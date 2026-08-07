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Hester Biosciences Share Price

NSE
BSE

HESTER BIOSCIENCES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Hester Biosciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2,411.10 Closed
-1.61₹ -39.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hester Biosciences Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,411.10₹2,548.95
₹2,411.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,250.95₹2,669.00
₹2,411.10
Open Price
₹2,548.95
Prev. Close
₹2,450.55
Volume
219

Source: Dion Global

Hester Biosciences Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hester Biosciences		-2.869.1647.1859.6319.9111.720.12
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hester Biosciences has gained 19.91% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Hester Biosciences has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Hester Biosciences Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hester Biosciences Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,480.782,457.42
102,454.22,450.99
202,388.812,400.65
502,188.912,218.18
1001,859.782,017.88
2001,723.891,880.77

Source: Dion Global

Hester Biosciences Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hester Biosciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hester Biosciences Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:53 AM IST ISTHester Biosciences - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Aug 01, 2026, 07:46 PM IST ISTHester Biosciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 31, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTHester Biosciences - Launch Of Interactive Microsite Of 39Th Annual Report FY 2025-26
Jul 30, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTHester Biosciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 30, 2026, 05:05 PM IST ISTHester Biosciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Hester Biosciences

Hester Biosciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1987PLC022333 and registration number is 022333. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 292.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Bhupendra Gandhi
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajiv Gandhi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Priya Gandhi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Gandhi
    Director
  • Mr. Anil Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Bhadakal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sandhya Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ameet Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jatin Trivedi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hester Biosciences Share Price

What is the share price of Hester Biosciences?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hester Biosciences is ₹2,411.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hester Biosciences?

The Hester Biosciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hester Biosciences?

The market cap of Hester Biosciences is ₹2,051.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hester Biosciences?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hester Biosciences are ₹2,548.95 and ₹2,411.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hester Biosciences?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hester Biosciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hester Biosciences is ₹2,669.00 and 52-week low of Hester Biosciences is ₹1,250.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hester Biosciences performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hester Biosciences has shown returns of -1.61% over the past day, 9.16% for the past month, 47.18% over 3 months, 19.91% over 1 year, 11.72% across 3 years, and 0.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hester Biosciences?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hester Biosciences are 15.06 and 5.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hester Biosciences News

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