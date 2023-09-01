Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

PTC Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PTC INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹5,960.40 Closed
-0.63-37.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

PTC Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,855.20₹6,199.00
₹5,960.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,950.00₹6,342.35
₹5,960.40
Open Price
₹6,199.00
Prev. Close
₹5,997.95
Volume
2,673

PTC Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16,147.6
  • R26,345.2
  • R36,491.4
  • Pivot
    6,001.4
  • S15,803.8
  • S25,657.6
  • S35,460

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5614.035,895.12
  • 10307.015,788.47
  • 20153.515,473.3
  • 5061.44,769.7
  • 10030.70
  • 20015.350

PTC Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.6635.8393.7193.7193.7193.7193.71
2.707.0914.4118.9723.03190.65153.67
3.9811.2718.2727.5315.62264.28175.82
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.0320.3143.14121.61183.71164.40185.22
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
0.131.8644.13118.18133.11141.8316.64
20.228.4847.5667.81182.83204.35204.35
0.42-3.9332.0028.3525.5449.34-47.88
3.06-0.4717.8439.4311.26267.97198.67
-0.16-0.3716.1627.3031.2415.5715.57
2.59-8.617.6156.6584.34167.1728.10
26.6534.14116.70146.46309.74450.1791.45
15.0922.5584.96119.83105.091,812.15733.44
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.466.0723.3226.6468.32579.62260.07
11.312.7929.4777.10135.91295.36193.20
-0.3337.9111.4549.34323.40852.38667.68
-13.73-15.3820.2240.1366.04598.41118.64

PTC Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

PTC Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund32,9130.6913.72

PTC Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About PTC Industries Ltd.

PTC Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109UP1963PLC002931 and registration number is 002931. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 178.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sachin Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Shukla
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishna Das Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Rakesh C Katiyar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Brij Lal Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kashyap
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishal Mehrotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Priya Ranjan Agarwal
    Director - Marketing
  • Mr. Alok Agarwal
    Director
  • Ms. Smita Agarwal
    Director & CFO

FAQs on PTC Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of PTC Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of PTC Industries Ltd. is ₹8,83.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PTC Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of PTC Industries Ltd. is 303.59 and PB ratio of PTC Industries Ltd. is 46.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of PTC Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PTC Industries Ltd. is ₹5,960.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PTC Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PTC Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PTC Industries Ltd. is ₹6,342.35 and 52-week low of PTC Industries Ltd. is ₹2,950.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data