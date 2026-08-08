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Torrent Pharmaceuticals Share Price

NSE
BSE

TORRENT PHARMACEUTICALS

Torrent Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
Manufacturing
Index
BSE 1000BSE 100 LargeCap TMCBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 500BSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 200BSE HealthcareBSE India 150BSE MidCapBSE Quality

Here's the live share price of Torrent Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4,952.00 Closed
-0.26₹ -13.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Torrent Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,902.50₹4,986.00
₹4,952.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,480.00₹5,249.95
₹4,952.00
Open Price
₹4,931.20
Prev. Close
₹4,965.00
Volume
12,155

Source: Dion Global

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		-3.009.2421.0427.9943.1624.3021.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Torrent Pharmaceuticals has gained 37.68% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Cipla (-1.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Torrent Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,953.835,002.35
104,988.64,985.96
204,955.874,933.93
504,686.054,755.11
1004,472.44,545.82
2004,173.324,259.97

Source: Dion Global

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Torrent Pharmaceuticals saw a drop in promoter holding to 60.78%, while DII stake increased to 12.86%, FII holding rose to 17.97%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
31,80,9043.771,469.61
7,02,6791.05324.64
6,93,5001.4320.4
4,12,1761.16190.43
3,76,3661.61173.88
3,60,0003.33166.32
3,43,7150.95158.8
3,36,7660.53155.59
3,28,6261.69151.83
2,79,7140.41129.23

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Torrent Pharmaceuticals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTTorrent Pharma. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Aug 04, 2026, 06:04 AM IST ISTTorrent Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 02, 2026, 03:01 AM IST ISTTorrent Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 31, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTTorrent Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTTorrent Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1972PLC002126 and registration number is 002126. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10712.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 169.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Samir Mehta
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Aman Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jinal Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Choksi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Khattau
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ameera Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nayantara Bali
    Independent Director

FAQs on Torrent Pharmaceuticals Share Price

What is the share price of Torrent Pharmaceuticals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Torrent Pharmaceuticals is ₹4,952.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Torrent Pharmaceuticals?

The Torrent Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Torrent Pharmaceuticals?

The market cap of Torrent Pharmaceuticals is ₹188,358.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Torrent Pharmaceuticals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Torrent Pharmaceuticals are ₹4,986.00 and ₹4,902.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Torrent Pharmaceuticals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Torrent Pharmaceuticals is ₹5,249.95 and 52-week low of Torrent Pharmaceuticals is ₹3,480.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Torrent Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Torrent Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -0.26% over the past day, 2.01% for the past month, 13.61% over 3 months, 37.68% over 1 year, 34.14% across 3 years, and 26.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Torrent Pharmaceuticals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Torrent Pharmaceuticals are 86.36 and 22.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.77 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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