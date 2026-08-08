What is the share price of Lupin? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lupin is ₹2,360.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Lupin? The Lupin is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lupin? The market cap of Lupin is ₹107,907.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Lupin? Today’s highest and lowest price of Lupin are ₹2,416.05 and ₹2,347.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lupin? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lupin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lupin is ₹2,530.00 and 52-week low of Lupin is ₹1,851.65 as on .

How has the Lupin performed historically in terms of returns? The Lupin has shown returns of -1.32% over the past day, -5.22% for the past month, -4.06% over 3 months, 21.26% over 1 year, 29.71% across 3 years, and 15.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lupin? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lupin are 19.52 and 4.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.76 per annum.

Source: Dion Global