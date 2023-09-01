Name
IFGL Refractories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909OR2007PLC027954 and registration number is 118407. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 787.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of IFGL Refractories Ltd. is ₹1,710.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of IFGL Refractories Ltd. is 23.85 and PB ratio of IFGL Refractories Ltd. is 2.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IFGL Refractories Ltd. is ₹474.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IFGL Refractories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IFGL Refractories Ltd. is ₹514.00 and 52-week low of IFGL Refractories Ltd. is ₹198.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.