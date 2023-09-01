Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.85
|34.40
|39.86
|93.08
|204.02
|1,066.17
|477.34
|4.21
|0.16
|8.24
|15.21
|11.54
|86.40
|72.89
|-5.68
|2.61
|1.15
|22.21
|-78.74
|213.06
|278.48
|2.92
|7.13
|25.95
|44.71
|63.34
|112.75
|117.48
|5.17
|4.21
|21.75
|20.04
|62.99
|148.15
|79.21
|-9.99
|25.84
|75.08
|199.34
|133.89
|209.75
|14.05
|-1.77
|21.92
|37.67
|102.83
|102.82
|398.98
|518.94
|0.95
|15.93
|15.93
|15.93
|15.93
|15.93
|15.93
|-6.94
|0
|5.24
|34.90
|-45.97
|378.57
|179.17
|-2.87
|-7.99
|15.22
|142.39
|151.13
|370.96
|226.14
|13.25
|26.36
|39.01
|39.01
|39.01
|39.01
|39.01
|15.89
|3.55
|9.27
|106.73
|85.19
|85.19
|85.19
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33121GJ1994PLC022460 and registration number is 022460. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1122.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. is ₹1,553.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. is 76.8 and PB ratio of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. is 4.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. is ₹117.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. is ₹124.70 and 52-week low of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. is ₹37.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.