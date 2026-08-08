Here's the live share price of Uniparts India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Uniparts India
|12.13
|25.42
|46.85
|62.58
|137.31
|7.75
|8.65
|Bharat Forge
|3.35
|7.69
|14.21
|43.24
|95.40
|35.72
|24.01
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|6.53
|22.00
|41.51
|54.41
|82.06
|13.77
|11.28
|Happy Forgings
|13.54
|25.50
|32.23
|66.27
|92.01
|22.11
|12.73
|CIE Automotive India
|0.28
|-12.04
|-14.81
|-4.41
|2.54
|-5.43
|9.38
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|11.55
|27.95
|16.76
|26.64
|25.70
|7.23
|31.03
|Rolex Rings
|14.17
|10.50
|5.54
|21.73
|13.76
|-9.67
|6.03
|M M Forgings
|13.27
|25.41
|24.31
|37.07
|101.97
|5.64
|10.38
|AMIC Forging
|8.10
|4.05
|28.04
|49.79
|37.78
|97.28
|50.33
|Pradeep Metals
|1.17
|0.26
|35.45
|75.28
|72.31
|47.08
|47.71
|Kalyani Forge
|5.48
|-0.33
|1.93
|5.61
|-8.84
|34.34
|24.71
|Krishanveer Forge
|-1.03
|-9.59
|19.71
|10.83
|17.55
|23.68
|19.62
|Maiden Forgings
|5.66
|23.55
|31.70
|18.98
|27.06
|6.92
|11.83
|Smiths & Founders (India)
|-1.02
|55.85
|196.12
|191.37
|187.90
|60.04
|53.73
|LGB Forge
|2.91
|-10.02
|-28.63
|-23.41
|-44.18
|-15.10
|-9.63
|Hilton Metal Forging
|-2.61
|-13.58
|-11.68
|-14.73
|-54.91
|-45.62
|14.09
|Samrat Forgings
|-1.78
|-9.28
|2.38
|6.97
|-25.86
|-9.49
|6.35
|Advance Technoforge
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-6.60
|-4.02
|EL Forge
|-1.58
|-2.95
|17.47
|6.10
|-19.28
|21.89
|21.72
|Shree Metalloys
|1.38
|7.85
|-2.86
|-23.83
|5.52
|10.34
|8.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Uniparts India has gained 137.31% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Uniparts India has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|723.84
|753.55
|10
|705.14
|732.54
|20
|693.47
|710.37
|50
|661.21
|665.66
|100
|580.03
|611.62
|200
|529.81
|550.87
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Uniparts India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.94%, FII holding rose to 3.38%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,50,000
|0.49
|37.05
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:08 AM IST IST
|Uniparts India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:13 AM IST IST
|Uniparts India - Declaration Of First Interim Dividend Including Fixation Of Record Date
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:10 AM IST IST
|Uniparts India - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:55 AM IST IST
|Uniparts India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:53 AM IST IST
|Uniparts India - Declaration Of First Interim Dividend Including Fixation Of Record Date
Source: Dion Global
Uniparts India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1994PLC061753 and registration number is 061753. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other agricultural and forestry machinery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 717.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uniparts India is ₹816.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Uniparts India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Uniparts India is ₹3,689.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Uniparts India are ₹820.00 and ₹778.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uniparts India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uniparts India is ₹820.00 and 52-week low of Uniparts India is ₹335.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Uniparts India has shown returns of 4.61% over the past day, 25.42% for the past month, 46.85% over 3 months, 137.31% over 1 year, 7.75% across 3 years, and 8.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uniparts India are 20.44 and 4.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global