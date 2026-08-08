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Sarda Energy & Minerals Share Price

NSE
BSE

SARDA ENERGY & MINERALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Sarda Energy & Minerals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹497.45 Closed
-0.67₹ -3.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sarda Energy & Minerals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹496.50₹502.00
₹497.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹452.75₹639.95
₹497.45
Open Price
₹501.00
Prev. Close
₹500.80
Volume
11,367

Source: Dion Global

Sarda Energy & Minerals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sarda Energy & Minerals		-3.620.48-16.23-3.26-10.6138.2945.56
Lloyds Metals & Energy		2.1618.8321.0265.8946.1347.7195.85
Jindal Steel		-0.396.02-12.77-7.759.9218.6521.30
Godawari Power & Ispat		-0.35-3.52-20.77-6.3026.4729.0627.59
Gallantt Ispat		-1.59-8.83-30.214.56-21.5094.0051.22
Jai Balaji Industries		13.55-4.22-21.88-10.02-41.4118.2037.97
MSP Steel & Power		4.65-13.01-10.3217.7413.0448.7124.75
Scan Steels		-0.2750.0662.6391.5487.4119.04-1.07
Suraj Products		-1.29-3.35-7.710.79-19.57-0.5627.46
Vaswani Industries		1.78-3.27-9.60-7.272.8132.5330.41
Bihar Sponge Iron		0.49-2.13-15.9310.22-12.0611.775.34
Nova Iron & Steel		-0.322.37-4.13-4.92-16.28-13.08-5.89
Chennai Ferrous Industries		1.84-11.08-19.10-18.18-32.44-15.7138.93
Ashirwad Steels & Industries		-1.376.51-13.99-19.68-28.96-9.4811.14
Ankit Metal & Power		-0.628.11-2.44-10.11-18.37-14.50-3.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sarda Energy & Minerals has declined 10.61% compared to peers like Lloyds Metals & Energy (46.13%), Jindal Steel (9.92%), Godawari Power & Ispat (26.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Sarda Energy & Minerals has outperformed peers relative to Lloyds Metals & Energy (95.85%) and Jindal Steel (21.30%).

Sarda Energy & Minerals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sarda Energy & Minerals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5515.61508.39
10510.21508.77
20503.51508.1
50514.8515.43
100534.79522.27
200522.84519.03

Source: Dion Global

Sarda Energy & Minerals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sarda Energy & Minerals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.47%, FII holding rose to 3.51%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,50,4660.087.47
1,22,9580.046.1

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Sarda Energy & Minerals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 05:34 AM IST ISTSarda Energy & Miner - Updates
Aug 04, 2026, 01:38 AM IST ISTSarda Energy & Miner - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 03, 2026, 02:00 PM IST ISTSarda Energy & Miner - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 01, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTSarda Energy & Miner - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 01, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTSarda Energy & Miner - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Sarda Energy & Minerals

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1973PLC016617 and registration number is 016617. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation by coal based thermal power plants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4333.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kamal Kishore Sarda
    Chairman
  • Mr. Pankaj Sarda
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Padam Kumar Jain
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Tripti Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amal Kumar Debnath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Upendra Prasad Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Binoy Sandip Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anant Sarda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sarda Energy & Minerals Share Price

What is the share price of Sarda Energy & Minerals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarda Energy & Minerals is ₹497.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sarda Energy & Minerals?

The Sarda Energy & Minerals is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sarda Energy & Minerals?

The market cap of Sarda Energy & Minerals is ₹17,529.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sarda Energy & Minerals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sarda Energy & Minerals are ₹502.00 and ₹496.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sarda Energy & Minerals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarda Energy & Minerals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarda Energy & Minerals is ₹639.95 and 52-week low of Sarda Energy & Minerals is ₹452.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sarda Energy & Minerals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sarda Energy & Minerals has shown returns of -0.67% over the past day, 0.48% for the past month, -16.23% over 3 months, -10.61% over 1 year, 38.29% across 3 years, and 45.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sarda Energy & Minerals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sarda Energy & Minerals are 15.52 and 2.38 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.40 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sarda Energy & Minerals News

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