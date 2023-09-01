Follow Us

IGARASHI MOTORS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹584.05 Closed
0.895.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Igarashi Motors India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹570.80₹608.55
₹584.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹329.80₹617.95
₹584.05
Open Price
₹580.00
Prev. Close
₹578.90
Volume
1,50,019

Igarashi Motors India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1604.87
  • R2625.58
  • R3642.62
  • Pivot
    587.83
  • S1567.12
  • S2550.08
  • S3529.37

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5411.03572.21
  • 10414.35558.68
  • 20419.58544.5
  • 50397516.13
  • 100349.46482.23
  • 200367.11448.33

Igarashi Motors India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.564.9830.1761.0557.2092.55-10.62
1.00-5.158.6829.4625.95353.36228.37
5.384.363.5113.51-0.45122.1392.44
1.483.969.1638.2587.011,891.31626.28
0.613.7110.62-2.10-24.9613.6521.01
0.0810.7824.1726.0536.7785.8542.85
5.0625.5841.85117.18145.29315.63229.39
1.121.60-2.22-14.37-8.0817.2338.30
-0.81-7.1152.93355.15784.623,949.302,980.36
8.9614.65147.00170.07225.14576.74196.18
-3.00-3.0676.79207.471,353.781,420.421,292.75
1.90-1.1036.5683.84440.343,423.391,576.46
-5.161.5831.2275.2095.44176.68382.73
-2.65-3.4261.9287.3970.30310.28158.92
-1.81-1.07-1.1161.29155.03828.75392.05
1.1517.2820.0656.7769.77305.91148.43
0-5.2427.5615.70-18.44284.97235.30
1.52-21.0536.26515.52643.754,768.182,085.71
3.2615.2537.4351.2235.62519.30192.08
0.2812.3823.0338.5934.43793.761,348.02

Igarashi Motors India Ltd. Share Holdings

Igarashi Motors India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Value Fund1,70,5911.29.1
Kotak Pioneer Fund1,35,0000.397.2
Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund5,0000.280.27

Igarashi Motors India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Igarashi Motors India Ltd.

Igarashi Motors India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29142TN1992PLC021997 and registration number is 021997. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 556.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K K Nohria
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Hemant M Nerurkar
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. R Chandrasekaran
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Thomas Francis McKeough
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Haruo Igarashi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. L Ramkumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. S M Vinodhini
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Igarashi Motors India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Igarashi Motors India Ltd.?

The market cap of Igarashi Motors India Ltd. is ₹1,838.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Igarashi Motors India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Igarashi Motors India Ltd. is 169.19 and PB ratio of Igarashi Motors India Ltd. is 4.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Igarashi Motors India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Igarashi Motors India Ltd. is ₹584.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Igarashi Motors India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Igarashi Motors India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Igarashi Motors India Ltd. is ₹617.95 and 52-week low of Igarashi Motors India Ltd. is ₹329.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

