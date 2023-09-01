What is the Market Cap of PTC Industries Ltd.? The market cap of PTC Industries Ltd. is ₹8,83.65 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PTC Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of PTC Industries Ltd. is 303.59 and PB ratio of PTC Industries Ltd. is 46.58 as on .

What is the share price of PTC Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PTC Industries Ltd. is ₹5,960.40 as on .