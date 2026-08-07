What is the share price of Aditya Vision? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aditya Vision is ₹619.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Aditya Vision? The Aditya Vision is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Vision? The market cap of Aditya Vision is ₹7,997.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aditya Vision? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aditya Vision are ₹629.85 and ₹617.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aditya Vision? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aditya Vision stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aditya Vision is ₹705.00 and 52-week low of Aditya Vision is ₹410.70 as on .

How has the Aditya Vision performed historically in terms of returns? The Aditya Vision has shown returns of -1.44% over the past day, -4.3% for the past month, 11.46% over 3 months, 49.0% over 1 year, 36.12% across 3 years, and 42.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aditya Vision? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aditya Vision are 57.54 and 11.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.

Source: Dion Global