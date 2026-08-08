What is the share price of PI Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PI Industries is ₹2,762.75 as on .

What kind of stock is PI Industries? The PI Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PI Industries? The market cap of PI Industries is ₹41,915.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of PI Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of PI Industries are ₹2,795.60 and ₹2,754.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PI Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PI Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PI Industries is ₹4,091.00 and 52-week low of PI Industries is ₹2,527.30 as on .

How has the PI Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The PI Industries has shown returns of -1.19% over the past day, 4.21% for the past month, -10.81% over 3 months, -31.36% over 1 year, -9.93% across 3 years, and -2.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PI Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PI Industries are 31.74 and 3.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.54 per annum.

Source: Dion Global