What is the share price of Transformers & Rectifiers (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transformers & Rectifiers (India) is ₹297.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Transformers & Rectifiers (India)? The Transformers & Rectifiers (India) is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Transformers & Rectifiers (India)? The market cap of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) is ₹8,914.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Transformers & Rectifiers (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) are ₹301.35 and ₹295.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transformers & Rectifiers (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transformers & Rectifiers (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) is ₹552.00 and 52-week low of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) is ₹224.30 as on .

How has the Transformers & Rectifiers (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Transformers & Rectifiers (India) has shown returns of 0.29% over the past day, -11.1% for the past month, -9.48% over 3 months, -41.36% over 1 year, 86.66% across 3 years, and 79.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Transformers & Rectifiers (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) are 34.48 and 5.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global