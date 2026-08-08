Here's the live share price of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
|Udaipur Cement Works
|-0.93
|3.46
|14.34
|39.46
|2.49
|15.54
|29.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has declined 19.33% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|349.27
|348.19
|10
|353.68
|348.74
|20
|343.96
|344.61
|50
|328.34
|333.39
|100
|315.33
|329.79
|200
|338.79
|337.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 18.00%, FII holding fell to 4.71%, and public shareholding moved up to 5.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,75,00,000
|0.5
|530.34
|83,70,435
|0.54
|253.67
|78,29,028
|1.05
|237.26
|56,04,494
|0.42
|169.84
|35,50,176
|1.26
|107.59
|34,74,374
|0.12
|105.29
|28,00,194
|0.9
|84.86
|21,12,854
|0.06
|64.03
|12,87,548
|1.86
|39.02
|11,27,412
|0.11
|34.17
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Nuvoco Vistas Corp. - Intimation About Dispatch Of Letter To Shareholders As Per Regulation 36(1)(B) Of SEBI Listing Regulati
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:37 PM IST IST
|Nuvoco Vistas Corp. - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:32 PM IST IST
|Nuvoco Vistas Corp. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|Nuvoco Vistas Corp. - Notice Of 27Th Annual General Meeting
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Nuvoco Vistas Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/02/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26940MH1999PLC118229 and registration number is 118229. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of portland cement, aluminous cement, slag cement and similar hydraulic cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9761.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 357.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nuvoco Vistas Corporation is ₹346.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nuvoco Vistas Corporation is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation is ₹12,375.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation are ₹355.85 and ₹345.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nuvoco Vistas Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation is ₹477.35 and 52-week low of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation is ₹276.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has shown returns of -1.59% over the past day, 9.93% for the past month, 3.0% over 3 months, -19.33% over 1 year, -1.85% across 3 years, and -8.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation are 32.07 and 1.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global