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Seamec Share Price

NSE
BSE

SEAMEC

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Shipping
Index
BSE 1000BSE ServicesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Seamec along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,542.00 Closed
2.74₹ 41.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Seamec Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,479.60₹1,542.00
₹1,542.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹759.00₹1,707.55
₹1,542.00
Open Price
₹1,480.00
Prev. Close
₹1,500.90
Volume
3,684

Source: Dion Global

Seamec Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Seamec		5.597.86-1.1619.3492.1429.9917.06
Great Eastern Shipping Company		-0.67-3.11-13.602.0742.9820.1133.30
Shipping Corporation of India		4.414.71-4.8214.7447.0444.8923.00
Shreeji Shipping Global		4.0329.1759.7778.80164.3838.2721.46
Essar Shipping		0-12.18-22.84-32.61-20.1121.6613.09
Transworld Shipping Lines		-4.232.89-3.14-12.99-37.30-23.20-6.39
Garware Offshore Services		20.111.051.62-4.45-37.668.417.38
Chowgule Steamships		-1.68-3.52-16.876.97-8.7014.6016.92
Datiware Maritime Infra		12.0957.5699.24119.51179.7476.5923.66
Shahi Shipping		-3.51-9.36-12.56-26.29-24.8339.0920.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Seamec has gained 92.14% compared to peers like Great Eastern Shipping Company (42.98%), Shipping Corporation of India (47.04%), Shreeji Shipping Global (164.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Seamec has outperformed peers relative to Great Eastern Shipping Company (33.30%) and Shipping Corporation of India (23.00%).

Seamec Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Seamec Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,444.311,473.66
101,417.021,452.21
201,419.171,441.21
501,482.021,454.72
1001,479.411,427.06
2001,268.931,323.91

Source: Dion Global

Seamec Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Seamec remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.39%, FII holding rose to 5.93%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Seamec Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,11,4790.17129.47

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Seamec Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 06:23 AM IST ISTSeamec - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Updates
Jul 23, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTSeamec - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Jul 23, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTSeamec - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Jul 22, 2026, 12:21 AM IST ISTSeamec - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Jul 18, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTSeamec - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Updates

Source: Dion Global

About Seamec

Seamec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63032MH1986PLC154910 and registration number is 154910. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Services incidental to off shore oil extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 901.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjeev Agrawal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Naveen Mohta
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Amarjit Chopra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ruby Srivastava
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raghav Chandra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Goel
    Director

FAQs on Seamec Share Price

What is the share price of Seamec?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seamec is ₹1,542.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Seamec?

The Seamec is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Seamec?

The market cap of Seamec is ₹3,920.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Seamec?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Seamec are ₹1,542.00 and ₹1,479.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Seamec?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seamec stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seamec is ₹1,707.55 and 52-week low of Seamec is ₹759.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Seamec performed historically in terms of returns?

The Seamec has shown returns of 2.74% over the past day, 7.86% for the past month, -1.16% over 3 months, 92.14% over 1 year, 29.99% across 3 years, and 17.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Seamec?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Seamec are 15.60 and 3.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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