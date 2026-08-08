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Usha Martin Share Price

NSE
BSE

USHA MARTIN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Usha Martin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹515.30 Closed
-0.13₹ -0.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Usha Martin Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹513.75₹519.70
₹515.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹333.95₹527.00
₹515.30
Open Price
₹515.20
Prev. Close
₹515.95
Volume
24,886

Source: Dion Global

Usha Martin Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Usha Martin		3.821.637.9517.9047.1015.1048.21
Jindal Stainless		0.085.69-4.06-6.891.1723.2235.67
Mukand		0.508.071.9810.8614.38-5.36-0.84
Rajputana Stainless		9.1717.6211.6035.9635.9610.786.34
Panchmahal Steel		-0.88-0.03-6.94-12.7215.8834.6126.98
Shah Alloys		12.874.525.7915.2329.238.3937.34
Ashnisha Industries		-14.0421.74-19.189.8041.84-41.9939.35
Welcast Steels		-1.45-1.59-6.84-7.23-39.96-4.568.55
Inducto Steel		7.43-9.1712.355.01-9.2319.0524.53
Unison Metals		7.81-11.54-31.68-34.91-70.89-33.26-18.53
Elango Industries		-0.20-18.130.2021.26-6.0314.72-2.80

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Usha Martin has gained 47.10% compared to peers like Jindal Stainless (1.17%), Mukand (14.38%), Rajputana Stainless (35.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Usha Martin has outperformed peers relative to Jindal Stainless (35.67%) and Mukand (-0.84%).

Usha Martin Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Usha Martin Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5505.14508.52
10501.6505.63
20501.63502.65
50495.37492.64
100465.71475.8
200451.9451.49

Source: Dion Global

Usha Martin Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Usha Martin saw a drop in promoter holding to 40.31%, while DII stake increased to 15.26%, FII holding rose to 15.10%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Usha Martin Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,16,09,9894.6576.9
1,07,16,1041.58532.48
31,38,0064.01155.93
22,47,4502.27111.68
17,66,1150.4787.76
11,71,5770.258.22
8,07,2752.0140.11
6,98,5460.4534.71
6,89,8570.1934.28
2,00,0000.79.94

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Usha Martin Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTUsha Martin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTUsha Martin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 28, 2026, 05:13 AM IST ISTUsha Martin - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Jul 28, 2026, 04:36 AM IST ISTUsha Martin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Date of payment of Dividend
Jul 28, 2026, 04:30 AM IST ISTUsha Martin - 40Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Scheduled On 20Th August 2026 At 11:30 AM (IST).

Source: Dion Global

About Usha Martin

Usha Martin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31400WB1986PLC091621 and registration number is 091621. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2312.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Singh Bapna
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Jhawar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. S B N Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Chirantan Chatterjee
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. V Ramakrishna Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sethurathnam Ravi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ramni Nirula
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shreya Jhawar
    Addnl.Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dimitri Bracco Gartner
    Addnl.Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sabyasachi Majumder
    Addnl.Non Executive Director

FAQs on Usha Martin Share Price

What is the share price of Usha Martin?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Usha Martin is ₹515.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Usha Martin?

The Usha Martin is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Usha Martin?

The market cap of Usha Martin is ₹15,703.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Usha Martin?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Usha Martin are ₹519.70 and ₹513.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Usha Martin?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Usha Martin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Usha Martin is ₹527.00 and 52-week low of Usha Martin is ₹333.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Usha Martin performed historically in terms of returns?

The Usha Martin has shown returns of -0.13% over the past day, 1.63% for the past month, 7.95% over 3 months, 47.1% over 1 year, 15.1% across 3 years, and 48.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Usha Martin?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Usha Martin are 30.97 and 4.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.73 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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