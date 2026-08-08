What is the share price of PTC Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PTC Industries is ₹19,068.55 as on .

What kind of stock is PTC Industries? The PTC Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PTC Industries? The market cap of PTC Industries is ₹28,588.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of PTC Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of PTC Industries are ₹19,395.00 and ₹18,239.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PTC Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PTC Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PTC Industries is ₹19,863.00 and 52-week low of PTC Industries is ₹13,300.00 as on .

How has the PTC Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The PTC Industries has shown returns of 4.54% over the past day, 9.59% for the past month, 13.15% over 3 months, 27.62% over 1 year, 58.62% across 3 years, and 78.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PTC Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PTC Industries are 281.50 and 18.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global