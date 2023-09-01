Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.87
|2.56
|2.51
|6.75
|1.68
|53.66
|80.47
|0.05
|-2.00
|1.77
|-0.08
|8.02
|50.60
|64.79
|1.78
|5.87
|9.54
|-3.39
|-1.28
|58.11
|101.55
|2.78
|4.17
|3.86
|7.71
|28.07
|71.98
|126.09
|3.35
|6.46
|6.64
|11.71
|16.88
|114.40
|198.85
|3.32
|7.47
|9.65
|9.06
|16.72
|68.85
|64.82
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.83
|6.15
|23.19
|18.22
|16.29
|115.99
|95.18
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.87
|15.23
|7.12
|12.92
|63.00
|476.19
|562.01
|4.21
|6.74
|14.22
|30.61
|33.08
|39.01
|0.42
|3.71
|12.50
|19.48
|26.76
|55.70
|188.26
|294.61
|4.65
|9.94
|9.15
|42.29
|110.60
|1,364.57
|1,055.32
|7.42
|16.80
|24.44
|79.29
|104.72
|341.68
|131.62
|2.42
|-0.38
|5.65
|35.28
|92.30
|352.08
|302.20
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-3.13
|-19.03
|24.19
|46.02
|33.95
|344.06
|2,276.51
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.01
|9.93
|21.79
|60.59
|21.44
|291.88
|178.06
|-2.07
|14.67
|57.80
|54.22
|28.20
|24.75
|24.75
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Nifty 50 ETF
|2,77,25,105
|0.68
|1,123.01
|SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|1,91,36,860
|0.79
|775.04
|UTI Nifty 50 ETF
|73,66,841
|0.68
|298.39
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|71,11,898
|2.69
|288.07
|UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF
|61,88,899
|0.79
|250.65
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|50,53,322
|0.51
|204.68
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|45,93,266
|0.38
|186.05
|Nippon India ETF Nifty IT
|37,19,915
|9.4
|150.68
|Tata Digital India Fund
|37,01,694
|1.98
|149.94
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|36,15,787
|0.95
|146.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|13 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Buy Back
|13 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|12 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Wipro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32102KA1945PLC020800 and registration number is 020800. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59574.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1096.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Wipro Ltd. is ₹2,13,232.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Wipro Ltd. is 18.79 and PB ratio of Wipro Ltd. is 2.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wipro Ltd. is ₹416.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wipro Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wipro Ltd. is ₹426.00 and 52-week low of Wipro Ltd. is ₹352.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.