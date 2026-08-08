What is the share price of Usha Martin? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Usha Martin is ₹515.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Usha Martin? The Usha Martin is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Usha Martin? The market cap of Usha Martin is ₹15,703.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Usha Martin? Today’s highest and lowest price of Usha Martin are ₹519.70 and ₹513.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Usha Martin? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Usha Martin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Usha Martin is ₹527.00 and 52-week low of Usha Martin is ₹333.95 as on .

How has the Usha Martin performed historically in terms of returns? The Usha Martin has shown returns of -0.13% over the past day, 1.63% for the past month, 7.95% over 3 months, 47.1% over 1 year, 15.1% across 3 years, and 48.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Usha Martin? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Usha Martin are 30.97 and 4.76 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.73 per annum.

Source: Dion Global