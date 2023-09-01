Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.01
|-11.66
|-4.52
|7.10
|-40.77
|58.94
|131.45
|0.93
|-2.85
|12.39
|35.41
|34.23
|196.89
|152.16
|3.65
|25.59
|34.90
|7.71
|8.43
|121.78
|139.67
|-2.23
|-6.18
|5.08
|34.09
|-10.01
|385.71
|12.86
|-1.04
|30.73
|51.60
|54.89
|30.73
|49.21
|-4.36
|-5.56
|-15.00
|-32.00
|-39.29
|-63.04
|54.55
|-97.51
Seamec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63032MH1986PLC154910 and registration number is 154910. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Services incidental to off shore oil extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 293.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Seamec Ltd. is ₹1,622.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Seamec Ltd. is 24.11 and PB ratio of Seamec Ltd. is 2.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seamec Ltd. is ₹638.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seamec Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seamec Ltd. is ₹1,266.70 and 52-week low of Seamec Ltd. is ₹562.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.