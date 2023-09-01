Follow Us

IFGL REFRACTORIES LTD.

Sector : Refractories | Smallcap | NSE
₹474.65 Closed
-1.99-9.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
IFGL Refractories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹472.55₹490.00
₹474.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹198.00₹514.00
₹474.65
Open Price
₹484.25
Prev. Close
₹484.30
Volume
77,314

IFGL Refractories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1486.18
  • R2496.82
  • R3503.63
  • Pivot
    479.37
  • S1468.73
  • S2461.92
  • S3451.28

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5250.34490.9
  • 10249.07485.39
  • 20251.98470.99
  • 50261423.05
  • 100267.41370.51
  • 200277.5326.26

IFGL Refractories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.383.1261.78108.2784.01233.3284.94
1.934.868.819.7713.97264.84171.21
-2.60-7.3045.45108.58126.76254.54180.20
2.1214.8922.1813.1524.8112.2112.21

IFGL Refractories Ltd. Share Holdings

IFGL Refractories Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
HDFC Small Cap Fund - Regular Plan26,38,6720.5105.48
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund5,00,4030.4820
Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund4,29,0000.2517.15

IFGL Refractories Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Updates
    IFGL Refractories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015'.
    24-Aug, 2023 | 12:27 PM

About IFGL Refractories Ltd.

IFGL Refractories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909OR2007PLC027954 and registration number is 118407. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 787.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S K Bajoria
    Chairman
  • Mr. James L McIntosh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K Sarda
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. S Khasnobis
    Director
  • Mr. D G Rajan
    Director
  • Mr. D K Banerji
    Director
  • Mr. R Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. G Swarup
    Director

FAQs on IFGL Refractories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IFGL Refractories Ltd.?

The market cap of IFGL Refractories Ltd. is ₹1,710.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IFGL Refractories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IFGL Refractories Ltd. is 23.85 and PB ratio of IFGL Refractories Ltd. is 2.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of IFGL Refractories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IFGL Refractories Ltd. is ₹474.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IFGL Refractories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IFGL Refractories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IFGL Refractories Ltd. is ₹514.00 and 52-week low of IFGL Refractories Ltd. is ₹198.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

