Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

NUVOCO VISTAS CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Cement
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE MidCapBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹346.50 Closed
-1.59₹ -5.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹345.05₹355.85
₹346.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹276.30₹477.35
₹346.50
Open Price
₹355.85
Prev. Close
₹352.10
Volume
12,431

Source: Dion Global

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68
Udaipur Cement Works		-0.933.4614.3439.462.4915.5429.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has declined 19.33% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5349.27348.19
10353.68348.74
20343.96344.61
50328.34333.39
100315.33329.79
200338.79337.31

Source: Dion Global

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 18.00%, FII holding fell to 4.71%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,75,00,0000.5530.34
83,70,4350.54253.67
78,29,0281.05237.26
56,04,4940.42169.84
35,50,1761.26107.59
34,74,3740.12105.29
28,00,1940.984.86
21,12,8540.0664.03
12,87,5481.8639.02
11,27,4120.1134.17

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTNuvoco Vistas Corp. - Intimation About Dispatch Of Letter To Shareholders As Per Regulation 36(1)(B) Of SEBI Listing Regulati
Aug 07, 2026, 08:37 PM IST ISTNuvoco Vistas Corp. - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 07, 2026, 08:32 PM IST ISTNuvoco Vistas Corp. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 07, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTNuvoco Vistas Corp. - Notice Of 27Th Annual General Meeting
Aug 05, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTNuvoco Vistas Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26940MH1999PLC118229 and registration number is 118229. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of portland cement, aluminous cement, slag cement and similar hydraulic cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9761.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 357.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hiren Patel
    Chairman
  • Mr. Jayakumar Krishnaswamy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kaushikbhai Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Achal Bakeri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shishir Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bhavna Doshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nuvoco Vistas Corporation is ₹346.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nuvoco Vistas Corporation?

The Nuvoco Vistas Corporation is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation?

The market cap of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation is ₹12,375.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation are ₹355.85 and ₹345.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nuvoco Vistas Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation is ₹477.35 and 52-week low of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation is ₹276.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nuvoco Vistas Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has shown returns of -1.59% over the past day, 9.93% for the past month, 3.0% over 3 months, -19.33% over 1 year, -1.85% across 3 years, and -8.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation are 32.07 and 1.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation News

More Nuvoco Vistas Corporation News
Market Pulse