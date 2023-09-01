Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.68
|4.45
|81.22
|60.55
|74.06
|10,001.21
|3,943.76
|1.48
|6.43
|11.55
|-13.96
|-44.04
|172.79
|112.24
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Aditya Vision Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Bihar, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32109BR1999PLC008783 and registration number is 008783. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Speciality - Non Apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 899.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Aditya Vision Ltd. is ₹3,1.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Aditya Vision Ltd. is 39.98 and PB ratio of Aditya Vision Ltd. is 22.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Vision Ltd. is ₹2,495.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Vision Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Vision Ltd. is ₹2,678.00 and 52-week low of Aditya Vision Ltd. is ₹1,140.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.