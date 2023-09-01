Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,83,219
|0.13
|0.74
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|1,18,889
|0.13
|0.48
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|75,278
|0.13
|0.31
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|42,787
|0.13
|0.17
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|19,629
|0.13
|0.08
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|12,206
|0.13
|0.05
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|13,098
|0.01
|0.05
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,717
|0.13
|0.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL2010PLC210263 and registration number is 210263. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Human resources provision and management of human resources functions. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 276.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. is ₹8,521.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. is -29.95 and PB ratio of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. is 20.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. is ₹61.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. is ₹63.80 and 52-week low of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. is ₹32.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.