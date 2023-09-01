Follow Us

Seamec Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SEAMEC LTD.

Sector : Shipping | Smallcap | NSE
₹638.00 Closed
0.130.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Seamec Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹630.00₹642.05
₹638.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹562.00₹1,266.70
₹638.00
Open Price
₹640.35
Prev. Close
₹637.15
Volume
10,759

Seamec Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1642.7
  • R2648.4
  • R3654.75
  • Pivot
    636.35
  • S1630.65
  • S2624.3
  • S3618.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,180.72638.62
  • 101,169.52650.41
  • 201,140.67670.01
  • 501,102.16686.58
  • 1001,005.69701.42
  • 2001,066.42754.33

Seamec Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.01-11.66-4.527.10-40.7758.94131.45
0.93-2.8512.3935.4134.23196.89152.16
3.6525.5934.907.718.43121.78139.67
-2.23-6.185.0834.09-10.01385.7112.86
-1.0430.7351.6054.8930.7349.21-4.36
-5.56-15.00-32.00-39.29-63.0454.55-97.51

Seamec Ltd. Share Holdings

Seamec Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Record Date
    Seamec Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend is 25-Aug-2023.
    18-Aug, 2023 | 10:55 AM

About Seamec Ltd.

Seamec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63032MH1986PLC154910 and registration number is 154910. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Services incidental to off shore oil extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 293.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjeev Agrawal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Surinder Singh Kohli
    Director
  • Mrs. Ruby Srivastava
    Director
  • Mr. Deepak Shetty
    Director
  • Mr. Subrat Das
    Director
  • Mr. Naveen Mohta
    Director

FAQs on Seamec Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Seamec Ltd.?

The market cap of Seamec Ltd. is ₹1,622.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Seamec Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Seamec Ltd. is 24.11 and PB ratio of Seamec Ltd. is 2.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Seamec Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Seamec Ltd. is ₹638.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Seamec Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Seamec Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Seamec Ltd. is ₹1,266.70 and 52-week low of Seamec Ltd. is ₹562.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

