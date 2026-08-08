Here's the live share price of Sarda Energy & Minerals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|-3.62
|0.48
|-16.23
|-3.26
|-10.61
|38.29
|45.56
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|2.16
|18.83
|21.02
|65.89
|46.13
|47.71
|95.85
|Jindal Steel
|-0.39
|6.02
|-12.77
|-7.75
|9.92
|18.65
|21.30
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|-0.35
|-3.52
|-20.77
|-6.30
|26.47
|29.06
|27.59
|Gallantt Ispat
|-1.59
|-8.83
|-30.21
|4.56
|-21.50
|94.00
|51.22
|Jai Balaji Industries
|13.55
|-4.22
|-21.88
|-10.02
|-41.41
|18.20
|37.97
|MSP Steel & Power
|4.65
|-13.01
|-10.32
|17.74
|13.04
|48.71
|24.75
|Scan Steels
|-0.27
|50.06
|62.63
|91.54
|87.41
|19.04
|-1.07
|Suraj Products
|-1.29
|-3.35
|-7.71
|0.79
|-19.57
|-0.56
|27.46
|Vaswani Industries
|1.78
|-3.27
|-9.60
|-7.27
|2.81
|32.53
|30.41
|Bihar Sponge Iron
|0.49
|-2.13
|-15.93
|10.22
|-12.06
|11.77
|5.34
|Nova Iron & Steel
|-0.32
|2.37
|-4.13
|-4.92
|-16.28
|-13.08
|-5.89
|Chennai Ferrous Industries
|1.84
|-11.08
|-19.10
|-18.18
|-32.44
|-15.71
|38.93
|Ashirwad Steels & Industries
|-1.37
|6.51
|-13.99
|-19.68
|-28.96
|-9.48
|11.14
|Ankit Metal & Power
|-0.62
|8.11
|-2.44
|-10.11
|-18.37
|-14.50
|-3.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sarda Energy & Minerals has declined 10.61% compared to peers like Lloyds Metals & Energy (46.13%), Jindal Steel (9.92%), Godawari Power & Ispat (26.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Sarda Energy & Minerals has outperformed peers relative to Lloyds Metals & Energy (95.85%) and Jindal Steel (21.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|515.61
|508.39
|10
|510.21
|508.77
|20
|503.51
|508.1
|50
|514.8
|515.43
|100
|534.79
|522.27
|200
|522.84
|519.03
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sarda Energy & Minerals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.47%, FII holding rose to 3.51%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,50,466
|0.08
|7.47
|1,22,958
|0.04
|6.1
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 05:34 AM IST IST
|Sarda Energy & Miner - Updates
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:38 AM IST IST
|Sarda Energy & Miner - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 03, 2026, 02:00 PM IST IST
|Sarda Energy & Miner - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Sarda Energy & Miner - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|Sarda Energy & Miner - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1973PLC016617 and registration number is 016617. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by coal based thermal power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4333.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarda Energy & Minerals is ₹497.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sarda Energy & Minerals is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sarda Energy & Minerals is ₹17,529.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sarda Energy & Minerals are ₹502.00 and ₹496.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarda Energy & Minerals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarda Energy & Minerals is ₹639.95 and 52-week low of Sarda Energy & Minerals is ₹452.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sarda Energy & Minerals has shown returns of -0.67% over the past day, 0.48% for the past month, -16.23% over 3 months, -10.61% over 1 year, 38.29% across 3 years, and 45.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sarda Energy & Minerals are 15.52 and 2.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.40 per annum.
Source: Dion Global