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Igarashi Motors India Share Price

NSE
BSE

IGARASHI MOTORS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Igarashi Motors India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹466.10 Closed
-5.59₹ -27.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Igarashi Motors India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹462.05₹500.40
₹466.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹272.00₹665.45
₹466.10
Open Price
₹494.00
Prev. Close
₹493.70
Volume
68,274

Source: Dion Global

Igarashi Motors India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Igarashi Motors India		3.58-1.2216.9912.61-16.78-5.29-1.03
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Igarashi Motors India has declined 16.78% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Igarashi Motors India has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Igarashi Motors India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Igarashi Motors India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5453.42458.59
10452.58457.12
20459.48455.82
50431.51438.55
100389.79420.77
200412.51427.72

Source: Dion Global

Igarashi Motors India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Igarashi Motors India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.65%, FII holding rose to 0.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Igarashi Motors India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:14 PM IST ISTIgarashi Motors Indi - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 07, 2026, 07:07 PM IST ISTIgarashi Motors Indi - Outcome Of 34Th Annual General Meeting
Aug 06, 2026, 06:22 AM IST ISTIgarashi Motors Indi - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results For First Quarter Ended June 30,
Aug 06, 2026, 06:17 AM IST ISTIgarashi Motors Indi - Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results For First Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 27, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTIgarashi Motors Indi - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider Unaudited Financial Results For T

Source: Dion Global

About Igarashi Motors India

Igarashi Motors India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29142TN1992PLC021997 and registration number is 021997. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 865.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K K Nohria
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Hemant M Nerurkar
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. R Chandrasekaran
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Thomas Francis McKeough
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Haruo Igarashi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. L Ramkumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. S M Vinodhini
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Igarashi Motors India Share Price

What is the share price of Igarashi Motors India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Igarashi Motors India is ₹466.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Igarashi Motors India?

The Igarashi Motors India is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Igarashi Motors India?

The market cap of Igarashi Motors India is ₹1,467.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Igarashi Motors India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Igarashi Motors India are ₹500.40 and ₹462.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Igarashi Motors India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Igarashi Motors India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Igarashi Motors India is ₹665.45 and 52-week low of Igarashi Motors India is ₹272.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Igarashi Motors India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Igarashi Motors India has shown returns of -6.02% over the past day, -1.66% for the past month, 16.47% over 3 months, -17.16% over 1 year, -5.43% across 3 years, and -1.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Igarashi Motors India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Igarashi Motors India are 89.45 and 3.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.28 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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