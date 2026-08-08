Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Uniparts India Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNIPARTS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Uniparts India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹816.95 Closed
4.61₹ 36.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Uniparts India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹778.80₹820.00
₹816.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹335.80₹820.00
₹816.95
Open Price
₹780.25
Prev. Close
₹780.95
Volume
19,376

Source: Dion Global

Uniparts India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Uniparts India		12.1325.4246.8562.58137.317.758.65
Bharat Forge		3.357.6914.2143.2495.4035.7224.01
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		6.5322.0041.5154.4182.0613.7711.28
Happy Forgings		13.5425.5032.2366.2792.0122.1112.73
CIE Automotive India		0.28-12.04-14.81-4.412.54-5.439.38
Ramkrishna Forgings		11.5527.9516.7626.6425.707.2331.03
Rolex Rings		14.1710.505.5421.7313.76-9.676.03
M M Forgings		13.2725.4124.3137.07101.975.6410.38
AMIC Forging		8.104.0528.0449.7937.7897.2850.33
Pradeep Metals		1.170.2635.4575.2872.3147.0847.71
Kalyani Forge		5.48-0.331.935.61-8.8434.3424.71
Krishanveer Forge		-1.03-9.5919.7110.8317.5523.6819.62
Maiden Forgings		5.6623.5531.7018.9827.066.9211.83
Smiths & Founders (India)		-1.0255.85196.12191.37187.9060.0453.73
LGB Forge		2.91-10.02-28.63-23.41-44.18-15.10-9.63
Hilton Metal Forging		-2.61-13.58-11.68-14.73-54.91-45.6214.09
Samrat Forgings		-1.78-9.282.386.97-25.86-9.496.35
Advance Technoforge		-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-6.60-4.02
EL Forge		-1.58-2.9517.476.10-19.2821.8921.72
Shree Metalloys		1.387.85-2.86-23.835.5210.348.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Uniparts India has gained 137.31% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Uniparts India has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).

Uniparts India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Uniparts India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5723.84753.55
10705.14732.54
20693.47710.37
50661.21665.66
100580.03611.62
200529.81550.87

Source: Dion Global

Uniparts India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Uniparts India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.94%, FII holding rose to 3.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Uniparts India Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,50,0000.4937.05

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Uniparts India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:08 AM IST ISTUniparts India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 05, 2026, 01:13 AM IST ISTUniparts India - Declaration Of First Interim Dividend Including Fixation Of Record Date
Aug 05, 2026, 01:10 AM IST ISTUniparts India - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
Aug 05, 2026, 12:55 AM IST ISTUniparts India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 05, 2026, 12:53 AM IST ISTUniparts India - Declaration Of First Interim Dividend Including Fixation Of Record Date

Source: Dion Global

About Uniparts India

Uniparts India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC061753 and registration number is 061753. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other agricultural and forestry machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 717.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gurdeep Soni
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Paramjit Singh Soni
    Vice Chairman & Exe.Director
  • Mr. Herbert Coenen
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Tanushree Bagrodia
    WholeTime Director & Group CEO
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Chanana
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Celine George
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parmeet Singh Kalra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajaya Chand
    Independent Director

FAQs on Uniparts India Share Price

What is the share price of Uniparts India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uniparts India is ₹816.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Uniparts India?

The Uniparts India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Uniparts India?

The market cap of Uniparts India is ₹3,689.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Uniparts India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Uniparts India are ₹820.00 and ₹778.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uniparts India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uniparts India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uniparts India is ₹820.00 and 52-week low of Uniparts India is ₹335.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Uniparts India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Uniparts India has shown returns of 4.61% over the past day, 25.42% for the past month, 46.85% over 3 months, 137.31% over 1 year, 7.75% across 3 years, and 8.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Uniparts India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uniparts India are 20.44 and 4.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Uniparts India News

More Uniparts India News
Market Pulse