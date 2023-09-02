Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.47
|-7.49
|11.48
|12.96
|17.69
|17.69
|17.69
|5.49
|15.44
|35.23
|30.80
|43.37
|117.37
|61.14
|0.78
|4.23
|11.39
|28.38
|12.21
|62.88
|62.88
|2.73
|3.86
|12.55
|21.83
|85.36
|296.41
|80.53
|9.00
|27.25
|88.68
|167.49
|244.00
|1,420.31
|458.94
|1.77
|-0.76
|12.31
|18.68
|19.26
|87.73
|87.73
|1.67
|-12.72
|8.71
|9.73
|-2.33
|243.61
|48.91
|1.56
|-15.13
|-14.43
|21.39
|134.42
|514.95
|321.66
|-1.37
|-5.11
|6.50
|-6.22
|34.94
|363.27
|99.69
|16.31
|10.63
|25.15
|7.71
|-3.68
|298.44
|153.33
|7.20
|-1.30
|62.16
|101.75
|185.71
|588.07
|588.07
|16.45
|50.73
|62.92
|62.59
|110.61
|156.07
|15.41
|-1.22
|9.59
|35.51
|60.00
|54.78
|145.68
|18.08
|11.56
|14.96
|28.48
|17.23
|-18.15
|501.45
|569.35
|5.80
|16.16
|13.41
|23.39
|69.87
|69.87
|69.87
|2.45
|-0.81
|-13.04
|19.68
|18.65
|35.06
|355.38
|-0.85
|23.40
|-7.20
|-7.20
|-21.62
|-41.02
|-75.35
|21.44
|20.87
|30.20
|26.80
|13.28
|259.26
|152.77
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan
|5,64,860
|0.52
|38.44
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|4,80,069
|0.09
|32.67
|HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund - Regular Plan
|2,16,600
|0.25
|14.74
|Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund
|1,78,397
|0.88
|12.14
|Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund
|1,40,716
|0.99
|9.58
|ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund
|88,844
|0.05
|6.05
|Invesco India Equity & Bond Fund
|46,599
|0.77
|3.17
|Invesco India Equity Savings Fund
|10,057
|0.52
|0.68
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Uniparts India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74899DL1994PLC061753 and registration number is 061753. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 882.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Uniparts India Ltd. is ₹2,865.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Uniparts India Ltd. is 18.12 and PB ratio of Uniparts India Ltd. is 5.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uniparts India Ltd. is ₹635.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uniparts India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uniparts India Ltd. is ₹722.15 and 52-week low of Uniparts India Ltd. is ₹501.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.