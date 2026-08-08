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PTC Industries Share Price

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BSE

PTC INDUSTRIES

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Capital GoodsBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of PTC Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19,068.55 Closed
4.54₹ 828.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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PTC Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18,239.65₹19,395.00
₹19,068.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13,300.00₹19,863.00
₹19,068.55
Open Price
₹18,239.65
Prev. Close
₹18,239.65
Volume
8,915

Source: Dion Global

PTC Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30
Jash Engineering		-1.761.7218.1220.96-3.87-2.61-1.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, PTC Industries has gained 27.62% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), Craftsman Automation (62.65%). From a 5 year perspective, PTC Industries has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

PTC Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

PTC Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517,862.2518,006.56
1017,843.4217,927.01
2017,704.1617,833.98
5017,739.5117,628.73
10017,064.5917,409.81
20017,412.9216,952.52

Source: Dion Global

PTC Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, PTC Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.35%, FII holding unchanged at 3.95%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

PTC Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
4,24,7823.96728.46
1,15,1814.06197.52
1,13,3361.09194.36
72,1951.79123.81
39,6001.267.91
23,2472.4439.87
22,9101.1839.29
17,9201.1630.73
17,4251.9129.88
14,5221.6124.9

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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PTC Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 03:33 AM IST ISTPTC Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting
Aug 06, 2026, 04:34 PM IST ISTPTC Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 02, 2026, 04:05 AM IST ISTPTC Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Aug 02, 2026, 03:53 AM IST ISTPTC Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jul 27, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTPTC Industries - Corrigendum To Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') Dated 10Th July 2026

Source: Dion Global

About PTC Industries

PTC Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109UP1963PLC002931 and registration number is 002931. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 289.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sachin Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Alok Agarwal
    Director - Technical
  • Mr. Priya Ranjan Agarwal
    Director - Marketing
  • Ms. Smita Agarwal
    Director & CFO
  • Ms. Prashuka Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishal Mehrotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Shukla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamesh Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on PTC Industries Share Price

What is the share price of PTC Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PTC Industries is ₹19,068.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is PTC Industries?

The PTC Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PTC Industries?

The market cap of PTC Industries is ₹28,588.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of PTC Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of PTC Industries are ₹19,395.00 and ₹18,239.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PTC Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PTC Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PTC Industries is ₹19,863.00 and 52-week low of PTC Industries is ₹13,300.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the PTC Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The PTC Industries has shown returns of 4.54% over the past day, 9.59% for the past month, 13.15% over 3 months, 27.62% over 1 year, 58.62% across 3 years, and 78.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PTC Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PTC Industries are 281.50 and 18.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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