Here's the live share price of Seamec along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Seamec
|5.59
|7.86
|-1.16
|19.34
|92.14
|29.99
|17.06
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|-0.67
|-3.11
|-13.60
|2.07
|42.98
|20.11
|33.30
|Shipping Corporation of India
|4.41
|4.71
|-4.82
|14.74
|47.04
|44.89
|23.00
|Shreeji Shipping Global
|4.03
|29.17
|59.77
|78.80
|164.38
|38.27
|21.46
|Essar Shipping
|0
|-12.18
|-22.84
|-32.61
|-20.11
|21.66
|13.09
|Transworld Shipping Lines
|-4.23
|2.89
|-3.14
|-12.99
|-37.30
|-23.20
|-6.39
|Garware Offshore Services
|20.11
|1.05
|1.62
|-4.45
|-37.66
|8.41
|7.38
|Chowgule Steamships
|-1.68
|-3.52
|-16.87
|6.97
|-8.70
|14.60
|16.92
|Datiware Maritime Infra
|12.09
|57.56
|99.24
|119.51
|179.74
|76.59
|23.66
|Shahi Shipping
|-3.51
|-9.36
|-12.56
|-26.29
|-24.83
|39.09
|20.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Seamec has gained 92.14% compared to peers like Great Eastern Shipping Company (42.98%), Shipping Corporation of India (47.04%), Shreeji Shipping Global (164.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Seamec has outperformed peers relative to Great Eastern Shipping Company (33.30%) and Shipping Corporation of India (23.00%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,444.31
|1,473.66
|10
|1,417.02
|1,452.21
|20
|1,419.17
|1,441.21
|50
|1,482.02
|1,454.72
|100
|1,479.41
|1,427.06
|200
|1,268.93
|1,323.91
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Seamec remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.39%, FII holding rose to 5.93%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,11,479
|0.17
|129.47
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST
|Seamec - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Updates
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|Seamec - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
|Jul 23, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Seamec - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:21 AM IST IST
|Seamec - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
|Jul 18, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|Seamec - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Updates
Source: Dion Global
Seamec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63032MH1986PLC154910 and registration number is 154910. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Services incidental to off shore oil extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 901.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seamec is ₹1,542.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Seamec is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Seamec is ₹3,920.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Seamec are ₹1,542.00 and ₹1,479.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seamec stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seamec is ₹1,707.55 and 52-week low of Seamec is ₹759.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Seamec has shown returns of 2.74% over the past day, 7.86% for the past month, -1.16% over 3 months, 92.14% over 1 year, 29.99% across 3 years, and 17.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Seamec are 15.60 and 3.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.
Source: Dion Global