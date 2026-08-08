What is the share price of Seamec? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seamec is ₹1,542.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Seamec? The Seamec is operating in the Shipping Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Seamec? The market cap of Seamec is ₹3,920.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Seamec? Today’s highest and lowest price of Seamec are ₹1,542.00 and ₹1,479.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Seamec? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seamec stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seamec is ₹1,707.55 and 52-week low of Seamec is ₹759.00 as on .

How has the Seamec performed historically in terms of returns? The Seamec has shown returns of 2.74% over the past day, 7.86% for the past month, -1.16% over 3 months, 92.14% over 1 year, 29.99% across 3 years, and 17.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Seamec? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Seamec are 15.60 and 3.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.13 per annum.

Source: Dion Global