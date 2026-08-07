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IFGL Refractories Share Price

NSE
BSE

IFGL REFRACTORIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of IFGL Refractories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹227.15 Closed
0.04₹ 0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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IFGL Refractories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹222.00₹229.50
₹227.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.10₹339.50
₹227.15
Open Price
₹225.10
Prev. Close
₹227.05
Volume
7,844

Source: Dion Global

IFGL Refractories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IFGL Refractories		8.661.0521.4722.32-4.18-2.832.72
Vesuvius India		0.83-3.11-15.02-9.03-16.599.9529.82
RHI Magnesita India		6.117.270.13-8.58-17.57-15.131.63
Raghav Productivity Enhancers		3.72-3.3765.0866.38105.0467.1840.72
Foseco Crucible (India)		19.1113.9015.347.667.8014.4612.12
Orient Ceratech		3.984.72-0.05-2.468.227.335.13
Nilachal Refractories		-3.85-8.16-16.1115.96-9.861.46-1.11
Associated Ceramics		2.811.65-6.49-20.96-27.7011.7665.95
Arigato Universe		19.746.6920.1431.1130.3249.0931.92
Raasi Refractories		-4.225.0012.20-20.70-39.2527.338.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, IFGL Refractories has declined 4.18% compared to peers like Vesuvius India (-16.59%), RHI Magnesita India (-17.57%), Raghav Productivity Enhancers (105.04%). From a 5 year perspective, IFGL Refractories has underperformed peers relative to Vesuvius India (29.82%) and RHI Magnesita India (1.63%).

IFGL Refractories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

IFGL Refractories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5200.49211.36
10200.83208.18
20211.06206.95
50198.6200.28
100181.34194.28
200194.62198.51

Source: Dion Global

IFGL Refractories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, IFGL Refractories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 13.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

IFGL Refractories Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
65,49,3670.29118.14
12,04,5670.3521.73
5,94,1840.1910.72

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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IFGL Refractories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:37 PM IST ISTIFGL Refractories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTIFGL Refractories - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 05, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTIFGL Refractories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
Aug 05, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTIFGL Refractories - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 30, 2026, 09:06 PM IST ISTIFGL Refractories - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company, Both On Standalone And

Source: Dion Global

About IFGL Refractories

IFGL Refractories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909OR2007PLC027954 and registration number is 118407. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory mortars, concretes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1109.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 72.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shishir Kumar Bajoria
    Chairman
  • Mr. Mihir Prakash Bajoria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Harshadrai Rawal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. D G Rajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Debal Kumar Banerji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhamoy Khasnobis
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Swarup
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anita Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on IFGL Refractories Share Price

What is the share price of IFGL Refractories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IFGL Refractories is ₹227.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is IFGL Refractories?

The IFGL Refractories is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IFGL Refractories?

The market cap of IFGL Refractories is ₹1,637.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IFGL Refractories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IFGL Refractories are ₹229.50 and ₹222.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IFGL Refractories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IFGL Refractories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IFGL Refractories is ₹339.50 and 52-week low of IFGL Refractories is ₹120.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the IFGL Refractories performed historically in terms of returns?

The IFGL Refractories has shown returns of 0.04% over the past day, 1.05% for the past month, 21.47% over 3 months, -4.18% over 1 year, -2.83% across 3 years, and 2.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IFGL Refractories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IFGL Refractories are 47.19 and 1.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.95 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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