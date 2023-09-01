Follow Us

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NUVOCO VISTAS CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Cement | Smallcap | NSE
₹344.80 Closed
2.167.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹336.25₹346.50
₹344.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹288.00₹475.00
₹344.80
Open Price
₹337.95
Prev. Close
₹337.50
Volume
3,29,650

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1348.55
  • R2352.65
  • R3358.8
  • Pivot
    342.4
  • S1338.3
  • S2332.15
  • S3328.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5392.3338.77
  • 10394.56340.16
  • 20399.76343.91
  • 50382.81347.76
  • 100342.06348.98
  • 200364.63356.26

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.41-4.540.57-2.14-5.97-35.22-35.22
2.44-0.175.4213.6624.66111.3189.05
1.210.17-4.07-8.3111.8417.9626.75
-0.10-5.941.1422.785.94103.8380.90
5.976.88-0.5213.2138.71180.3487.90
2.460.0111.6913.64-12.4450.2120.98
5.132.504.0117.8224.07122.88314.82
3.990.66-2.1221.7316.9926.5330.82
3.06-5.972.0436.5119.9691.9853.73
13.0319.1023.5734.6414.22129.60110.76
1.297.26-0.40-6.6638.64154.59102.30
-0.315.036.4022.873.45152.5117.14
2.4412.2720.5846.4472.2186.3253.98
4.45-3.387.99-1.23-16.5248.64-15.70
3.504.3713.5012.112.022.7315.58
9.3638.2446.2876.3464.17203.9870.81
3.6212.6314.0812.6815.82149.5057.78
3.3825.8844.2940.5934.6113.1313.13
1.23-1.0713.6119.040.7494.7018.13
2.5814.1417.6648.4741.66107.14475.44

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Flexi Cap Fund88,32,6401.83328.75
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund55,29,1530.57205.8
SBI Large & Midcap Fund47,00,0001.26174.93
SBI Contra Fund45,15,3271.25168.06
SBI Small Cap Fund33,03,6000.61122.96
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund30,70,8271.01114.3
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund26,73,9720.3699.53
ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund26,17,8460.4597.44
Franklin India Prima Fund24,02,5291.0389.42
Bandhan Sterling Value Fund19,00,0001.0870.72
View All Mutual Funds

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26940MH1999PLC118229 and registration number is 118229. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of portland cement, aluminous cement, slag cement and similar hydraulic cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7342.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 357.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hiren Patel
    Chairman
  • Mr. Jayakumar Krishnaswamy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kaushikbhai Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Berjis Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bhavna Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Achal Bakeri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. is ₹12,54.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. is 759.96 and PB ratio of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. is 1.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. is ₹344.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. is ₹475.00 and 52-week low of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. is ₹288.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

