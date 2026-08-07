What is the share price of Andrew Yule & Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Andrew Yule & Company is ₹27.69 as on .

What kind of stock is Andrew Yule & Company? The Andrew Yule & Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Andrew Yule & Company? The market cap of Andrew Yule & Company is ₹1,353.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Andrew Yule & Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Andrew Yule & Company are ₹28.00 and ₹27.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Andrew Yule & Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Andrew Yule & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Andrew Yule & Company is ₹32.75 and 52-week low of Andrew Yule & Company is ₹15.50 as on .

How has the Andrew Yule & Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Andrew Yule & Company has shown returns of 0.11% over the past day, 8.33% for the past month, 3.17% over 3 months, 1.54% over 1 year, 2.16% across 3 years, and -0.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Andrew Yule & Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Andrew Yule & Company are -70.57 and 4.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global