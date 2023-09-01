Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TORRENT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Largecap | NSE
₹1,785.80 Closed
-3.08-56.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,772.05₹1,851.60
₹1,785.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,445.55₹2,094.55
₹1,785.80
Open Price
₹1,850.00
Prev. Close
₹1,842.50
Volume
24,29,758

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,833.38
  • R21,882.27
  • R31,912.93
  • Pivot
    1,802.72
  • S11,753.83
  • S21,723.17
  • S31,674.28

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,575.141,918.6
  • 101,581.731,942.1
  • 201,570.271,958.34
  • 501,543.61,927.73
  • 1001,501.911,845.09
  • 2001,4501,738.77

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14
-0.65-5.110.200.18-10.13-17.888.05

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Holdings

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan27,42,1961.75549.22
UTI Flexi Cap Fund15,45,3391.2309.51
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund10,59,7500.59212.25
SBI Large & Midcap Fund7,20,8601.04144.38
Nippon India Large Cap Fund7,03,9590.9140.99
PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund6,82,6022.29136.71
Nippon India Pharma Fund6,03,3642.24120.84
Franklin India Bluechip Fund - Dividend5,11,9391.49102.53
Franklin India Bluechip Fund - Growth5,11,9391.49102.53
Kotak Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan4,63,7480.892.88
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1972PLC002126 and registration number is 002126. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6742.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 84.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sudhir Mehta
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Samir Mehta
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Aman Samir Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jinesh Shah
    Director - Operations
  • Dr. Maurice Chagnaud
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Mahendra Choksi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Haigreve Khaitan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ameera Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nayantara Bali
    Independent Director

FAQs on Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The market cap of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹62,358.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 50.08 and PB ratio of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 10.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹1,785.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹2,94.55 and 52-week low of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹1,445.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data