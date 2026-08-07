What is the share price of IFGL Refractories? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IFGL Refractories is ₹227.15 as on .

What kind of stock is IFGL Refractories? The IFGL Refractories is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IFGL Refractories? The market cap of IFGL Refractories is ₹1,637.27 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of IFGL Refractories? Today’s highest and lowest price of IFGL Refractories are ₹229.50 and ₹222.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IFGL Refractories? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IFGL Refractories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IFGL Refractories is ₹339.50 and 52-week low of IFGL Refractories is ₹120.10 as on .

How has the IFGL Refractories performed historically in terms of returns? The IFGL Refractories has shown returns of 0.04% over the past day, 1.05% for the past month, 21.47% over 3 months, -4.18% over 1 year, -2.83% across 3 years, and 2.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IFGL Refractories? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IFGL Refractories are 47.19 and 1.39 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.95 per annum.

Source: Dion Global