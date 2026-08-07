Here's the live share price of Igarashi Motors India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Igarashi Motors India
|3.58
|-1.22
|16.99
|12.61
|-16.78
|-5.29
|-1.03
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Igarashi Motors India has declined 16.78% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Igarashi Motors India has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|453.42
|458.59
|10
|452.58
|457.12
|20
|459.48
|455.82
|50
|431.51
|438.55
|100
|389.79
|420.77
|200
|412.51
|427.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Igarashi Motors India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.65%, FII holding rose to 0.50%, and public shareholding moved down to 20.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:14 PM IST IST
|Igarashi Motors Indi - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:07 PM IST IST
|Igarashi Motors Indi - Outcome Of 34Th Annual General Meeting
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:22 AM IST IST
|Igarashi Motors Indi - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results For First Quarter Ended June 30,
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:17 AM IST IST
|Igarashi Motors Indi - Submission Of Un-Audited Financial Results For First Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Igarashi Motors Indi - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider Unaudited Financial Results For T
Source: Dion Global
Igarashi Motors India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29142TN1992PLC021997 and registration number is 021997. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 865.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Igarashi Motors India is ₹466.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Igarashi Motors India is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Igarashi Motors India is ₹1,467.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Igarashi Motors India are ₹500.40 and ₹462.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Igarashi Motors India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Igarashi Motors India is ₹665.45 and 52-week low of Igarashi Motors India is ₹272.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Igarashi Motors India has shown returns of -6.02% over the past day, -1.66% for the past month, 16.47% over 3 months, -17.16% over 1 year, -5.43% across 3 years, and -1.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Igarashi Motors India are 89.45 and 3.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.28 per annum.
Source: Dion Global