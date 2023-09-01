Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.23
|-0.82
|3.14
|15.75
|6.05
|95.16
|371.93
|3.44
|-3.59
|-11.02
|-15.43
|-20.25
|19.44
|25.56
|8.55
|7.74
|10.00
|-1.41
|-10.07
|62.42
|119.23
|1.44
|6.15
|11.41
|11.93
|-11.37
|-16.63
|6.15
|3.84
|7.57
|23.70
|18.71
|4.16
|-20.99
|14.85
|13.51
|1.56
|7.67
|-1.40
|-29.54
|147.20
|147.20
|6.18
|2.11
|-8.03
|-5.65
|-13.42
|60.05
|11.47
|3.88
|3.28
|-3.21
|8.84
|-25.37
|1.20
|20.76
|0.58
|3.80
|10.15
|18.02
|6.63
|2.82
|44.62
|39.51
|37.31
|35.68
|34.97
|2.30
|-13.73
|-13.73
|7.55
|9.35
|1.10
|1.16
|-27.47
|30.36
|124.85
|5.23
|1.03
|14.92
|2.25
|21.57
|135.17
|135.17
|3.72
|0.90
|2.14
|-10.58
|-32.46
|-6.27
|-6.27
|2.94
|-3.86
|-19.05
|-2.55
|9.24
|91.83
|135.19
|-1.88
|18.18
|15.40
|14.41
|-23.68
|53.51
|18.48
|2.91
|-2.76
|10.63
|11.76
|-34.84
|-55.10
|-55.10
|-2.19
|28.36
|46.94
|27.90
|-15.17
|108.36
|70.15
|0.61
|-7.75
|-26.86
|14.37
|-6.94
|65.96
|65.96
|3.97
|3.37
|13.04
|2.30
|-33.80
|12.42
|-43.92
|0.99
|-7.10
|1.51
|16.20
|-23.39
|-19.88
|-19.88
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Axis Long Term Equity Fund
|34,71,153
|3.89
|1,255.06
|Kotak Emerging Equity Fund - Regular Plan
|21,00,000
|2.42
|759.3
|Axis Midcap Fund
|14,94,513
|2.44
|540.37
|Axis Focused 25 Fund
|14,58,227
|3.37
|527.25
|Axis Growth Opportunities Fund
|12,59,281
|4.78
|455.32
|UTI Flexi Cap Fund
|10,59,509
|1.48
|383.09
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|8,08,656
|0.6
|292.39
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|7,87,009
|0.79
|284.56
|Canara Robeco Emerging Equities
|7,31,383
|1.47
|264.45
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|6,80,250
|1.04
|245.96
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
PI Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24211RJ1946PLC000469 and registration number is 000469. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5076.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of PI Industries Ltd. is ₹55,47.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of PI Industries Ltd. is 44.77 and PB ratio of PI Industries Ltd. is 7.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PI Industries Ltd. is ₹3,621.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PI Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PI Industries Ltd. is ₹4,11.15 and 52-week low of PI Industries Ltd. is ₹2,868.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.