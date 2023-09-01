Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Hester Biosciences Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HESTER BIOSCIENCES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,719.35 Closed
00.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hester Biosciences Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,704.10₹1,725.00
₹1,719.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,404.55₹2,275.00
₹1,719.35
Open Price
₹1,714.75
Prev. Close
₹1,719.30
Volume
11,078

Hester Biosciences Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,728.63
  • R21,737.27
  • R31,749.53
  • Pivot
    1,716.37
  • S11,707.73
  • S21,695.47
  • S31,686.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52,018.451,709.66
  • 101,999.521,708.75
  • 202,016.981,711.97
  • 502,072.921,712.53
  • 1002,151.691,724.9
  • 2002,305.711,794.54

Hester Biosciences Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.34-1.454.20-4.79-19.7214.6835.58
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Hester Biosciences Ltd. Share Holdings

Hester Biosciences Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF370.090.01

Hester Biosciences Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
  • Shareholders meeting
    Hester Biosciences Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 20, 2023
    23-Aug, 2023 | 11:17 AM

About Hester Biosciences Ltd.

Hester Biosciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1987PLC022333 and registration number is 022333. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 219.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Bhupendra Gandhi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajiv Gandhi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Priya Gandhi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravin Gandhi
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Gandhi
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Bhadakal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naman Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Shukla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandhya Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ameet Desai
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nina Gandhi
    Alternate Director

FAQs on Hester Biosciences Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hester Biosciences Ltd.?

The market cap of Hester Biosciences Ltd. is ₹1,462.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hester Biosciences Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hester Biosciences Ltd. is 43.26 and PB ratio of Hester Biosciences Ltd. is 5.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hester Biosciences Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hester Biosciences Ltd. is ₹1,719.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hester Biosciences Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hester Biosciences Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hester Biosciences Ltd. is ₹2,275.00 and 52-week low of Hester Biosciences Ltd. is ₹1,404.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data