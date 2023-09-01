What is the Market Cap of Lupin Ltd.? The market cap of Lupin Ltd. is ₹49,975.22 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lupin Ltd.? P/E ratio of Lupin Ltd. is 116.2 and PB ratio of Lupin Ltd. is 4.01 as on .

What is the share price of Lupin Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lupin Ltd. is ₹1,93.85 as on .