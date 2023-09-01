Follow Us

Wipro Ltd. Share Price

WIPRO LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Largecap | NSE
₹416.35 Closed
1.957.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Wipro Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹407.50₹417.75
₹416.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹352.00₹426.00
₹416.35
Open Price
₹407.95
Prev. Close
₹408.40
Volume
42,36,503

Wipro Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1420.87
  • R2424.38
  • R3431.07
  • Pivot
    414.18
  • S1410.67
  • S2403.98
  • S3400.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5381.22408.95
  • 10385410.38
  • 20392.89410.35
  • 50406.52405.29
  • 100417.12399.95
  • 200490.31404.73

Wipro Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.872.562.516.751.6853.6680.47
0.05-2.001.77-0.088.0250.6064.79
1.785.879.54-3.39-1.2858.11101.55
2.784.173.867.7128.0771.98126.09
3.356.466.6411.7116.88114.40198.85
3.327.479.659.0616.7268.8564.82
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.836.1523.1918.2216.29115.9995.18
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.8715.237.1212.9263.00476.19562.01
4.216.7414.2230.6133.0839.010.42
3.7112.5019.4826.7655.70188.26294.61
4.659.949.1542.29110.601,364.571,055.32
7.4216.8024.4479.29104.72341.68131.62
2.42-0.385.6535.2892.30352.08302.20
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-3.13-19.0324.1946.0233.95344.062,276.51
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.019.9321.7960.5921.44291.88178.06
-2.0714.6757.8054.2228.2024.7524.75

Wipro Ltd. Share Holdings

Wipro Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF2,77,25,1050.681,123.01
SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF1,91,36,8600.79775.04
UTI Nifty 50 ETF73,66,8410.68298.39
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund71,11,8982.69288.07
UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF61,88,8990.79250.65
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund50,53,3220.51204.68
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund45,93,2660.38186.05
Nippon India ETF Nifty IT37,19,9159.4150.68
Tata Digital India Fund37,01,6941.98149.94
SBI Long Term Equity Fund36,15,7870.95146.46
View All Mutual Funds

Wipro Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
13 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Buy Back
13 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
12 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Wipro Ltd.

Wipro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32102KA1945PLC020800 and registration number is 020800. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59574.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1096.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rishad A Premji
    Chairman
  • Mr. Azim H Premji
    Founder Chairman
  • Mr. Thierry Delaporte
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Tulsi Naidu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak M Satwalekar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Patrick J Ennis
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Patrick Dupuis
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ireena Vittal
    Lead Independent Director

FAQs on Wipro Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Wipro Ltd.?

The market cap of Wipro Ltd. is ₹2,13,232.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Wipro Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Wipro Ltd. is 18.79 and PB ratio of Wipro Ltd. is 2.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Wipro Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wipro Ltd. is ₹416.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wipro Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wipro Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wipro Ltd. is ₹426.00 and 52-week low of Wipro Ltd. is ₹352.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

