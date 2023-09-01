Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|61,55,745
|1.51
|606.62
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|57,67,165
|0.94
|568.33
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan
|50,00,000
|1.29
|492.73
|ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund
|44,51,818
|1.34
|438.7
|Nippon India Pharma Fund
|40,03,676
|7.32
|394.54
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|35,23,864
|1.24
|347.26
|HDFC Top 100 Fund - Regular Plan
|33,69,013
|1.29
|332
|Mirae Asset Midcap Fund
|29,34,086
|2.55
|289.14
|SBI Long Term Equity Fund
|26,87,887
|1.72
|264.88
|ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund
|21,49,676
|1.98
|211.84
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Lupin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1983PLC029442 and registration number is 029442. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11771.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 90.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Lupin Ltd. is ₹49,975.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Lupin Ltd. is 116.2 and PB ratio of Lupin Ltd. is 4.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lupin Ltd. is ₹1,93.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lupin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lupin Ltd. is ₹1,143.95 and 52-week low of Lupin Ltd. is ₹623.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.