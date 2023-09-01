What is the Market Cap of Olectra Greentech Ltd.? The market cap of Olectra Greentech Ltd. is ₹10,251.47 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Olectra Greentech Ltd.? P/E ratio of Olectra Greentech Ltd. is 153.25 and PB ratio of Olectra Greentech Ltd. is 12.21 as on .

What is the share price of Olectra Greentech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Olectra Greentech Ltd. is ₹1,240.10 as on .