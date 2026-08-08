Here's the live share price of Wipro along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
|Black Box
|-1.51
|-22.47
|1.46
|30.28
|47.01
|49.40
|26.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Wipro has declined 22.99% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Wipro has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|184.32
|185.38
|10
|180.14
|183.24
|20
|177.77
|181.04
|50
|183.09
|183.32
|100
|190.36
|192.58
|200
|216.83
|209.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Wipro remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 7.51%, FII holding rose to 8.85%, and public shareholding moved down to 10.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,77,96,766
|3.3
|303.24
|63,17,495
|1.73
|107.64
|61,67,003
|0.13
|105.08
|61,59,665
|1.58
|104.95
|46,68,857
|0.54
|79.55
|46,58,682
|1.42
|79.38
|42,43,400
|0.58
|72.3
|21,66,674
|0.79
|36.92
|17,70,434
|0.83
|30.17
|17,19,151
|0.52
|29.29
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|Wipro - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Wipro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Wipro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Wipro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Wipro - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Source: Dion Global
Wipro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32102KA1945PLC020800 and registration number is 020800. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71345.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2097.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wipro is ₹186.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Wipro is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Wipro is ₹184,915.07 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Wipro are ₹188.35 and ₹185.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wipro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wipro is ₹273.15 and 52-week low of Wipro is ₹168.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Wipro has shown returns of 0.43% over the past day, 7.89% for the past month, -5.4% over 3 months, -22.99% over 1 year, -3.15% across 3 years, and -8.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wipro are 13.99 and 2.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.21 per annum.
Source: Dion Global