.3254.18101.21155.371,224.031,101.85
9.7815.4958.5170.99256.79913.44587.40
2.1415.3183.10105.68107.8698.96165.92
13.494.8849.8441.6262.97604.36203.34
-0.7148.34174.11146.68146.68146.68146.68
3.1731.9434.0157.6127.1927.1927.19
0.819.9934.8110.75-1.14629.22136.42

Usha Martin Ltd. Share Holdings

Usha Martin Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund63,69,3213.17214.96
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund31,00,0002104.63
Quant Infrastructure Fund7,66,5252.8225.87
Quant Flexi Cap Fund7,16,0501.3624.17
Quant Quantamental Fund4,37,5001.6214.77
ITI Flexi Cap Fund1,05,3991.143.56
ITI Long Term Equity Fund50,0000.861.69

Usha Martin Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Usha Martin Ltd.

Usha Martin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31400WB1986PLC091621 and registration number is 091621. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Alloys/Special. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1810.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Singh Bapna
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Rajeev Jhawar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sumit Kumar Modak
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Tapas Gangopadhyay
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. V Ramakrishna Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sethurathnam Ravi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ramni Nirula
    Independent Director

FAQs on Usha Martin Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Usha Martin Ltd.?

The market cap of Usha Martin Ltd. is ₹10,914.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Usha Martin Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Usha Martin Ltd. is 45.77 and PB ratio of Usha Martin Ltd. is 10.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Usha Martin Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Usha Martin Ltd. is ₹358.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Usha Martin Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Usha Martin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Usha Martin Ltd. is ₹358.00 and 52-week low of Usha Martin Ltd. is ₹115.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

