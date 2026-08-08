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L&T Technology Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

L&T Group | Midcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology
Theme
DigitalElectric Vehicles
Index
BSE 1000BSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dollex 200BSE Information TechnologyBSE MidCapBSE Quality

Here's the live share price of L&T Technology Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3,591.00 Closed
1.00₹ 35.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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L&T Technology Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,548.15₹3,656.60
₹3,591.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,030.00₹4,746.95
₹3,591.00
Open Price
₹3,550.50
Prev. Close
₹3,555.55
Volume
6,929

Source: Dion Global

L&T Technology Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
L&T Technology Services		0.9811.35-4.70-7.92-14.60-5.39-0.56
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.04-8.112.432.227.10-3.95-2.39
Netweb Technologies India		9.1916.6914.7755.69130.0877.2640.25
Sagility		0.395.211.51-10.58-6.0714.098.23
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3314.7619.00-4.60-24.3123.837.45
eClerx Services		-4.3017.8711.22-15.04-13.9626.2320.03
eMudhra		16.8623.871.537.11-29.046.9916.04
Route Mobile		-2.02-4.71-8.06-9.81-39.62-29.03-22.96
RPSG Ventures		-0.934.03-6.1718.674.2620.136.91
BLS E-Services		2.1615.2852.8583.2362.18-6.10-3.70
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		1.030.37-19.37-27.74-46.419.215.43
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.05-3.92-5.72-14.74-26.65-13.73-8.48
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.004.741.800.83-20.61-25.58-22.55
Aurum Proptech		2.460.8526.4426.4422.8816.7622.15
Creative Newtech		12.8242.3875.9359.2251.1214.758.61
One Point One Solutions		4.048.110.5511.5411.543.712.21
Alldigi Tech		-0.32-0.49-2.29-9.41-24.2010.9313.08
Kellton Tech Solutions		0-8.41-12.82-12.65-45.39-5.414.62
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.890.335.311.18-27.5937.8815.14
iStreet Network		1.51-5.78-0.82-1.07203.48196.8881.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, L&T Technology Services has declined 14.60% compared to peers like Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%), Sagility (-6.07%). From a 5 year perspective, L&T Technology Services has underperformed peers relative to Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%) and Netweb Technologies India (40.25%).

L&T Technology Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

L&T Technology Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53,572.183,532.03
103,479.083,506.43
203,399.873,450.87
503,357.633,411.7
1003,394.233,477.61
2003,749.323,686.08

Source: Dion Global

L&T Technology Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, L&T Technology Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 73.52%, while DII stake decreased to 14.05%, FII holding rose to 4.13%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

L&T Technology Services Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,12,0271.19286.36
4,15,4711.04130.45
3,65,2740.82114.69
2,54,3010.3979.85
2,48,6811.6178.08
2,00,0001.5662.8
1,65,0000.9751.81
1,06,5111.0733.44
1,05,1540.3633.02
1,02,8570.432.3

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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L&T Technology Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTL&T Technology Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTL&T Technology Serv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 20, 2026, 08:00 PM IST ISTL&T Technology Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 20, 2026, 05:38 AM IST ISTL&T Technology Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 17, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTL&T Technology Serv. - L&T Technology Services Has Informed The Exchange Regarding Submission Of Application To Stock Exchang

Source: Dion Global

About L&T Technology Services

L&T Technology Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH2012PLC232169 and registration number is 232169. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9207.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S N Subrahmanyan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Amit Chadha
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajeev Gupta
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Alind Saxena
    Executive Director & President
  • Dr. Keshab Panda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Luis Miranda
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Apurva Purohit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aruna Sundararajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narayanan Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amitabh Kant
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sumithra Gomatam
    Independent Director

FAQs on L&T Technology Services Share Price

What is the share price of L&T Technology Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for L&T Technology Services is ₹3,591.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is L&T Technology Services?

The L&T Technology Services is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of L&T Technology Services?

The market cap of L&T Technology Services is ₹38,092.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of L&T Technology Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of L&T Technology Services are ₹3,656.60 and ₹3,548.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of L&T Technology Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which L&T Technology Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of L&T Technology Services is ₹4,746.95 and 52-week low of L&T Technology Services is ₹3,030.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the L&T Technology Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The L&T Technology Services has shown returns of 1.0% over the past day, 11.35% for the past month, -4.7% over 3 months, -14.6% over 1 year, -5.39% across 3 years, and -0.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of L&T Technology Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of L&T Technology Services are 28.86 and 5.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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