What is the share price of Olectra Greentech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Olectra Greentech is ₹1,381.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Olectra Greentech? The Olectra Greentech is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Olectra Greentech? The market cap of Olectra Greentech is ₹11,336.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Olectra Greentech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Olectra Greentech are ₹1,393.85 and ₹1,378.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Olectra Greentech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Olectra Greentech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Olectra Greentech is ₹1,712.50 and 52-week low of Olectra Greentech is ₹867.85 as on .

How has the Olectra Greentech performed historically in terms of returns? The Olectra Greentech has shown returns of -1.44% over the past day, -2.56% for the past month, 9.07% over 3 months, -4.7% over 1 year, 6.7% across 3 years, and 35.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Olectra Greentech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Olectra Greentech are 63.21 and 9.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global