Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.40
|6.78
|14.08
|18.63
|22.67
|189.80
|152.94
|4.05
|11.34
|18.35
|27.61
|15.69
|264.50
|175.99
|4.43
|76.72
|182.86
|269.74
|352.61
|2,263.93
|2,727.45
|10.54
|20.87
|43.81
|122.64
|185.03
|165.63
|186.54
|0.19
|5.45
|32.64
|48.45
|85.52
|241.32
|241.32
|0
|1.74
|43.95
|117.91
|132.82
|141.53
|16.49
|20.12
|8.40
|47.44
|67.67
|182.61
|204.11
|204.11
|1.08
|36.40
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|-0.24
|-4.57
|31.12
|27.50
|24.71
|48.35
|-48.22
|3.87
|0.31
|18.76
|40.52
|12.13
|270.84
|201.00
|-0.54
|-0.75
|15.72
|26.82
|30.75
|15.14
|15.14
|2.51
|-8.68
|7.52
|56.53
|84.19
|166.95
|28.00
|23.59
|30.90
|111.46
|140.51
|299.83
|436.87
|86.82
|15.44
|22.92
|85.53
|120.50
|105.72
|1,818.01
|735.99
|7.59
|13.86
|25.46
|30.77
|44.94
|560.07
|644.53
|1.06
|19.17
|37.26
|74.04
|99.35
|791.52
|1,165.51
|2.08
|5.68
|22.87
|26.17
|67.70
|577.12
|258.74
|11.91
|3.35
|30.17
|78.06
|137.19
|297.51
|194.80
|-0.07
|38.27
|11.75
|49.73
|324.51
|854.89
|669.70
|-13.73
|-15.38
|20.22
|40.13
|66.04
|598.41
|118.64
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|SBI Dividend Yield Fund
|3,20,000
|2.7
|129.16
|UTI Mid Cap Fund
|2,28,045
|1.07
|92.04
|PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund
|2,28,000
|0.99
|92.03
|SBI Magnum Equity ESG Fund
|2,00,000
|1.61
|80.73
|Motilal Oswal Focused Fund
|1,30,671
|3.11
|52.74
|HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund - Regular Plan
|1,20,794
|0.84
|48.76
|ICICI Prudential Technology Fund
|1,04,215
|0.39
|42.06
|Samco Flexi Cap Fund
|90,000
|4.72
|36.33
|SBI Retirement Benefit Fund - Aggressive Plan
|89,000
|2.17
|35.92
|Bandhan Focused Equity Fund
|82,610
|2.49
|33.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|19 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|15 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
L&T Technology Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH2012PLC232169 and registration number is 232169. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5873.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of L&T Technology Services Ltd. is ₹46,545.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of L&T Technology Services Ltd. is 39.79 and PB ratio of L&T Technology Services Ltd. is 11.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for L&T Technology Services Ltd. is ₹4,450.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which L&T Technology Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of L&T Technology Services Ltd. is ₹4,466.95 and 52-week low of L&T Technology Services Ltd. is ₹3,215.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.