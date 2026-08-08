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Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Share Price

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BSE

TRANSFORMERS & RECTIFIERS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500

Here's the live share price of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹297.00 Closed
0.29₹ 0.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹295.00₹301.35
₹297.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹224.30₹552.00
₹297.00
Open Price
₹296.00
Prev. Close
₹296.15
Volume
1,42,474

Source: Dion Global

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		0.10-11.10-9.483.72-41.3686.6679.03
Power Grid Corporation of India		-4.41-4.31-13.43-6.18-4.8713.4715.48
Adani Energy Solutions		-1.25-1.3817.4357.68104.9225.0811.28
GE Vernova T&D India		0.18-2.42-9.5317.3455.43150.47100.05
ACME Solar Holdings		1.550.2923.5161.3533.1313.237.74
Kalpataru Projects International		3.33-2.500.8417.5318.5427.5823.79
KEC International		2.33-3.66-21.59-23.65-41.30-9.452.96
Voltamp Transformers		0.272.583.2722.2123.8129.3444.42
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		-0.481.85-11.7439.5845.1842.9223.90
Transrail Lighting		-5.76-6.60-19.11-16.29-39.73-5.05-3.06
Vikram Solar		-7.61-10.53-27.23-23.89-54.00-22.81-14.39
Indo Tech Transformers		9.8324.3540.02165.73136.45100.7375.58
GK Energy		6.00-7.371.6721.29-18.33-6.53-3.97
Bajel Projects		8.664.424.8712.90-19.11-0.38-0.23
Rajesh Power Services		-0.132.91-5.59-15.26-41.728.735.15
Solarworld Energy Solutions		-10.52-19.42-20.88-26.42-47.88-19.52-12.22
Jyoti Structures		6.480.09-18.0913.64-30.894.610.83
Neueon Corporation		0-2.98-35.5746.38159.7262.1341.26
Om Power Transmission		1.01-1.80-10.38-10.81-10.81-3.74-2.26
Modern Malleables		-12.40-34.58-35.80347.592,373.94191.3889.97

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Transformers & Rectifiers (India) has declined 41.36% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (-4.87%), Adani Energy Solutions (104.92%), GE Vernova T&D India (55.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Transformers & Rectifiers (India) has outperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (15.48%) and Adani Energy Solutions (11.28%).

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5295.77295.57
10299.56299.94
20317.68308.91
50323.37316.14
100311.13316.55
200312.75333.11

Source: Dion Global

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Transformers & Rectifiers (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.54%, FII holding fell to 7.80%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
15,77,7961.0555.44
15,15,4712.0153.25

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 03:04 PM IST ISTTransform.&Rectifier - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 05:25 PM IST ISTTransform.&Rectifier - Extension Of Time For Holding The Annual General Meeting
Jul 25, 2026, 07:17 PM IST ISTTransform.&Rectifier - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 22, 2026, 01:12 AM IST ISTTransform.&Rectifier - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 21, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTTransform.&Rectifier - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Transformers & Rectifiers (India)

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33121GJ1994PLC022460 and registration number is 022460. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric power distribution transformers, arc-welding transformers, fluorescent ballasts, transmission and distribution voltage regulators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2395.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jitendra U Mamtora
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Satyen J Mamtora
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Karuna J Mamtora
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra S Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subir Kumar Das
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Tanvi V Rangwala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Transformers & Rectifiers (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transformers & Rectifiers (India) is ₹297.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Transformers & Rectifiers (India)?

The Transformers & Rectifiers (India) is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Transformers & Rectifiers (India)?

The market cap of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) is ₹8,914.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Transformers & Rectifiers (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) are ₹301.35 and ₹295.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transformers & Rectifiers (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transformers & Rectifiers (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) is ₹552.00 and 52-week low of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) is ₹224.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Transformers & Rectifiers (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Transformers & Rectifiers (India) has shown returns of 0.29% over the past day, -11.1% for the past month, -9.48% over 3 months, -41.36% over 1 year, 86.66% across 3 years, and 79.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Transformers & Rectifiers (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) are 34.48 and 5.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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