What is the share price of RattanIndia Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for RattanIndia Enterprises is ₹31.77 as on .

What kind of stock is RattanIndia Enterprises? The RattanIndia Enterprises is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of RattanIndia Enterprises? The market cap of RattanIndia Enterprises is ₹4,391.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of RattanIndia Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of RattanIndia Enterprises are ₹31.91 and ₹31.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of RattanIndia Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which RattanIndia Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of RattanIndia Enterprises is ₹63.98 and 52-week low of RattanIndia Enterprises is ₹24.42 as on .

How has the RattanIndia Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The RattanIndia Enterprises has shown returns of 0.89% over the past day, -3.02% for the past month, -20.02% over 3 months, -39.44% over 1 year, -12.71% across 3 years, and -10.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of RattanIndia Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of RattanIndia Enterprises are -6.72 and 5.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global