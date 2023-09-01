Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.56
|4.98
|30.17
|61.05
|57.20
|92.55
|-10.62
|1.00
|-5.15
|8.68
|29.46
|25.95
|353.36
|228.37
|5.38
|4.36
|3.51
|13.51
|-0.45
|122.13
|92.44
|1.48
|3.96
|9.16
|38.25
|87.01
|1,891.31
|626.28
|0.61
|3.71
|10.62
|-2.10
|-24.96
|13.65
|21.01
|0.08
|10.78
|24.17
|26.05
|36.77
|85.85
|42.85
|5.06
|25.58
|41.85
|117.18
|145.29
|315.63
|229.39
|1.12
|1.60
|-2.22
|-14.37
|-8.08
|17.23
|38.30
|-0.81
|-7.11
|52.93
|355.15
|784.62
|3,949.30
|2,980.36
|8.96
|14.65
|147.00
|170.07
|225.14
|576.74
|196.18
|-3.00
|-3.06
|76.79
|207.47
|1,353.78
|1,420.42
|1,292.75
|1.90
|-1.10
|36.56
|83.84
|440.34
|3,423.39
|1,576.46
|-5.16
|1.58
|31.22
|75.20
|95.44
|176.68
|382.73
|-2.65
|-3.42
|61.92
|87.39
|70.30
|310.28
|158.92
|-1.81
|-1.07
|-1.11
|61.29
|155.03
|828.75
|392.05
|1.15
|17.28
|20.06
|56.77
|69.77
|305.91
|148.43
|0
|-5.24
|27.56
|15.70
|-18.44
|284.97
|235.30
|1.52
|-21.05
|36.26
|515.52
|643.75
|4,768.18
|2,085.71
|3.26
|15.25
|37.43
|51.22
|35.62
|519.30
|192.08
|0.28
|12.38
|23.03
|38.59
|34.43
|793.76
|1,348.02
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Value Fund
|1,70,591
|1.2
|9.1
|Kotak Pioneer Fund
|1,35,000
|0.39
|7.2
|Taurus Discovery (Midcap) Fund
|5,000
|0.28
|0.27
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Igarashi Motors India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29142TN1992PLC021997 and registration number is 021997. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 556.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Igarashi Motors India Ltd. is ₹1,838.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Igarashi Motors India Ltd. is 169.19 and PB ratio of Igarashi Motors India Ltd. is 4.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Igarashi Motors India Ltd. is ₹584.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Igarashi Motors India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Igarashi Motors India Ltd. is ₹617.95 and 52-week low of Igarashi Motors India Ltd. is ₹329.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.