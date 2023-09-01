Follow Us

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TRANSFORMERS & RECTIFIERS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Power - Transmission/Equipment | Smallcap | NSE
₹117.20 Closed
1.521.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹113.40₹120.60
₹117.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.75₹124.70
₹117.20
Open Price
₹115.00
Prev. Close
₹115.45
Volume
14,00,533

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1120.57
  • R2124.18
  • R3127.77
  • Pivot
    116.98
  • S1113.37
  • S2109.78
  • S3106.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 554.83118.1
  • 1053.52116.03
  • 2054.88110.69
  • 5046.71100.71
  • 10038.2790.21
  • 20036.5277.17

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.8534.4039.8693.08204.021,066.17477.34
4.210.168.2415.2111.5486.4072.89
-5.682.611.1522.21-78.74213.06278.48
2.927.1325.9544.7163.34112.75117.48
5.174.2121.7520.0462.99148.1579.21
-9.9925.8475.08199.34133.89209.7514.05
-1.7721.9237.67102.83102.82398.98518.94
0.9515.9315.9315.9315.9315.9315.93
-6.9405.2434.90-45.97378.57179.17
-2.87-7.9915.22142.39151.13370.96226.14
13.2526.3639.0139.0139.0139.0139.01
15.893.559.27106.7385.1985.1985.19

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd.

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33121GJ1994PLC022460 and registration number is 022460. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1122.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jitendra Mamtora
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Satyen Mamtora
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Karuna Mamtora
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Sen
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subir Kumar Das
    Independent Director

FAQs on Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. is ₹1,553.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. is 76.8 and PB ratio of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. is 4.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. is ₹117.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. is ₹124.70 and 52-week low of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. is ₹37.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

