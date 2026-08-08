What is the share price of Torrent Pharmaceuticals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Torrent Pharmaceuticals is ₹4,952.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Torrent Pharmaceuticals? The Torrent Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Torrent Pharmaceuticals? The market cap of Torrent Pharmaceuticals is ₹188,358.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Torrent Pharmaceuticals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Torrent Pharmaceuticals are ₹4,986.00 and ₹4,902.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Torrent Pharmaceuticals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Torrent Pharmaceuticals is ₹5,249.95 and 52-week low of Torrent Pharmaceuticals is ₹3,480.00 as on .

How has the Torrent Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns? The Torrent Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -0.26% over the past day, 2.01% for the past month, 13.61% over 3 months, 37.68% over 1 year, 34.14% across 3 years, and 26.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Torrent Pharmaceuticals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Torrent Pharmaceuticals are 86.36 and 22.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.77 per annum.

Source: Dion Global