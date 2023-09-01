Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|16.90
|22.91
|107.98
|115.61
|169.77
|828.56
|476.08
|10.51
|4.42
|37.51
|22.47
|64.65
|221.61
|217.89
|-0.33
|-15.33
|-2.65
|-2.65
|-2.65
|-2.65
|-2.65
|5.06
|7.05
|72.34
|70.59
|111.30
|703.30
|370.38
|27.57
|72.29
|248.71
|475.76
|494.45
|1,359.38
|2,968.65
|10.21
|7.72
|26.30
|29.85
|28.71
|171.48
|-0.67
|5.33
|1.59
|73.62
|57.42
|46.95
|194.60
|71.69
|2.77
|4.98
|23.03
|24.20
|36.84
|156.58
|-99.98
|-1.65
|0.42
|38.37
|32.96
|25.93
|59.73
|-19.87
|12.41
|24.35
|33.98
|61.40
|17.80
|17.80
|17.80
|24.83
|24.83
|25.67
|23.19
|27.66
|393.86
|122.53
|15.38
|20.00
|-18.92
|-35.48
|-50.41
|160.87
|328.57
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Samco Active Momentum Fund
|23,750
|1.16
|4.79
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, F. Dividend & Stock Split
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1973PLC016617 and registration number is 016617. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2641.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. is ₹8,518.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. is 13.2 and PB ratio of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. is 2.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. is ₹241.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. is ₹228.10 and 52-week low of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. is ₹79.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.