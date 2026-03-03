Here's the live share price of Sai Life Science along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sai Life Science has gained 5.43% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 44.49%.
Sai Life Science’s current P/E of 63.40x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sai Life Science
|5.67
|13.45
|14.34
|17.64
|41.09
|9.21
|5.43
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.28
|2.93
|-2.94
|10.96
|10.57
|21.94
|22.94
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.17
|2.93
|-0.99
|3.68
|15.38
|30.87
|12.38
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.69
|7.97
|17.50
|21.14
|47.61
|43.03
|28.46
|Cipla
|1.93
|2.22
|-10.36
|-14.39
|-3.95
|15.44
|10.72
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.37
|4.83
|1.10
|2.54
|15.61
|13.43
|7.54
|Lupin
|2.75
|5.79
|11.17
|18.52
|18.49
|51.70
|16.87
|Mankind Pharma
|9.42
|4.22
|1.85
|-12.21
|-3.29
|16.42
|9.55
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.28
|0.43
|-3.10
|-10.07
|4.15
|24.25
|15.28
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.99
|-1.21
|0.27
|17.03
|14.14
|38.08
|6.58
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.25
|-2.43
|-1.53
|5.08
|21.11
|20.81
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.12
|4.74
|-4.94
|7.90
|27.88
|20.03
|-0.65
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.99
|8.57
|8.02
|5.90
|61.91
|72.13
|34.69
|Laurus Labs
|3.12
|8.82
|4.30
|21.34
|101.01
|50.44
|23.84
|Abbott India
|2.27
|0.26
|-6.76
|-17.38
|-13.62
|10.16
|13.02
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.93
|4.41
|0.89
|-8.32
|1.10
|24.31
|10.77
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.24
|13.15
|3.66
|-16.54
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.97
|5.22
|4.36
|11.63
|11.48
|23.52
|9.00
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.66
|3.15
|13.99
|16.19
|21.68
|36.27
|20.47
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.19
|9.44
|17.49
|20.00
|29.85
|28.59
|28.10
Over the last one year, Sai Life Science has gained 41.09% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Sai Life Science has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|948.24
|963.85
|10
|938.72
|947.48
|20
|905.18
|924.68
|50
|894.01
|901.58
|100
|888.27
|885.54
|200
|849.89
|844.23
In the latest quarter, Sai Life Science saw a drop in promoter holding to 34.68%, while DII stake increased to 31.41%, FII holding fell to 21.41%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|57,72,731
|0.73
|482.11
|49,42,410
|4.58
|412.77
|42,83,799
|3.99
|357.76
|37,71,187
|1.23
|314.95
|33,51,338
|2.78
|279.89
|32,42,351
|0.55
|270.78
|25,55,745
|2.71
|213.44
|23,10,256
|1.28
|192.94
|17,92,251
|5.04
|149.68
|12,62,722
|2.3
|105.46
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 10:45 PM IST
|Sai Life Science - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Feb 26, 2026, 9:36 PM IST
|Sai Life Science - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Feb 23, 2026, 5:56 AM IST
|Sai Life Science - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Feb 17, 2026, 9:27 PM IST
|Sai Life Science - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 13, 2026, 7:46 PM IST
|Sai Life Science - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Sai Life Science Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24110TG1999PLC030970 and registration number is 030970. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1642.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sai Life Science is ₹996.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sai Life Science is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sai Life Science is ₹21,110.11 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sai Life Science are ₹1,008.65 and ₹988.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sai Life Science stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sai Life Science is ₹1,008.65 and 52-week low of Sai Life Science is ₹635.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sai Life Science has shown returns of -0.13% over the past day, 17.64% for the past month, 12.65% over 3 months, 44.49% over 1 year, 9.21% across 3 years, and 5.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sai Life Science are 63.40 and 8.91 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.