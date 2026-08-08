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Olectra Greentech Share Price

NSE
BSE

OLECTRA GREENTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Automobiles
Theme
Electric VehiclesRenewable Energy
Index
BSE 1000BSE 250 SmallCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Olectra Greentech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,381.20 Closed
-1.44₹ -20.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Olectra Greentech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,378.85₹1,393.85
₹1,381.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹867.85₹1,712.50
₹1,381.20
Open Price
₹1,382.15
Prev. Close
₹1,401.45
Volume
15,997

Source: Dion Global

Olectra Greentech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Olectra Greentech		4.26-2.569.0730.62-4.706.7035.53
Tata Motors		3.706.614.45-2.9538.2911.416.70
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		1.550.76-3.97-8.56-46.72-17.282.96
Ashok Leyland		6.627.923.75-13.9547.8324.6121.80
Force Motors		3.48-1.36-10.53-17.192.3589.2565.84
SML Mahindra		-2.3444.5342.6441.0651.2466.4355.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Olectra Greentech has declined 4.70% compared to peers like Tata Motors (38.29%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (-46.72%), Ashok Leyland (47.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Olectra Greentech has outperformed peers relative to Tata Motors (6.70%) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (2.96%).

Olectra Greentech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Olectra Greentech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,327.621,358.02
101,332.031,351.05
201,359.61,359.47
501,358.571,344.81
1001,245.861,296.57
2001,231.851,275.75

Source: Dion Global

Olectra Greentech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Olectra Greentech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.58%, FII holding rose to 7.95%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Olectra Greentech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTOlectra Greentech - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Con
Jul 17, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTOlectra Greentech - Disclosure Under Reg 30 Of SEBI(LODR)Regulations, 2015
Jul 10, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTOlectra Greentech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 20, 2026, 08:40 PM IST ISTOlectra Greentech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jun 05, 2026, 04:34 PM IST ISTOlectra Greentech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Olectra Greentech

Olectra Greentech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34100TG2000PLC035451 and registration number is 035451. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1763.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. P V Krishna Reddy
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Peketi Rajesh Reddy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Chintalapudi Laksmi Kumari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. E Pandu Ranga Vittal
    Independent Director
  • Justice(Retd) Gyan Sudha Misra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V Subramaniamsundar Rajan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Olectra Greentech Share Price

What is the share price of Olectra Greentech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Olectra Greentech is ₹1,381.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Olectra Greentech?

The Olectra Greentech is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Olectra Greentech?

The market cap of Olectra Greentech is ₹11,336.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Olectra Greentech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Olectra Greentech are ₹1,393.85 and ₹1,378.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Olectra Greentech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Olectra Greentech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Olectra Greentech is ₹1,712.50 and 52-week low of Olectra Greentech is ₹867.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Olectra Greentech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Olectra Greentech has shown returns of -1.44% over the past day, -2.56% for the past month, 9.07% over 3 months, -4.7% over 1 year, 6.7% across 3 years, and 35.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Olectra Greentech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Olectra Greentech are 63.21 and 9.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Olectra Greentech News

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