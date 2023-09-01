Follow Us

RATTANINDIA ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹61.15 Closed
-0.81-0.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹60.70₹62.75
₹61.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.15₹63.80
₹61.15
Open Price
₹62.20
Prev. Close
₹61.65
Volume
45,51,080

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R162.27
  • R263.38
  • R364.02
  • Pivot
    61.63
  • S160.52
  • S259.88
  • S358.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 549.359.02
  • 1049.4856.16
  • 2048.9952.48
  • 5050.547.14
  • 10047.2744.22
  • 20047.4443.32

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.4950.0661.5658.0117.82587.081,258.89
7.934.6114.605.98-8.97-3.76-37.30
1.2122.3554.2964.3663.93166.74210.86
0.16-2.050.5625.38-5.63-27.02-27.02
7.070.6944.8963.4331.21-12.64-60.69
4.7111.6260.7662.5642.48274.4164.38
7.839.2133.0050.9720.83-62.46-77.44
-0.48-5.719.8425.794.35375.32352.19
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.13-31.29-32.47-76.73
16.34-6.58-58.09-78.47-76.09-25.23-25.23
-0.812.52-1.77-3.02-3.02-3.02-3.02
-4.718.0010.966.58-41.73-75.60-96.72
1.452.941.450-2.78112.12-23.91
-1.300.6312.6817.6617.14116.0842.77
27.49119.3585.0950.93112.98112.98112.98
1.208.0611.001.57-21.65-30.56-30.56
1.794.71-1.25-5.07-0.8486.3990.37
016.677.69-12.50-53.33-6.67-30.00
1.88-11.42-47.00-42.77-15.56267.1594.87
0.373.0510.88-8.47-42.61-87.74-28.48

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,83,2190.130.74
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,18,8890.130.48
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund75,2780.130.31
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund42,7870.130.17
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF19,6290.130.08
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund12,2060.130.05
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund13,0980.010.05
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,7170.130.01

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL2010PLC210263 and registration number is 210263. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Human resources provision and management of human resources functions. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 276.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Rattan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar
    Director
  • Mrs. Anjali Nashier
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Chhikara
    Director
  • Mr. Jeevagan Narayana Swami Nadar
    Director
  • Ms. Neha Poonia
    Director

FAQs on RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. is ₹8,521.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. is -29.95 and PB ratio of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. is 20.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. is ₹61.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. is ₹63.80 and 52-week low of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. is ₹32.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

