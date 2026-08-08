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PI Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

PI INDUSTRIES

Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
CommoditiesManufacturingRuralSpeciality Chemicals
Index
BSE 1000BSE 100 ESGBSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE India 150BSE MidCap

Here's the live share price of PI Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,762.75 Closed
-1.19₹ -33.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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PI Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,754.75₹2,795.60
₹2,762.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,527.30₹4,091.00
₹2,762.75
Open Price
₹2,795.60
Prev. Close
₹2,796.00
Volume
7,235

Source: Dion Global

PI Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
PI Industries		0.464.21-10.81-14.14-31.36-9.93-2.53
UPL		-5.38-4.73-12.04-23.11-18.98-0.59-5.17
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0513.197.2926.85-9.108.854.83
Atul		0.625.28-3.613.852.16-1.32-5.72
Bayer Cropscience		-1.461.32-10.18-9.98-26.49-3.15-6.84
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-10.98-28.27-32.26-18.0023.6520.60
Epigral		1.378.06-19.455.80-40.406.7822.19
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-4.30-6.24-10.27-35.2010.342.16
NACL Industries		-5.72-19.29-1.5529.08-37.2233.1921.36
Rallis India		-1.70-7.54-19.33-23.44-41.64-0.23-7.35
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.071.6810.9024.70-1.8833.8036.61
GSP Crop Science		2.5248.2238.4367.9367.9318.8610.92
Bharat Rasayan		6.001.82-6.51-27.65-48.60-16.42-16.21
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.44-10.062.17-36.6611.783.66
Titan Biotech		-1.963.34-11.95100.82341.8172.3540.34
India Pesticides		-5.71-8.61-10.58-16.92-34.86-11.68-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-9.85-13.71-2.88-25.82-21.55-14.05
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.80-0.60-4.18-16.554.17-3.94
Meghmani Organics		-2.0310.86-11.98-5.32-39.52-14.09-11.03
Excel Industries		4.3515.73-0.933.83-18.744.77-2.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, PI Industries has declined 31.36% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%), Atul (2.16%). From a 5 year perspective, PI Industries has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and Sumitomo Chemical India (4.83%).

PI Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

PI Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,764.362,795.42
102,741.882,765.34
202,674.442,732.02
502,720.462,754.25
1002,848.932,855.6
2003,088.733,053.45

Source: Dion Global

PI Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, PI Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 31.65%, FII holding fell to 14.83%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

PI Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
31,11,4301.18795
22,70,0001.05580.01
20,21,9721.39516.63
19,46,5120.69497.35
18,03,2911.49460.76
17,22,7841.38440.19
15,92,2430.92406.83
13,00,0001.38332.16
12,19,3440.37311.55
11,97,7811.36306.05

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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PI Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:45 AM IST ISTPI Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTPI Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial
Jul 21, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTPI Industries - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI Listing Regulations , 2015- Letter To Shareholders Under Regulation 36
Jul 20, 2026, 08:52 PM IST ISTPI Industries - Notice Of 79Th Annual General Meeting
Jul 20, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTPI Industries - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)

Source: Dion Global

About PI Industries

PI Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24211RJ1946PLC000469 and registration number is 000469. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6182.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Salil Singhal
    Chairperson Emeritus
  • Mr. Narayan K Seshadri
    Non Exe. Non Ind Chairperson
  • Mr. Mayank Singhal
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Rajnish Sarna
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Arvind Singhal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rafael Del Rio Donoso
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shobinder Duggal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pia Singh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Lisa J Brown
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T S Balganesh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. V K Viswanathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Kumar Gupta
    Executive Director

FAQs on PI Industries Share Price

What is the share price of PI Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PI Industries is ₹2,762.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is PI Industries?

The PI Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PI Industries?

The market cap of PI Industries is ₹41,915.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of PI Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of PI Industries are ₹2,795.60 and ₹2,754.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PI Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PI Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PI Industries is ₹4,091.00 and 52-week low of PI Industries is ₹2,527.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the PI Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The PI Industries has shown returns of -1.19% over the past day, 4.21% for the past month, -10.81% over 3 months, -31.36% over 1 year, -9.93% across 3 years, and -2.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PI Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PI Industries are 31.74 and 3.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.54 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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