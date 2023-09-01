Follow Us

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SARDA ENERGY & MINERALS LTD.

Sector : Steel - Sponge Iron | Smallcap | NSE
₹241.75 Closed
9.1720.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹228.05₹247.80
₹241.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹79.60₹228.10
₹241.75
Open Price
₹228.40
Prev. Close
₹221.45
Volume
17,46,519

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1250.15
  • R2258.85
  • R3269.9
  • Pivot
    239.1
  • S1230.4
  • S2219.35
  • S3210.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5828.07213.03
  • 10829.53208.18
  • 20832.22200.57
  • 50867.86180.56
  • 100864.14158.55
  • 200925.72136.16

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
16.9022.91107.98115.61169.77828.56476.08
10.514.4237.5122.4764.65221.61217.89
-0.33-15.33-2.65-2.65-2.65-2.65-2.65
5.067.0572.3470.59111.30703.30370.38
27.5772.29248.71475.76494.451,359.382,968.65
10.217.7226.3029.8528.71171.48-0.67
5.331.5973.6257.4246.95194.6071.69
2.774.9823.0324.2036.84156.58-99.98
-1.650.4238.3732.9625.9359.73-19.87
12.4124.3533.9861.4017.8017.8017.80
24.8324.8325.6723.1927.66393.86122.53
15.3820.00-18.92-35.48-50.41160.87328.57

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. Share Holdings

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Samco Active Momentum Fund23,7501.164.79

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, F. Dividend & Stock Split
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1973PLC016617 and registration number is 016617. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2641.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K K Sarda
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Sarda
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. P K Jain
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Tripti Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A K Basu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C K Lakshminarayanan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Mehra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jitender Balakrishnan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd.?

The market cap of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. is ₹8,518.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. is 13.2 and PB ratio of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. is 2.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. is ₹241.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. is ₹228.10 and 52-week low of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. is ₹79.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

