Here's the live share price of Andrew Yule & Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Andrew Yule & Company
|-0.43
|8.33
|3.17
|24.67
|1.54
|2.16
|-0.22
|Tata Consumer Products
|-0.07
|-3.81
|-6.11
|-7.29
|2.77
|9.35
|7.41
|CCL Products India
|-2.37
|-5.36
|-6.56
|10.51
|31.02
|22.56
|22.05
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|0.57
|-1.58
|-3.61
|-15.96
|-19.84
|13.09
|4.75
|McLeod Russel (India)
|-6.01
|-9.43
|-18.97
|6.23
|33.59
|37.07
|10.09
|Goodricke Group
|1.34
|-0.88
|0.08
|12.53
|-16.72
|0.67
|-8.47
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|7.49
|2.43
|-10.39
|-0.34
|-21.70
|-0.25
|-6.47
|Rossell India
|-0.30
|0.88
|-2.73
|23.00
|-14.99
|-49.30
|-20.34
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|3.08
|2.90
|-3.33
|-3.52
|-9.14
|-3.03
|3.62
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|2.63
|1.17
|-14.10
|1.38
|-30.99
|9.65
|12.43
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|0.92
|-4.38
|-11.33
|-9.45
|-30.84
|-14.49
|-16.80
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|2.72
|5.08
|-10.16
|-5.13
|6.32
|22.99
|12.24
|B&A
|-0.41
|19.09
|2.51
|1.11
|-7.78
|9.90
|10.99
|Norben Tea & Exports
|-3.05
|-9.70
|-2.93
|-24.72
|72.95
|102.91
|48.64
|James Warren Tea
|1.24
|-3.32
|-12.36
|-16.07
|-27.21
|3.07
|2.91
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|1.75
|-0.10
|-1.26
|-6.05
|-12.33
|12.35
|1.14
|Terai Tea Company
|-1.13
|0.12
|13.02
|15.31
|5.22
|20.91
|14.13
|Warren Tea
|-0.48
|-2.19
|21.15
|8.25
|-14.09
|-3.24
|-12.87
|Diana Tea Company
|9.55
|-0.42
|-5.17
|-4.59
|-12.41
|1.96
|2.39
|Tyroon Tea Company
|6.49
|5.47
|-4.10
|-9.09
|-17.60
|1.84
|3.91
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Andrew Yule & Company has gained 1.54% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Andrew Yule & Company has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|28.24
|27.75
|10
|26.85
|27.38
|20
|25.83
|26.81
|50
|25.83
|25.93
|100
|23.76
|24.95
|200
|23.54
|25.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Andrew Yule & Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.20%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 8.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|Andrew Yule & Co. - Board Meeting Intimation for 278 Board Meeting Of The Company
|Jul 20, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Andrew Yule & Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 29, 2026, 07:10 PM IST IST
|Andrew Yule & Co. - Reply Of The Clarification On Price Movement
|Jun 24, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|Andrew Yule & Co. - Clarification sought from Andrew Yule & Company Ltd
|May 27, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Andrew Yule & Co. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30
Source: Dion Global
Andrew Yule & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/1919 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63090WB1919GOI003229 and registration number is 003229. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of tea. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 295.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 97.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Andrew Yule & Company is ₹27.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Andrew Yule & Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Andrew Yule & Company is ₹1,353.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Andrew Yule & Company are ₹28.00 and ₹27.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Andrew Yule & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Andrew Yule & Company is ₹32.75 and 52-week low of Andrew Yule & Company is ₹15.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Andrew Yule & Company has shown returns of 0.11% over the past day, 8.33% for the past month, 3.17% over 3 months, 1.54% over 1 year, 2.16% across 3 years, and -0.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Andrew Yule & Company are -70.57 and 4.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global