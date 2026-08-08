What is the share price of Uniparts India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uniparts India is ₹816.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Uniparts India? The Uniparts India is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Uniparts India? The market cap of Uniparts India is ₹3,689.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Uniparts India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Uniparts India are ₹820.00 and ₹778.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uniparts India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uniparts India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uniparts India is ₹820.00 and 52-week low of Uniparts India is ₹335.80 as on .

How has the Uniparts India performed historically in terms of returns? The Uniparts India has shown returns of 4.61% over the past day, 25.42% for the past month, 46.85% over 3 months, 137.31% over 1 year, 7.75% across 3 years, and 8.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Uniparts India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uniparts India are 20.44 and 4.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global