Here's the live share price of Hindustan Aeronautics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|5.68
|11.59
|2.64
|18.99
|7.89
|37.80
|55.33
|Bharat Electronics
|3.69
|-4.02
|-8.55
|-8.09
|3.67
|46.30
|47.77
|Bharat Dynamics
|3.29
|-7.22
|-11.73
|-0.69
|-17.39
|31.37
|45.89
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|-0.11
|-3.56
|-16.04
|3.36
|2.16
|63.15
|67.29
|Data Patterns (India)
|2.15
|-0.51
|3.04
|55.95
|70.31
|29.50
|42.11
|MTAR Technologies
|23.82
|0.87
|5.91
|107.89
|375.18
|46.92
|41.60
|Astra Microwave Products
|-1.17
|3.30
|58.28
|100.60
|89.83
|71.60
|61.41
|Zen Technologies
|6.00
|-7.41
|6.34
|28.73
|20.29
|36.72
|80.76
|Apollo Micro Systems
|3.86
|0.56
|28.48
|61.48
|125.61
|86.76
|101.77
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies
|1.56
|-1.53
|46.94
|90.40
|96.28
|59.41
|38.61
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|9.77
|4.58
|5.18
|18.30
|10.88
|5.96
|18.21
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|17.33
|23.18
|35.45
|42.73
|31.53
|1.77
|1.06
|AXISCADES Technologies
|2.60
|3.48
|-25.49
|35.18
|16.75
|48.43
|79.39
|ideaForge Technology
|3.80
|8.38
|14.65
|110.39
|109.66
|-6.04
|-6.86
|Avantel
|1.05
|-7.84
|4.31
|7.60
|26.74
|44.13
|68.80
|Rossell Techsys
|15.14
|13.59
|4.71
|45.08
|84.68
|28.16
|16.05
|Sika Interplant Systems
|-1.78
|-7.73
|0.04
|22.05
|-4.31
|92.72
|62.50
|NIBE
|2.34
|-7.37
|33.32
|39.54
|-11.58
|46.59
|78.03
|DCX Systems
|-0.86
|-11.91
|-19.16
|3.18
|-33.35
|-10.26
|-10.37
|CFF Fluid Control
|5.21
|13.68
|25.90
|87.33
|68.65
|42.64
|40.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hindustan Aeronautics has gained 7.89% compared to peers like Bharat Electronics (3.67%), Bharat Dynamics (-17.39%), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (2.16%). From a 5 year perspective, Hindustan Aeronautics has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Electronics (47.77%) and Bharat Dynamics (45.89%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,614.89
|4,624.27
|10
|4,601.29
|4,603.47
|20
|4,522.95
|4,556.85
|50
|4,414.56
|4,464.36
|100
|4,289.25
|4,395.78
|200
|4,366.79
|4,377.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hindustan Aeronautics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 11.97%, FII holding fell to 9.34%, and public shareholding moved down to 7.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|19,64,892
|1.08
|860.86
|12,90,170
|6.15
|565.25
|12,27,750
|3.16
|537.9
|10,31,372
|0.62
|451.86
|9,83,882
|0.4
|431.06
|8,62,972
|0.48
|378.09
|6,85,909
|3.52
|300.51
|6,74,156
|0.79
|295.36
|6,62,547
|1.6
|290.28
|6,53,590
|2.58
|286.35
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 04:34 PM IST IST
|Hindustan Aeronautic - Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)
|Aug 04, 2026, 04:19 PM IST IST
|Hindustan Aeronautic - 63Rd Annual General Meeting On 28Th August, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:58 PM IST IST
|Hindustan Aeronautic - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Hindustan Aeronautic - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 20
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Hindustan Aeronautic - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/08/1963 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35301KA1963GOI001622 and registration number is 001622. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Repair of transport equipment, except motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33089.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 334.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hindustan Aeronautics is ₹4,910.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Aeronautics is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hindustan Aeronautics is ₹328,368.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hindustan Aeronautics are ₹4,975.00 and ₹4,877.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hindustan Aeronautics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hindustan Aeronautics is ₹4,977.60 and 52-week low of Hindustan Aeronautics is ₹3,479.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hindustan Aeronautics has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, 11.59% for the past month, 2.64% over 3 months, 7.89% over 1 year, 37.8% across 3 years, and 55.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hindustan Aeronautics are 36.02 and 8.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.92 per annum.
Source: Dion Global