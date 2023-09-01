Follow Us

ADITYA VISION LTD.

Sector : Retail - Speciality - Non Apparel | Smallcap | BSE
₹2,495.00 Closed
0.9222.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aditya Vision Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,424.95₹2,495.00
₹2,495.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,140.00₹2,678.00
₹2,495.00
Open Price
₹2,491.00
Prev. Close
₹2,472.35
Volume
8,021

Aditya Vision Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,518.35
  • R22,541.7
  • R32,588.4
  • Pivot
    2,471.65
  • S12,448.3
  • S22,401.6
  • S32,378.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,637.52,395.82
  • 101,601.122,366.36
  • 201,541.782,323.59
  • 501,427.732,119.38
  • 1001,117.721,893.74
  • 200941.591,661.4

Aditya Vision Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.684.4581.2260.5574.0610,001.213,943.76
1.486.4311.55-13.96-44.04172.79112.24

Aditya Vision Ltd. Share Holdings

Aditya Vision Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aditya Vision Ltd.

Aditya Vision Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Bihar, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L32109BR1999PLC008783 and registration number is 008783. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Retail - Speciality - Non Apparel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 899.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Yashovardhan Sinha
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nishant Prabhakar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Yosham Vardhan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sunita Sinha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Atul Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Zutshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nusrat Syed Hassan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Apeksha Agiwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aditya Vision Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Vision Ltd.?

The market cap of Aditya Vision Ltd. is ₹3,1.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aditya Vision Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aditya Vision Ltd. is 39.98 and PB ratio of Aditya Vision Ltd. is 22.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aditya Vision Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Vision Ltd. is ₹2,495.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aditya Vision Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Vision Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Vision Ltd. is ₹2,678.00 and 52-week low of Aditya Vision Ltd. is ₹1,140.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

