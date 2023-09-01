Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Flexi Cap Fund
|88,32,640
|1.83
|328.75
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|55,29,153
|0.57
|205.8
|SBI Large & Midcap Fund
|47,00,000
|1.26
|174.93
|SBI Contra Fund
|45,15,327
|1.25
|168.06
|SBI Small Cap Fund
|33,03,600
|0.61
|122.96
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|30,70,827
|1.01
|114.3
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|26,73,972
|0.36
|99.53
|ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund
|26,17,846
|0.45
|97.44
|Franklin India Prima Fund
|24,02,529
|1.03
|89.42
|Bandhan Sterling Value Fund
|19,00,000
|1.08
|70.72
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26940MH1999PLC118229 and registration number is 118229. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of portland cement, aluminous cement, slag cement and similar hydraulic cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7342.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 357.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. is ₹12,54.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. is 759.96 and PB ratio of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. is 1.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. is ₹344.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. is ₹475.00 and 52-week low of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. is ₹288.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.