Here's the live share price of Torrent Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|-3.00
|9.24
|21.04
|27.99
|43.16
|24.30
|21.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Torrent Pharmaceuticals has gained 37.68% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Cipla (-1.30%). From a 5 year perspective, Torrent Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,953.83
|5,002.35
|10
|4,988.6
|4,985.96
|20
|4,955.87
|4,933.93
|50
|4,686.05
|4,755.11
|100
|4,472.4
|4,545.82
|200
|4,173.32
|4,259.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Torrent Pharmaceuticals saw a drop in promoter holding to 60.78%, while DII stake increased to 12.86%, FII holding rose to 17.97%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|31,80,904
|3.77
|1,469.61
|7,02,679
|1.05
|324.64
|6,93,500
|1.4
|320.4
|4,12,176
|1.16
|190.43
|3,76,366
|1.61
|173.88
|3,60,000
|3.33
|166.32
|3,43,715
|0.95
|158.8
|3,36,766
|0.53
|155.59
|3,28,626
|1.69
|151.83
|2,79,714
|0.41
|129.23
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Torrent Pharma. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:04 AM IST IST
|Torrent Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 02, 2026, 03:01 AM IST IST
|Torrent Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|Torrent Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Torrent Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230GJ1972PLC002126 and registration number is 002126. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10712.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 169.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Torrent Pharmaceuticals is ₹4,952.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Torrent Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Torrent Pharmaceuticals is ₹188,358.16 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Torrent Pharmaceuticals are ₹4,986.00 and ₹4,902.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Torrent Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Torrent Pharmaceuticals is ₹5,249.95 and 52-week low of Torrent Pharmaceuticals is ₹3,480.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Torrent Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -0.26% over the past day, 2.01% for the past month, 13.61% over 3 months, 37.68% over 1 year, 34.14% across 3 years, and 26.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Torrent Pharmaceuticals are 86.36 and 22.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.77 per annum.
Source: Dion Global