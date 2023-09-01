What is the Market Cap of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.? The market cap of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹62,358.57 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 50.08 and PB ratio of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 10.48 as on .

What is the share price of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹1,785.80 as on .