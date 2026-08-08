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Wipro Share Price

NSE
BSE

WIPRO

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Artificial Intelligence (AI)Digital
Index
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Here's the live share price of Wipro along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹186.70 Closed
0.43₹ 0.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Wipro Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹185.70₹188.35
₹186.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹168.55₹273.15
₹186.70
Open Price
₹186.10
Prev. Close
₹185.90
Volume
3,50,030

Source: Dion Global

Wipro Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29
Black Box		-1.51-22.471.4630.2847.0149.4026.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Wipro has declined 22.99% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Wipro has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Wipro Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Wipro Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5184.32185.38
10180.14183.24
20177.77181.04
50183.09183.32
100190.36192.58
200216.83209.14

Source: Dion Global

Wipro Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Wipro remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.51%, FII holding rose to 8.85%, and public shareholding moved down to 10.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Wipro Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,77,96,7663.3303.24
63,17,4951.73107.64
61,67,0030.13105.08
61,59,6651.58104.95
46,68,8570.5479.55
46,58,6821.4279.38
42,43,4000.5872.3
21,66,6740.7936.92
17,70,4340.8330.17
17,19,1510.5229.29

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Wipro Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTWipro - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Aug 05, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTWipro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Aug 05, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTWipro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 04, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTWipro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 29, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTWipro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS

Source: Dion Global

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32102KA1945PLC020800 and registration number is 020800. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71345.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2097.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rishad A Premji
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Azim H Premji
    Founder Chairman
  • Mr. Srinivas Pallia
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Deepak M Satwalekar
    Lead Independent Director
  • Ms. Tulsi Naidu
    Independent Director
  • Ms. P�ivi Rekonen
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N S Kannan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Laura Miller
    Independent Director

FAQs on Wipro Share Price

What is the share price of Wipro?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wipro is ₹186.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Wipro?

The Wipro is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Wipro?

The market cap of Wipro is ₹184,915.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Wipro?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Wipro are ₹188.35 and ₹185.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wipro?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wipro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wipro is ₹273.15 and 52-week low of Wipro is ₹168.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Wipro performed historically in terms of returns?

The Wipro has shown returns of 0.43% over the past day, 7.89% for the past month, -5.4% over 3 months, -22.99% over 1 year, -3.15% across 3 years, and -8.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Wipro?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wipro are 13.99 and 2.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.21 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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