Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Olectra Greentech Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

OLECTRA GREENTECH LTD.

Sector : Auto - LCVs/HCVs | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,240.10 Closed
-0.71-8.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Olectra Greentech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,232.05₹1,285.00
₹1,240.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹374.10₹1,465.00
₹1,240.10
Open Price
₹1,262.00
Prev. Close
₹1,248.95
Volume
8,27,458

Olectra Greentech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,271.02
  • R21,304.48
  • R31,323.97
  • Pivot
    1,251.53
  • S11,218.07
  • S21,198.58
  • S31,165.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5580.471,214.3
  • 10589.011,201.95
  • 20589.311,185.67
  • 50607.551,116.11
  • 100609.53985.3
  • 200650.12836.71

Olectra Greentech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.327.0562.79149.8494.241,730.41449.08
1.01-5.0414.2043.4730.91325.03129.26
1.77-0.45-8.498.33-0.3359.5617.72
-0.94025.1827.9613.18167.7338.03
1.9534.9689.90180.02171.99220.71168.34
-2.0118.9617.8177.5573.25211.4351.41

Olectra Greentech Ltd. Share Holdings

Olectra Greentech Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund21,7600.422.5
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund14,1170.421.62
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund8,9410.421.03
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund5,0810.420.58
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF2,3290.420.27
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund1,5550.040.18
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1,4490.430.17
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3230.420.04

Olectra Greentech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Olectra Greentech Ltd.

Olectra Greentech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/10/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34100TG2000PLC035451 and registration number is 035451. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 585.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K V Pradeep
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Peketi Rajesh Reddy
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Chilappagari Laxmi Rajam
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Justice(Retd) Gyan Sudha Misra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Gopalakrishna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Appa Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Chintalapudi Laksmi Kumari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Olectra Greentech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Olectra Greentech Ltd.?

The market cap of Olectra Greentech Ltd. is ₹10,251.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Olectra Greentech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Olectra Greentech Ltd. is 153.25 and PB ratio of Olectra Greentech Ltd. is 12.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Olectra Greentech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Olectra Greentech Ltd. is ₹1,240.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Olectra Greentech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Olectra Greentech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Olectra Greentech Ltd. is ₹1,465.00 and 52-week low of Olectra Greentech Ltd. is ₹374.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data