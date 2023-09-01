Follow Us

L&T Technology Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Largecap | NSE
₹4,450.70 Closed
1.0546.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

L&T Technology Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,411.40₹4,460.00
₹4,450.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,215.85₹4,466.95
₹4,450.70
Open Price
₹4,420.10
Prev. Close
₹4,404.25
Volume
97,334

L&T Technology Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14,468.2
  • R24,488.4
  • R34,516.8
  • Pivot
    4,439.8
  • S14,419.6
  • S24,391.2
  • S34,371

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53,547.294,376.69
  • 103,565.864,351.8
  • 203,555.934,292.82
  • 503,605.214,145.77
  • 1003,440.383,996.78
  • 2003,991.613,880.06

L&T Technology Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.406.7814.0818.6322.67189.80152.94
4.0511.3418.3527.6115.69264.50175.99
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.5420.8743.81122.64185.03165.63186.54
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
01.7443.95117.91132.82141.5316.49
20.128.4047.4467.67182.61204.11204.11
1.0836.4094.5294.5294.5294.5294.52
-0.24-4.5731.1227.5024.7148.35-48.22
3.870.3118.7640.5212.13270.84201.00
-0.54-0.7515.7226.8230.7515.1415.14
2.51-8.687.5256.5384.19166.9528.00
23.5930.90111.46140.51299.83436.8786.82
15.4422.9285.53120.50105.721,818.01735.99
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.085.6822.8726.1767.70577.12258.74
11.913.3530.1778.06137.19297.51194.80
-0.0738.2711.7549.73324.51854.89669.70
-13.73-15.3820.2240.1366.04598.41118.64

L&T Technology Services Ltd. Share Holdings

L&T Technology Services Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
SBI Dividend Yield Fund3,20,0002.7129.16
UTI Mid Cap Fund2,28,0451.0792.04
PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund2,28,0000.9992.03
SBI Magnum Equity ESG Fund2,00,0001.6180.73
Motilal Oswal Focused Fund1,30,6713.1152.74
HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund - Regular Plan1,20,7940.8448.76
ICICI Prudential Technology Fund1,04,2150.3942.06
Samco Flexi Cap Fund90,0004.7236.33
SBI Retirement Benefit Fund - Aggressive Plan89,0002.1735.92
Bandhan Focused Equity Fund82,6102.4933.34
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

L&T Technology Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
19 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
15 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About L&T Technology Services Ltd.

L&T Technology Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH2012PLC232169 and registration number is 232169. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5873.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. A M Naik
    Founder Chairman
  • Mr. S N Subrahmanyan
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Amit Chadha
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Abhishek Sinha
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Dr. Keshab Panda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudip Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narayanan Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Luis Miranda
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Apurva Purohit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Chandrasekaran
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aruna Sundararajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alind Saxena
    President & Wholetime Director

FAQs on L&T Technology Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of L&T Technology Services Ltd.?

The market cap of L&T Technology Services Ltd. is ₹46,545.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of L&T Technology Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of L&T Technology Services Ltd. is 39.79 and PB ratio of L&T Technology Services Ltd. is 11.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of L&T Technology Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for L&T Technology Services Ltd. is ₹4,450.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of L&T Technology Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which L&T Technology Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of L&T Technology Services Ltd. is ₹4,466.95 and 52-week low of L&T Technology Services Ltd. is ₹3,215.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

