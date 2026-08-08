Here's the live share price of Olectra Greentech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Olectra Greentech
|4.26
|-2.56
|9.07
|30.62
|-4.70
|6.70
|35.53
|Tata Motors
|3.70
|6.61
|4.45
|-2.95
|38.29
|11.41
|6.70
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|1.55
|0.76
|-3.97
|-8.56
|-46.72
|-17.28
|2.96
|Ashok Leyland
|6.62
|7.92
|3.75
|-13.95
|47.83
|24.61
|21.80
|Force Motors
|3.48
|-1.36
|-10.53
|-17.19
|2.35
|89.25
|65.84
|SML Mahindra
|-2.34
|44.53
|42.64
|41.06
|51.24
|66.43
|55.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Olectra Greentech has declined 4.70% compared to peers like Tata Motors (38.29%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (-46.72%), Ashok Leyland (47.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Olectra Greentech has outperformed peers relative to Tata Motors (6.70%) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (2.96%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,327.62
|1,358.02
|10
|1,332.03
|1,351.05
|20
|1,359.6
|1,359.47
|50
|1,358.57
|1,344.81
|100
|1,245.86
|1,296.57
|200
|1,231.85
|1,275.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Olectra Greentech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.58%, FII holding rose to 7.95%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|Olectra Greentech - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Con
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Olectra Greentech - Disclosure Under Reg 30 Of SEBI(LODR)Regulations, 2015
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Olectra Greentech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 20, 2026, 08:40 PM IST IST
|Olectra Greentech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jun 05, 2026, 04:34 PM IST IST
|Olectra Greentech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Olectra Greentech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34100TG2000PLC035451 and registration number is 035451. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1763.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Olectra Greentech is ₹1,381.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Olectra Greentech is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Olectra Greentech is ₹11,336.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Olectra Greentech are ₹1,393.85 and ₹1,378.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Olectra Greentech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Olectra Greentech is ₹1,712.50 and 52-week low of Olectra Greentech is ₹867.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Olectra Greentech has shown returns of -1.44% over the past day, -2.56% for the past month, 9.07% over 3 months, -4.7% over 1 year, 6.7% across 3 years, and 35.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Olectra Greentech are 63.21 and 9.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global