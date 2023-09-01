What is the Market Cap of IFGL Refractories Ltd.? The market cap of IFGL Refractories Ltd. is ₹1,710.61 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IFGL Refractories Ltd.? P/E ratio of IFGL Refractories Ltd. is 23.85 and PB ratio of IFGL Refractories Ltd. is 2.75 as on .

What is the share price of IFGL Refractories Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IFGL Refractories Ltd. is ₹474.65 as on .