Here's the live share price of RattanIndia Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|1.47
|-3.02
|-20.02
|-17.07
|-39.44
|-12.71
|-10.28
|G R Infraprojects
|-1.57
|-2.94
|-12.89
|-14.61
|-28.78
|-13.38
|-11.57
|Dilip Buildcon
|3.41
|3.75
|-7.42
|-5.03
|-5.39
|12.97
|-4.43
|Ceigall India
|-2.32
|-11.93
|-8.38
|17.97
|31.61
|-4.60
|-2.79
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|3.83
|5.13
|5.80
|4.89
|11.25
|3.11
|1.86
|GE Power India
|5.62
|-13.56
|14.50
|118.81
|142.47
|59.20
|18.70
|Indiqube Spaces
|3.83
|4.20
|3.38
|3.18
|-10.87
|-6.40
|-3.89
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|3.05
|-1.84
|-4.16
|-16.38
|-27.99
|9.87
|18.94
|GHV Infra Projects
|-5.78
|52.93
|5.64
|17.21
|-16.82
|313.13
|143.48
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-2.93
|-10.51
|-26.53
|-32.31
|-52.06
|-13.63
|-8.42
|Goel Construction Company
|1.68
|0.26
|46.72
|66.38
|52.08
|15.00
|8.75
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-0.60
|0
|8.51
|18.89
|93.28
|54.17
|56.58
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|1.33
|2.85
|12.26
|11.18
|15.87
|9.11
|17.69
|Ekansh Concepts
|-0.50
|-1.82
|-1.48
|31.93
|-9.96
|46.69
|48.53
|Dev Accelerator
|0.50
|-3.59
|-17.58
|-15.66
|-46.60
|-18.87
|-11.79
|Highway Infrastructure
|-1.85
|-2.47
|-14.53
|-16.49
|-63.36
|-28.44
|-18.19
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|9.12
|23.77
|2.24
|17.89
|-12.18
|35.37
|28.74
|Genus Prime Infra
|29.25
|22.19
|35.05
|32.11
|62.22
|42.96
|42.70
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|7.59
|-0.75
|-4.48
|-11.67
|-15.09
|39.45
|5.71
|Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways
|-7.77
|3.26
|-19.49
|-15.18
|-23.39
|2.58
|16.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, RattanIndia Enterprises has declined 39.44% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, RattanIndia Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|31.71
|32.3
|10
|31.84
|32.15
|20
|32.2
|32.37
|50
|33.94
|33.14
|100
|32.84
|34.15
|200
|37.05
|37.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, RattanIndia Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.07%, FII holding fell to 5.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 19.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|RattanIndia Enterp - Investors Presentation For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:35 PM IST IST
|RattanIndia Enterp - Submission Of Un-Audited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results Of Rattanindia Enterprises Limi
|Aug 01, 2026, 03:51 AM IST IST
|RattanIndia Enterp - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|RattanIndia Enterp - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 07:36 PM IST IST
|RattanIndia Enterp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL2010PLC210263 and registration number is 210263. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Human resources provision and management of human resources functions. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 276.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RattanIndia Enterprises is ₹31.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RattanIndia Enterprises is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of RattanIndia Enterprises is ₹4,391.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of RattanIndia Enterprises are ₹31.91 and ₹31.27.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RattanIndia Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RattanIndia Enterprises is ₹63.98 and 52-week low of RattanIndia Enterprises is ₹24.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The RattanIndia Enterprises has shown returns of 0.89% over the past day, -3.02% for the past month, -20.02% over 3 months, -39.44% over 1 year, -12.71% across 3 years, and -10.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RattanIndia Enterprises are -6.72 and 5.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global