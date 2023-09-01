Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Lupin Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LUPIN LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Largecap | NSE
₹1,093.85 Closed
-0.36-4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Lupin Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,087.35₹1,099.40
₹1,093.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹623.00₹1,143.95
₹1,093.85
Open Price
₹1,095.95
Prev. Close
₹1,097.85
Volume
3,83,627

Lupin Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,099.32
  • R21,105.38
  • R31,111.37
  • Pivot
    1,093.33
  • S11,087.27
  • S21,081.28
  • S31,075.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5684.441,097
  • 10685.091,091.75
  • 20689.11,071
  • 50676.46997.08
  • 100653.43912.82
  • 200715.67838.11

Lupin Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14
-0.65-5.110.200.18-10.13-17.888.05

Lupin Ltd. Share Holdings

Lupin Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund61,55,7451.51606.62
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan57,67,1650.94568.33
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan50,00,0001.29492.73
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund44,51,8181.34438.7
Nippon India Pharma Fund40,03,6767.32394.54
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund35,23,8641.24347.26
HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan33,69,0131.29332
Mirae Asset Midcap Fund29,34,0862.55289.14
SBI Long Term Equity Fund26,87,8871.72264.88
ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund21,49,6761.98211.84
View All Mutual Funds

Futures

  • Price
      (%)
    As on Invalid Date | IST
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Options

  • Price
      (%)
    Not traded today
  • Open Interest
      (%)
  • High
  • Low
  • Open
  • Close
  • Contract Traded
  • Turnover (in lakhs)

Lupin Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Lupin Ltd.

Lupin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1983PLC029442 and registration number is 029442. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11771.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 90.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Manju D Gupta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Nilesh D Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Swaminathan
    Executive Director & Global CFO
  • Ms. Vinita Gupta
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. Jean-Luc Belingard
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K B S Anand
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Punita Kumar-Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mark D McDade
    Independent Director

FAQs on Lupin Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Lupin Ltd.?

The market cap of Lupin Ltd. is ₹49,975.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Lupin Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Lupin Ltd. is 116.2 and PB ratio of Lupin Ltd. is 4.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Lupin Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lupin Ltd. is ₹1,93.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Lupin Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lupin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lupin Ltd. is ₹1,143.95 and 52-week low of Lupin Ltd. is ₹623.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data