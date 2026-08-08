Here's the live share price of L&T Technology Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|L&T Technology Services
|0.98
|11.35
|-4.70
|-7.92
|-14.60
|-5.39
|-0.56
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-6.04
|-8.11
|2.43
|2.22
|7.10
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Netweb Technologies India
|9.19
|16.69
|14.77
|55.69
|130.08
|77.26
|40.25
|Sagility
|0.39
|5.21
|1.51
|-10.58
|-6.07
|14.09
|8.23
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.33
|14.76
|19.00
|-4.60
|-24.31
|23.83
|7.45
|eClerx Services
|-4.30
|17.87
|11.22
|-15.04
|-13.96
|26.23
|20.03
|eMudhra
|16.86
|23.87
|1.53
|7.11
|-29.04
|6.99
|16.04
|Route Mobile
|-2.02
|-4.71
|-8.06
|-9.81
|-39.62
|-29.03
|-22.96
|RPSG Ventures
|-0.93
|4.03
|-6.17
|18.67
|4.26
|20.13
|6.91
|BLS E-Services
|2.16
|15.28
|52.85
|83.23
|62.18
|-6.10
|-3.70
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|1.03
|0.37
|-19.37
|-27.74
|-46.41
|9.21
|5.43
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-8.05
|-3.92
|-5.72
|-14.74
|-26.65
|-13.73
|-8.48
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|1.00
|4.74
|1.80
|0.83
|-20.61
|-25.58
|-22.55
|Aurum Proptech
|2.46
|0.85
|26.44
|26.44
|22.88
|16.76
|22.15
|Creative Newtech
|12.82
|42.38
|75.93
|59.22
|51.12
|14.75
|8.61
|One Point One Solutions
|4.04
|8.11
|0.55
|11.54
|11.54
|3.71
|2.21
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.32
|-0.49
|-2.29
|-9.41
|-24.20
|10.93
|13.08
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|0
|-8.41
|-12.82
|-12.65
|-45.39
|-5.41
|4.62
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|3.89
|0.33
|5.31
|1.18
|-27.59
|37.88
|15.14
|iStreet Network
|1.51
|-5.78
|-0.82
|-1.07
|203.48
|196.88
|81.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, L&T Technology Services has declined 14.60% compared to peers like Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%), Sagility (-6.07%). From a 5 year perspective, L&T Technology Services has underperformed peers relative to Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%) and Netweb Technologies India (40.25%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3,572.18
|3,532.03
|10
|3,479.08
|3,506.43
|20
|3,399.87
|3,450.87
|50
|3,357.63
|3,411.7
|100
|3,394.23
|3,477.61
|200
|3,749.32
|3,686.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, L&T Technology Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 73.52%, while DII stake decreased to 14.05%, FII holding rose to 4.13%, and public shareholding moved up to 8.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|9,12,027
|1.19
|286.36
|4,15,471
|1.04
|130.45
|3,65,274
|0.82
|114.69
|2,54,301
|0.39
|79.85
|2,48,681
|1.61
|78.08
|2,00,000
|1.56
|62.8
|1,65,000
|0.97
|51.81
|1,06,511
|1.07
|33.44
|1,05,154
|0.36
|33.02
|1,02,857
|0.4
|32.3
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|L&T Technology Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|L&T Technology Serv. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 20, 2026, 08:00 PM IST IST
|L&T Technology Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 20, 2026, 05:38 AM IST IST
|L&T Technology Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|L&T Technology Serv. - L&T Technology Services Has Informed The Exchange Regarding Submission Of Application To Stock Exchang
Source: Dion Global
L&T Technology Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/06/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH2012PLC232169 and registration number is 232169. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9207.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for L&T Technology Services is ₹3,591.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The L&T Technology Services is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of L&T Technology Services is ₹38,092.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of L&T Technology Services are ₹3,656.60 and ₹3,548.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which L&T Technology Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of L&T Technology Services is ₹4,746.95 and 52-week low of L&T Technology Services is ₹3,030.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The L&T Technology Services has shown returns of 1.0% over the past day, 11.35% for the past month, -4.7% over 3 months, -14.6% over 1 year, -5.39% across 3 years, and -0.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of L&T Technology Services are 28.86 and 5.89 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.62 per annum.
Source: Dion Global