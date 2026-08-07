Here's the live share price of IFGL Refractories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IFGL Refractories
|8.66
|1.05
|21.47
|22.32
|-4.18
|-2.83
|2.72
|Vesuvius India
|0.83
|-3.11
|-15.02
|-9.03
|-16.59
|9.95
|29.82
|RHI Magnesita India
|6.11
|7.27
|0.13
|-8.58
|-17.57
|-15.13
|1.63
|Raghav Productivity Enhancers
|3.72
|-3.37
|65.08
|66.38
|105.04
|67.18
|40.72
|Foseco Crucible (India)
|19.11
|13.90
|15.34
|7.66
|7.80
|14.46
|12.12
|Orient Ceratech
|3.98
|4.72
|-0.05
|-2.46
|8.22
|7.33
|5.13
|Nilachal Refractories
|-3.85
|-8.16
|-16.11
|15.96
|-9.86
|1.46
|-1.11
|Associated Ceramics
|2.81
|1.65
|-6.49
|-20.96
|-27.70
|11.76
|65.95
|Arigato Universe
|19.74
|6.69
|20.14
|31.11
|30.32
|49.09
|31.92
|Raasi Refractories
|-4.22
|5.00
|12.20
|-20.70
|-39.25
|27.33
|8.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, IFGL Refractories has declined 4.18% compared to peers like Vesuvius India (-16.59%), RHI Magnesita India (-17.57%), Raghav Productivity Enhancers (105.04%). From a 5 year perspective, IFGL Refractories has underperformed peers relative to Vesuvius India (29.82%) and RHI Magnesita India (1.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|200.49
|211.36
|10
|200.83
|208.18
|20
|211.06
|206.95
|50
|198.6
|200.28
|100
|181.34
|194.28
|200
|194.62
|198.51
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, IFGL Refractories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 13.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|65,49,367
|0.29
|118.14
|12,04,567
|0.35
|21.73
|5,94,184
|0.19
|10.72
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:37 PM IST IST
|IFGL Refractories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|IFGL Refractories - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|IFGL Refractories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|IFGL Refractories - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:06 PM IST IST
|IFGL Refractories - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company, Both On Standalone And
Source: Dion Global
IFGL Refractories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909OR2007PLC027954 and registration number is 118407. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory mortars, concretes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1109.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 72.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IFGL Refractories is ₹227.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IFGL Refractories is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IFGL Refractories is ₹1,637.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IFGL Refractories are ₹229.50 and ₹222.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IFGL Refractories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IFGL Refractories is ₹339.50 and 52-week low of IFGL Refractories is ₹120.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IFGL Refractories has shown returns of 0.04% over the past day, 1.05% for the past month, 21.47% over 3 months, -4.18% over 1 year, -2.83% across 3 years, and 2.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IFGL Refractories are 47.19 and 1.39 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.95 per annum.
Source: Dion Global