Here's the live share price of Aditya Vision along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aditya Vision
|-3.20
|-4.30
|11.46
|24.49
|49.00
|36.12
|42.87
|Bhatia Communications & Retail (India)
|9.04
|-0.59
|11.06
|14.61
|10.23
|14.39
|24.62
|Umiya Mobile
|9.13
|8.15
|13.92
|-12.61
|-7.98
|-5.61
|-3.40
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aditya Vision has gained 49.00% compared to peers like Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) (10.23%), Umiya Mobile (-7.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Aditya Vision has outperformed peers relative to Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) (24.62%) and Umiya Mobile (-3.40%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|627.68
|628.55
|10
|627
|628.65
|20
|631.68
|627.86
|50
|602.11
|607.12
|100
|551.41
|575.05
|200
|532.15
|540.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aditya Vision remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 21.67%, FII holding fell to 15.05%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|88,12,189
|1.43
|579.97
|24,12,769
|0.54
|158.8
|20,13,805
|0.95
|132.54
|17,46,856
|0.22
|114.97
|17,31,059
|1.21
|113.93
|9,23,838
|0.42
|60.8
|9,00,000
|0.56
|59.23
|5,62,654
|0.65
|37.03
|5,56,828
|2.24
|36.65
|2,75,000
|1.19
|18.1
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:08 PM IST IST
|Aditya Vision - Audio Recording Of Analysts/Investors Call Pertaining To The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Ye
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:56 PM IST IST
|Aditya Vision - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:54 PM IST IST
|Aditya Vision - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Aditya Vision - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|Aditya Vision - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting And Submission Of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results F
Source: Dion Global
Aditya Vision Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Bihar, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32109BR1999PLC008783 and registration number is 008783. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of electrical household appliances, furniture, lighting equipment and other household articles in specialized stores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2671.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Vision is ₹619.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aditya Vision is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aditya Vision is ₹7,997.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Vision are ₹629.85 and ₹617.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Vision stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Vision is ₹705.00 and 52-week low of Aditya Vision is ₹410.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aditya Vision has shown returns of -1.44% over the past day, -4.3% for the past month, 11.46% over 3 months, 49.0% over 1 year, 36.12% across 3 years, and 42.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Vision are 57.54 and 11.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.
Source: Dion Global