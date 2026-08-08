What is the share price of Wipro? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wipro is ₹186.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Wipro? The Wipro is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Wipro? The market cap of Wipro is ₹184,915.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Wipro? Today’s highest and lowest price of Wipro are ₹188.35 and ₹185.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wipro? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wipro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wipro is ₹273.15 and 52-week low of Wipro is ₹168.55 as on .

How has the Wipro performed historically in terms of returns? The Wipro has shown returns of 0.43% over the past day, 7.89% for the past month, -5.4% over 3 months, -22.99% over 1 year, -3.15% across 3 years, and -8.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Wipro? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wipro are 13.99 and 2.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.21 per annum.

Source: Dion Global