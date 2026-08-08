Here's the live share price of PI Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|PI Industries
|0.46
|4.21
|-10.81
|-14.14
|-31.36
|-9.93
|-2.53
|UPL
|-5.38
|-4.73
|-12.04
|-23.11
|-18.98
|-0.59
|-5.17
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|13.19
|7.29
|26.85
|-9.10
|8.85
|4.83
|Atul
|0.62
|5.28
|-3.61
|3.85
|2.16
|-1.32
|-5.72
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|1.32
|-10.18
|-9.98
|-26.49
|-3.15
|-6.84
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-10.98
|-28.27
|-32.26
|-18.00
|23.65
|20.60
|Epigral
|1.37
|8.06
|-19.45
|5.80
|-40.40
|6.78
|22.19
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-4.30
|-6.24
|-10.27
|-35.20
|10.34
|2.16
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-19.29
|-1.55
|29.08
|-37.22
|33.19
|21.36
|Rallis India
|-1.70
|-7.54
|-19.33
|-23.44
|-41.64
|-0.23
|-7.35
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|1.68
|10.90
|24.70
|-1.88
|33.80
|36.61
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|48.22
|38.43
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Bharat Rasayan
|6.00
|1.82
|-6.51
|-27.65
|-48.60
|-16.42
|-16.21
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.44
|-10.06
|2.17
|-36.66
|11.78
|3.66
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.34
|-11.95
|100.82
|341.81
|72.35
|40.34
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-8.61
|-10.58
|-16.92
|-34.86
|-11.68
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-9.85
|-13.71
|-2.88
|-25.82
|-21.55
|-14.05
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.80
|-0.60
|-4.18
|-16.55
|4.17
|-3.94
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|10.86
|-11.98
|-5.32
|-39.52
|-14.09
|-11.03
|Excel Industries
|4.35
|15.73
|-0.93
|3.83
|-18.74
|4.77
|-2.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, PI Industries has declined 31.36% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%), Atul (2.16%). From a 5 year perspective, PI Industries has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and Sumitomo Chemical India (4.83%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,764.36
|2,795.42
|10
|2,741.88
|2,765.34
|20
|2,674.44
|2,732.02
|50
|2,720.46
|2,754.25
|100
|2,848.93
|2,855.6
|200
|3,088.73
|3,053.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, PI Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 31.65%, FII holding fell to 14.83%, and public shareholding moved up to 7.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|31,11,430
|1.18
|795
|22,70,000
|1.05
|580.01
|20,21,972
|1.39
|516.63
|19,46,512
|0.69
|497.35
|18,03,291
|1.49
|460.76
|17,22,784
|1.38
|440.19
|15,92,243
|0.92
|406.83
|13,00,000
|1.38
|332.16
|12,19,344
|0.37
|311.55
|11,97,781
|1.36
|306.05
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:45 AM IST IST
|PI Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|PI Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial
|Jul 21, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|PI Industries - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI Listing Regulations , 2015- Letter To Shareholders Under Regulation 36
|Jul 20, 2026, 08:52 PM IST IST
|PI Industries - Notice Of 79Th Annual General Meeting
|Jul 20, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|PI Industries - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Source: Dion Global
PI Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1946 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24211RJ1946PLC000469 and registration number is 000469. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pesticides and other agrochemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6182.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PI Industries is ₹2,762.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PI Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of PI Industries is ₹41,915.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of PI Industries are ₹2,795.60 and ₹2,754.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PI Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PI Industries is ₹4,091.00 and 52-week low of PI Industries is ₹2,527.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PI Industries has shown returns of -1.19% over the past day, 4.21% for the past month, -10.81% over 3 months, -31.36% over 1 year, -9.93% across 3 years, and -2.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PI Industries are 31.74 and 3.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.54 per annum.
Source: Dion Global