Here's the live share price of Cemindia Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Cemindia Projects has gained 47.49% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 6.94%.
Cemindia Projects’s current P/E of 20.97x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.04
|-15.16
|-30.89
|-20.90
|8.86
|75.31
|46.25
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.51
|0.71
|1.98
|12.95
|27.14
|23.64
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.86
|-7.66
|-3.88
|-10.43
|-7.40
|65.75
|56.41
|NBCC (India)
|-5.49
|-10.95
|-21.14
|-13.45
|21.44
|55.61
|21.63
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.60
|-3.97
|-6.98
|-7.07
|-7.00
|10.77
|28.72
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-8.13
|-16.53
|-29.88
|-34.91
|-30.23
|-15.87
|-9.85
|NCC
|0.67
|-1.80
|-11.19
|-29.54
|-15.13
|18.43
|10.15
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.36
|-0.23
|-9.82
|-3.36
|12.38
|55.20
|37.23
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.62
|-14.63
|-19.86
|-29.18
|-17.19
|-3.44
|-4.95
|PNC Infratech
|-4.61
|-10.16
|-16.11
|-33.77
|-20.35
|-10.47
|-5.02
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-7.71
|-15.15
|-25.81
|-22.48
|12.72
|16.39
|21.02
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-7.98
|-14.82
|-24.83
|-29.07
|-14.71
|11.40
|18.03
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.26
|-6.98
|-24.08
|-36.90
|-29.19
|9.49
|32.31
|AGI Infra
|3.13
|17.36
|12.15
|29.42
|86.21
|84.42
|121.51
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-7.98
|-15.37
|-22.49
|-32.73
|-22.09
|19.26
|2.83
|KNR Constructions
|-4.92
|-18.10
|-14.70
|-34.66
|-40.37
|-21.69
|-9.26
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.75
|-18.76
|-36.73
|-46.71
|-46.06
|-10.27
|12.96
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.29
|-6.84
|-22.36
|-22.28
|5.48
|17.93
|37.63
|Hubtown
|2.81
|-2.47
|-30.91
|-38.34
|6.10
|75.88
|63.61
|Marathon Nextgen Realty
|4.91
|-14.62
|-21.83
|-30.62
|10.44
|16.39
|39.62
Over the last one year, Cemindia Projects has gained 8.86% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Cemindia Projects has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|593.58
|587.73
|10
|596.22
|596.58
|20
|623.33
|614.81
|50
|683.38
|666.29
|100
|750.02
|708.67
|200
|765.16
|709.49
In the latest quarter, Cemindia Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.50%, FII holding fell to 8.19%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,17,363
|1
|26.69
|3,95,970
|1.38
|25.32
|2,11,323
|1.08
|13.51
|86,901
|0.84
|5.56
|80,311
|0.68
|5.14
|59,016
|0.38
|3.77
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 09, 2026, 11:14 PM IST
|Cemindia Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 06, 2026, 1:45 AM IST
|Cemindia Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 05, 2026, 11:57 PM IST
|Cemindia Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 05, 2026, 11:53 PM IST
|Cemindia Projects - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 05, 2026, 11:50 PM IST
|Cemindia Projects - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Cemindia Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L61000MH1978PLC020435 and registration number is 020435. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of other civil engineering projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8974.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cemindia Projects is ₹573.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Cemindia Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cemindia Projects is ₹9,843.43 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cemindia Projects are ₹576.35 and ₹481.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cemindia Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cemindia Projects is ₹943.20 and 52-week low of Cemindia Projects is ₹477.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Cemindia Projects has shown returns of -0.56% over the past day, -9.0% for the past month, -31.66% over 3 months, 6.94% over 1 year, 80.58% across 3 years, and 47.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cemindia Projects are 20.97 and 4.56 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.35 per annum.