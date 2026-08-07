Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Aditya Vision Share Price

NSE
BSE

ADITYA VISION

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Retail
Index
BSE 1000BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Aditya Vision along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹619.30 Closed
-1.44₹ -9.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Aditya Vision Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹617.00₹629.85
₹619.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹410.70₹705.00
₹619.30
Open Price
₹619.30
Prev. Close
₹628.35
Volume
4,555

Source: Dion Global

Aditya Vision Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aditya Vision		-3.20-4.3011.4624.4949.0036.1242.87
Bhatia Communications & Retail (India)		9.04-0.5911.0614.6110.2314.3924.62
Umiya Mobile		9.138.1513.92-12.61-7.98-5.61-3.40

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aditya Vision has gained 49.00% compared to peers like Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) (10.23%), Umiya Mobile (-7.98%). From a 5 year perspective, Aditya Vision has outperformed peers relative to Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) (24.62%) and Umiya Mobile (-3.40%).

Aditya Vision Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aditya Vision Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5627.68628.55
10627628.65
20631.68627.86
50602.11607.12
100551.41575.05
200532.15540.21

Source: Dion Global

Aditya Vision Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aditya Vision remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 21.67%, FII holding fell to 15.05%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Aditya Vision Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
88,12,1891.43579.97
24,12,7690.54158.8
20,13,8050.95132.54
17,46,8560.22114.97
17,31,0591.21113.93
9,23,8380.4260.8
9,00,0000.5659.23
5,62,6540.6537.03
5,56,8282.2436.65
2,75,0001.1918.1

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Aditya Vision Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 09:08 PM IST ISTAditya Vision - Audio Recording Of Analysts/Investors Call Pertaining To The Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Ye
Jul 31, 2026, 08:56 PM IST ISTAditya Vision - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 31, 2026, 08:54 PM IST ISTAditya Vision - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Jul 31, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTAditya Vision - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 31, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTAditya Vision - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting And Submission Of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results F

Source: Dion Global

About Aditya Vision

Aditya Vision Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Bihar, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32109BR1999PLC008783 and registration number is 008783. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of electrical household appliances, furniture, lighting equipment and other household articles in specialized stores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2671.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yashovardhan Sinha
    Promoter, Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Yosham Vardhan
    Promoter & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nishant Prabhakar
    Promoter & Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sunita Sinha
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Zutshi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Apeksha Agiwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nusrat Syed Hassan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rashi Vardhan
    Additional Director

FAQs on Aditya Vision Share Price

What is the share price of Aditya Vision?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Vision is ₹619.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aditya Vision?

The Aditya Vision is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Vision?

The market cap of Aditya Vision is ₹7,997.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aditya Vision?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Vision are ₹629.85 and ₹617.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aditya Vision?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Vision stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Vision is ₹705.00 and 52-week low of Aditya Vision is ₹410.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aditya Vision performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aditya Vision has shown returns of -1.44% over the past day, -4.3% for the past month, 11.46% over 3 months, 49.0% over 1 year, 36.12% across 3 years, and 42.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aditya Vision?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Vision are 57.54 and 11.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Aditya Vision News

More Aditya Vision News
Market Pulse