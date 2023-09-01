Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|42,00,000
|4.35
|1,663.83
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan
|30,07,546
|2.62
|1,191.44
|HDFC TaxSaver - Regular Plan
|15,00,000
|5.26
|594.23
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|11,35,962
|0.74
|450.01
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|10,00,000
|1.15
|396.15
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Regular Plan
|6,99,300
|1.17
|277.03
|HDFC Defence Fund
|6,94,706
|22.41
|275.21
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan
|6,00,000
|3.95
|237.69
|Tata Equity P/E Fund - Regular Plan - Trigger Option A 5%
|6,00,000
|3.95
|237.69
|HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan
|5,80,970
|0.89
|230.15
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split & Final Dividend
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35301KA1963GOI001622 and registration number is 001622. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Repair of transport equipment, except motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24620.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 334.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. is ₹1,30,421.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. is 22.38 and PB ratio of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. is 5.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. is ₹3,941.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. is ₹4,135.00 and 52-week low of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. is ₹2,241.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.