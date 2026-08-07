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Andrew Yule & Company Share Price

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BSE

ANDREW YULE & COMPANY

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Tea / Coffee
Index
BSE 1000BSE Central Public SectorBSE FMCGBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Andrew Yule & Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.69 Closed
0.11₹ 0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Andrew Yule & Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.05₹28.00
₹27.69
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.50₹32.75
₹27.69
Open Price
₹27.20
Prev. Close
₹27.66
Volume
1,29,899

Source: Dion Global

Andrew Yule & Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Andrew Yule & Company		-0.438.333.1724.671.542.16-0.22
Tata Consumer Products		-0.07-3.81-6.11-7.292.779.357.41
CCL Products India		-2.37-5.36-6.5610.5131.0222.5622.05
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		0.57-1.58-3.61-15.96-19.8413.094.75
McLeod Russel (India)		-6.01-9.43-18.976.2333.5937.0710.09
Goodricke Group		1.34-0.880.0812.53-16.720.67-8.47
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		7.492.43-10.39-0.34-21.70-0.25-6.47
Rossell India		-0.300.88-2.7323.00-14.99-49.30-20.34
Neelamalai Agro Industries		3.082.90-3.33-3.52-9.14-3.033.62
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		2.631.17-14.101.38-30.999.6512.43
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		0.92-4.38-11.33-9.45-30.84-14.49-16.80
Bengal Tea and Fabrics		2.725.08-10.16-5.136.3222.9912.24
B&A		-0.4119.092.511.11-7.789.9010.99
Norben Tea & Exports		-3.05-9.70-2.93-24.7272.95102.9148.64
James Warren Tea		1.24-3.32-12.36-16.07-27.213.072.91
Shri Vasuprada Plantations		1.75-0.10-1.26-6.05-12.3312.351.14
Terai Tea Company		-1.130.1213.0215.315.2220.9114.13
Warren Tea		-0.48-2.1921.158.25-14.09-3.24-12.87
Diana Tea Company		9.55-0.42-5.17-4.59-12.411.962.39
Tyroon Tea Company		6.495.47-4.10-9.09-17.601.843.91

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Andrew Yule & Company has gained 1.54% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Andrew Yule & Company has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).

Andrew Yule & Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Andrew Yule & Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
528.2427.75
1026.8527.38
2025.8326.81
5025.8325.93
10023.7624.95
20023.5425.06

Source: Dion Global

Andrew Yule & Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Andrew Yule & Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.20%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Andrew Yule & Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTAndrew Yule & Co. - Board Meeting Intimation for 278 Board Meeting Of The Company
Jul 20, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTAndrew Yule & Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 29, 2026, 07:10 PM IST ISTAndrew Yule & Co. - Reply Of The Clarification On Price Movement
Jun 24, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTAndrew Yule & Co. - Clarification sought from Andrew Yule & Company Ltd
May 27, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTAndrew Yule & Co. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30

Source: Dion Global

About Andrew Yule & Company

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/1919 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090WB1919GOI003229 and registration number is 003229. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 295.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 97.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ananta Mohan Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Verma
    Director - Finance
  • Mr. Sunder Pal Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Swapna Tripathy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Mittal
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Brajesh Kumar Srivastava
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Andrew Yule & Company Share Price

What is the share price of Andrew Yule & Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Andrew Yule & Company is ₹27.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Andrew Yule & Company?

The Andrew Yule & Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Andrew Yule & Company?

The market cap of Andrew Yule & Company is ₹1,353.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Andrew Yule & Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Andrew Yule & Company are ₹28.00 and ₹27.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Andrew Yule & Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Andrew Yule & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Andrew Yule & Company is ₹32.75 and 52-week low of Andrew Yule & Company is ₹15.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Andrew Yule & Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Andrew Yule & Company has shown returns of 0.11% over the past day, 8.33% for the past month, 3.17% over 3 months, 1.54% over 1 year, 2.16% across 3 years, and -0.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Andrew Yule & Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Andrew Yule & Company are -70.57 and 4.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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