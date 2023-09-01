Follow Us

ANDREW YULE & COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Tea & Coffee | Smallcap | NSE
₹27.35 Closed
0.550.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.10₹27.60
₹27.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.80₹33.70
₹27.35
Open Price
₹27.10
Prev. Close
₹27.20
Volume
3,51,084

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R127.6
  • R227.85
  • R328.1
  • Pivot
    27.35
  • S127.1
  • S226.85
  • S326.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.8627.29
  • 1019.9127.16
  • 2020.0926.76
  • 5021.1125.76
  • 10021.0824.81
  • 20022.5824.07

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.265.1921.0225.4624.60-4.37-4.37
1.39-1.476.3618.020.6953.90256.63
-0.45-1.96-5.047.4726.06139.97107.50
-1.28-12.582.3411.207.98-26.38-47.89
2.74-0.289.1220.224.75131.14116.04
14.7111.9280.6990.3083.86308.69472.68
1.419.6810.0612.55-3.4944.88-3.58
12.7335.1527.8430.531.2212.22-83.82
4.241.668.035.041.2838.476.03
1.44-7.449.8913.12-0.0960.86-3.01
13.7716.8828.1925.5210.559.42-22.46
5.663.7419.3811.096.2323.7827.46
6.8814.3420.4815.01-0.66134.2516.83
2.650-1.27-10.4010.71-47.46-22.50

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Andrew Yule & Company Ltd.

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/1919 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090WB1919GOI003229 and registration number is 003229. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 414.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 97.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishwanath Giriraj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Goyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Admiral Anil Kumar Verma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Mittal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunder Pal Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Namita Devi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K Mohan
    Director - Personnel
  • Mr. Rajinder Singh Manku
    Director - Planning
  • Mr. Vijay Mittal
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Aditya Kumar Ghosh
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Andrew Yule & Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Andrew Yule & Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Andrew Yule & Company Ltd. is ₹1,337.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Andrew Yule & Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Andrew Yule & Company Ltd. is 415.65 and PB ratio of Andrew Yule & Company Ltd. is 7.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Andrew Yule & Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Andrew Yule & Company Ltd. is ₹27.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Andrew Yule & Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Andrew Yule & Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Andrew Yule & Company Ltd. is ₹33.70 and 52-week low of Andrew Yule & Company Ltd. is ₹18.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

