Hester Biosciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1987PLC022333 and registration number is 022333. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 219.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.