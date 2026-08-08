Here's the live share price of PTC Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
|Jash Engineering
|-1.76
|1.72
|18.12
|20.96
|-3.87
|-2.61
|-1.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, PTC Industries has gained 27.62% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), Craftsman Automation (62.65%). From a 5 year perspective, PTC Industries has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17,862.25
|18,006.56
|10
|17,843.42
|17,927.01
|20
|17,704.16
|17,833.98
|50
|17,739.51
|17,628.73
|100
|17,064.59
|17,409.81
|200
|17,412.92
|16,952.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, PTC Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.35%, FII holding unchanged at 3.95%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|4,24,782
|3.96
|728.46
|1,15,181
|4.06
|197.52
|1,13,336
|1.09
|194.36
|72,195
|1.79
|123.81
|39,600
|1.2
|67.91
|23,247
|2.44
|39.87
|22,910
|1.18
|39.29
|17,920
|1.16
|30.73
|17,425
|1.91
|29.88
|14,522
|1.61
|24.9
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:33 AM IST IST
|PTC Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:34 PM IST IST
|PTC Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 02, 2026, 04:05 AM IST IST
|PTC Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Aug 02, 2026, 03:53 AM IST IST
|PTC Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|PTC Industries - Corrigendum To Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting ('EGM') Dated 10Th July 2026
Source: Dion Global
PTC Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109UP1963PLC002931 and registration number is 002931. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Casting of iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 289.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PTC Industries is ₹19,068.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PTC Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of PTC Industries is ₹28,588.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of PTC Industries are ₹19,395.00 and ₹18,239.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PTC Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PTC Industries is ₹19,863.00 and 52-week low of PTC Industries is ₹13,300.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PTC Industries has shown returns of 4.54% over the past day, 9.59% for the past month, 13.15% over 3 months, 27.62% over 1 year, 58.62% across 3 years, and 78.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PTC Industries are 281.50 and 18.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global