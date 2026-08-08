Here's the live share price of Lupin along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|-3.00
|9.24
|21.04
|27.99
|43.16
|24.30
|21.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Lupin has gained 21.26% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Lupin has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,410.71
|2,391.93
|10
|2,414.91
|2,404.84
|20
|2,448.74
|2,414
|50
|2,369.36
|2,387.77
|100
|2,340.6
|2,337.24
|200
|2,222.2
|2,252.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Lupin saw a drop in promoter holding to 46.85%, while DII stake decreased to 24.65%, FII holding rose to 22.42%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|56,86,457
|1.29
|1,375.55
|46,15,980
|2.86
|1,116.61
|36,89,111
|2.03
|892.4
|36,87,250
|0.84
|891.95
|27,83,991
|7.45
|673.45
|27,64,421
|3.42
|668.71
|26,87,887
|2.04
|650.2
|25,20,027
|1.12
|609.59
|23,49,491
|1.07
|568.34
|22,00,000
|1.08
|532.18
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 03:00 AM IST IST
|Lupin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:48 AM IST IST
|Lupin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:44 AM IST IST
|Lupin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:39 AM IST IST
|Lupin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 07, 2026, 03:33 AM IST IST
|Lupin - Board Meeting Outcome For Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For
Source: Dion Global
Lupin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1983PLC029442 and registration number is 029442. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19512.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 91.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Lupin is ₹2,360.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lupin is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Lupin is ₹107,907.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Lupin are ₹2,416.05 and ₹2,347.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Lupin stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Lupin is ₹2,530.00 and 52-week low of Lupin is ₹1,851.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Lupin has shown returns of -1.32% over the past day, -5.22% for the past month, -4.06% over 3 months, 21.26% over 1 year, 29.71% across 3 years, and 15.79% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Lupin are 19.52 and 4.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.76 per annum.
Source: Dion Global