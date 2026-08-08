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Lupin Share Price

NSE
BSE

LUPIN

Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Theme
Manufacturing
Index
BSE 100BSE 1000BSE 100 ESGBSE 150 MidCap IndexBSE 200BSE 200 Equal WeightBSE 250 LargeMidCapBSE 400 MidSmallCapBSE 500BSE Dividend Stability IndexBSE Dollex 100BSE Dollex 200BSE Focused MidcapBSE HealthcareBSE India 150BSE MidCapBSE MomentumBSE SENSEX Next 50

Here's the live share price of Lupin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,360.00 Closed
-1.32₹ -31.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Lupin Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,347.60₹2,416.05
₹2,360.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,851.65₹2,530.00
₹2,360.00
Open Price
₹2,416.05
Prev. Close
₹2,391.50
Volume
58,561

Source: Dion Global

Lupin Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		-3.009.2421.0427.9943.1624.3021.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Lupin has gained 21.26% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Lupin has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Lupin Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Lupin Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,410.712,391.93
102,414.912,404.84
202,448.742,414
502,369.362,387.77
1002,340.62,337.24
2002,222.22,252.83

Source: Dion Global

Lupin Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Lupin saw a drop in promoter holding to 46.85%, while DII stake decreased to 24.65%, FII holding rose to 22.42%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Lupin Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
56,86,4571.291,375.55
46,15,9802.861,116.61
36,89,1112.03892.4
36,87,2500.84891.95
27,83,9917.45673.45
27,64,4213.42668.71
26,87,8872.04650.2
25,20,0271.12609.59
23,49,4911.07568.34
22,00,0001.08532.18

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Lupin Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 03:00 AM IST ISTLupin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Aug 07, 2026, 06:48 AM IST ISTLupin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 03:44 AM IST ISTLupin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 07, 2026, 03:39 AM IST ISTLupin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 07, 2026, 03:33 AM IST ISTLupin - Board Meeting Outcome For Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For

Source: Dion Global

About Lupin

Lupin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1983PLC029442 and registration number is 029442. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19512.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 91.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Manju D Gupta
    Chairperson
  • Mr. Nilesh D Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Vinita Gupta
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ramesh Swaminathan
    Executive Director & Global CFO
  • Mr. Mark D McDade
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jeffrey Kindler
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Alfonso Zulueta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K B S Anand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Punita Lal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anand Kripalu
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lupin Share Price

What is the share price of Lupin?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lupin is ₹2,360.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Lupin?

The Lupin is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Lupin?

The market cap of Lupin is ₹107,907.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Lupin?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Lupin are ₹2,416.05 and ₹2,347.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lupin?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lupin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lupin is ₹2,530.00 and 52-week low of Lupin is ₹1,851.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Lupin performed historically in terms of returns?

The Lupin has shown returns of -1.32% over the past day, -5.22% for the past month, -4.06% over 3 months, 21.26% over 1 year, 29.71% across 3 years, and 15.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Lupin?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lupin are 19.52 and 4.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.76 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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