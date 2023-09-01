Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.66
|35.83
|93.71
|93.71
|93.71
|93.71
|93.71
|2.70
|7.09
|14.41
|18.97
|23.03
|190.65
|153.67
|3.98
|11.27
|18.27
|27.53
|15.62
|264.28
|175.82
|4.43
|76.72
|182.86
|269.74
|352.61
|2,263.93
|2,727.45
|10.03
|20.31
|43.14
|121.61
|183.71
|164.40
|185.22
|0.19
|5.45
|32.64
|48.45
|85.52
|241.32
|241.32
|0.13
|1.86
|44.13
|118.18
|133.11
|141.83
|16.64
|20.22
|8.48
|47.56
|67.81
|182.83
|204.35
|204.35
|0.42
|-3.93
|32.00
|28.35
|25.54
|49.34
|-47.88
|3.06
|-0.47
|17.84
|39.43
|11.26
|267.97
|198.67
|-0.16
|-0.37
|16.16
|27.30
|31.24
|15.57
|15.57
|2.59
|-8.61
|7.61
|56.65
|84.34
|167.17
|28.10
|26.65
|34.14
|116.70
|146.46
|309.74
|450.17
|91.45
|15.09
|22.55
|84.96
|119.83
|105.09
|1,812.15
|733.44
|7.59
|13.86
|25.46
|30.77
|44.94
|560.07
|644.53
|1.06
|19.17
|37.26
|74.04
|99.35
|791.52
|1,165.51
|2.46
|6.07
|23.32
|26.64
|68.32
|579.62
|260.07
|11.31
|2.79
|29.47
|77.10
|135.91
|295.36
|193.20
|-0.33
|37.91
|11.45
|49.34
|323.40
|852.38
|667.68
|-13.73
|-15.38
|20.22
|40.13
|66.04
|598.41
|118.64
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund
|32,913
|0.69
|13.72
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
PTC Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109UP1963PLC002931 and registration number is 002931. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 178.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of PTC Industries Ltd. is ₹8,83.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of PTC Industries Ltd. is 303.59 and PB ratio of PTC Industries Ltd. is 46.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PTC Industries Ltd. is ₹5,960.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PTC Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PTC Industries Ltd. is ₹6,342.35 and 52-week low of PTC Industries Ltd. is ₹2,950.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.