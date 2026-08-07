What is the share price of Igarashi Motors India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Igarashi Motors India is ₹466.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Igarashi Motors India? The Igarashi Motors India is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Igarashi Motors India? The market cap of Igarashi Motors India is ₹1,467.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Igarashi Motors India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Igarashi Motors India are ₹500.40 and ₹462.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Igarashi Motors India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Igarashi Motors India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Igarashi Motors India is ₹665.45 and 52-week low of Igarashi Motors India is ₹272.00 as on .

How has the Igarashi Motors India performed historically in terms of returns? The Igarashi Motors India has shown returns of -6.02% over the past day, -1.66% for the past month, 16.47% over 3 months, -17.16% over 1 year, -5.43% across 3 years, and -1.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Igarashi Motors India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Igarashi Motors India are 89.45 and 3.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.28 per annum.

Source: Dion Global