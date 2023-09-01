What is the Market Cap of Igarashi Motors India Ltd.? The market cap of Igarashi Motors India Ltd. is ₹1,838.30 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Igarashi Motors India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Igarashi Motors India Ltd. is 169.19 and PB ratio of Igarashi Motors India Ltd. is 4.18 as on .

What is the share price of Igarashi Motors India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Igarashi Motors India Ltd. is ₹584.05 as on .