MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Andrew Yule & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/1919 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090WB1919GOI003229 and registration number is 003229. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 414.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 97.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Andrew Yule & Company Ltd. is ₹1,337.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Andrew Yule & Company Ltd. is 415.65 and PB ratio of Andrew Yule & Company Ltd. is 7.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Andrew Yule & Company Ltd. is ₹27.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Andrew Yule & Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Andrew Yule & Company Ltd. is ₹33.70 and 52-week low of Andrew Yule & Company Ltd. is ₹18.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.