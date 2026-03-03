Facebook Pixel Code
Sai Life Science Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAI LIFE SCIENCE

Midcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE 500BSE IPOBSE Select IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sai Life Science along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹996.85 Closed
-0.13₹ -1.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Sai Life Science Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹988.60₹1,008.65
₹996.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹635.30₹1,008.65
₹996.85
Open Price
₹988.60
Prev. Close
₹998.10
Volume
29,531

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sai Life Science has gained 5.43% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 44.49%.

Sai Life Science’s current P/E of 63.40x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sai Life Science Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sai Life Science		5.6713.4514.3417.6441.099.215.43
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.282.93-2.9410.9610.5721.9422.94
Divi's Laboratories		2.172.93-0.993.6815.3830.8712.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.697.9717.5021.1447.6143.0328.46
Cipla		1.932.22-10.36-14.39-3.9515.4410.72
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.374.831.102.5415.6113.437.54
Lupin		2.755.7911.1718.5218.4951.7016.87
Mankind Pharma		9.424.221.85-12.21-3.2916.429.55
Zydus Lifesciences		0.280.43-3.10-10.074.1524.2515.28
Aurobindo Pharma		3.99-1.210.2717.0314.1438.086.58
Alkem Laboratories		1.25-2.43-1.535.0821.1120.8114.39
Biocon		-0.124.74-4.947.9027.8820.03-0.65
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.998.578.025.9061.9172.1334.69
Laurus Labs		3.128.824.3021.34101.0150.4423.84
Abbott India		2.270.26-6.76-17.38-13.6210.1613.02
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.934.410.89-8.321.1024.3110.77
Anthem Biosciences		-1.2413.153.66-16.54-5.94-2.02-1.22
Ipca Laboratories		-0.975.224.3611.6311.4823.529.00
Ajanta Pharma		0.663.1513.9916.1921.6836.2720.47
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.199.4417.4920.0029.8528.5928.10

Over the last one year, Sai Life Science has gained 41.09% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Sai Life Science has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).

Sai Life Science Financials

Sai Life Science Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5948.24963.85
10938.72947.48
20905.18924.68
50894.01901.58
100888.27885.54
200849.89844.23

Sai Life Science Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sai Life Science saw a drop in promoter holding to 34.68%, while DII stake increased to 31.41%, FII holding fell to 21.41%, and public shareholding moved down to 12.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sai Life Science Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
57,72,7310.73482.11
49,42,4104.58412.77
42,83,7993.99357.76
37,71,1871.23314.95
33,51,3382.78279.89
32,42,3510.55270.78
25,55,7452.71213.44
23,10,2561.28192.94
17,92,2515.04149.68
12,62,7222.3105.46

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Sai Life Science Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 10:45 PM ISTSai Life Science - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Feb 26, 2026, 9:36 PM ISTSai Life Science - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Feb 23, 2026, 5:56 AM ISTSai Life Science - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Feb 17, 2026, 9:27 PM ISTSai Life Science - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 13, 2026, 7:46 PM ISTSai Life Science - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

About Sai Life Science

Sai Life Science Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24110TG1999PLC030970 and registration number is 030970. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1642.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Dr. Kanumuri Ranga Raju
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Krishnam Raju Kanumuri
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sivaramakrishnan Chittor
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Suchita Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ramesh Ganesh Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Dinesh V Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sai Life Science Share Price

What is the share price of Sai Life Science?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sai Life Science is ₹996.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sai Life Science?

The Sai Life Science is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sai Life Science?

The market cap of Sai Life Science is ₹21,110.11 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sai Life Science?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sai Life Science are ₹1,008.65 and ₹988.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sai Life Science?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sai Life Science stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sai Life Science is ₹1,008.65 and 52-week low of Sai Life Science is ₹635.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sai Life Science performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sai Life Science has shown returns of -0.13% over the past day, 17.64% for the past month, 12.65% over 3 months, 44.49% over 1 year, 9.21% across 3 years, and 5.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sai Life Science?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sai Life Science are 63.40 and 8.91 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Sai Life Science News

