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Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price

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BSE

HINDUSTAN AERONAUTICS

Public Sector | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
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Here's the live share price of Hindustan Aeronautics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4,910.00 Closed
-0.28₹ -14.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hindustan Aeronautics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,877.00₹4,975.00
₹4,910.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,479.20₹4,977.60
₹4,910.00
Open Price
₹4,900.85
Prev. Close
₹4,924.00
Volume
1,53,086

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Aeronautics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hindustan Aeronautics		5.6811.592.6418.997.8937.8055.33
Bharat Electronics		3.69-4.02-8.55-8.093.6746.3047.77
Bharat Dynamics		3.29-7.22-11.73-0.69-17.3931.3745.89
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		-0.11-3.56-16.043.362.1663.1567.29
Data Patterns (India)		2.15-0.513.0455.9570.3129.5042.11
MTAR Technologies		23.820.875.91107.89375.1846.9241.60
Astra Microwave Products		-1.173.3058.28100.6089.8371.6061.41
Zen Technologies		6.00-7.416.3428.7320.2936.7280.76
Apollo Micro Systems		3.860.5628.4861.48125.6186.76101.77
Paras Defence and Space Technologies		1.56-1.5346.9490.4096.2859.4138.61
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		9.774.585.1818.3010.885.9618.21
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		17.3323.1835.4542.7331.531.771.06
AXISCADES Technologies		2.603.48-25.4935.1816.7548.4379.39
ideaForge Technology		3.808.3814.65110.39109.66-6.04-6.86
Avantel		1.05-7.844.317.6026.7444.1368.80
Rossell Techsys		15.1413.594.7145.0884.6828.1616.05
Sika Interplant Systems		-1.78-7.730.0422.05-4.3192.7262.50
NIBE		2.34-7.3733.3239.54-11.5846.5978.03
DCX Systems		-0.86-11.91-19.163.18-33.35-10.26-10.37
CFF Fluid Control		5.2113.6825.9087.3368.6542.6440.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hindustan Aeronautics has gained 7.89% compared to peers like Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (2.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Aeronautics has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Electronics (47.77%) and Bharat Dynamics (45.89%).

Hindustan Aeronautics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,614.894,624.27
104,601.294,603.47
204,522.954,556.85
504,414.564,464.36
1004,289.254,395.78
2004,366.794,377.72

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hindustan Aeronautics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.97%, FII holding fell to 9.34%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
19,64,8921.08860.86
12,90,1706.15565.25
12,27,7503.16537.9
10,31,3720.62451.86
9,83,8820.4431.06
8,62,9720.48378.09
6,85,9093.52300.51
6,74,1560.79295.36
6,62,5471.6290.28
6,53,5902.58286.35

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Hindustan Aeronautics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 04:34 PM IST ISTHindustan Aeronautic - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
Aug 04, 2026, 04:19 PM IST ISTHindustan Aeronautic - 63Rd Annual General Meeting On 28Th August, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 03:58 PM IST ISTHindustan Aeronautic - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 31, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTHindustan Aeronautic - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 20
Jul 29, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTHindustan Aeronautic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Hindustan Aeronautics

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35301KA1963GOI001622 and registration number is 001622. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Repair of transport equipment, except motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33089.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 334.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. D K Sunil
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Barenya Senapati
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. K Ravi
    Director - Operations
  • Mr. M G Balasubrahmanya
    Director - Human Resources
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Shrivastava
    Director - Engineering & R&D
  • CA. Rakesh Bhawsar
    Independent Director
  • Dr. S D Premkumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Manisha Chandra
    Government Nominee Director
  • Dr. Rajalakshmi Menon
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price

What is the share price of Hindustan Aeronautics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Aeronautics is ₹4,910.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hindustan Aeronautics?

The Hindustan Aeronautics is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Aeronautics?

The market cap of Hindustan Aeronautics is ₹328,368.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hindustan Aeronautics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Aeronautics are ₹4,975.00 and ₹4,877.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Aeronautics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Aeronautics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Aeronautics is ₹4,977.60 and 52-week low of Hindustan Aeronautics is ₹3,479.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hindustan Aeronautics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hindustan Aeronautics has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, 11.59% for the past month, 2.64% over 3 months, 7.89% over 1 year, 37.8% across 3 years, and 55.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hindustan Aeronautics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Aeronautics are 36.02 and 8.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.92 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hindustan Aeronautics News

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