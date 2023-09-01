Follow Us

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HINDUSTAN AERONAUTICS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - Heavy | Largecap | NSE
₹3,941.75 Closed
1.0641.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,909.00₹3,978.80
₹3,941.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,241.05₹4,135.00
₹3,941.75
Open Price
₹3,919.80
Prev. Close
₹3,900.30
Volume
8,88,659

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,978.8
  • R24,013.7
  • R34,048.6
  • Pivot
    3,943.9
  • S13,909
  • S23,874.1
  • S33,839.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,442.683,906.83
  • 102,400.383,899.42
  • 202,379.533,876.55
  • 502,377.593,764.92
  • 1002,118.133,519.97
  • 2001,800.693,134.38

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.992.1528.1847.1271.47342.64340.94
28.8429.5165.3786.26125.44251.7565.87
11.6129.53124.22197.62209.39645.93280.80
2.21-6.503.0318.4837.79198.19219.40
11.357.5931.0339.1821.84342.40109.76
18.3626.0366.09103.6732.70259.54195.83
-0.8622.57128.32280.11389.501,711.05823.56
6.0515.1265.90128.65142.212,923.151,291.35
0.584.8660.05115.61186.971,135.61442.79
4.8214.0126.9841.2015.49609.44490.35
7.1715.1315.225.430.76-7.41347.06
2.79-1.2747.4693.6168.92373.56103.56
9.4712.0339.9067.7085.45158.4985.32
-0.82-4.6112.8857.5743.4221.4521.45
13.2340.76149.79220.04195.52463.95115.05
-0.04-14.60-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86-23.86
2.30-9.06-5.4010.85-22.1350.8150.81
13.6316.0866.28108.81196.26928.26406.92
-0.94-3.2440.3294.90135.75295.61358.57
1.132.95-2.99-18.626.01524.03389.71

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. Share Holdings

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan42,00,0004.351,663.83
HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan30,07,5462.621,191.44
HDFC TaxSaver - Regular Plan15,00,0005.26594.23
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan11,35,9620.74450.01
Nippon India Small Cap Fund10,00,0001.15396.15
Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan6,99,3001.17277.03
HDFC Defence Fund6,94,70622.41275.21
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan6,00,0003.95237.69
Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan - Trigger Option A 5%6,00,0003.95237.69
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan5,80,9700.89230.15
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jun, 2023Board MeetingStock Split & Final Dividend
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Mar, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35301KA1963GOI001622 and registration number is 001622. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Repair of transport equipment, except motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24620.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 334.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. C B Ananthakrishnan
    Director - Finance & CFO
  • Mr. E P Jayadeva
    Director - Operations
  • Mr. Atasi Baran Pradhan
    Director - Human Resources
  • Dr. Divya Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Abasaheb Shinde
    Independent Director
  • Dr. D K Sunil
    Director
  • Mr. T Natarajan
    Government Nominee Director
  • Mr. M Z Siddique
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.?

The market cap of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. is ₹1,30,421.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. is 22.38 and PB ratio of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. is 5.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. is ₹3,941.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. is ₹4,135.00 and 52-week low of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. is ₹2,241.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

