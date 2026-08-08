What is the share price of Sarda Energy & Minerals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarda Energy & Minerals is ₹497.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Sarda Energy & Minerals? The Sarda Energy & Minerals is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sarda Energy & Minerals? The market cap of Sarda Energy & Minerals is ₹17,529.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sarda Energy & Minerals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sarda Energy & Minerals are ₹502.00 and ₹496.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sarda Energy & Minerals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarda Energy & Minerals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarda Energy & Minerals is ₹639.95 and 52-week low of Sarda Energy & Minerals is ₹452.75 as on .

How has the Sarda Energy & Minerals performed historically in terms of returns? The Sarda Energy & Minerals has shown returns of -0.67% over the past day, 0.48% for the past month, -16.23% over 3 months, -10.61% over 1 year, 38.29% across 3 years, and 45.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sarda Energy & Minerals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sarda Energy & Minerals are 15.52 and 2.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.40 per annum.

Source: Dion Global