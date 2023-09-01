What is the Market Cap of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. is ₹1,553.65 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. is 76.8 and PB ratio of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. is 4.06 as on .

What is the share price of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. is ₹117.20 as on .