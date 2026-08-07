Here's the live share price of Hester Biosciences along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hester Biosciences
|-2.86
|9.16
|47.18
|59.63
|19.91
|11.72
|0.12
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hester Biosciences has gained 19.91% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Hester Biosciences has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2,480.78
|2,457.42
|10
|2,454.2
|2,450.99
|20
|2,388.81
|2,400.65
|50
|2,188.91
|2,218.18
|100
|1,859.78
|2,017.88
|200
|1,723.89
|1,880.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hester Biosciences remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.95% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:53 AM IST IST
|Hester Biosciences - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:46 PM IST IST
|Hester Biosciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Hester Biosciences - Launch Of Interactive Microsite Of 39Th Annual Report FY 2025-26
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|Hester Biosciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 30, 2026, 05:05 PM IST IST
|Hester Biosciences - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Hester Biosciences Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1987PLC022333 and registration number is 022333. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 292.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hester Biosciences is ₹2,411.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hester Biosciences is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hester Biosciences is ₹2,051.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hester Biosciences are ₹2,548.95 and ₹2,411.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hester Biosciences stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hester Biosciences is ₹2,669.00 and 52-week low of Hester Biosciences is ₹1,250.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hester Biosciences has shown returns of -1.61% over the past day, 9.16% for the past month, 47.18% over 3 months, 19.91% over 1 year, 11.72% across 3 years, and 0.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hester Biosciences are 15.06 and 5.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.46 per annum.
Source: Dion Global