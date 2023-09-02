Follow Us

Uniparts India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UNIPARTS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Forgings | Smallcap | BSE
₹635.00 Closed
1.247.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Uniparts India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹627.20₹640.95
₹635.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹501.60₹722.15
₹635.00
Open Price
₹627.25
Prev. Close
₹627.25
Volume
19,028

Uniparts India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1641.57
  • R2648.13
  • R3655.32
  • Pivot
    634.38
  • S1627.82
  • S2620.63
  • S3614.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5107.91613.56
  • 1053.95610.88
  • 2026.98615.43
  • 5010.79611.91
  • 1005.4596.65
  • 2002.70

Uniparts India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.47-7.4911.4812.9617.6917.6917.69
5.4915.4435.2330.8043.37117.3761.14
0.784.2311.3928.3812.2162.8862.88
2.733.8612.5521.8385.36296.4180.53
9.0027.2588.68167.49244.001,420.31458.94
1.77-0.7612.3118.6819.2687.7387.73
1.67-12.728.719.73-2.33243.6148.91
1.56-15.13-14.4321.39134.42514.95321.66
-1.37-5.116.50-6.2234.94363.2799.69
16.3110.6325.157.71-3.68298.44153.33
7.20-1.3062.16101.75185.71588.07588.07
16.4550.7362.9262.59110.61156.0715.41
-1.229.5935.5160.0054.78145.6818.08
11.5614.9628.4817.23-18.15501.45569.35
5.8016.1613.4123.3969.8769.8769.87
2.45-0.81-13.0419.6818.6535.06355.38
-0.8523.40-7.20-7.20-21.62-41.02-75.35
21.4420.8730.2026.8013.28259.26152.77

Uniparts India Ltd. Share Holdings

Uniparts India Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Childrens Gift Fund - Regular Plan5,64,8600.5238.44
Nippon India Small Cap Fund4,80,0690.0932.67
HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund - Regular Plan2,16,6000.2514.74
Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund1,78,3970.8812.14
Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund1,40,7160.999.58
ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund88,8440.056.05
Invesco India Equity & Bond Fund46,5990.773.17
Invesco India Equity Savings Fund10,0570.520.68

Uniparts India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Uniparts India Ltd.

Uniparts India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74899DL1994PLC061753 and registration number is 061753. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 882.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gurdeep Soni
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Paramjit Singh Soni
    Vice Chairman & Exe.Director
  • Mr. Herbert Coenen
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Harjit Singh Bhatia
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Alok Nagory
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sharat Krishan Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shradha Suri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Chanana
    Independent Director

FAQs on Uniparts India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Uniparts India Ltd.?

The market cap of Uniparts India Ltd. is ₹2,865.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Uniparts India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Uniparts India Ltd. is 18.12 and PB ratio of Uniparts India Ltd. is 5.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Uniparts India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uniparts India Ltd. is ₹635.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uniparts India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uniparts India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uniparts India Ltd. is ₹722.15 and 52-week low of Uniparts India Ltd. is ₹501.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

