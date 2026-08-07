What is the share price of Hester Biosciences? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hester Biosciences is ₹2,411.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Hester Biosciences? The Hester Biosciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hester Biosciences? The market cap of Hester Biosciences is ₹2,051.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hester Biosciences? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hester Biosciences are ₹2,548.95 and ₹2,411.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hester Biosciences? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hester Biosciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hester Biosciences is ₹2,669.00 and 52-week low of Hester Biosciences is ₹1,250.95 as on .

How has the Hester Biosciences performed historically in terms of returns? The Hester Biosciences has shown returns of -1.61% over the past day, 9.16% for the past month, 47.18% over 3 months, 19.91% over 1 year, 11.72% across 3 years, and 0.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hester Biosciences? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hester Biosciences are 15.06 and 5.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global