Cemindia Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

CEMINDIA PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Construction
Index
BSE 1000BSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Cemindia Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹573.00 Closed
-0.56₹ -3.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Cemindia Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹481.40₹576.35
₹573.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹477.00₹943.20
₹573.00
Open Price
₹481.40
Prev. Close
₹576.25
Volume
45,552

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Cemindia Projects has gained 47.49% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 6.94%.

Cemindia Projects’s current P/E of 20.97x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Cemindia Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cemindia Projects		-3.04-15.16-30.89-20.908.8675.3146.25
Larsen & Toubro		-4.510.711.9812.9527.1423.6422.13
Rail Vikas Nigam		-6.86-7.66-3.88-10.43-7.4065.7556.41
NBCC (India)		-5.49-10.95-21.14-13.4521.4455.6121.63
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.60-3.97-6.98-7.07-7.0010.7728.72
Afcons Infrastructure		-8.13-16.53-29.88-34.91-30.23-15.87-9.85
NCC		0.67-1.80-11.19-29.54-15.1318.4310.15
Welspun Enterprises		-6.36-0.23-9.82-3.3612.3855.2037.23
Keystone Realtors		-0.62-14.63-19.86-29.18-17.19-3.44-4.95
PNC Infratech		-4.61-10.16-16.11-33.77-20.35-10.47-5.02
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-7.71-15.15-25.81-22.4812.7216.3921.02
Hindustan Construction Company		-7.98-14.82-24.83-29.07-14.7111.4018.03
Man Infraconstruction		-5.26-6.98-24.08-36.90-29.199.4932.31
AGI Infra		3.1317.3612.1529.4286.2184.42121.51
Ashoka Buildcon		-7.98-15.37-22.49-32.73-22.0919.262.83
KNR Constructions		-4.92-18.10-14.70-34.66-40.37-21.69-9.26
HG Infra Engineering		-6.75-18.76-36.73-46.71-46.06-10.2712.96
Ramky Infrastructure		-4.29-6.84-22.36-22.285.4817.9337.63
Hubtown		2.81-2.47-30.91-38.346.1075.8863.61
Marathon Nextgen Realty		4.91-14.62-21.83-30.6210.4416.3939.62

Over the last one year, Cemindia Projects has gained 8.86% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Cemindia Projects has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).

Cemindia Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Cemindia Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5593.58587.73
10596.22596.58
20623.33614.81
50683.38666.29
100750.02708.67
200765.16709.49

Cemindia Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cemindia Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.50%, FII holding fell to 8.19%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Cemindia Projects Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4,17,363126.69
3,95,9701.3825.32
2,11,3231.0813.51
86,9010.845.56
80,3110.685.14
59,0160.383.77

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Cemindia Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 09, 2026, 11:14 PM ISTCemindia Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 06, 2026, 1:45 AM ISTCemindia Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 05, 2026, 11:57 PM ISTCemindia Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 05, 2026, 11:53 PM ISTCemindia Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 05, 2026, 11:50 PM ISTCemindia Projects - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

About Cemindia Projects

Cemindia Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L61000MH1978PLC020435 and registration number is 020435. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of other civil engineering projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8974.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Dr. Malay Mahadevia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Jayanta Basu
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sangeeta Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Kohli
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj I C Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K S Rao
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Cemindia Projects Share Price

What is the share price of Cemindia Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cemindia Projects is ₹573.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cemindia Projects?

The Cemindia Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cemindia Projects?

The market cap of Cemindia Projects is ₹9,843.43 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cemindia Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cemindia Projects are ₹576.35 and ₹481.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cemindia Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cemindia Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cemindia Projects is ₹943.20 and 52-week low of Cemindia Projects is ₹477.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Cemindia Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cemindia Projects has shown returns of -0.56% over the past day, -9.0% for the past month, -31.66% over 3 months, 6.94% over 1 year, 80.58% across 3 years, and 47.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cemindia Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cemindia Projects are 20.97 and 4.56 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.35 per annum.

Cemindia Projects News

