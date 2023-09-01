Follow Us

PI Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PI INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Largecap | NSE
₹3,621.10 Closed
-0.2-7.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

PI Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,603.10₹3,650.00
₹3,621.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,868.90₹4,011.15
₹3,621.10
Open Price
₹3,650.00
Prev. Close
₹3,628.30
Volume
2,40,015

PI Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,644.97
  • R23,670.93
  • R33,691.87
  • Pivot
    3,624.03
  • S13,598.07
  • S23,577.13
  • S33,551.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,125.153,667.63
  • 103,066.43,688.52
  • 203,037.983,706.19
  • 503,193.333,684.48
  • 1002,993.053,585.91
  • 2002,837.583,431.3

PI Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.23-0.823.1415.756.0595.16371.93
3.44-3.59-11.02-15.43-20.2519.4425.56
8.557.7410.00-1.41-10.0762.42119.23
1.446.1511.4111.93-11.37-16.636.15
3.847.5723.7018.714.16-20.9914.85
13.511.567.67-1.40-29.54147.20147.20
6.182.11-8.03-5.65-13.4260.0511.47
3.883.28-3.218.84-25.371.2020.76
0.583.8010.1518.026.632.8244.62
39.5137.3135.6834.972.30-13.73-13.73
7.559.351.101.16-27.4730.36124.85
5.231.0314.922.2521.57135.17135.17
3.720.902.14-10.58-32.46-6.27-6.27
2.94-3.86-19.05-2.559.2491.83135.19
-1.8818.1815.4014.41-23.6853.5118.48
2.91-2.7610.6311.76-34.84-55.10-55.10
-2.1928.3646.9427.90-15.17108.3670.15
0.61-7.75-26.8614.37-6.9465.9665.96
3.973.3713.042.30-33.8012.42-43.92
0.99-7.101.5116.20-23.39-19.88-19.88

PI Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

PI Industries Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Axis Long Term Equity Fund34,71,1533.891,255.06
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan21,00,0002.42759.3
Axis Midcap Fund14,94,5132.44540.37
Axis Focused 25 Fund14,58,2273.37527.25
Axis Growth Opportunities Fund12,59,2814.78455.32
UTI Flexi Cap Fund10,59,5091.48383.09
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund8,08,6560.6292.39
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund7,87,0090.79284.56
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities7,31,3831.47264.45
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan6,80,2501.04245.96
View All Mutual Funds

PI Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About PI Industries Ltd.

PI Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24211RJ1946PLC000469 and registration number is 000469. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5076.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shobinder Duggal
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Narayan K Seshadri
    Non Exe. Non Ind Chairperson
  • Mr. Mayank Singhal
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Ms. Pia Singh
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Rajnish Sarna
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Arvind Singhal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pravin K Laheri
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ramni Nirula
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Lisa J Brown
    Independent Director
  • Dr. T S Balganesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Salil Singhal
    Chairperson Emeritus

FAQs on PI Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of PI Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of PI Industries Ltd. is ₹55,47.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PI Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of PI Industries Ltd. is 44.77 and PB ratio of PI Industries Ltd. is 7.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of PI Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PI Industries Ltd. is ₹3,621.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PI Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PI Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PI Industries Ltd. is ₹4,11.15 and 52-week low of PI Industries Ltd. is ₹2,868.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

