Here's the live share price of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|0.10
|-11.10
|-9.48
|3.72
|-41.36
|86.66
|79.03
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|-4.41
|-4.31
|-13.43
|-6.18
|-4.87
|13.47
|15.48
|Adani Energy Solutions
|-1.25
|-1.38
|17.43
|57.68
|104.92
|25.08
|11.28
|GE Vernova T&D India
|0.18
|-2.42
|-9.53
|17.34
|55.43
|150.47
|100.05
|ACME Solar Holdings
|1.55
|0.29
|23.51
|61.35
|33.13
|13.23
|7.74
|Kalpataru Projects International
|3.33
|-2.50
|0.84
|17.53
|18.54
|27.58
|23.79
|KEC International
|2.33
|-3.66
|-21.59
|-23.65
|-41.30
|-9.45
|2.96
|Voltamp Transformers
|0.27
|2.58
|3.27
|22.21
|23.81
|29.34
|44.42
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|-0.48
|1.85
|-11.74
|39.58
|45.18
|42.92
|23.90
|Transrail Lighting
|-5.76
|-6.60
|-19.11
|-16.29
|-39.73
|-5.05
|-3.06
|Vikram Solar
|-7.61
|-10.53
|-27.23
|-23.89
|-54.00
|-22.81
|-14.39
|Indo Tech Transformers
|9.83
|24.35
|40.02
|165.73
|136.45
|100.73
|75.58
|GK Energy
|6.00
|-7.37
|1.67
|21.29
|-18.33
|-6.53
|-3.97
|Bajel Projects
|8.66
|4.42
|4.87
|12.90
|-19.11
|-0.38
|-0.23
|Rajesh Power Services
|-0.13
|2.91
|-5.59
|-15.26
|-41.72
|8.73
|5.15
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|-10.52
|-19.42
|-20.88
|-26.42
|-47.88
|-19.52
|-12.22
|Jyoti Structures
|6.48
|0.09
|-18.09
|13.64
|-30.89
|4.61
|0.83
|Neueon Corporation
|0
|-2.98
|-35.57
|46.38
|159.72
|62.13
|41.26
|Om Power Transmission
|1.01
|-1.80
|-10.38
|-10.81
|-10.81
|-3.74
|-2.26
|Modern Malleables
|-12.40
|-34.58
|-35.80
|347.59
|2,373.94
|191.38
|89.97
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Transformers & Rectifiers (India) has declined 41.36% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (-4.87%), Adani Energy Solutions (104.92%), GE Vernova T&D India (55.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Transformers & Rectifiers (India) has outperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (15.48%) and Adani Energy Solutions (11.28%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|295.77
|295.57
|10
|299.56
|299.94
|20
|317.68
|308.91
|50
|323.37
|316.14
|100
|311.13
|316.55
|200
|312.75
|333.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Transformers & Rectifiers (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.54%, FII holding fell to 7.80%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|15,77,796
|1.05
|55.44
|15,15,471
|2.01
|53.25
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:04 PM IST IST
|Transform.&Rectifier - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:25 PM IST IST
|Transform.&Rectifier - Extension Of Time For Holding The Annual General Meeting
|Jul 25, 2026, 07:17 PM IST IST
|Transform.&Rectifier - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 22, 2026, 01:12 AM IST IST
|Transform.&Rectifier - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Transform.&Rectifier - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33121GJ1994PLC022460 and registration number is 022460. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric power distribution transformers, arc-welding transformers, fluorescent ballasts, transmission and distribution voltage regulators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2395.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Transformers & Rectifiers (India) is ₹297.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Transformers & Rectifiers (India) is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) is ₹8,914.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) are ₹301.35 and ₹295.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Transformers & Rectifiers (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) is ₹552.00 and 52-week low of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) is ₹224.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Transformers & Rectifiers (India) has shown returns of 0.29% over the past day, -11.1% for the past month, -9.48% over 3 months, -41.36% over 1 year, 86.66% across 3 years, and 79.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) are 34.48 and 5.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.
Source: Dion Global