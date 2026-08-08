What is the share price of L&T Technology Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for L&T Technology Services is ₹3,591.00 as on .

What kind of stock is L&T Technology Services? The L&T Technology Services is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of L&T Technology Services? The market cap of L&T Technology Services is ₹38,092.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of L&T Technology Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of L&T Technology Services are ₹3,656.60 and ₹3,548.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of L&T Technology Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which L&T Technology Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of L&T Technology Services is ₹4,746.95 and 52-week low of L&T Technology Services is ₹3,030.00 as on .

How has the L&T Technology Services performed historically in terms of returns? The L&T Technology Services has shown returns of 1.0% over the past day, 11.35% for the past month, -4.7% over 3 months, -14.6% over 1 year, -5.39% across 3 years, and -0.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of L&T Technology Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of L&T Technology Services are 28.86 and 5.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global