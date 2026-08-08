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RattanIndia Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

RATTANINDIA ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure
Theme
DroneInternet & E-Commerce
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of RattanIndia Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹31.77 Closed
0.89₹ 0.28
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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RattanIndia Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.27₹31.91
₹31.77
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.42₹63.98
₹31.77
Open Price
₹31.27
Prev. Close
₹31.49
Volume
57,071

Source: Dion Global

RattanIndia Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
RattanIndia Enterprises		1.47-3.02-20.02-17.07-39.44-12.71-10.28
G R Infraprojects		-1.57-2.94-12.89-14.61-28.78-13.38-11.57
Dilip Buildcon		3.413.75-7.42-5.03-5.3912.97-4.43
Ceigall India		-2.32-11.93-8.3817.9731.61-4.60-2.79
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		3.835.135.804.8911.253.111.86
GE Power India		5.62-13.5614.50118.81142.4759.2018.70
Indiqube Spaces		3.834.203.383.18-10.87-6.40-3.89
J Kumar Infraprojects		3.05-1.84-4.16-16.38-27.999.8718.94
GHV Infra Projects		-5.7852.935.6417.21-16.82313.13143.48
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-2.93-10.51-26.53-32.31-52.06-13.63-8.42
Goel Construction Company		1.680.2646.7266.3852.0815.008.75
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-0.6008.5118.8993.2854.1756.58
Markolines Pavement Technologies		1.332.8512.2611.1815.879.1117.69
Ekansh Concepts		-0.50-1.82-1.4831.93-9.9646.6948.53
Dev Accelerator		0.50-3.59-17.58-15.66-46.60-18.87-11.79
Highway Infrastructure		-1.85-2.47-14.53-16.49-63.36-28.44-18.19
A2Z Infra Engineering		9.1223.772.2417.89-12.1835.3728.74
Genus Prime Infra		29.2522.1935.0532.1162.2242.9642.70
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		7.59-0.75-4.48-11.67-15.0939.455.71
Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways		-7.773.26-19.49-15.18-23.392.5816.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, RattanIndia Enterprises has declined 39.44% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, RattanIndia Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).

RattanIndia Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

RattanIndia Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
531.7132.3
1031.8432.15
2032.232.37
5033.9433.14
10032.8434.15
20037.0537.64

Source: Dion Global

RattanIndia Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, RattanIndia Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.07%, FII holding fell to 5.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 19.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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RattanIndia Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTRattanIndia Enterp - Investors Presentation For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Aug 05, 2026, 08:35 PM IST ISTRattanIndia Enterp - Submission Of Un-Audited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial Results Of Rattanindia Enterprises Limi
Aug 01, 2026, 03:51 AM IST ISTRattanIndia Enterp - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone
Jul 08, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTRattanIndia Enterp - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 07:36 PM IST ISTRattanIndia Enterp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About RattanIndia Enterprises

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL2010PLC210263 and registration number is 210263. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Human resources provision and management of human resources functions. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 276.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajiv Rattan
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mrs. Anjali Nashier
    Co-Chairperson
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Pritika Poonia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Tandon
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Virender Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on RattanIndia Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of RattanIndia Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RattanIndia Enterprises is ₹31.77 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is RattanIndia Enterprises?

The RattanIndia Enterprises is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RattanIndia Enterprises?

The market cap of RattanIndia Enterprises is ₹4,391.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of RattanIndia Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of RattanIndia Enterprises are ₹31.91 and ₹31.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RattanIndia Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RattanIndia Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RattanIndia Enterprises is ₹63.98 and 52-week low of RattanIndia Enterprises is ₹24.42 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the RattanIndia Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The RattanIndia Enterprises has shown returns of 0.89% over the past day, -3.02% for the past month, -20.02% over 3 months, -39.44% over 1 year, -12.71% across 3 years, and -10.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RattanIndia Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RattanIndia Enterprises are -6.72 and 5.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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